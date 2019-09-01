'This Week' Transcript 9-1-19: Kevin McAleenan, Sen. Pat Toomey

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, September 1, 2019 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, CHIEF GLOBAL AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT, ABC NEWS: Bracing for Hurricane Dorian. The Category 5 monster storm packing 160-mile-an-hour winds and a life-threatening storm surge.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A bump in one direction or the other could have really significant ramifications.

RADDATZ: We're tracking the latest developments with our team on the ground, one-on-one with acting Homeland Security Director Kevin McAleenan inside the government's hurricane response command center. And the very latest on the horrific mass shooting in West Texas, at least five killed and more than 20 injured. And --

RADDATZ: Let's talk about the -- the tariffs.

RADDATZ: The latest round of sweeping tariffs take effect today. We travel to a key battleground state, speaking with business owners, farmers and consumers who will feel the squeeze. President Trump is touting his tariffs as a negotiating tool with China, but could Trump's escalating trade war damage the economy and shake up his base? Plus, on ABC September 12th, 10 candidates, one night. Who will seize the spotlight at the next Democratic debate? The latest analysis from ABC's political director and the powerhouse roundtable.

RADDTAZ: Good morning and welcome to THIS WEEK. Millions of Americans are on alert this Labor Day weekend, trading their plans for outdoor barbecues with intense preparations for an incredibly powerful Category 5 hurricane that forecasters are calling a monster. As with any forecast, Hurricane Dorian's track has been in state of flux, though this storm has been particularly erratic. One emergency management official saying the only thing consistent about this storm has been its inconsistency. This morning, President Trump, who cancelled a trip to Poland to remain the U.S. monitoring the storm, will visit the national response coordination center to receive briefings from federal emergency managers, who are preparing for Dorian's impact.

I was there this morning and spoke with the acting Homeland Security secretary and the acting FEMA administrator, but we begin this morning with a different emergency. Another deadly shooting in West Texas, leaving at least five dead. While it doesn't appear preplanned, it's equally if not more terrifying. A routine traffic stop turning into a suspect with fully loaded weapon wreaking havoc. ABC News Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman is on the scene in Odessa, Texas with the latest in the investigation. And Matt, authorities are still trying to figure out exactly what happened. What do we know at this point?

MATT GUTMAN, CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT, ABC NEWS: They are, Martha and they're still processing this scene behind me. They're also trying to grapple with the sheer scale of this shooting. We are told there are up to 13 possible separate crime scenes here, spread out over miles between Odessa and Midland. And apparently began with that routine traffic stop, the shooter pulled over and then apparently shooting out the rear window of his vehicle, critically wounding a police officer. The shooter taking off, firing at motorists. At one point, ditching his sedan and apparently hijacking a postal vehicle, a white van. He continued on that rampage, opening fire on surface streets, outside a shopping center and then driving here to this movie theater.

Now, eyewitnesses tell us that SWAT Teams moved into this movie theater, flushing everybody out, telling them there was an active shooter. They thought the shooter was inside. And then I’m going to have our cameraman zoom into those cars behind us. You can see that white crushed van and the crushed police cruisers. That’s where the shooter allegedly rammed into these police cruisers, got out and began firing. And Martha, everywhere where I am right here, there were people, bystanders arrayed (ph), cowering in the dirt, the sound of gunfire mixing with the whimpers of families, mothers covering children with their bodies, that shooter opening fire on police and civilians.

Eventually police neutralized him but Martha, not before five people were killed, 20 were wounded, including a 17-month-old girl.

RADDATZ: So terrifying and sad, Matt. And do authorities have any information yet if this was premeditated or if the shooter just snapped after being pulled over?

GUTMAN: Law enforcement sources tell us right now they believe that this was not a premeditated attack. They don't have much more information about that. They're also not yet releasing the name of this shooter. And Martha, you may never hear them actually utter the shooter's name.

