'This Week' Transcript 5-16-21: Rep. Liz Cheney & Dr. Rochelle Walensky

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR: We’ll dig in to it all this morning beginning with CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, who joins me now.

Good morning, Dr. Walensky.

It was just Tuesday when you sat before a Senate committee and you were adamant then that masking and social distancing should remain in place. But "The Washington Post" is reporting you had already approved the decision to change the guidance. When it was finally announced on Thursday, it came as a huge surprise, and left some administration officials, doctors, businesses off-guard.

So, why so suddenly and why did you not tell the Senate panel what you had decided?

DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CDC DIRECTOR: Thank you. Good morning, Marcia -- Martha. Thanks for having me.

I am -- you know, the guide -- first of all, let’s celebrate this moment. We’re at a place in this pandemic, cases have been coming down more than a third just in the last two weeks. We have vaccine now across this country, widely available for anyone who wants it.

And we now have science that has really just evolved even in the last two weeks, that demonstrates that these vaccines are safe, they are effective, they are working in the population just as they did in the clinical trials, that they are working against our variants that we have here circulating in the United States. And that if you were to develop an infection, while -- even if you got vaccinated, that you can’t transmit that infection to other people.

Some of that science was really evolving as late as last Thursday and one of the published -- one of the papers, the largest paper was published from the CDC just the day before yesterday.

So, we were actively reviewing that science during the past week. We were making decisions and moving in our subject matter experts while working just as I was testifying in front of Congress and those -- that what was happening.

I told the American people I deliver the science as soon as we have.

RADDATZ: You said on Friday that the CDC is empowering the American people to make their own decisions about their own healthcare. But this is all in the honor system, and there are people who refused to get vaccinated, about a quarter of the country and who are post-mask wearing, who could see this as a greenlight to go wherever they want, putting others at risk, especially in those indoor settings, including children and the immuno-compromised.

WALENSKY: So, this is a really important point and that is, the guidance that we released on Thursday is about individuals and what individuals are at risk of doing if they are not vaccinated. If they’re vaccinated, they are safe. If they are not vaccinated, they are not safe. They should still be wearing a mask or better yet, to get vaccinated.

We also need to say that this is not permission for widespread removal of masks. For those who are vaccinated, it may take sometime for them to feel comfortable removing their masks, but also that these decisions have to be made at the jurisdictional level, at the community level. Some communities have been hit harder than others, have lowered vaccination rates than others.

We want to deliver the science of the individual level, but we also understand that these decisions have to be made at the community level.

RADDATZ: But let’s talk about the unmasked and the unvaccinated. Lisa Maragakis, an infectious disease specialist from Johns Hopkins, told "The Washington Post" there is no way to know who is vaccinated and who is not in most scenarios. The likely result is that almost no one will wear a mask. She went on to say that the risk to the unvaccinated would dramatically increase as most stop masking.

Do you dispute that?

WALENSKY: What I would say is those unvaccinated people need to work to protect themselves, need to continue to mask. And better yet, need to get vaccinated.

What we’re asking our businesses to do as they are starting to think about the guidance as to what this means for their workplaces is to make it easy for a paid time off for their employees to get vaccinated.

RADDATZ: But COVID is undeniably still a threat and the CDC has consistently shown a scientific evidence that says you are much safer if two people in a room have mask on. So, if you are unvaccinated in that room and someone else comes in without a mask, you’re not as safe.

WALENSKY: What we would say is that if you’re unvaccinated in that room, you should get vaccinated.

Now, the challenge here is that not everybody is eligible for vaccination. So, we still have children under the age of 11 and, you know, they should obviously still be wearing masks. So, if you’re unvaccinated, we are saying, wear a mask, continue to distance if you’re unvaccinated and practice all of those mitigation strategies.

For the unvaccinated, I want to be very clear --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: But who is supposed to -- who is supposed to be the vaccination police? You look at Costco and Walmart, these essential workers, what are they supposed to do? There -- again, there’s a quarter of the country that says they will not get vaccinated.

WALENSKY: We are asking people to take their health into their hands, to get vaccinated. And if they don’t, then they continue to be at risk.

For the unvaccinated, our policy has not changed.

