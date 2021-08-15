'This Week' Transcript 8-15-21: Sec. Antony Blinken & Rep. Liz Cheney

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, August 15, 2021 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

KARL: And now, Secretary of State Tony Blinken. Secretary Blinken, thank you for joining us.

Let's start with the --

ANTHONY BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE: Hi, Jonny (ph).

KARL: -- status of our embassy in Kabul. Are you confident in the security of American personnel at the embassy even as the Taliban encircle Kabul?

BLINKEN: That is job one for me, Jon. We're working to make sure that our personnel are safe and secure. We're relocating the men and women of our embassy to a location at the airport. It's why the president sent in a number of forces, to make sure that as we continue to draw down our diplomatic presence we do it in a safe and orderly fashion. And at the same time, maintain a core diplomatic presence in Kabul.

KARL: So let me just make sure I heard you correctly. You're relocating personnel to the embassy. Does that mean you are shuttering the U.S. Embassy compound in Kabul, that that building will be abandoned?

BLINKEN: Right now, the plan that we're putting into effect is to move personnel from the embassy compound in Kabul to a location at the airport to ensure that they can operate safely and securely, also to continue to have people leave Afghanistan, as we've been doing since April -- late April, April 28th. We've been on ordered departure ever since then. We've done it in a very deliberate way.

We've adjusted, depending on the facts on the ground. It's why we had forces at hand that the president sent in to make sure that we could do this in a safe and orderly fashion. But the compound itself, our folks are leaving there and moving to the airport.

KARL: An internal document that went out to embassy personnel on Friday instructed American personnel at the embassy to reduce the amount of sensitive information on the property. And it also said: please include items with embassy or agency logos, American flags, or items which could be misused in propaganda efforts.

So, clearly, the concern here is that the Taliban -- and this is also why I assume why you're relocating people to the airport -- that the Taliban would overwhelm and take over that embassy compound.

BLINKEN: This is standard operating procedure in any such situation. There are plans in place, if we're leaving an embassy compound, relocating our people to another place, to take all of those steps, the ones that you just listed. So this is exactly what we would do in any of these situations.

And, again, this is being done in a very deliberate way. It's being done in an orderly way. And it's being done with American forces there to make sure we can do it in a safe way.

KARL: Respectfully, not much about what we're seeing seems too orderly or standard operating procedure. I just -- just last month, President Biden said that under no circumstance, and that was his word -- those were his words, under no circumstance would the U.S. personnel, embassy personnel be airlifted out of Kabul in a replay of the scenes that we saw in Saigon in 1975.

So, isn't that exactly what we're seeing now? I mean, even the images are evocative of what happened in Vietnam.

BLINKEN: Let's take a step back. This is manifestly not Saigon.

The fact of the matter is this, we went to Afghanistan 20 years ago with one mission in mind, and that was to deal with the people who attacked on 9/11. And that mission has been successful. We brought Bin Laden to justice a decade ago. Al-Qaeda, the group that attacked us, has been vastly diminished. Its capacity to attack us again from Afghanistan has been -- right now, does not exist.

And we’re going to make sure that we keep in place in the region the capacity, the forces necessary to see any reemergence of a terrorist threat, and to be able to deal with it.

So, in terms of what we set out to do in Afghanistan, we’ve done it. And now, all along, the president had a hard decision to make. And that decision was what to do with the remaining forces that we inherited when we came to office that were in Afghanistan, with a deadline established by the previous administration to get them out by May 1st. That’s the decision he made.

We’ve been in Afghanistan for 20 years, a trillion dollars, 2,300 American lives lost. And, again, thankfully, having succeeded in doing what we set out to do in the first place.

The president made the determination that it was time to end this war for the United States, to get out of the middle of a civil war in Afghanistan, and to make sure that we were looking at our interests across the world, around the world, and that we were set up to advance those interests. That is what we’re doing.