Now, we do know that this is a 30-something white male who happened to be driving around with that semiautomatic rifle and multiple clips in his car at the time of that traffic stop. And you mentioned it earlier, it is very disturbing that there are people driving around with these kind of weapons in cities like Odessa and Midland who are a one routine traffic stop away from a bloody rampage like this, Martha.

RADDATZ: Thanks so much for joining us this morning, Matt.

Now let's turn to the path of Hurricane Dorian. ABC's Marcus Moore is in the Bahamas where they are starting to feel the hurricane's force. I know those winds and rains, Marcus, are building up. What are you seeing now?

MARCUS MOORE, ABC NEWS: Well, Martha, good morning. We are now feeling the effects of Hurricane Dorian. Look at the palm trees off in the distance. There you can see them waving inthe force of the wind. And we're already feeling the tropical storm-force winds from this hurricane, that those winds stretched more than a hundred miles from Dorian's eye. And we're seeing these on and off periods of rain.

But what you really notice right now are the strong and persistent winds and then the occasional wind gust that's getting to the point, where at times, it can knock you off of your feet just a little bit.

We know that this is only going to get worse. It really took a turn around 2:00 this morning and it has not let up since. And we now know that this is a category 5 hurricane that will bring, is expected to bring winds at 160 miles an hour sustained here in this part of the Bahamas. It is the reason why officials here have warned residents and tourists to find safer ground.

We know that a number of people have left and they've evacuated to shelters. But so many others, in some of the nearby islands, have decided to stay, and there's real concern for them asHurricane Dorian continues to work its way to the west.

RADDATZ: Thanks so much, Marcus. And stay safe there.

And let's turn to ABC News senior meteorologist Rob Marciano in Melbourne, Florida. Four states have declared states of emergency. What's the latest forecast track showing on where Dorian may head next?

ROB MARCIANO, ABC NEWS SENIOR METEOROLOGIST: All right, Martha, Wel, it's going to hit the Bahamas first. This is a terrifying view of where it is and how strong it is.

This eye is clear. The surrounding convection is intense. And it's about to unleash the power of a category 5 on Great Abaco Island. And then slowly makes its way across the Bahamas.

36 hours of these kind of winds is what they'll have. And the forecast track then takes it towards the Florida coastline.

We do have it stalling. We do have it moving north. The National Hurricane Center has that line offshore. But the cone of uncertainly bring the possibility of a direct hit Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday -- look at this, it's all week long, Martha. And you're right, four states are going to be impacted by this.

At the very least, a tropical storm force winds here in Florida where warnings have been posted, because we expect that to happen within 36 hours -- Martha.

RADDATZ: Thanks so much, Rob, and Marcus as well. Both of you stay safe out there.

Just a short time ago, we stopped by the National Response Coordination Center located inside FEMA headquarters here in Washington. I sat down with acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan. And I began by asking him what the forecast track is showing.

KEVIN MCALEENAN, ACTING SECRETARY HOMELAND SECURITY: Right, so the latest forecast, the storm is hitting the northern islands of the Bahamas right now. They're starting to experience hurricane-force winds. It will go across the northern islands of the Bahamas, and then we exhibit it to stall out. Most models show it stalling out about 60 miles offshore not making landfall.

But that doesn't mean it's not dangerous. In fact, we expect hurricane-force winds to potentially hit the coast of Florida, and then a prolonged rain event, combined with a storm surge, that's going to be very difficult as the storm starts to move northward, mostly like, up the coast of Florida and toward Georgia and South Carolina.

RADDATZ: But at this point, you're pretty sure it will hit North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida.

MCALEENAN: The National Hurricane Center says that most of the models show it staying offshore and moving slowly north, but that means the storm effect will be prolonged on the coastline -- a rain event, storm surge, and hurricane force winds potentially.

RADDATZ: Because this was so hard to predict, this hurricane, are there concerns that people will just stay in their homes, they won't get out of their homes, they won't do -- they won't take precautions.