This -- we were going to get to a place in this pandemic where vaccinated people were going to be able to take off their mask. We’re lucky to be there with the science that we have. And now, we have to take this foundational step that is completely based in science and understand what it means as we open the entire country.

RADDATZ: Can I just ask you just very quickly about the Yankees? Eight tested positive. They were fully vaccinated. What does that tell you?

WALENSKY: We’re still working to understand what has happened in that, and we’re working with -- and we’re engaging to trying to understand the details of that investigation. I don’t believe that is complete as of yet.

I would consider that when you look at the details that I’m aware of, seven of those eight were completely asymptomatic. The eighth was a mild case. They were detected on routine testing that generally doesn’t happen in many other populations.

This is a vaccine working. This means that you didn’t get infected, or you didn’t get a severe infection. You didn’t require a hospitalization. You didn’t require death. And most likely, those were not transmitting to other people.

So, that is what we are working on the vaccine doing. We were hoping it would do.

RADDATZ: OK, thanks for joining us this morning, Dr. Walensky.

WALENSKY: Thanks so much, Martha.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC “THIS WEEK” CO-ANCHOR: What does it say about the party choosing somebody to replace you who was effectively chosen by Donald Trump and is saying what he's been saying, that -- those very lies that you're talking about?

REP. LIZ CHENEY, (R) WYOMING: I think it's dangerous. I think that -- that we have to recognize how quickly things can unravel. We have to recognize what it means for the nation to have a former president who has not conceded and who continues to suggest that our electoral system cannot function, cannot do the will of the people. To -- to cause that kind of questioning about our process, frankly, it's the same kinds of things that the Chinese Communist Party says about democracy: that it's a failed system, that America is a failed nation. I won't be part of that. And I think it's very important for Republicans who won't be part of that to stand up and speak out.

KARL: When you say dangerous -- dangerous, how? Are you suggesting that January 6th could happen again, or maybe, maybe something worse?

CHENEY: I think there's no question. I mean, you know, we've now seen the consequences. We've -- we've seen how far the president, the -- President Trump was willing to go. We've seen not only his, his provocation of the attack, but his refusal to send help when it was needed, his refusal to immediately say, ‘stop.’ And that in and of itself, in my view, was a very clear violation of his oath and of his duty.

KARL: Now, the speaker, along with at least one Republican, key Republican, have announced an agreement on a commission to look into what happened on January 6th. Should Kevin McCarthy be willing to speak, testify before that commission? After all, he is one of the few people that we know of that was actually talking to Donald Trump while the attack was taking place.

CHENEY: He absolutely should, and I wouldn't be surprised if he were subpoenaed. I think that he very clearly and said publicly that he's got information about the president's state of mind that day.

KARL: So you would welcome a subpoena for Kevin McCarthy to testify to that commission?

CHENEY: I would anticipate that. I would hope he doesn't require a subpoena, but I wouldn't be surprised if he, if he were subpoenaed.

KARL: How many of your colleagues actually believe that stuff, actually believe the election was stolen?

CHENEY: I think it's a relatively small number.

KARL: Adam Kinzinger says it's a handful. Is that, do you think that’s right?

CHENEY: I think that's probably right.

KARL: So they're just saying it to placate Donald Trump?

CHENEY: You know, I think that we as a party are in a situation with respect to the former president that is really dangerous.

KARL: Did you vote for Donald Trump in 2020?

CHENEY: I did.

KARL: Do you regret that vote?

CHENEY: Look, I think that the --

KARL: I mean, how could you not regret that vote, given what's happened?

CHENEY: Yeah. I mean, look, I was never going to support Joe Biden, and I do regret the vote. I think that it was a vote based on policy, based on, sort of, substance and what I know in terms of the kinds of policies he put forward that were good for the country, but that I -- I think it is fair to say I regret the vote.

KARL: If the Republican Party nominates Donald Trump in 2024, could you stay in a Republican Party that decides that he should be the nominee again?

CHENEY: I will do everything that I can to make sure he's not the nominee and, you know, everything necessary to make sure that he never gets anywhere close to the Oval Office again.

KARL: But would you remain in the party if he were the nominee?

CHENEY: I will not support him and will do everything I can to make sure that doesn't happen.

KARL: How concerned should Republicans be about the fact that you've lost the popular vote in five of the last six presidential elections?

