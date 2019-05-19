A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, May 19, 2019 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcripion errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's hear from some of those Democratic rivals now. First up, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper. Governor, thank you for joining us this morning.

JOHN HICKENLOOPER, FORMER COLORADO GOVERNOR (D) AND 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: You bet.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You just heard from Vice President Biden there. His pitch -- the core of his pitch so far is bringing the country together, calming things down. He say he can build bridges with Republicans to get things done. Now that's exactly what you've been focusing on as well. Why can you do it better than Joe Biden?

HICKENLOOPER: Well, you know, I'm running for president because Donald Trump has been fueling this national crisis of division and it's taking our country backwards. And the answer is not socialism. In Colorado, we were able to bring business and nonprofits together, Democrats and Republicans, to get you almost universal health care coverage, to become the number one economy in America, and to beat the NRA with tough gun laws.

I've been an entrepreneur and a governor. And most of my adult life I've been able to bring adult people together again and again and get tough, progressive things done that people said we couldn't do. And I think it's time to replace the nonsense in Washington with some common sense.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You say the answer is not socialism. Obviously, that appears to be a reference to Bernie Sanders. But are you confident that this consensus building is exactly what Democrats are looking for? A lot of the most energized voices in the party are saying it's time for big, bold, even radical solutions?

HICKENLOOPER: Well, but you know, I spent my whole life, as I said, bringing people together and getting big, progressive things done. We're the -- Colorado is almost the number one -- well, it is the number one economy in the country. We achieved almost universal health care coverage, and we beat the NRA with tough, tough gun laws.

I think the real challenge here is how do we get that nonsense that's taken over Washington and replace it with common sense.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That's the slogan you've hit on. and I know tomorrow, you're be laying out your foreign policy, laying out your foreign policy vision as well in your first speech at the Chicago Council on Foreign Relations.

And part of that speech that we've seen, you call out fellow Democrats. I want to show that up on the screen right now. "Some Democrats are recoiling from past American foreign mistakes by looking to withdraw from our global leadership role. I refuse to join their retreat. Who are you referring to there?

HICKENLOOPER: Well, you know, I mean let’s frame it that Donald Trump’s isolationist and reckless foreign policy has actually made our country less safe, his tariff wars have hurt our economy and Trump and some in my own party who believe (ph) –

(CROSS TALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Who are those in your party?

HICKENLOOPER: Well I don’t want to name names, but they’re – but they have withdrawn from – you know, they would have the United States withdraw from global engagement and that makes us less safe.

The only way to full security is through constant engagement, and by reviving U.S. leadership, we actually make our country safer, but we also make it more prosperous.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You say you don’t want to name names but you’re running for president against 22 other Democrats right now. Are any of those 22 – do any of those call for the retreat you’re calling out right there?

HICKENLOOPER: Almost all the other Democrats – not all, but many of the other Democrats feel that we should back away from fair and open trade. And I believe that, you know, only through constant engagement and building up that trade are we going to get to full security. And I think as we revive U.S. leadership, we’re able to not only make our country safer, but as I said, we’re going to be able to be more prosperous at the same time.

STEPHANOPOULOS: When it comes to foreign policy, Vice President Biden touts his years of experience in the Senate and as vice president. Our next two guests both served in the military. What qualifies you to be commander in chief?

HICKENLOOPER: Well in Colorado I set up a national cyber security center in Colorado Springs, worked on the in-state deployment of the National Guard, worked closely with our military leadership around the operations of our sixth military basis including NORAD.

I’ve, you know, gone out on over a dozen economic development trips, build relationships with leaders around the world, places like Israel we’ve had a partnership that addresses terrorism, water conservation, cyber security.

I mean there’s a long portfolio there of places where I’ve been engaged in active foreign affairs.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You’re way back in the pack right now at about one percent in the polls.

HICKENLOOPER: Two percent, George. Two percent.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Depending on the poll, you’re right, depending on some of the polls, some two, some one. That’s true. But in order to get any traction you’re going to have to start taking on these other candidates, aren’t you?

HICKENLOOPER: I think little by little, but again the focus – I’m running because this country is in a national crisis of division and I – look my whole life I’ve been able to bring people together and get stuff done.

I think I’m the one candidate when you look at the long record of what they’ve gotten done I can bring – I really believe I can bring some common sense where right now in Washington you’ve seen nothing but nonsense.

STEPHANOPOULOS: A lot of Democrats concerned not only about the White House but also trying to get the Senate back, and I know that Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader has talked to you in the past about maybe forgoing the presidential race and taking on Cory Gardner for the Senate.

