'This Week' Transcript 9-19-21: Dr. Anthony Fauci & Adm. Mike Mullen

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, September 19, 2021 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

RADDATZ: A lot to discuss this morning. So let's bring in the president's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Good morning to you, Dr. Fauci. Were you disappointed that the panel did not recommend vaccines for all? Did you think that was a mistake?

ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR OF THE NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: No. Not necessarily at all. We had a plan to be able to do it all, to go down to everyone, but we had said right from the beginning that this would be contingent upon the examination of all of the data that the FDA accumulated that would be discussed with their advisory committee, and that's exactly what happened.

So as you well know, the approval was for people 65 years of age or older, and a considerable number of people who are 18 to 64 who have underlying conditions that put them at a higher risk for severe disease, and people from 18 to 64 who are in institutional or occupational situations that would put them at an increased risk to exposure and infection. So that's a pretty good chunk of the people.

If the decision was made based on the data that they examined -- but that was always the plan, Martha, to make a proposal to be ready and prepared to do the entire amount right from the beginning with everybody, but if not, to be prepared to do what the advisory committee and the FDA finally authorized, which is fine. So I’m not disappointed. I think the process worked.

RADDATZ: This seemed to come down to the lack of enough data. Some FDA experts saying that evidence from Pfizer and others was not enough to convince them this third shot would be that effective in stopping the spread. Is that right?

FAUCI: Well, I mean, it depends on what you mean about stopping the spread and protecting people from getting severe disease and hospitalization. There are two different concepts there.

We would hope that ultimately when we get the proper vaccination to everyone or we get a more extensive distribution of the boosters, that it will have an effect of stopping the spread, but the -- but the goal of this particular decision was to prevent people from getting serious disease who are at risk, such as the elderly, and those that have underlying conditions. So there's a multistep process in this.

Ultimately, Martha, we hope that enough people will be vaccinated either with the primary regimen or following a third shot booster with Pfizer that we will get that effect of preventing spread.

RADDATZ: And Dr. Fauci, you've repeatedly cited the Israeli data showing waning vaccine protection across all age groups as justification for booster shots. Yet the panel revealed that Israel has different definitions of severe illness, which also look to play into the decision?

FAUCI: Well, see, that's the reason why you get the data, and you present it to a group of very qualified people to examine it. What's happening, Martha, is that in real-time more and more data are accumulating. So I would tell you, and I can predict with some confidence, that three, four weeks from now as we get more data from the Israelis and more data from our own United States cohorts, that there will be a continual re-examination of that data, and potential modification of recommendations.

But based on what the committee, the advisory committee saw in that presentation on Friday, based on that, they made a decision to do what we just said about individuals in certain categories, which is fine. But the story is not over because more and more data is coming in and will be coming in.

RADDATZ: And the recommendation is just for the Pfizer vaccine booster. What about Moderna and Johnson & Johnson? How quickly might they have data?

FAUCI: Yeah, good question, Martha, because everybody is asking that, understandably. It is not any more than a couple of weeks away, two to three weeks or so away. Right now the data are coming in from both the J&J as well as the Moderna. People say these individuals are being left behind. By no means. Within a few weeks we'll be examining it in the same manner as we did with the Pfizer data.

RADDATZ: You know, you yourself have said how important consistency is, and you mentioned earlier President Biden talked about planning for September 20th rollout for all Americans. I know he said planning. I know he said it depends on the FDA. But isn't a timeline like that just confusing to people?

FAUCI: I'm not -- I’m necessarily thinking (ph) that that's the case, Martha, because we want to be ready. These are the kinds of things that when you make a decision, you don't snap your finger and it gets rolled out the next day. And that's, I think, the thing that the people in the United States need to understand.

The plan was that we have to be ready to do this as soon as a decision is made. And when you have a plan, you put a date on it, and you say, we want to be able to get ready to roll out on the week of September the 20th. And as it turns out, when the FDA makes their final determination and very soon thereafter this coming week, you're going to see the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices that advises the CDC to perhaps even fine-tune that, so it can be implemented expeditiously.

