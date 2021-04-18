'This Week' Transcript 4-18-21: Sec. Antony Blinken, Dr. Anthony Fauci & Benjamin Crump

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, April 18, 2021 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, “THIS WEEK” CO-ANCHOR: Good morning, and welcome to "This Week." Eighty-eight days in, challenge and crisis face the new Biden administration, the White House ordering all American troops out of Afghanistan in time for the 9/11 anniversary, prompting blistering blowback, and, despite more than 200 million COVID vaccinations now administered, surges being reported in nearly half of American states. Dr. Fauci and Secretary of State Blinken will join us shortly, but we begin this morning with a nation on edge. This morning in Minneapolis, the National Guard is at the ready, in anticipation of a verdict this week in the trial of Derek Chauvin. Protests continued for a seventh night, in the aftermath of another police shooting, claiming the life of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. And then there are the mass shootings, the most recent at that FedEx facility in Indianapolis, eight lives lost in a senseless rampage, after months of deadly assaults across the nation.We're going to look at it all this morning, beginning with the trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. The closing arguments are set for tomorrow. Ben Crump is the Floyd family attorney. And he is also representing the family of Daunte Wright. Mr. Crump joins us now. Mr. Crump, you have represented countless families in civil suits, including the family of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin and the family of 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was killed by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri.The officers involved in those shootings were either acquitted or no charges were filed. What kind of outcome do you expect in the trial of Derek Chauvin?

BENJAMIN CRUMP, ATTORNEY FOR FAMILIES OF GEORGE FLOYD AND DAUNTE WRIGHT: And I also represented the family of Breonna Taylor. We have to remember they're not only killing black men, but they're killing black women like Breonna and Pamela Turner down in Houston, Texas. The outcome that we pray for in Derek Chauvin is for him to be held criminally liable for killing George Floyd, because we believe that could be a precedence of finally making America live up to its promise of liberty and justice for all. That means all of us, black people, Hispanic people, Native people, all of us.

RADDATZ: And in the case of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, the officer there has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, after claiming it was an accident and she thought it was a Taser she was using. You have said the officer simply saw Wright as expendable. You also said that you will not stop until there is meaningful policing, justice reform, until we reach the goal of true equality. What does that look like to you?

CRUMP: Well, it means that we hold police officers accountable, and we change the laws in America, where you have the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed, to change the culture and the behavior of policing in America, especially as it relates to marginalized minorities, and especially black people, because, when a black person is stopped for a traffic violation, it should not end up in a death sentence. Where there’s Daunte Wright where she claims that she was trying to pull the Taser and pull her gun even though you have the gun on the dominant side, the Taser on the nondominant side and the fact that the gun weighs two-and-a-half pounds and the Taser weighs eight ounces, the gun is all black and the Taser is vivid yellow, and she holds that out there for about five to six seconds. But yet she says she meant to tase him. But even tasing him, Martha, is troubling because it's still an excessive use of force and we see this over and over again when it comes to black people in America, whether it's George Floyd where for a $20 allegation of a counterfeit bill, that should have been a ticket. The store clerk testified in the trial he's not even sure if George realized that it was a counterfeit $20 bill. Or with the lieutenant in Virginia when you're pepper spraying him when that should have been a ticket. And certainly this pretextual stop for an alleged expired tag should have been a ticket. But when it's black people, they do the most, Martha, and we see when it's our white brothers and sisters they give them the benefit of the doubt, the benefit of consideration, the benefit of professionalism and when it's us black people, we can't even get the benefit of humanity.

RADDATZ: Mr. Crump, so many cases, but let's go back to the Chauvin case tomorrow. If he is found not guilty as the nation braces for that verdict, what would you say to the people of Minneapolis?