KARL: But the president was also advised by his top military advisors, as I understand, to leave some military presence in the country, of about 3,000 to 4,000 U.S. troops.

Is there any regret now that he didn’t take that advice, the advice of his top military advisors to leave some military presence in Afghanistan?

BLINKEN: Here’s the choice the president faced, again, remember that a deadline was established by the previous administration of May 1st to get our remaining forces out of Afghanistan and the idea that we could’ve sustained the status quo by keeping our forces there, I think, is wrong, because here’s what would have happened if the president decided to keep those forces there.

During the period from when the agreement was reached to May 1st, that Taliban had ceased attacking our forces ceased attacking NATO forces. It had also held off on this major offensive that we see now to try to take over the country to go for these provincial capitols, which in recent weeks it has succeeded in doing.

Come May 2nd, if the President decided to say -- all gloves would have been off. We would have been back at war with the Taliban. They would have been attacking our forces. We would have had 2,500 or so forces remaining in the country with air power.

I don’t think that would have been sufficient to deal with what we’re seeing, which is an offensive across the entire country, and I would be on this program, in that instance, probably having to explain why we were sending tens of thousands of forces back in to Afghanistan to continue a war that the country believes needs to end after 20 years, a trillion dollars, and 2,300 lives lost, and success in achieving the -- the goals that we set when we went in, in the first place.

KARL: Well, let me play you something that President Biden said earlier this year when he was asked about the prospects of what, basically, we’re seeing right now, a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KARL: So was he misled by his own intelligence agencies? Did he not listen to them? Why -- why was he so wrong about that?

BLINKEN: Two things. He said, and we've said all along, that the Taliban was in a position of strength. When we came to office, the Taliban was at its strongest position at any time since 2001, since it was last in power in Afghanistan, before 9/11. And it’s been able to build up its capacity over the last -- the last couple of years in a very significant way. So that was -- that was something we saw and -- and foresaw.

Having said that, the Afghan security forces, Afghan security forces that we’ve invested in, the international community has invested in for 20 years, building up a force of 300,000, equipping them, standing by an air force that they had that the Taliban did not have, that force proved incapable of defending the country. And that did happen more rapidly than we anticipated.

KARL: So what -- what does this all mean for America's image in the world and for what President Biden has spoken so forcefully about, the need to -- to -- to fight on behalf of democracy and democratic values, to see us leaving and a -- an extremist group coming if and taking power that wants to close down the rights of girls to go to school, that is executing, surrendering soldiers, that is anything but representative of those -- of those democratic values that President Biden has said that the United States must stand for.

BLINKEN: So I think there are two things that are important there. First, I come back to this proposition that in terms of what we set out to do in Afghanistan, the reason we were there in the first place, to deal with those who attacked us on 9/11, we succeeded in doing that. and that message, I think, should ring out very strongly.

It's also true that there's nothing that our strategic competitors around the world would like more than to see us bogged down in Afghanistan for another five, 10, or 20 years. That is not in the national interest.

But the other thing is this, when we consider women and girls, all those who've had their lives advanced, this is searing. It is hard stuff.

I've met with a number of these women leaders who have done so much for their country and women and girls in Afghanistan over the last 20 years, including as recently in April when I was in Kabul. And I think it is now incumbent on the international community to do everything we can, using every tool we have, economic, diplomatic, political, to try to sustain the gains that they've made.

And, ultimately, it is in the Taliban's self-interest. They have to make that determination. But it's in their self-interest if they truly seek acceptance, international recognition, if they want support, if they want sanctions lifted. All of that will require them to uphold basic rights, fundamental rights. If they don't and if they're in a position of power and they don't do that, then I think Afghanistan will become a pariah state.

KARL: Secretary of State Tony Blinken, thank you very much for joining us this morning.

BLINKEN: Thanks for having me.

KARL: Now Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney, a member of the Armed Services Committee, and a former State Department official.