Any chance you’re going to do that if your presidential campaign doesn’t take off?

HICKENLOOPER: Well I think I’d be a difficult candidate as a Senator. I’ve spent my whole life putting teams together, both as a entrepreneur in the private sector but also as a mayor and as a governor.

And by building those teams, we’ve been able to bring people together and do the big progressive things that people said couldn’t be done. And that’s the only way we’re going to find – you know, only way we’re going to be able to bring some common sense to Washington.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Governor Hickenlooper, thanks for joining us this morning.

HICKENLOOPER: You bet, thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Up next, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii, she joins us from Washington D.C. this morning. Congresswoman thank you for joining us right now.

REP. TULSI GABBARD (D), HAWAII AND 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Thank you George, good morning.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And I want to begin, you know, you’ve taken on the idea – you said you’re running for president to end regime change wars. I wonder what you thought about that line from Governor Hickenlooper’s speech, that he said some Democrats are recoiling from past American foreign policy mistakes by looking to withdraw from our global leadership role.

Does that apply to you?

GABBARD: No, it doesn’t. You know, my focus has been coming from my experience, you know, I enlisted in the Army National Guard after the terrorist attack on 9/11, served as a soldier for over 16 years and deployed twice in the Middle East, in Congress have served for over six years on both the Foreign Affairs and the Armed Services Committee and bring that experience to the forefront whereas president I will end these counter productive and wasteful regime change wars, work to end this new Cold War and nuclear arms race, recognizing how wasteful and costly these are.

And take the trillions of dollars that we’ve been spending, would continue to spend and invest those resources on serving the needs of the American people, things like healthcare, education, rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure, protecting our environment. There are many urgent needs here that we need to address and we’ve got to get our priorities straight.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You resigned your DNC post back in 2016 because you thought Hillary Clinton had a hawkish interventionist foreign policy. Does that apply to her colleague in the Obama administration, former Vice President Biden?

GABBARD: We’ll see what Vice President Biden’s foreign policy vision is for this country. We may agree on some issues, disagree on others. The problem that I have seen is that across both Democrat and Republican administrations, and especially in this Trump administration where, right now, he is leading us down this dangerous path towards a war with Iran …

STEPHANOPOULOS: He says he doesn’t want it.

GABBARD: He says he doesn’t want it but the actions of him and his administration, people like John Bolton and Mike Pompeo, tell us a very different story. They are setting the stage for a war with Iran that would prove to be far more costly, far more devastating and dangerous than anything that we saw in the Iraq war, a war that I served in a medical unit where every single day I saw firsthand the high human cost of war.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, one of the actions they took this week was evacuating, as you know, our diplomatic posts in Iraq because they were concerned, based on the intelligence, that Iran may be looking to strike U.S. interests. You don’t buy it?

GABBARD: I don’t. You know, we heard conflicting stories coming from the British commander who is the co-commander of the fight against ISIS and Al-Qaeda there in Iraq and Syria saying, hey, he hadn’t seen an escalation of tensions or threats coming from these Iraqi – or these Shia militias serving in Iraq. I think what we’re seeing, unfortunately, is what looks a lot like people in the Trump administration trying to create a pretext or an excuse for us to go to war against Iran, a war that would actually undermine our national security, cost us countless American lives, cost civilian lives across the region, exacerbate the refugee crisis in Europe, and it would actually make us less safe by strengthening terrorist groups like ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You said we have to end the new Cold War and you have taken a notably softer line on Vladimir Putin and Russia than some other Democrats and Republicans, want to put up a headline from the Daily Beast this week that said "Tulsi Gabbard’s campaign is being boosted by Putin apologists." And, you know, in the past, you met with Assad, you defended Russian military operations in Syria, you opposed the arrest of Julian Assange, suggested that Russian election meddling is no worse than America’s historically.

Do you believe that Vladimir Putin is a threat to U.S. national security?

GABBARD: You know, it’s unfortunate that you’re citing that article, George, because it’s a whole lot of fake news. What I am focused on is what is in the best interest of the American people, what is in the best interest of our national security, keeping the American people safe. And what I’m pointing out consistently, time and time again, is that our continued wasteful regime change wars have been counterproductive to the interests of the American people and the approach that this administration has taken in essentially choosing conflict rather than seeing how we can cooperate and work out our differences with other countries in the world has been counterproductive to our national security.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know, many Democrats have been tougher on Vladimir Putin than President Trump. Do you think Democrats are taking too hard a line?

