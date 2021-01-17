'This Week' Transcript 1-17-21: Kate Bedingfield, Rep. Joaquin Castro and Rep. Peter Meijer

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, January 17, 2021 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

Now, let's bring in two members of Congress, central to the second impeachment of President Trump, Democrat Joaquin Costner, who will be one of the House impeachment managers in the Senate trial; (inaudible) Republican Peter Meijer, one of ten republicans who voted for impeachment.

Congressman Castro, let me begin with you. I want to get to impeachment but first you just heard Jon Karl say the president’s still considering a self-pardon. If that happens, should the Biden justice department investigate and bring a suit against President Trump?

REP. JOAQUIN CASTRO, (D-TX) IMPEACHMENT MANAGER: Well, obviously that's going to be a decision that's going to be left up to the Department of Justice under President Biden. You know, I have said over the years that I think it's quite possible that there were crimes committed by President Trump, but I’m going to leave that to the Biden folks.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's talk about impeachment. I know it's a fluid situation right now. What do you know about when Speaker Pelosi is going to send the impeachment articles to the Senate so the trial can start?

CASTRO: Well, all of us on the impeachment manager team are ready to go when the trial does start. We're ready to lay out the evidence that the president incited a deadly insurrection that resulted in the loss of lives of five Americans, and so there is, of course, conversations going on between Speaker Pelosi and the Senate, but we'll be ready to go when it starts.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And would you prefer it sooner rather than later?

CASTRO: You know, we're preparing as though we're going to go in the next hour. We have been working very hard. We have been gathering all the evidence, and so of course, all of us are very anxious to get started.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How lengthy a trial should we expect? Would you expect to be calling witnesses in this trial?

CASTRO: Well, most of all, you know, we're going to do whatever it takes to lay out the case. You had a president who for months was talking about a rigged election, who, after the election, insisted to his supporters that he was cheated, that the election was a stolen one, and of course, these are folks who support him very strongly, and so that aroused people incredibly.

It created strong emotions in folks and so we're going to do whatever we need to do to lay out the evidence to show the American people and, most of all, the senators who are voting on this, that Donald Trump through his words and actions got these folks riled up on that day, asked them to march down to the Capitol and when all of this was going on, when there was a riot inside the U.S. Capitol, also didn't send relief to quell it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: One of the points that Republicans have made in opposing impeachment, those who did oppose it, they’ve raised a First Amendment argument, pointed out that in his rally speech, the president also at one point told the crowd to remain peaceful.

CASTRO: Yeah. I think this is quite separate from the First Amendment. This is a president who knowing that he was in a very combustible, and mostly charged situation, continued to work up his supporters not once or twice, but repeatedly over and over, telling a big lie about a stolen election, even though as you know, George, they went to court 60 something times, and lost about 61 times in court.

And so, this is a president who knew what he was doing, and watched as that mob took over the U.S. Capitol. In fact, took over the Senate floor of the United States, and was slow to act after that to quell it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You just heard Jon Karl report that Rudy Giuliani is talking to the president perhaps about testifying in the impeachment trial. Is that something you would welcome?

CASTRO: Well, you know, we're still discussing strategy obviously, and how we're going to handle the witnesses and so forth. And so, you know, certainly, if the president is -- if that's something he wants to do, then he's probably going to be able to do that because he's part of the trial because it involves him.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Cotton has said he won't vote to convict because a Senate trial of a former president is unconstitutional in his view. He cited the writings of retired Appeals Court Judge Michael Luttig who wrote in “Washington Post”: the very concept of constitutional impeachment presupposes the impeachment conviction and removal of a president who is, at the time of his impeachment, an incumbent in the office of which he is removed.

Are you concerned that they may be able to find that this is not constitutional, this trial?

CASTRO: I don't believe so. In fact, one of the other purposes of impeachment in this case is to make sure that the -- that President Trump is not able to run for federal office again, that he's not able to seek the presidency. The reason for that is that somebody who incited a riot, an attempted coup of the United States government should not be president again.

So it's not just about making sure that there are consequences to his behavior. Certainly it's that, but even after he's left office, it's also making sure that he can't run for president again.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Of course, you only get to that vote if you find 17 Republican senators who will convict. It doesn't appear you have those votes right now, although it's a very fluid situation.

Are you worried that if the Senate fails to convict a second time, this will be some kind of vindication for President Trump?