So, getting that date I don't think was confusing. We needed a date to be able to say, let's get ready to roll this out pending the decision and the deliberation by the FDA and, ultimately, the CDC.

RADDATZ: And, Dr. Fauci, I do want to ask you about children. In many areas of the country, pediatric cases and hospitalizations are at an all-time high in this.

I went to the emergency room to report on this at Children's National, and was really shocked. There were people lining out the door for sick children and COVID, of course, hitting them hard.

When do you think there will be a vaccine for children?

FAUCI: It will certainly be this fall. When you talk about the rollout for vaccines again, there will be a little bit of a different in time frame, maybe a couple of weeks between Pfizer and Moderna and others.

So, what we're going to almost certainly see is that sometime in the next few weeks as we get into October, we'll be able to see the vaccines for children get enough data to be presented for safety and immunogenicity, but when it gets to Moderna, it will probably be a few weeks beyond that, maybe the end of October, beginning to have November.

But in the fall, you know, rather than specifically saying what week, sometime in the mid to late fall, we will be seeing enough data from the children from 11 down to 5 to be able to make a decision to vaccinate them.

RADDATZ: OK. Thanks so much, Dr. Fauci. That's good news to end on. Thanks for joining us.

GENERAL KENNETH F. MCKENZIE JR., COMMANDER OF U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND: I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike. It is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.

This strike was taken in the earnest belief that it would prevent an imminent threat to our forces and the evacuees at the airport, but it was a mistake, and I offer my sincere apology.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RADDATZ: That stunning admission from the Pentagon that a drone strike in Kabul amid the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan killed 10 civilians with no connection to ISIS-K.

It comes with the Pentagon already reeling from the revelation that Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley privately conferred with his Chinese counterpart to avert conflict in the final months of the Trump administration.

Joining me now here in Washington is one of Milley's predecessors, former Joint Chiefs Chairman Mike Mullen.

It's great to have you here this morning, Admiral Mullen.

I want to start with that drone strike, taken in what they called the earnest belief there was going to be an imminent attack. How can such a huge mistake happen?

MULLEN: Tragic, tragic mistake, and just my heart goes out to those family members that were so deeply affected. And I thought -- I thought what General McKenzie did was right, admit the mistake and apologize. And look -- and he also spoke later of possible reparations. And, in fact, in the end, Secretary Austin has also committed to a review that hopefully will look at accountability for this.

RADDATZ: And should there be accountability for this?

MULLEN: Absolutely, I think there should. This was obviously an incredibly complex, fast-moving situation. We'd lost those 13 military members a couple days before that. There was clear intelligence that were -- additional strikes were on the way, so it was in that environment in which this strike actually took place, as -- as sad as it was.

And it was almost like you had an individual, you know, in a truck who was loading water. It turned out -- you know, big water bottles, all of which, sort of, fit it, and it's almost as if we -- we just got caught up in the specifics of it and stayed with it no matter what.

RADDATZ: It's almost like I remember an intelligence officer telling me, "You've got to be really careful. If you're deer hunting, everything looks like a deer."

MULLEN: Yeah. And I think there's -- there's truth in that, certainly, in that comparison. It's -- it was a tragic mistake. I think the Pentagon rightfully admitted that it was a mistake, and then we'll see going forward.

RADDATZ: And I just want to say, the timing of this -- the strike was August 29th. The New York Times had an incredibly compelling piece, gathering surveillance from the ground. Obviously, they didn't have that on the day of the strike. That was a week ago, more than a week ago, and yet it took five days more for the Pentagon to say, "This was a huge mistake."

Wouldn't they, even in the aftermath, have seen all those children run out?

