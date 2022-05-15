'This Week' Transcript 5-15-22: Speaker Nancy Pelosi & Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, April 24, 2022 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC HOST: We’re joined now by the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul.

Governor, thank you for joining us this morning.

Our hearts are going out to the people of Buffalo this morning, the victims and their families.

Have you had a chance to speak with those families? And what can you tell us about those who were injured?

GOV. KATHY HOCHUL (D-NY): Well, it – the stories are horrific. This is my hometown. I don’t live far from this neighborhood. I know these streets. I know the people.

As the names are emerging, it is so heartbreaking because you realize, oh, that’s a friend of yours mother, that’s the aunt of another friend of yours wife. A man that was simply buying cupcakes for his son’s birthday slaughtered at the counter – the cash out counter.

So, no, it is deeply disturbing to all of us. This is a tight-knit community. They care about each other. We care about everyone. And our hearts are broken, no doubt about it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: It is so clear that so much planning went into this massacre. The shooter drove several hundred miles, published that 180-page document online, tried to livestream it as well.

Had he been on the radar of law enforcement at all?

HOCHUL: Just as a high school student with respect to something he wrote in high school and was under the surveillance at the time with medical authorities. But I don’t – I’m going to be investigating that very question, George. I want to know what people knew and when they knew it and calling upon law enforcement as well as our social media platforms.

The CEOs of those companies need to be held accountable and assure all of us that they’re taking every step humanly possible to be able to monitor this information. How these depraved ideas are fermenting on social media – it’s spreading like a virus now. The white supremacy manifestos – the white supremacy concepts of replacement theory where they’re concerned and now taking to the streets in places like Charlottesville and others, motivated by this idea that immigrants and Jews and blacks are going to replace whites. And that is spreading through social media platforms that need to be monitored and shut down the second these words are espoused out there in that – these platforms.

It has to stop, because otherwise, there’s no stopping it. This incident here livestreamed, right behind me, the massacre of innocent people, military style execution, was viewed by other people. This could result in others replicating the same –

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: But how do you stop –

(CROSSTALK)

HOCHUL: -- the lives of others. There’s not enough monitoring because, clearly, this information is out there. Don’t they have a responsibility – and I know it’s a huge vast undertaking, but these companies have a lot of money. They have resources, they have technology. Key words show up. They need to be identified, someone needs to watch this and shut it down the second it appears.

And short of that, I – we’ll protect the right to free speech, but there is a limit. There’s a limit to what you can do, and hate crime is – hate speech is not protected.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I know you’re going to be speaking at the True Bethel Church this morning. What’s your message to people of Buffalo?

HOCHUL: We’re going to start the healing. We have no choice. We have to get back up. We have to pray for each other. We have to hug each other, support people. But let them know as governor of the state of New York, I will leave no stone unturned, whether it’s working with our federal, state, and local partners or whether it’s dealing with this – the spread of this virus on the internet, the hate that’s being spread through these platforms. I’m going to be vigilant about this as I have been, but we’re going to continue to protect the people of the state. That’s my number one responsibility.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Governor Hochul, thank you for your time this morning. As I said, we are thinking of all of the victims and their families. Thank you for joining us.

HOCHUL: Thank you very much.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We're joined now by the Buffalo police commissioner, Joseph Gramaglia.

Commissioner Gramaglia, thank you for joining us this morning.

We just heard Governor Hochul say that the shooter had been under surveillance as a teenager in high school. What more have you learned about him, and how this massacre unfolded?

JOSEPH GRAMAGLIA, BUFFALO, NY POLICE COMMISSIONER: Good morning. Thank you for having me on.

So first, our condolences again to all the family members. The Tops community, the Buffalo community, the Buffalo police community, again for the loss of one of our retired officers. We have worked through with the FBI, the state police, all of our partner, the sheriff's department and found that this individual -- and we're not going to name him, but this individual was in the Buffalo area at least the day before. It seems that he had come here to scope out the area, to do a little reconnaissance work on the area before he carried out his just evil, sickening act.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I read that he was laughing almost to himself after he surrendered. Did he say anything to your officers?

GRAMAGLIA: Our patrol officers responded within one minute of the call going out, and they immediately entered the store and encountered the individual. At that point, he put the gun, the assault rifles up to his neck, and the officers were able to de-escalate the situation and talk him down, and convince him to drop the weapon. He had dropped down to his knees and began taking off his tactical gear and they immediately took him into custody and got him out of the area and took him down to our police headquarters.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You mention that retired police officer from the Buffalo Police Force. He was serving as a security guard, Aaron Salter, he put up a valiant fight.