GABBARD: I think that the escalation of tensions that we’ve seen between the United States and nuclear-armed countries like Russia and China, and you’re right, it has come from this administration, it’s also come from some Democrats and Republicans in Congress. It has brought us to this very dangerous point where nuclear strategists point out that we are at a greater risk of nuclear war now than ever before in history and we’ve got to understand what the consequences of that are.

It’s something that we in Hawaii know all too well with the wakeup call that we had a year – a little over a year ago when we got a text alert over a million cell phones across our state saying that a ballistic missile was incoming, seek shelter immediately, this is not a drill. This was terrifying for people all across our state because there was no shelter. And even though that turned out to be a false alarm, it points to the very real threat we face if we continue to go down this path of this new Cold War, ever-escalating tensions, and a nuclear arms race.

And this is what I seek to change; to build relationships that are built on cooperation rather than conflict, deescalate these tensions, work out the differences that we have, the problems that we have with other countries and also recognize that in examples like denuclearizing the Korean peninsula. We’ve got to be able to work with countries like Russia and China to be able to accomplish that objective to keep the American people safe.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congresswoman, thanks for your time this morning.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Joined now by another Democratic congressman, Seth Moulton from Massachusetts. Congressman, thank you for joining us this morning. Let’s begin right there where …

REP. SETH MOULTON D-MASS, AND PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Thank you, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: … Congresswoman Gabbard laid out (ph) – she says the real danger now is a new Cold War.

MOULTON: Well, the fact of the matter is that there are a lot of dangers we face around the globe because we have a weak commander-in-chief in Donald Trump. And that’s why in this race I’m taking him on, not just as president, but as commander-in-chief. We’ve got to start talking about how we can make America safe and strong, from our communities to our boarders to across the globe, to restoring American leadership. And you do that through strength, you do that by showing how America will make the world stronger and safer together.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Are you the only Democrat doing that?

MOULTON: Well, you know, I’m the only one who's really been talking about -- about national security and taking on Trump in his job as commander in chief. And I do that with the experience of having served on the ground in combat, doing four tours in the Iraq war, leading troops in infantry. And it's given me a firsthand perspective on what it takes to make America safe and strong, but also how careful we have to be in getting into wars across the globe. And that’s why I’m so concerned about the escalation with Iran right now. We have to acknowledge that Iran is a threat to American interests.

In fact, I fought Iranians on the ground in Iraq in 2004. It was bloody. We won. And if necessary, I will fight Iran again. But right now, war is not necessary.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Washington Post reported this week that you -- in a classified briefing you accused the Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney of exaggerating the intelligence about the threat from Iran. Does that apply to the administration as well?

MOULTON: Well, it does. And I’m not going to discuss the contents of the classified briefing, but suffice it to say, Liz Cheney seems to think that this is a slam dunk. And I disagree. I spoke with General Mattis recently, former secretary of defense, who when the Baghdad Embassy was attacked in -- in September decided the right course of action was not to send a new carrier group to the Gulf, not to send 120,000 troops like the administration is contemplating, because we need to avoid and -- and -- an incident like the Gulf of Tonkin incident that set off the Vietnam war that would drag us into war.

But make no mistake, this is exactly what John Bolton wants to have happen. He pushed America into Iraq under a weak commander in chief in George w. Bush and he's pushing America into Iran today. And we have the same situation with a commander in chief who dodged his own generation's war, you know, got a -- got a medical -- got his -- his father to use his connections to lie about his feet, lie about his bone spurs and get out of serving his own generation's war. So he doesn't have the credibility to keep us out of this one. And that's why this situation is so dangerous.

It’s why the world is so dangerous when you have a weak commander in chief in the president of the United States.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You’ve described Joe Biden as a political mentor of yours, one of the most authentic leaders you know, so why should Democrats choose you over your mentor?

MOULTON: Well, George, I think it's time for the generation that fought in Iraq and Afghanistan to take over for the generation that sent us there, to show how we're going to take America forward into the new world, into a new economy and into the challenges of climate change that our generation has to deal with and live with. I think it's time for that change in American politics and I’ve been fighting for it ever since I was elected, ever since I took on an 18 year incumbent as a -- as a freshman congressman, ever since I fought the last two years to help get veterans across this country elected to help take back the House of Representatives.

It's time for a new generation of leadership in American politics and I'm ready to deliver it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That's not a very -- very subtle message right there. Time for the generation that went to Iraq and Afghanistan to replace the generation that sent us there. So Joe Biden's vote for the Iraq War back in 2003, defining issue. His age a defining issue?