MCALEENAN: Right, what we want people to listen to the state and local emergency managers, listen to the evacuation orders, make sure you're prepared, make sure you have seven days of supplies, medicine, food, even pet food, really be thinking about those things that you might need for a prolonged event. So we want people to listen to state and locals and be very aggressive in watching this storm.

RADDATZ: And you've got President Trump coming here this morning. What do you tell him? What are you doing here in the center today?

MCALEENAN: Wel, so, we've had lots of time to prepare for the length of the storm as it's approaching the America coastline. So, we're going to have all of the elements of the U.S. government -- the secretary of defense, secretary of transportation, secretary of commerce, secretary of health and human services, it's really a whole of government effort, and the president is going to make sure that we're on the same page, that we're tracking this, and that we're going to be ready.

RADDATZ: And do you expect any mandatory evacuations in those areas?

MCALEENAN: So, that's a state and local decision on mandatory evacuations.

But, yes, as the storm gets closer, there will be counties that will likely face a mandatory order. There's already some that are under voluntary evacuation orders now.

RADDATZ: And FEMA came under fire, as we all know, in 2017 for the handling of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Can you guarantee that your agency is prepared for this storm?

MCALEENAN: So, I can guarantee that FEMA and all of our federal partners are doing everything they can to support our state and local partners that manage and execute the emergency response.

We haven't had a lot of time for prepositioned resources and assets, urban search-and-rescue teams, our incident management and assistance teams in Florida, in Georgia. We're still assessing the damage in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It's better than originally anticipated, obviously.

But, yes, we are fully prepared and ready to support the state and locals to respond to the storm.

RADDATZ: And I know Pete Gaynor, who was just walking through this facility, the acting FEMA administrator...

MCALEENAN: Right.

RADDATZ: ... told Congress back in June that the agency was struggling to ensure that it had enough disaster responders in reserve, and was down about 1,000 employees.

Has that been fixed?

MCALEENAN: That -- that has been fixed. And we have 3,000 people already deployed across the federal government agencies for this storm. About half of those are direct FEMA employees.

Again, those urban search-and-rescue teams and IMATs are already in place. But we have got a very experienced emergency response leadership team, with the acting administrator, Pete Gaynor, with Jeff Byard overseeing ops. These guys have done it at the state and local level. They have done it at the federal level.

It's a battle-hardened team right behind me here in the NRCC, who's dealt with the storms in '17 and '18. So we are ready.

RADDATZ: And you talked about not making landfall, but there's sustained winds, there's rain.

What are the concerns about the power grid in these areas?

MCALEENAN: Right.

So, yes, there will be power outages, no question. And people need to be prepared for that. There will be storm surge. And, unfortunately, this aligns -- this storm's arrival aligns with what's called the king tide, one of the times of the year when the tide is the highest in the Southeastern United States.

So that means the storm surge and some of the coastal flooding could be more significant. That's something we're watching closely and worried about. But a prolonged period, where there's a rain event, where there's a wind event, and storm surge combined could have really complicated results for some of the coastal counties from Florida up to South Carolina.

RADDATZ: And I want to ask you about these funds that were transferred.

Homeland Security informed Congress in July...

MCALEENAN: Right.

RADDATZ: ... that it will transfer $155 million from FEMA's disaster relief fund to ICE...

MCALEENAN: Right.

RADDATZ: ... Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The -- your letter to Congress said that -- quote -- "Absent significant new catastrophic events, the fund would still have enough money to operate."

Doesn't Hurricane Dorian qualify as one of those potential catastrophic events?

MCALEENAN: It is.

But I want to emphasize that no potential transfers -- no money has been moved yet. We have to do a notification to Congress in advance. Any potential transfers will not impact our ability to respond to this storm or any other storms in the rest of the hurricane season.

There are two different elements of the disaster recovery fund. The major disaster fund has $25 billion in it. So, a $155 million transfer from the base fund is not going to affect our ability to respond and recover from a major disaster.

RADDATZ: Senator Chuck Schumer talked about the timing of this...