GRAMAGLIA: He did. He's a true hero, and we don't know what he prevented. There could have been more victims if not for his actions. He's been retired for several years. He's been a beloved member and employee of Tops here, working security and he went down fighting. He came in, he went towards the gunfire, he went towards the fight, he shot the individual, but because of his armor plating vest, it had no effect on him, and, unfortunately, the suspect returned fire and he succumbed to his injuries and he -- like I said, he was a beloved (ph) member and we're sure he saved lives yesterday.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Commissioner Gramaglia, thank you for your time this morning. We are sorry for your loss.

GRAMAGLIA: Thank you very much. Thank you for having me.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We're joined now by the speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

Madam Speaker, thank you for joining us this morning.

This is not what we expected to be discussing this morning but your reaction to the shooting? Is there anything Congress can do?

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Well, of course, we are trying to do something about gun violence, but let me just say, our hearts are so sad for the families affected by this. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.

That certainly is inadequate. We can never replace their loss, but they should know -- I hope it's a comfort to them -- that so many people in our country --

STEPHANOPOULOS: Are grieving.

PELOSI: -- are sad for them, are grieving for them.

One thing -- and I think the governor was right about the social media companies being -- having some responsibility. But there has to be vigilance. Did no one know, any of his friends, school, work, where he purchased any of this? People have to alert other authorities if they think that someone is on a path to terror -- domestic terrorism, to violence of any kind, especially when you combine this severe gun violence with the racism that is clearly a part of it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How can we hold these social media companies accountable? You do have this free speech issue.

PELOSI: Well, obviously, we have to balance the free speech issues, but you also have to be able to -- when you see a prospect for violence, and it doesn't just -- it's not just one thing. It's communities of similar thinking who gravitate toward each other.

That's what produced some other violence in our country as well, and America is a great country. Our freedom is so important to us, but that freedom also carries public safety with it, and we have to balance those.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Did you ever imagine you would be speaker of the house when our greatest national security threat, according to so many analysts, is domestic terror?

PELOSI: Well, as the statistics have been showing us, there's more of a threat of domestic terrorism and violence than international global terrorism affecting our homeland.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's talk about inflation right now. This is something on the minds of all Americans. It's certainly going to be working against Democrats heading into the midterms. Is there anything you can do between now and November to bring prices down?

PELOSI: Well, first, if I just may, on this weekend we were sadly observing the 1 millionth -- the death of 1 million people from COVID. The sadness in our country, a million people dying, and we have to do something more about that. And we're hoping that our Republican colleagues...

STEPHANOPOULOS: Legislation is stalled in the House right now.

PELOSI: Well, it's not stalled in the House.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The Senate, excuse me.

PELOSI: It's stalled in the Senate. Let's put it that way. So we value all of us, and this, what happened last night was an assault on community, community safety and the rest as well as COVID undermining communities in such a way.

OK. Let's talk about inflation. First of all, a few things. Inflation, what -- what causes inflation? One is when unemployment goes down, inflation goes up. That's not anything to accept. When wages go up, inflation goes up. That's one. When supply goes down, cost goes up. So supply is affected by COVID and supply chain problems that we have because of COVID, and also because of the war in Ukraine. Now I don't -- there is a Putin price hike at the pump. Not all of it to him, but a large part of it.

So what can we do? Well, we -- this past week we've introduced within our conference a bipartisan actually friendly conference, our U.S. Competition Act of 2022. I don't know if that will be the title. That's always a debate, but it will address supply chain. It's very important to make America independent and self-sufficient so that we're not as dependent on product coming from overseas, whether it's because of COVID or whatever else. But also because of not having shared values. So holding up our supply for reasons -- using that leverage on us.

So this is very important. First part of the bill we'll have $52 billion for chips. Chips are essential to our manufacturing here. Chips and semiconductors. The next part of it, $40-some billion are for supply chain concerns specifically, and the rest is about education and research, et cetera. So, again, this will help bring it down. We also this week -- no, that was last week, and we're working on that now, and this week we will have on the floor of the House, legislation for market manipulation and how companies are -- we need to have a bright light of transparency on how companies are making big profits at the expense -- and this is in the energy sector, at the expense of the consumer. And we also are having same kind of hearings in appropriate -- in the Agriculture Committee on how we can increase competition, again, so that we can lower food prices.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So many families are also facing this baby formula shortage right now, dire shortage across the country. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, Republican from here in New York, is laying this on President Biden and his shipping of pallets of baby formula to the southern border. She has a tweet right there where says "as American families face empty shelves, this is unacceptable." Is that why we're facing this shortage?

PELOSI: As usual, her statement is totally irresponsible. Babies are crying. We need to get them food. And the president has -- now what we're doing this week in the Congress is, again, Bobby Scott, chair of the Education and Labor Committee, that's the jurisdiction that will lower some of the regulations, et cetera, so that it's easier to buy it. Fifty percent of the -- of WIC -- 50 percent of the...

