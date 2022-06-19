'This Week' Transcript 6-19-22: Secretary Janet Yellen & Rep. Adam Kinzinger

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, June 19, 2022 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC HOST: Thanks to Rebecca for that.

We're joined now by the Secretary of Treasury, Janet Yellen. Madam Secretary, thanks for joining us this morning.

“The Wall Street Journal” reported this morning that 44 percent of economists expect a recession in the next year. Is that what you expect as well?

JANET YELLEN, SECRETARY OF THE TREASURY: Well, I expect the economy to slow, it's been growing at a very rapid rate as the economy -- as the labor market has recovered and we have reached full employment, it's natural now that we expect to transition to steady and stable growth. But I don't think recession is at all inevitable.

Chair Powell, clearly inflation is unacceptably high. It’s President Biden's top priority to bring it down and Chair Powell has said that his goal is to bring inflation down while maintaining a strong labor market. That's going to take skill and luck, but, I believe it's possible. I don't think a recession is inevitable.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You say it’s not inevitable, but I guess the question is, is it likely? We're already seeing consumers start to pull back on services, especially some signs that the job market may be slowing as well.

YELLEN: Well, I think consumer spending remains very strong, there's month-to-month volatility, but overall spending is strong although patterns of spending are changing and higher food and energy prices are certainly affecting consumers and making them change their patterns of spending.

But bank balances are high, it's clear that most consumers, even lower income households, continue to have buffer stocks of savings that will enable them to maintain spending so I don't see a drop off in consumer spending as a likely cause of the recession in the months ahead and the labor market is very strong, arguably the strongest of the post-war period. Not only is the unemployment rate near historic lows but there are two job vacancies for every unemployed worker, so the labor market remains extremely strong, unemployment insurance claims near their lowest levels in history.

STEPHANOPOULOS: It turns out that you and the president, maybe even the Fed, were too optimistic about inflation last year. Concerned that may be happening again with your suggestion that a recession is not inevitable?

YELLEN: Well, inflation is really unacceptably high. Part of the reason is Russia’s war on Ukraine has boosted energy and food prices in the United States and globally. It's important to recognize that the United States is certainly not the only advanced economy suffering from high inflation. We see it in the UK, we see it in France, Germany, Italy, and the causes of it are global, not local.

Supply chain snarls partly resulting from lockdowns in China are also boosting inflation. And so, these factors are unlikely to diminish immediately but over time I certainly expect inflation to come down and I think it's possible to have that happen in the context of a strong labor market maintaining --

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, you expect it to come down but prices are going to go up before they go down, right? Again, most economists expect the inflation rate to move up to around 7 percent by the end of the year. Does that sound about right to you?

YELLEN: Well, we have had high inflation in first half of this year and that locks in high inflation really for the entire year, but I do expect in the months ahead that the pace of inflation -- it's likely to come down, although remember there are so many uncertainties relating to global developments and we're united with our allies in certainly wanting to take the steps necessary to address, to, you know, punish Russia for what it's doing in Ukraine and there are some spillovers to us as well.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You say that inflation is a global problem, and it certainly is, but how do you explain the fact that Europe’s corn inflation last month was under 4 percent and the United States was at 6 percent?

YELLEN: So, you know, energy prices spillover is really half of inflation, food and energy, and there are spillovers because energy is an important input into almost everything in the economy. It is true that we've had corn inflation over and above that -- that is too high and the Fed will take steps to bring it down and President Biden believes there are other things the administration can do to support what the Fed will do.

He's had historic releases of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, that even though gas prices are high, they would be higher without those releases.

He stands ready to work and is encouraging producers of oil and refined products, gas, to work with him to increase supplies, to bring gas prices and energy prices down.

And if Congress will work with him to enact some of the administration's programs, we can bring down other costs that are burdening households, like prescription drugs, healthcare costs, increase the supply of affordable housing. We clearly have a housing problem in the United States, and we need to address it by building more affordable housing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The American Petroleum Institute is pushing back on the president’s call for refineries to increase production. I want to share what their president, Mike Sommers, said on Wednesday.