MOULTON: No, but ideas are. And that's why I’m calling today for the biggest call to national service since World War II, a way to take us forward, meet the challenges of this new economy and a changing world. You know, America has always risen to the challenges that face our country with a call to service. That's how we surmounted the Great Depression, it’s how we won World War II and it’s how we put a man on moon, by calling everyone to get behind a common mission and having everyone do their part. And so I'm asking all 33 million young Americans to -- to consider serving their country as well, not to make it a requirement but an expectation that Americans will -- will take a part in our future, take a part in serving our country.

And if -- if America -- if you invest in America then America will invest in you. And so coupled with this call to service is a new national education guarantee modeled on the G.I. Bill to say that if you serve your country you will get to go to college or to vocational school, we will make that investment in you. That's the kind of forward-looking policy that I think we need to meet the challenges of a changing world, to address climate change, to bring broadband to rural communities and to say to America we need a common mission, we need to be united going forward as a country.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You still haven't qualified for the debate stage. Is that make or break for you? Don’t you have to be on that stage to have a chance?

MOULTON: You know, this is only week four of the campaign. I have a 7-month-old daughter at home. And it was a hard decision to get into this race. But ultimately I decided to go get in, because I believe it's the best way I can serve this country.

But this race is a marathon, not a sprint. And so we are on track to make that first debate. But it's true we haven't qualified yet, so that's why I'm asking people across this country to just donate a $1 to my campaign if you want to hear these issues debated. If you want to hear these issues be a part of the Democratic debate and you want to take on Donald Trump in his role as commander-in-chief.

I think we have to do that if we're going to win, because I think Donald Trump is actually going to be a lot harder to beat than many Americans think. But that's why I'm in this race. And I'm proud to be here, and I'm looking forward to earning more support.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, you need 65,000 of those donors to qualify. Good luck with that.

Congressman, thanks for joining us this morning.

GABBARD: Thank you.

DONALD TRUMP: we'll see what happens with Iran. If they do anything, it would be a very bad mistake if they do anything.

CECILIA VEGA: Mr. President, are you planning to send 120,000 troops to the middle east in response to Iran?

TRUMP: I think it's fake news, okay? Now would I do that? Absolutely. But we have not planned for that. And if we did that, we'd send a hell of a lot more troops than that.

REPORTER: Are we going to war with Iran?

TRUMP: I hope not!

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS CHIEF ANCHOR: There's President Trump trying to tamp down talk of war with Iran after a series of provocative actions this week, which heightened tension across the region and raised questions about american intelligence on Iran's intentions.

Late Friday, Martha Raddatz sat down with former CIA Director David Petraeus -- a commanding general in both Afghanistan and Iraq, and she began by asking him about the sabotage of Gulf oil tankers that set off alarms this week.

MARTHA RADDATZ: One of the senior officials I spoke to said that what he thought happened there was that the Iranians were sending a message, either through proxies or whoever else, and that it was -- it was calculated -- no injuries, no oil spilled -- just to send the message that we're resisting.

GEN. DAVID PETRAEUS, FORMER CIA DIRECTOR: It's entirely possible actually to try to stay below the threshold, which would -- if exceeded, we would have to do something. And we would do something, presumably, more than they did to us, if you will. So, that is entirely possible, but I'm not sure to what end. That's not going to provoke us, I don't think, to do something very significant --

RADDATZ: Even though there's rhetoric saying, you know, I'm not -- the Iranians wouldn't be happy if they do something?

PETRAEUS: I think there probably has been in this city, not far from here, some kind of debate in Washington, about what should the policy objective be. Are there grounds for negotiation? And you know, at the end of the day, the question that I was asking very early on in Iraq when it was clear that our assumptions weren't completely well founded on the fight to Baghdad, tell me how this ends.

I think that has been answered by the president frankly -- it’s pretty clear that he doesn't want to go to war with Iran. He’s not after regime change. He's after what Secretary Pompeo has announced as the objective, which is regime behavior change.

RADDATZ: And John Bolton, obviously, before he was National Security Adviser, talked about regime change, and that that was something he wanted. Do you think that's still being whispered in the president's ear?

PETRAEUS: Not after what the president said to the press the other day certainly if it was ever said. Again keep in mind the setting in which John gave that speech was a bunch of Iranian dissidents essentially. It doesn't mean that he didn't -- doesn't desire that. It doesn't mean that perhaps many folks would like to see that. Of course, we should have learned by now, I think, especially after the the Arab Spring, that the regime change aftermath is not always what we have hoped it would be.