STEPHANOPOULOS: The Women, Infants, and Children program.

PELOSI: ... WIC. And so loosening that. But in addition to that, Rosa DeLauro, who has been on this case for a while, was the chair of the Agriculture Subcommittee of Appropriations when she -- now she's chair of the whole committee.

But she has been working on this to have some funding so that we can immediately purchase, overseas -- there are four countries, Chile, Mexico, Ireland and the Netherlands, that have supply that might be available to us.

The president is quite correct. We must do something as quickly as possible, but as safely as possible, and use caution, for these babies. But we have to move quickly to do that. And part of this is, again, the supply chain issue.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, Madam Speaker, the January 6 Committee, as you know, has voted to subpoena Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and several other Republican members of Congress.

I know you give the committee wide berth right now, but if the -- Leader McCarthy and the other Republicans continue to hold out, will the House vote to hold them in contempt?

PELOSI: Well, the committee will take this one step at a time. But I'm very proud of the committee. They're working in a very strong bipartisan way to seek the truth, to find the truth of what happened with an assault. People say to me, "Well, this is unprecedented."

Yeah, well it's unprecedented for the president of the United States to incite an insurrection on the Capitol, on the Congress, on the Constitution, in that manner. And we must seek the truth. And I'm proud of the work of the committee.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Madam Speaker, thanks for your time this morning.

PELOSI: Thank you. My pleasure, sadly.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And we're joined now by the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna.

Deputy Prime Minister, thank you for joining us this morning.

We saw the Ukraine defense minister warn on Friday that we're entering a new long phase of this war. What's your sense of what's happening on the battlefield right now?

OLGA STEFANISHYNA, UKRAINIAN DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER: Well, what we see is a certain, like, cautious amount of great news. We see the -- the Russian troops have been moving away from the major parts of the western Ukraine, in Kharkiv and the (inaudible) regions, which are just near the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. But we are not, like, over-optimistic in that regard. We see that Putin has readjusted his strategy. And he goes on the only possible winning scenario for him is the long-lasting war, which is not the case for us and for the democratic world.

So we're getting back a significant amount of our territories around Ukraine, but the unconditional victory still remains of the way forward, although we can confirm that the Russian Navy and warships are in full preparedness to continue shelling and basically the bombarding of the western part of -- of the eastern part of Ukraine which are the major supply chains for the humanitarian and defensive assistance, has been attacked over these nights, and we see that the casualties happening throughout all of the territories of Ukraine is repeating.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What do you make of the moves by Finland and Sweden this week to join NATO? It looks like that is something that is likely to happen, yet Ukraine will still -- it will not be in NATO for the foreseeable future.

STEFANISHYNA: Well, our application for membership which has been issued back in 2008 remains valid and Ukraine has been extremely precise in its expectations. We will see with the now position of Sweden and Finland who has decided to apply for NATO membership, and the response from the allies that this application will be considered and fulfilled immediately.

It only serves one very obvious argument that NATO has learned on the mistakes and the political mistakes which has been done back in 2008 by making promises without delivering on decisions in terms of membership which has basically led to three wars, two of which are now happening on Ukrainian territory.

So promises is not the way to put a security architecture as a more -- more strength. So the decision to make this applications concentrations first is also the lesson learned historical, and we hope that now when it comes to the concentration of Ukrainian application to EU, it would happen also much faster.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Is there anything happening on the diplomatic front right now?

STEFANISHYNA: Well, still a very tough negotiations on passing the next round of sanctions related to gas -- gas and oil products. There's been a very complicated dialect and coordination with the allies. We hope that this decision will still be taken soon.

We're also following closely the recent -- the ongoing informal meeting of the foreign affairs ministers of NATO countries with the Secretary Blinken and our minister of foreign affairs participating. We expect for more strong and coordinated efforts, agreed and discussed in terms of the lethal (ph) support in light of the upcoming enforcement of (inaudible) decision signed by President Biden. So the hope that when the decision is entering can force this venue in Berlin for NATO allies will be a venue for coordinating the efforts and targeting specific level of assistance to those areas of Ukraine which are -- need to be gained back from the Russian occupation.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, we saw that vote for Ukraine in the Eurovision contest. What has that meant to your nation?

STEFANISHYNA: Well, that's another symbol of unity and -- where people and nations are standing for my country and for us, it was very important also to have this sense of support and the feeling that we all are a big European family, and we hope that this would be the repetition (ph) of a big victory, which give us the sense of empowerment and a new hope for a new development.

So, hopefully as president said, next Eurovision top (ph) contest will take place in Mariupol in Ukraine.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I see you're broadcasting from your car this morning. Safe travels and thank you for joining us.

STEFANISHYNA: Thank you so much.