MULLEN: Well, I think you're going to want to try to get this right. Clearly they were convinced at the time it was a good strike, and it takes -- it takes some time to do that. And this is the same command that's been evacuating Afghanistan and -- and all that that entails. So I'm not overly concerned about how long it took.

RADDATZ: What -- what does it say about our ability to conduct over the horizon counterterrorism?

MULLEN: Well, we've done this for years. I think they have to be -- it has to be a situation where you focus on it for an extended period of time. You validate the intelligence.

We've had drone strikes that were very effective over many years and didn't kill any civilians, and we've also had drone strikes which did. I think it's just a -- a marker that says we need to focus on that in the future and make sure we have it right as best we can.

The over the horizon capability is really there. Doing it in an extremely quick, confused, chaotic environment made this one that much more difficult and problematic.

RADDATZ: I -- I want to turn to Chairman Milley. You've seen the stories about General Milley's comments that he made in the book "Peril" to Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, the chairman quoted as saying he reassured China during those last tumultuous months that we weren't going to strike. He says, "This is routine."

Is it routine? What's your reaction?

MULLEN: Having -- having communications with counterparts around the world is routine, and even having them now with China. There was a time when we had no communications with China, or we'd have a problem with China, they'd cut off all mil-to-mil connections. And so, actually, I'm encouraged at the fact that the line of communication is there.

And this was routine. I think it was also overseen, certainly listened to by many other in the interagency process. So, Milley wasn't out there by himself.

RADDATZ: Even something like, as -- as quoted in the book -- and I know -- know you don't know this exactly -- something like: "We're not going to strike. Don't worry. I will call you"?

MULLEN: Yes, well, I'm hopeful that actually -- that part of it isn't true, per se.

But, at the same time, having the conversation is really critical. What's a little bit alarming to me, though, is that the Chinese would read the situation, as they did, as really chaotic and as if we were going to possibly strike.

It's very clear -- and I don't know this because I haven't talked to Chairman Milley. It's very clear he had good intel that this was the case. But the misread by China is also worrisome. And it speaks to the need to have these open communications, so that we don't miscalculate.

RADDATZ: And there was also something in the book about the nuclear -- possible nuclear strikes, and Chairman Milley going around and saying: Look, make sure you call me.

MULLEN: To me, as I understand it, the -- Milley went to the National Military Command Center, and he just looked the watches in -- the watch standers in the eye and said: If this is going to happen, make sure you get ahold of me.

And it's fairly routine that you would look everybody in the eye and say, "Do you get that?" particularly for something this serious. Do you understand that? I didn't consider that abnormal at all.

RADDATZ: There's a part in the book also that Chairman Milley just thought Donald Trump was having a diminished mental capability.

What should a chairman do?

MULLEN: Well, I think that -- that makes it that much more difficult if that's the case.

I don't know that any chairman -- since 1986, when Goldwater-Nichols created the responsibility of the chairman specifically in law, I don't know if anybody's been in a more difficult situation than Mark Milley. And I don't know the specifics of it, per se.

But, certainly, that kind of situation, as it's depicted, would make it that much more difficult. And you're on this line between the Constitution and serving the president. And I sense he was there quite a bit. And I know him well enough to know that he would really try to do the best thing for our country. And I think he did that.

RADDATZ: And, just quickly, the submarine, that we have now said we will provide nuclear submarines to Australia or the technology to do that, and France pulled its ambassadors.

MULLEN: Yes, it's a big deal.

I mean, to see the Australians, the U.S. and U.K. come together for that technology, and it's going to give that part of the world and Australia significant sustaining capability in undersea warfare that they don't have, and I think, I hope, strengthens the security environment in that part of the world.

But it is a big, big change. And I'm very much in favor of what's happened.

RADDATZ: We have about 10 seconds, but Afghanistan, the withdrawal, should there be accountability?

MULLEN: I also think there should be accountability there as well. And I hope that there is.

RADDATZ: OK, thanks so much for joining us this morning. Always great to see you.