CHENEY: Very concerned. I think that -- that as a party, we really do have to say, ‘What do we stand for? What do we believe in?’ And we also have to stop -- and look, I think the Democrats need to stop doing this, too -- we have to stop incentivizing unserious behavior among our elected officials. We have to stop incentivizing vitriol. We have to stop incentivizing people to, to show up here and think, you know, the goal is to be a social media star.

KARL: Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, talking about you, said, “‘She who thinks she leads, but has no followers, is only taking a walk.’ Liz, I am afraid you are only a woman taking a walk.” Does she have a point? I mean, there was really nobody that came to your defense. I mean, there were a couple of members, Adam Kinzinger, Ken Buck. You were -- you were pretty much alone on this.

CHENEY: Well, I think that it is very important to stand up for what's right. I know that there are many members who have expressed concern about their own security. And I think that's an important point to think about as well, that we now live in a country where members' votes are affected because they're worried about their security, they're worried about threats on their lives. So I think that's part of it. But but, look, you know, there's no question but that at this moment, the majority of the Republican Party is not where I am. But it's my responsibility as an elected official, it's my responsibility as a leader to lead and, and to tell the truth.

KARL: You know, I've seen other Republicans over the past four and a half years who stood up to Donald Trump. Jeff Flake comes to mind. Bob Corker comes to mind. There are others, and they're gone. I mean, he won, they came out, they made the statement, they stood up to him and they were effectively run out of Republican politics. How, or -- why will it be any different with you?

CHENEY: One thing that makes it different is January 6th. This isn't about policy. It's not about whether you like his tweets or you don't like his tweets. It's about the attack on the Capitol. And the fundamental attack and continued -- and that's important -- continued assault on the foundations of the republic. You know, once January 6th happened, that that's the end. And that has been, I think, the most disappointing thing to me, that that more of my colleagues have not been willing to stand up and say that can never happen again.

KARL: Well, in fact, what we heard this week is we saw members of the Republican Party in the House basically deny it happened. We saw one Republican congressman say that the -- that the protesters were orderly. Another one said they saw no evidence that Trump supporters were actually among the rioters. I mean, what does it say that some are able to erase the memory of what happened on January 6th?

CHENEY: It's indefensible. I will never forget seeing the law enforcement officers, the members of the SWAT team, the rapid response forces, seeing them and their exhaustion. And they had been through hand-to-hand combat and -- and, you know, people died. And the notion that this is just, you know -- the notion that this was somehow a tourist event is disgraceful and despicable. And, you know, I won't be part of whitewashing what happened on January 6. Nobody should be part of it. And people ought to be held accountable.

KARL: What was your experience on that day during the riot? Did you feel like you were in danger?

CHENEY: One thing I will never forget, I was on the aisle and I looked across the aisle. Jamie Raskin was sitting on the other side of the aisle, and you could hear the mob coming. And he looked at me and he showed me his phone, and he said, “Liz, there's a Confederate flag flying in the Rotunda.” And that moment of -- this cannot be happening in the United States of America.

KARL: Jim Jordan, talking about a possible Trump 2024 run, said there's no way he is losing. He's going to win the Republican primary and he's going to be president if he decides to run. Now, based on today's facts, he's right, isn't he, about the primary part, at least? I mean, there's nobody -- there's not even a close second out there, is there?

CHENEY: I think Jim's wrong. It's not the first time Jim has been wrong, and I'm sure it won’t be the last time. But, but he is wrong. And I think there are millions and millions of Republicans who won't let that happen again.

KARL: What will it take for you to run for president?

CHENEY: I am right now focused on my reelection in Wyoming --

KARL: I understand, of course you are and you very much need to be --

CHENEY: That’s right, thank you --

KARL: But what would it take for you to run for president?

CHENEY: Look, as I said --

KARL: I heard you on the radio in New Hampshire today, (CROSSTALK) so it's not too far out of your mind.

CHENEY: Look, I think it's really important that we as Republicans be in a position where we can present to our voters, to my voters in Wyoming and to our voters across the country, a set of issues and policies that -- that reflect conservative principles. But also hope and opportunity and inspiration.

KARL: Would your father like to see you run?

CHENEY: Well, yeah, but he's my dad, so. (LAUGHTER) He's not objective.

KARL: Good point.