CASTRO: You know, for any president, when you are dealing with impeachment, there's a high bar. You need 67 votes, but our plan is to -- is to go after every single vote. We want to make sure that every senator is standing up for this country, that every senator is considering the evidence against President Trump, and the fact that he incited a deadly insurrection. And so, we're optimistic that when we lay out our case, we'll be able to convince folks that, in fact, President Trump is responsible for inciting this deadly insurrection, and that the Senate should convict.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, we've heard from some of your colleagues who believe there is evidence that some members of Congress, congressional staff, Capitol police might have been accomplices in some way with the rioters on January 6th.

Do you have any evidence of that? And how do you expect to follow up? What should be the consequences if true?

CASTRO: Well, sure. Look, anybody who helped, who actively participated and helped the people who ended up rioting and taking over the Capitol and a mob should be held accountable. And right now, I’m focused, of course, as an impeachment manager on the Senate trial of President Trump, but there will be a separate process to deal with the folks who may have also participated and helped in that riot.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congressman Castro, thanks very much for your time this morning.

Let's bring in Congressman Meijer right now, one of, we said (ph), 10 Republicans who voted for impeachment, freshman Republican from Michigan.

Thanks for joining us this morning.

First of all, let me get to that last point I had with Congressman Castro. Do you have any evidence that any of your colleagues or congressional staff may have been accomplices in some way?

REP. PETER MEIJER (R-MI): Thank you, George. I have not seen any evidence of that so far.

I think it's important that we don't jump to conclusions and we don't get ahead of the process. And I know all too often, we let feelings get ahead of the facts. If anyone was responsible or participated, they should be held to the fullest extent of the law and we can talk about those remedial processes later.

But at the moment, I think it's important we don't jump to conclusions.

STEPHANOPOULOS: In the wake of the Capitol siege, you called this the worst week of your life. You voted for impeachment. I read that you and some of your colleagues may also be buying body armor to protect yourselves.

What have the last few days been like?

MEIJER: Absolutely gut-wrenching. Impeaching a president, especially a president of my own party, was nothing that we ever hoped to do. Many of us deliberated deeply. This was not as easy as just saying what is in our best political interest, but, frankly, looking at the evidence, looking at the facts of the case, reading the article and -- and asking, is this true by our own experience, by our lived experience? And it was.

You know, I think this is a time for -- for reflection, but it's also a time for accountability. And that's something that I am deeply committed to. You know, I'm calling on my party to restore trust, to restore the trust of the voting public and to ensure that we never allow the actions that led up to January 6th and what happened on January 6th, we never allow that outburst of political violence to occur in our name again.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How do you explain how -- why so few of your Republican colleagues agreed with you on impeachment, why so many joined those objections to the elections and propagated those false claims about voter fraud?

MEIJER: You know, I can't speak to what's in anyone else's hearts. I know I've -- I've talked with many of my colleagues, asked them, you know, and compared where we were on various issues. Many of them arrived at their decisions, I think, in -- in an honest and forthright way, specifically when it came to, you know, the objections to certifying the Electoral College or, you know, kind of more cloakly (ph) an attempt to overturn the election. You know, there were concerns there.

And, to me, the challenge is not what the individual concern of one individual was. It -- what happens when all of those concerns are -- become a collective. And the narrative becomes something that could be very powerful. You know, that's what we saw with the stop the steal argument after November 3rd. It was individual concerns about electoral integrity building to something that ended up supporting the president's, you know, false idea that he had won in a landslide. And that was what inspired his followers to come out on January 6th. That was the message that he was propagating. But we need to make sure that we move away from a politics of deception. We need to make sure that we have leaders who are telling folks who trust them what they need to hear, not just what they want to hear.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And because of those claims, you've even said that your -- your vote to impeach, because the president still has such a stronghold on the Republican Party, so many in the Republican Party believe what he said about the election, you say your vote might have been political suicide. That caught the attention of one of the president's advisers, Jason Miller, who retweeted it as well.

Are you concerned you ended your career with that vote?

MEIJER: Oh, I may very well have, but I think it's also important that we have elected leaders who are not thinking solely about what's in their individual self-interest, not what is going to be politically expedient, but what we actually need for country. It's not lost on me that I hold the seat that Gerald Ford held from 1948 to 1973. You know, he committed a -- a courageous act when he pardoned Richard Nixon, but it ended his political career going forward.