CRUMP: I would say once again the American legal system has broken our heart and that we cannot condone this excessive use of force, America. We cannot condone this inhumanity, America. We cannot condone this evil that we saw on that video where Derek Chauvin kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. And we have to finally have this racial reckoning, America, because if we don't, then people are going to continue to have these emotional protests. And I am tired as many black people are tired of hearing when they kill unarmed black people, I mean, from the local level all the way to the President of the United States, they say it is tragic that Daunte Wright was killed, but looting is unacceptable. Well, what I want the president and everybody to add to that line, Martha, is killing unarmed black people is unacceptable. We have to send that message to the police because the crux of the matter is this, I was born black and I’m going to die black, but police do not kill me because I am black.

RADDATZ: Mr. Crump, we really appreciate you joining us this morning. Thanks so much.

CRUMP: Thank you, Martha.

MARTHA RADDATZ, “THIS WEEK” CO-ANCHOR: Let's take all of this to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, thanks for being with us. Mr. Secretary, you've heard the reaction from the generals who commanded troops in Afghanistan, including the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs and David Petraeus, who went on to become CIA director, who say this will leave America more vulnerable to terrorist threats, with Joe Dunford saying it would also have a catastrophic effect in Afghanistan itself. Your reaction?

SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN: Look, Martha, I just got back from Kabul. I met with President Ghani. I met with other leaders there. That was just after coming from NATO, meeting with all of our allies and across the board, I heard support for the president's decision and the path ahead. Here's the reality. And by the way, I have great respect for General Petraeus, General Dunford and others, but we had a very deliberate and fully informed process leading up to the decision by the president. And the fact is this. We went to Afghanistan 20 years ago, and we went because we were attacked on 9/11, and we went to take on those who had attacked us on 9/11, and to make sure that Afghanistan would not again become a haven for terrorism directed at the United States or any of our allies and partners. And we achieved the objectives that we set out to achieve. Al-Qaeda has been significantly degraded. Its capacity to conduct an attack against the United States now from Afghanistan is not there. And of course, Osama bin Laden was brought to justice 10 years ago. So the president felt that as we're looking at the world now, we have to look at it through the prism of 2021, not 2001. The terrorism threat has moved to other places. And we have other very important items on our agenda, including the relationship with China, including dealing with everything from climate change to COVID. And that's where we have to focus our energy and resources.

RADDATZ: To that point. You know, I've heard for decades the military talk about how hard it was to train Afghan forces, asking for more time and more time. But there's also the argument that clearing out all of our forces leaves us with intelligence gaps. You had the new CIA director saying that was simply a fact that our intelligence capability will diminish. Do you agree with that? And what do you do about it?

BLINKEN: Well, I think if you look at the full statement, including from the CIA director, Bill Burns, and also what you've heard from the national security adviser and others, we will have the means to see if there is a resurgence, a reemergence of a terrorist threat from Afghanistan. We'll be able to see that in real time with time to take action. And we're going to be repositioning our forces and our assets to make sure that we guard against the potential reemergence. By the way, the Taliban in the agreement reached by the Trump administration, with the Taliban, is also committed not to allow al-Qaeda or other terrorist groups that might target the United States to reemerge. We’re gonna hold them to that commitment.

RADDATZ: But you yourself have said you don't really trust the Taliban.

BLINKEN: Well, that's exactly why we're going to make sure that we have assets appropriately in place to see this coming, if it comes again, to see it and to be able to deal with it. This is, again, a very different world than the one we had in 2001. We have different capabilities, different assets, and I think a greater ability to see something coming with time to do something about it. But look, the other thing is this. We are very much invested in trying to pursue the peace process for Afghanistan, to bring the parties together to see if they can come to some kind of political settlement. Ultimately, it is in no one's interest in Afghanistan, whether it's the Taliban or anyone else, it's certainly not the people of Afghanistan, for the country to descend once again into civil war, into a long war. And if the Taliban is going to participate in some fashion in governance, if it wants to be internationally recognized, if it doesn't want to be a pariah, it's going to have to engage in a political process. And our goal ultimately is an Afghanistan that finds a just and durable settlement to this conflict that has been going on for four decades. And in that situation, in that environment, terrorism is less likely to emerge.

RADDATZ: I want to go back to the Taliban again and talk about women and girls in Afghanistan. We've talked to many people about that. The director of national intelligence says the Taliban is likely to attempt to retake power by force if we leave. And right now in some of the Taliban held areas, you have young woman, you have girls who are who are beaten. There's no chance for an education. Why is that acceptable?