RADDATZ: You've seen the reports about war planning, and certainly you go on both ends when you do war planning. I would say that 120,000 is possible. The president said, if we did anything like that, we’d use a hell of a lot more than that if we were attacked. Were those prudent measure -- measures to plan, like that?

PETRAEUS: I think it's absolutely right that they should be examining a variety of different options. It’d be actually derelict if they did not actually prepare for whatever could come.

But the truth is, let's remember that Iran is a country that has a population that is three times the size of Iraq when we invaded it, and a landmass that is three to four times the size of Iraq as well. And I think any thoughts about invading Iran, again rightly the president has shelved those I think, that would be an enormous undertaking. And he's right in his assessment, we would need a heck of a lot more troops than that, were we ever do something like that.

Now that doesn't mean we can't carry out very substantial, and very damaging attacks from the air, that we can do a lot to their maritime. Again, we can do in tremendous amount of damage.

I have some pretty good knowledge of that as the commander of the US Central Command, who actually did do a lot of contingency planning and even some rehearsals at various times when we thought we might have to execute some of those contingencies.

RADDATZ: Into Iran?

PETRAEUS: But the idea of an invasion --

Contingencies against Iran. This is publicly known.

RADDATZ: Yes. Right. Right.

PETRAEUS: Obviously, we were -- had to have plans. It was -- again, it was announced that we had plans if worse came to worse and we had to do something with the nuclear program. So -- but again, the idea of invading, I think, is -- is something that is certainly not seriously on the table.

RADDATZ: A lot of people will say and I suspect you'll agree with that -- this, that the danger now is miscalculation on -- on either side, or some sort of accident or some sort of rogue actor in this and that brings us to conflict.

PETRAEUS: Well you're exactly right. I think that is the concern that some incident escalates, gets out of hand, gets out of control. But this is where again you've got to have commanders on the ground who understand the rules of engagement.

RADDATZ: Do you think Iran will come to the negotiating table or cave in because of this maximum pressure campaign? Do you see any indication of that?

PETRAEUS: Well they are going to have to make a decision. Either they are going to have to really tighten their belt and keep tightening because it’s going to get worse and try to grit their teeth, and get to November 2020 in hopes that their desired outcome emerges and then they survive till January 2021.

I'm not sure they can go that far without having to at least pursue some back channel that could then lead into some kind of negotiation. President Trump has been quite clear about this. He would welcome communication, and apparently would be willing to sit down, himself. So, I think --

RADDATZ: Do you think that’s wise?

PETRAEUS: Well, again, it might want to require a bit of diplomatic preparation. You know the old saying, you know, you can only pull a rabbit out of a hat if the diplomats put it into the hat first because -- because they prepared it so well.

RADDATZ: I just want to go back to the intelligence for a moment, there are a lot of people who have been skeptical about the, the intelligence that sent the carriers that evacuated the embassy, the non-essential personnel. You were director of the CIA, did you have absolute confidence in your intelligence, or do Americans and members of Congress have a right to be skeptical?

PETRAEUS: I don't know in this case obviously what they have said about their certainty. Without that knowledge, it's hard to say and I think one of the – crosstalk – challenges here –

RADDATZ: But do you see parallels with Iraq? I mean that’s –

PETRAEUS: I do not --

RADDATZ: That’s clearly the concern here.

PETRAEUS: In Iraq there was a real momentum to go to war with Iraq, and there was intelligence however flawed it turned out to be, that was generally assumed to be credible by the policymakers/ There was an almost an article of faith that Iraq did have weapons of mass destruction of some kind and means to deliver them. I just don't see this at all similar to that and beyond which the president –

RADDATZ: John Bolton is a real hardliner.

PETRAEUS: John Bolton is a hard-liner, but his chief client, if you will, for his advice, the president the United States clearly is not on this issue, and I think it was very clear what he said to the press, he hopes not.

RADDATZ: How does this end?

PETRAEUS: Well I hope the way the situation with Iran and is that there can be some back channel communications. There can be some kind of meetings that address, not just resumption of the nuclear agreement, but an extension of it so we deal with what were the legitimate concerns about it, and then come to grips with the activity that they're carrying out that is so damaging to the region. But they’re in for a very, very tough period if they don't do that.

RADDATZ: Thanks so much, General Petraeus great to see you

PETRAEUS: Pleasure to be with you again Martha, thanks.