You know, I -- I think that is the -- that's -- you know, obviously, don't want to follow in the footsteps in terms of the next election, but I want to make sure that we have leaders in office who are focusing on, you know, the fact that we're a nation of laws, not men, and that we're putting the interest of the country first rather than their own political careers.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Liz Cheney also, like you, voted for the impeachment, called it the greatest betrayal of a Constitution by a president in our -- American history, but she's facing a lot of blowback from your colleagues, your Republican colleagues in the House. They want to remove her from leadership.

Will that happen?

MEIJER: You know, we're -- we're going to do everything we can to make sure that those who stood by their principles, like Liz Cheney, that that is not something that is punished. I know there's a division that has already occurred. We need to address some of the issues that we have within, you know, the congressional Republican conference.

But I've been very impressed by the leadership that Liz Cheney has shown. We differ on many issues, but in terms of somebody who is putting the best interest of the country forward, she has demonstrated that in her actions over the past two weeks.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Is it time for the Republican Party to move on from President Trump?

MEIJER: I think it's time that we acknowledge that what happened on January 6th was a betrayal of what had been accomplished over the past four years, that it was a culmination of a politics that had all too often, you know, fanned flames rather than focusing on -- on building and governing. You know, the president brought some necessary energy. He brought some necessary ideas. He shook the tree. He was a change agent. The challenge was that he -- he didn't know when to stop, and he didn't draw a line.

And, to me, political violence is the line that we must draw. We've seen that outgrowth on -- on my side of the aisle. But that's something that has become all too common, the threats, intimidation, violence more broadly. You know, this all goes back to the fact that too many Americans don't trust institutions, don't trust the process that we have on the civil and legal side to resolve their disputes. So while I think we need to move past, you know, those events and, we need to have accountability first and foremost, we also need to commit to resolving our differences through legal processes.

We need to build that confidence in the public that they don't need to take to the streets; they don't need to engage in violence to make their voice heard. That's how we're going to get through this as a country and make sure we get back to focusing on what matters.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What's the most important thing President Biden can do to heal that divide?

MEIJER: I think he can have an open and honest and transparent discussion. I think it's incumbent on both parties to ensure that they are not promoting folks within their ranks who are engaged in a politics of deception, but rather having open, thoughtful, honest, engaged conversations.

I hope that President Biden will do the same, that he will not give in to some of the more, you know, some of the lower impulses that -- that folks in the progressive wing may try to bring out, but rather say that this is a time for the country to focus on rebuilding; this is a time for the country to focus on rebuilding trust, rebuilding our institutions, rebuilding governance.

You know, we need to get through the pandemic. We need to deal with the economic consequences and the fallout. But we also need to heal all of the divides that have been exposed over the past several years.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congressman Meijer, thanks for your time this morning.

MEIJER: Thank you.

Let's bring in Kate Bedingfield, who is going to be the communications director in the Biden White House.

Kate, thanks for joining us this morning.

Give us more of a flavor of what to expect on Wednesday in terms of action from President Biden.

KATE BEDINGFIELD, INCOMING WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: Yes.

So, president-elect Biden, then President Biden, is going to come into office and take decisive steps to roll back some of the most egregious moves of the Trump administration. And he's going to take steps to move us forward.

Across the course of the first week-and-a-half in office, you're going to see him move on promises that he made on the campaign trail to ensure that we are focused on workers. You will see him make good on his buy American promise. You're going to see him make good on promises to move us to -- toward a more just and racially equitable society.

You're going to see him make movement on racial equity. And you're going to see him make movement on climate, on jobs.

So, over the course of the first week-and-a-half, he's going to do everything that he can within his power to move us forward.

But then, as your correspondent just said, that's only one piece of the agenda. The second piece of the agenda will be working with Congress. You saw president-elect Biden roll out the American Rescue Plan on Thursday night.

This is a plan to get desperately needed direct relief to people who've been hardest hit by this crisis all over the country. And it's an effort to fund a coordinated federal vaccine effort.

It's an effort to get shots into American arms to ensure that we can once and for all finally get this virus under control and get our economy back on track.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You're already hearing some Democrats and many Republicans saying it's just too expensive.

BEDINGFIELD: There's been bipartisan support for all of these pieces. That's -- I would really point that out.