Congresswoman Cheney, when you look at this, this effort nearly 20 years of a U.S. military presence in Afghanistan, $83 billion spent to train and equip the Afghan security forces, why has this been such a colossal failure?

CHENEY: Well, I think if you look at where we were, if you look at what it would have taken in terms of maintaining the status quo, 2,500 to 3,500 forces on the ground, conducting counterterrorism and counterintelligence operations, this disaster, the catastrophe that we're watching unfold right now across Afghanistan did not have to happen.

And it's not just that people predicted that this would happen, everyone was warned that this would happen. We've now created a situation where, as we get to the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we are surrendering Afghanistan to the terrorist organization that housed al Qaeda when they plotted and planned the attacks against us.

It's inexcusable. It's devastating. And it is going to have ramifications not just for Afghanistan, not just for us in Afghanistan, not just for the war on terror, but globally for America's role in the world, the extent to which America's adversaries know they can threaten us, and our allies are questioning this morning whether they can count on us for anything.

KARL: You know, ultimately this is President Biden's decision. He is the one that has called for this withdrawal, is going forward with it. But this is -- this didn't happen in a vacuum.

CHENEY: Right.

KARL: I mean, it was President Trump that negotiated the agreement with the Taliban to have a complete withdrawal that was supposed to actually happen by May 1st. So who bears responsibility?

CHENEY: Look, I think absolutely President Biden bears responsibility for making this decision. But there is no question that President Trump, his administration, Secretary Pompeo, they also bear very significant responsibility for this. They walked down this path of legitimizing the Taliban, of perpetuating this fantasy, telling the American people that the Taliban were a partner for peace. President Trump told us that the Taliban was going to fight terror. Secretary Pompeo told us that the Taliban was going to renounce al Qaeda. None of that has happened. None of it has happened.

Today, as we watch, the Taliban, for example, release prisoners across Afghanistan, there’s very real concern that there are not just fighters in those prisons who will join the battle in Afghanistan, but the terrorist groups globally will in fact be fed new soldiers in their war on terror from those prisons.

This is -- it’s a devastating set of circumstances but the delegitimisation of the Afghan government, the notion and the Trump administration, the suggestion that at one point they were saying, “We’re going to invite the Taliban to Camp David.” They --

KARL: On September 11th.

CHENEY: Yes. I mean, they -- this disaster certainly began -- and, look, the notion of we’re going to end endless war, that campaign slogan, what we’re watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdrawals from the world. So everybody who has been saying, “America needs to withdrawal. America needs to retreat,” we are getting a devastating, catastrophic real-time lesson in what that means.

KARL: Well, let me ask you about something your former colleague Justin Amash said. He said, “The Taliban’s rapid gains in Afghanistan underscore the futility of permanent occupation. The United States wasn’t able to meaningfully shape circumstances through 20 years of war. We -- we’d have seen the same results had we pulled out 15 years ago or 15 years from now. End the wars.”

That is something you hear -- I mean, you hear from Republicans and Democrats.

CHENEY: This is not ending the war. What this is doing actually is perpetuating it. What we have done and what we’re seeing in Afghanistan is instead of keeping 2,500 forces on the ground, which with air power, working with the Afghans, we were able to keep the Taliban at bay. We were able to prevent the Taliban from establishing safe havens with 2,500 to 3,500 troops on the ground.

What we’re seeing now is actually the opposite of ending war. What we’re seeing now is a policy that will ensure -- ensure, that we will in fact have to have our children and our grandchildren continuing to fight this war at much higher costs.

So everybody -- the Rand Paul, Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo, Joe Biden view of the world here is fundamentally dangerous and irresponsible and wrong.

KARL: But quickly, let me ask you, as you know poll after poll for the last several years have shown that most Americans wanted us out of Afghanistan. So can you really maintain for the long term a military operation that most of the American people do not support?