BLINKEN: It's not acceptable. And when I was in Kabul, I met with some extraordinary women who are leading as a mayor, a member of parliament, a youth activist and doing other things. And what they've done with our support is quite remarkable. And I think Afghanistan in many ways is a transformed society. But again, here's the thing. No one, starting with the Taliban has an interest in going back to a civil war, because I think what everyone recognizes is there's no military resolution to the conflict. So if they start something up again, they're going to be in a long war that's not in their interest either. Second, we're going to be continuing to support the Afghan security forces. We've trained more than three hundred thousand over the years. And it's a, it's a strong force. It's going to continue to have international support, including ours. We're going to be engaged in the peace process to see if we can move this in a better direction. And the final thing is this and I want to repeat it. If the Taliban has any expectation of getting any international acceptance, of not being treated as a pariah, it's going to have to respect the rights of women and girls. Any country that moves backwards on that, that tries to repress them will not have that international recognition, will not have that international status. And indeed, we will take action to make sure to the best of our ability that they can't do that.

RADDATZ: And I want to move on to refugees. The Biden administration is poised to break a major promise to increase the number of refugee admissions to sixty two thousand, calling it unlikely, instead signing an emergency presidential determination that keeps the cap at fifteen thousand, which was President Trump's historic low number. Refugees International President Eric Schwartz said the president's decision to reaffirm the refugee admissions ceiling of his predecessor is deeply disappointing. Now, I know on Friday the White House said there was some confusion with that. And we'll talk about it again in May. Can you please clear that up? Is the cap on and how far could it go?

BLINKEN: So, Martha, one of the biggest problems we faced was inheriting a broken system. And the refugee system that we found was not in a place, did not have the resources, the means to effectively process as many people as we hoped. But what we've done now, what the president has done now in citing the initial directive, is to make sure we can start the process of actually bringing people in and beyond that, lifting restraints that the previous administration had imposed so that no one, for example, from Africa or the Middle East could come in. That has now been eliminated.

RADDATZ: I know what you’ve done in that, but how many refugees do you think will be let in this year? And if you don't make that sixty two thousand, will there be one hundred and twenty five thousand next year, which what's your goal?

BLINKEN: I think what the president has and the White House has said today is that based on what we've now seen from in terms of the inheritance and being able to look at what was in place, what we could put in place, how quickly we could put it in place, it's going to be very hard to meet the sixty two thousand this fiscal year. But we're going to be revisiting this over the coming weeks. I think there'll be an additional directive coming out in the middle of May. And but the good news is we're now starting and we're able to start to bring people in who've been in the pipeline and who weren't able to come in. That is starting today and we're going to revisit it in the middle of May.

RADDATZ: A hundred twenty five thousand next year. Is that your goal?

BLINKEN: Look, the president's been clear about where he wants to go, but we have to be, you know, focused on what we're able to do when we're able to do it.

RADDATZ: OK, thanks so much for joining us this morning, Mr. Secretary.

BLINKEN: Thanks, Martha. Thanks for having us.

RADDATZ: You bet.

FAUCI: -- I don’t -- I don’t --

(CROSSTALK)

REP. HIM JORDAN: -- Dr. Fauci the same questions?

FAUCI: Well, let me -- let me -- you’re ranting again.

JORDAN: I’m not ranting.

FAUCI: Yes, you are.

JORDAN: I’m just asking you, when is it going to end? We’d like an answer. Or your best guess since --

FAUCI: Yes.

JORDAN: -- you’ve got an answer for everything else.

FAUCI: Well, when we get the people in this country vaccinated, the overwhelming majority of the people in the country, and we project that that will very likely be sometime in the beginning to middle of the summer.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RADDATZ: Dr. Anthony Fauci calmly testifying this week, amid an alarming rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations across much of the nation.It all comes as federal health agencies maintain a pause on Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine over a rare clotting issue. Dr. Fauci joins us now. Good morning, Dr. Fauci. The decision whether to continue the J&J vaccine, what can you tell us this morning about where that stands?