He said: The administration’s misguided policy agenda shifting away from domestic oil and natural gas has compounded inflationary pressures and added headwinds to companies’ daily efforts to meet growing energy needs while reducing emissions.

How do you respond to that?

YELLEN: Well, I -- I don't think that the policies are responsible for what's happening in the oil market. Actually, consumption of gas and fuels are currently at lower levels than pre-pandemic and what's happened is that production has gone down, refinery capacity has declined in the United States and oil production has declined.

I think that producers were partly caught unaware of the strength of the recovery in the economy and weren't ready to meet the needs of the economy, high prices should induce them to increase supplies over time.

And, look, it's a medium term matter. The way in which we can ensure reasonable energy expenses for households is to move to renewables, to address climate change, as a medium term matter. That’s a way to free (ph) us from geopolitical movements in oil prices.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How about the short term? Several in Congress are calling for gas tax holidays. Prices average around $5 a gallon. Is that on the table?

YELLEN: Well, look, we’re -- you know, President Biden wants to do anything he possibly can to help consumers. Gas prices have risen a great deal and it's clearly burdening households. So he stands ready to work with Congress and that's an idea that’s certainly worth considering.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How about lifting -- this is separate from gas prices, but for broader consumers spending. How about lifting the tariffs on Chinese imports?

YELLEN: Well, President Biden is reviewing tariff policy toward China. He inherited a set of tariffs from the Trump administration, many of which were put on as retaliation for China's failure to respond to abuses that weren't covered in a 301 investigation.

We all recognize that China engages in a range of unfair trade practices that it's important to address. But the tariffs we inherited, some serves no strategic purpose and raise costs to consumers. And so, reconfiguring some of those tariffs so they make more sense and reduce some unnecessary burdens is something that's under consideration --

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: We should expect that soon?

YELLEN: -- marginally on inflation.

It's under consideration. I don't want to get ahead of where the policy process is.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Secretary Yellen, thanks so much for your time this morning.

YELLEN: Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Stunning testimony there from former federal Judge Michael Luttig, appointed by Republican presidents to the judiciary in the January 6th Committee hearing this week. I want to bring in Congressman Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republican members of that committee.

It was pretty stunning testimony. As you look at the hearings that have been held so far, what do you think is the bottom line takeaway for the American people?

REP. ADAM KINZINGER (R-IL): Look, I think the bottom line to all this is, first off, nothing has changed in essence from those days. So we could very much do this, focus on this again, but I think -- the thing I think people need to stand out from these hearings how much the president was involved in the lead-up to January 6th, how we got to a position where so many people charged the Capitol because honestly they believed that the election was stolen. And I think, you know, in an American democracy, how we've been raised to believe how we were formed, you know, if you truly believe the deep state owned the election and the democracy was stolen and the election was stolen, that's the most logical outcome. And that's what I want people to see is, look the president knew what he was doing. There was a plan. But nothing has changed.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You say the president knew what he was doing, and six in 10 Americans, according to our new poll with Ipsos, believe the president should be criminally prosecuted for his role in the January 6th insurrection. But as you know, there are difficulties in prosecution as well. Proving state of mind. Proving intent is the key factor there. How do you do that?

KINZINGER: Look, I mean, what we can do, from the committee's perspective, is show, you know, as we have so far, for instance, the pressure that was coming down on Mike Pence and how the president knew what he was doing and how he had been stopped prior at other areas. We're going to be talking Thursday about some of the stuff with the DoJ. We're going to have a discussion Tuesday about state pressure. And so you can see where the president knew all of that stuff. We can, I think, show the American people that.