CHENEY: Look, as leaders we have an obligation no matter what the issue is to tell the American people the truth. And we have an obligation to explain what’s necessary. There’s one question, one question that matters when it comes to Afghanistan or any other deployment of U.S. Forces, and that question is, “What does American security require?” And if American security requires that our enemies can’t establish safe havens to attack us again, then our leaders across both parties have the responsibility to explain to the American people why we need to keep the deployment of forces on the ground.

This has been an epic failure across the board, one we’re going to pay for for years to come.

KARL: All right. Congresswoman Liz Cheney, thank you very much.

CHENEY: Thank you.

KARL: Dr. Fauci on the surging Delta variant, as the U.S. reported over 140,000 new COVID cases on Friday. That's the highest single-day total since January. And hospitalizations are also on the rise in 42 states.

What does it all mean, as students at all levels start to go back to school?

Joining us now to help make sense of it all is Dr. Richard Besser, the president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and a former acting director at the CDC.

Dr. Besser, before we get to COVID, I want to ask you about the breaking news out of Haiti, another devastating earthquake. You were there in 2010 as Haiti suffered one of the deadliest earthquakes in history. What is your sense on the challenge that Haitians are facing on the ground right now in this relief effort?

DR. RICHARD BESSER, FORMER ACTING DIRECTOR, CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION: Yes, you know, Jon, that was some of the first reporting I did for ABC News.

But when you see a tragedy, a natural disaster of this extent in a country that already has challenges to begin with, both political and economic and in terms of infrastructure, this is going to be absolutely devastating.

We have not yet been able to see the full extent of this, the toll in terms of lives, lives lost, and the challenges they're going to face in terms of providing the basics of food, water and shelter.

KARL: It's just horrifying.

Let me ask you about -- and, of course, they have a major COVID problem in Haiti, and virtually no vaccinations.

In terms of the COVID challenge we're seeing now, with hospitalizations up, infections up, how bad do you believe this is going to get? Is it going to get to the level where we're going to have to see once again shutdowns, restaurants closing, the economy essentially grinding to a halt? Is it going to get to that level again?

BESSER: I don't think so, Jon.

I think what we're going to see is schools closing when cases spread through schools. We're going to see more recommendations for use of masks. The reason it's not going to be the same as it was early in the pandemic is that there is a vaccine, and we have -- we have done a very good job at vaccinating people who are at the greatest risk, so elderly people, people with underlying medical conditions, front-line health care workers.

So, there has to be a full-on press to get people vaccinated who aren't vaccinated. That's what's going to do the most. But it's not going to be the same kind of situation that we saw a year ago.

KARL: For much of this pandemic, we have seen it hit especially hard among older people, but now we're seeing an alarming number of infections and even hospitalizations with children.

What -- what has happened? Is this the changing variant? Or what is going on?

BESSER: Yeah, you know, I’m -- I’m a general pediatrician and it gives me great concern.

Not that it's getting more severe for children. I don’t think the evidence for that is very strong. But the fact that so many more children are getting infected, the fact that there are that many cases that this variant spreads so easily means that there will be thousands of more children who are hospitalized and, unfortunately, there will be more children who die.

What we can do to try to make that not a foregone conclusion is to take all the steps to protect kids and the biggest one is to get vaccines to people who aren't yet vaccinated, get people to have their questions addressed by trusted health care providers and make decisions around vaccination, and not allow people who aren't vaccinated to be in situations where they're potentially exposing those who are unvaccinated, including children.

KARL: Can you clear up something for me? I’ve seen conflicting reporting on the question of those who have already had COVID. Is there a need to get vaccinated if you've already been infected?

BESSER: Yeah. You know, there's more and more data coming in on that, that you will get longer lasting higher levels of protection if you also get vaccinated. You know, it's not true for every infection. There are many infections where getting a natural infection provides you with life-long protection. But here, what they’re seeing is that people who are vaccinated have a higher level, stronger level of protection. So, even if you had COVID infection, you should get the vaccine.

KARL: All right. Dr. Richard Besser, thank you very much for joining us this morning.