I mean, if you look at the big core planks of this plan, for example, Senator Rubio supports direct relief checks. Senator Romney supports expanding the child tax credit. I mean, there is bipartisan support for the big planks of this plan.

And I would also note that the plan came about as a result of consultation with bipartisan governors and mayors from all across the country. The president-elect spoke with Republican governors, with Republican mayors to hear what they need, what's going on with their constituents, what the most dire and important needs are for their constituents.

And so, this plan reflects the urgent needs, the things that people need right now. I mean, you know, we've got millions of Americans unemployed. We've got thousands of Americans dying from the virus every day.

There's no question we are in a state of emergency here, and this plan is designed to get the relief that people need to them right away, and President-elect Biden looks forward to working with Congress to get bipartisan support for this bill and get it done as quickly as possible.

STEPHANOPOULOS: First things first, the inaugural address comes on Wednesday. You just heard Congressman Meijer say it's time for an open, honest and transparent discussion from President Bi -- from President Biden. He says rejecting politics of deception.

What can Americans expect to hear on Wednesday? What is the major goal of this address?

BEDINGFIELD: So I think what you’ll hear from President-elect Biden on Wednesday will be a reflection of a lot of what you heard from him on the campaign trail, which is that he believes we can bring this country together. He believes that we have to bring this country together, that a unified America is the only way that we're going to be able to tackle the massive crises that we're grappling with.

I won't go too much farther in terms of previewing the speech because I’ll let the president-elect speak to it on Wednesday, but I think you can expect that this will be a moment where President-elect Biden will really work to try to turn the page on the divisiveness and the hatred over the last four years and really lay out a positive, optimistic vision for the country, and lay out a way -- lay out a path forward that really calls on all of us to work together.

I think that's what Americans all across the country want. They want a government that once again is focused on doing the right thing by them, and helping them in their day-to-day lives, and so, you're going to hear President-elect Biden really lay out a vision to get us to a place where we can work together because that's what Americans want. That's what they voted for in this election, 81 million Americans voted for President-elect Biden, in part, because he was laying out a vision for this country that gets us to a place where we can work together. So you'll hear a lot of that from him on the 20th.

STEPHANOPOULOS: He'll be delivering that message across an empty Mall there, the Capitol Mall, and the entire U.S. Capitol has become an armed camp right now. You had to cancel certain parts of inauguration, including the train ride in Washington, D.C., including some rehearsals.

Are you certain that the ceremony is going to take place on the west front of the Capitol as planned?

BEDINGFIELD: Well, that is certainly our plan. I think that will send an incredibly important visual image to the world about the resilience of American democracy, and so, our plan and our expectation is that President-elect Biden will put his hand on the bible with his family outside on the west side of the Capitol on the 20th.

Look, there is no question though. Of course, we are in a volatile time. I think, you know, unfortunately you only have to look at the chatter on social media to see that we are in a volatile time, and so we are making preparations. We'll begin meeting tomorrow, daily meetings with the outgoing leadership in national security and law enforcement to ensure that we're preparing for any scenario that should arise after noon on January the 20th.

So we're working to ensure that we will be prepared, but we have full faith in the United States Secret Service and their partners who’ve been working for over a year on the planning to ensure that this event is safe. So we're very much looking forward to President-elect Biden putting his hand on the Bible at noon on the 20th.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Has the president-elect weighed in with Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer on when the Senate trial of President Trump should start and how long it should go?

BEDINGFIELD: Well, obviously, ultimately, the mechanics and the logistics of -- the pace of the trial and how it should play out is up to congressional leadership. You know, I think the president-elect has spoken publicly about his view here which is that he hopes that the Congress will be able to do its -- its constitutional duty, to discharge its constitutional duty while simultaneously being able to focus on the business of the American people.

He hopes that they’re going to be able to immediately take up this package, the American rescue package he laid out at the end of last week, and start to move forward on getting that money out the door in order to get a comprehensive vaccine distribution program set up. So his great hope is that they're going to be able to do that, and I think if you look, you know, there's precedent for that. If you look at the previous impeachment trial, the Senate was able to move forward on floor business while also conducting the trial.

So, his hope as he's spoken privately to congressional leadership, but also publicly about, is that the Congress is going to be able to move forward on focusing on the virus and on the economy while simultaneously doing their constitutional duty.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Kate Bedingfield, thanks so much for your time this morning.