FAUCI: Well, by Friday, Martha, we should have an answer as to where we’re going with it. I would think that we’re not going to go beyond Friday in the extension of this pause. There will very likely be a decision. I don’t want to get ahead of them. But I don’t think that are going to completely cancel because the data or such, at least from what we see, they’re looking to see if there are more cases. But as you know and as we’ve said so many times, it’s an extraordinarily rare event. The pause was to take a look, make sure we know all the information we can have within that timeframe, and also warn some of the physicians out there who might see people, particularly women, who have this particular adverse event, that they treat them properly because one of the standard treatments for blood clots, heparin, is actually contraindicated.The direct answer to your question, we’ll know by Friday where we’re going with this.

RADDATZ: But no indication they will stop using it at this point?

FAUCI: I really don’t think so, Martha. I believe we’ll get back with it and it might be some restrictions. Not sure what that will be, whether they’ll be age or sex or whether they’ll just come back with a warning of some sort. I don’t want to get ahead of them. But I believe that it will be back with some sort of indication, a little bit different than we were before the pause.

RADDATZ: And Dr. Fauci, as you said, this is a very rare disorder. There have been six known cases of illness and one fatality out of 7 million shots. Almost all of those affected were women in the 18 to 49 age group.

So why not just pause that age group and women?

FAUCI: Well, the reason, Martha, is they want to make sure that they’re not missing something because often times when you’re dealing with adverse events, you get an indication that something is wrong, which is what those six cases were. A bit of a red flag. Then when you look more deeply into it, you see other things.

So if you’re going to pause, you might as well just pause period and then get back into it as soon as you possibly can. That’s why I’m saying I hope and believe that Friday we’ll be back on track again.

But you want to make sure you don’t assume you know everything when actually you don’t.

RADDATZ: You know before even the pause, you know this well, there was concern, especially among Republican voters, about getting a vaccine at all. Two in five Republicans in polls say they want to avoid the vaccine all together.

So how do you depoliticize the vaccine? And you can reach herd immunity if that many people don’t (ph) get vaccinated?

FAUCI: Well, that will be a problem, Martha, if we get a substantial proportion of people not getting vaccinated. What we are doing is we’re trying to get, by a community core, trusted messages that anyone would feel comfortable with listening to, whether you’re a Republican, a Democrat, an Independent, or whomever you are, that you’re comfortable. And these are people in the community. They could be sports figures, they could be entertainers, they could be clergy, they could be people who the community trusts. And we want to go that way to get people to understand how important it is, not only for your own health but also for the health of your family and ultimately, as you alluded to, for the health of the country. Because when you get an overwhelming proportion of the population vaccinated for absolutely certain you're going to see those numbers start coming down, which will make it better for everyone. Right now we're seeing somewhat of a precarious position. We're having a seven-day average of over 60,000 new infections per day. That's a place you don't want to be. And we'll get out of that place the more and more people get vaccinated. And fortunately we're vaccinating at least 3 to 3 to 4 million people a day, and we're getting out there about 30 million vaccinations per week. That's good news. We've got to keep that up. But we also have to make sure that people don't throw caution to the wind and declare victory prematurely. That's not the time to do that.

RADDATZ: And, Dr. Fauci, we just have about 20 seconds left. Pfizer's CEO said a third dose of their vaccine would be needed within a year of the initial vaccination, Moderna, J&J have said the same. Do you have any indication when we will know this? And is there a plan in place?

FAUCI: Yes, what you do, Martha, is you take a look at the level of what we consider a correlate of immunity, be it an antibody. And when the slope starts coming down, you could predict when you're going to get below the safe level, or you could start seeing breakthrough infections.I believe by the time we get to the end of the summer and the beginning of the fall, we'll have a pretty good idea whether we definitely or not need to get people boosts and when we need to give it to them.

RADDATZ: OK. Thanks so much for joining us this morning, Dr. Fauci. Always great to see you. The Roundtable is up next. We'll be right back.