Now, what can the Department of Justice do in a court of law? That's up to them. They can, you know, have their own information. They'll be able to see what we're doing here. And it truly is unprecedented. But let's be honest, we -- this attack, this attack on January 6th is unprecedented, and the rot that led up to it is also unprecedented. It is an essential at this moment that we get a grip on this and figure out how to defend our democracy.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That's up to the Department of Justice in the end, but have you reached enough -- have you reached the conclusion that President Trump should be prosecuted?

KINZINGER: I certainly think the president is guilty of knowing what he did, seditious conspiracy, being involved in these, you know, kind of different segments of pressuring the DoJ, vice president, et cetera. Obviously you know we're not a criminal charges committee, so I want to be careful in specifically using that language. But I think what we're presenting before the American people certainly would rise to a level of criminal involvement by a president and definitely failure of the oath. The oath has to matter here. Your -- your personal demand to stand for the Constitution has to matter. And if you have people that don't regard that at all, there is no law in the world that we can pass that's going to make a bit of difference.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You're in a small minority of -- among Republicans, only one of two Republicans on the committee. Our new poll also shows a huge partisan divide, 91 percent of Democrats believe that President Trump should be prosecuted, only 19 percent of Republicans, 91 percent of Democrats believe the president bears ultimate responsibility for what happened, only 21 percent of Republicans. How do you explain that gap? How do you explain the views of a majority of Republicans?

KINZINGER: Well, look, I would guess that before Nixon, you know, really resigned, you probably see something fairly similar. This is obviously -- we're in a way worse position I think today and I think this blows, actually, Watergate, you know, out of the water.

But how do I explain it? It’s leadership, lack of leadership in the Republican Party.

So if you have people that don't trust what they hear on the media. They don’t trust what they hear from certain leaders -- and everybody has people they trust and where they get their information.

But that whole segment of leaders that Republican voters trust, that includes Kevin McCarthy. Of course, that includes Donald Trump and others.

If you're going stand in front of those people and lie to them and tell them Donald Trump's right, the election was stolen, because that has you giving me $20 when I send you the next e-mail, or it’s way easier for my primary election, we can have no doubt that 80 percent of the country is going to believe what their leaders are saying.

This is where -- like if you're not willing to tell people the truth in America, you shouldn't run for Congress. Like go do -- go do something else. But this should be a position where you can tell the hard truth.

And, unfortunately, my party has utterly failed the American people at truth. It makes me sad, but it’s fact.

STEPHANOPOULOS: It makes you sad. It also puts you under some threat.

Your staff shared some communications you and your family have received. We can't put it on the screen, it's too ugly for that, too dangerous for that.

How worried are you about your personal safety?

KINZINGER: Look, I’m not worry personally. This threat that came in, it was mailed to my house. We got it a couple of days ago and it threatens to execute me, as well as my wife and 5-month-old child. We’ve never seen or had anything like that. It was sent from the local area.

I don't worry -- but now that I have a wife and kids, of course, it's a little different. There are people that -- there's violence in the future, I’m going to tell you. And until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can't expect any differently.

STEPHANOPOULOS: All signs are pointing to the next election having a similar controversy at the end of the day. It's very possible. We're seeing allies of President Trump being elected to run elections in state after state. I’ve already pointed out the divide between Republicans and Democrats over what happened on January 6th.

How worried are you about 2024?

KINZINGER: Very worried.

You know, I have an organization, Country First, Country1st.com. One of the things we're focusing on are those election-level elections as well, the people that will determine whether they certify an election, you know, what kind of equipment is being used.

We just saw recently in New Mexico, people refusing to certify an election because they used Dominion voting machines which are actually really good voting machines. But they bought into this conspiracy.

And this is the untold thing. We focused so much on what goes on in D.C. and Congress and the Senate. But when you have these election judges that are going to people that don't believe basically in democracy, authoritarians, 2024 is going to be a mess.

And wake up, America. Wake up, Republicans, because this is not going to be good for you if you think it is.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congressman Kinzinger, thanks for your time this morning.

KINZINGER: You bet.