MCALEENAN: Right.

RADDATZ: ... said it was -- quote -- "backwards and cruel" to talk about this FEMA funding at the start of the hurricane season.

Republican Senator Shelley Moore expressed concern about transferring that money too.

Why do this now, even though you say it will be somewhat delayed, right at the beginning of the hurricane season?

MCALEENAN: Well, the start of the hurricane season is June 1. It's not in August. And we did notify Congress in July, so just to clarify on the timing.

But we asked for this funding from Congress in the emergency supplemental. We needed that funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to respond to the ongoing humanitarian and border security crisis at the border. The Congress didn't see fit to provide that funding.

So we have to look at departmental sources across that have a limited impact, but will support the ongoing management of that crisis as well.

RADDATZ: And I want to turn to this mass shooting in West Texas.

MCALEENAN: Right.

RADDATZ: I know you certainly have a law enforcement background and a terrorism background.

We know it started with a traffic stop.

MCALEENAN: Right.

RADDATZ: That is unusual. What's your take on what's happened there?

MCALEENAN: So, I don't want to jump to any conclusions on this event. We're monitoring closely the reports, the investigative follow-up from the state and locals, along with the FBI,.

But it's extraordinarily concerning to have that level, that length of an event, to have that many people injured and five killed at this point. It's devastating.

And it's, you know, 300 miles from El Paso. So, this is a region that's -- that's really felt the impact of mass attacks these -- in recent weeks.

And we're very concerned about it. We will be following up aggressively.

RADDATZ: There have been more than 50 people killed in mass shootings this month alone.

MCALEENAN: Right.

RADDATZ: Should we consider these shootings a homeland security threat?

MCALEENAN: They absolutely are a homeland security threat. In our counterterrorism strategy and approach, domestic terrorism has taken a front line focus for us. Since April, when I became acting secretary, we set up a new office, targeted violence and terrorism prevention, with an explicit focus and balance on domestic terrorism, including racially motivated violent extremism, which we’ve seen much too much of in the recent weeks and months.

RADDATZ: Should DHS be devoting more resources to fighting this kind of crime, these mass shootings?

MCALEENAN: Right. We actually have a -- a ton of resources devoted to this kind of crime across the DHS components. U.S. Secret Service, National Threat Assessment Center, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, they reach 40,000 people --

RADDATZ: But should there be more given what's happening and that there are more frequent in this administration so far?

MCALEENAN: Right. Yes, that's conversation that we're having as an interagency team with the FBI, with the Office of Management and Budget to see what the right resource level is going forward to make sure that we can continue our very strong focus on the international terrorism threat and the prevention levels we’ve achieved but also make sure we’re balancing that out with effective efforts on domestic terrorism as well.

RADDATZ: OK. Thanks so much for joining us this morning, Secretary McAleenan.

MCALEENAN: Thank you. Good to see you.

RADDATZ: You too.

Coming up, as new tariffs go into effect today on more goods from China, I travel through the key battleground state of Pennsylvania to see how voters there are reacting to the president's trade war. And later, one night, 10 candidates here on ABC. The powerhouse roundtable on what to expect from the next Democratic debate.

WARREN: Do by herself, and then the rest of it we've got to pull congress in. And to make that happen, you need crowds like this, people that are going to keep pushing from the outside.

I figure, you've got a strong president pushing from the White House, you've got people all across this country who are motivated, that's how you hold congress accountable, that's how you make real change.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RADDATZ: Senator Elizabeth Warren has been drawing large crowds as she makes her case to democratic voters, an estimated 15,000 supporters there at a rally in Seattle last weekend. But how much does crowd size really matter? Is it a meaningful indicator of electability and a sign that she's underrated by the polls? We asked FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver, do you buy that?

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

NATE SILVER, FOUNDER, FIVETHIRTYEIGHT: So, the big problem with presidential elections that people are always fighting the last war. Donald Trump turned out very large and enthusiastic crowds throughout 2016, bigger than Hillary Clinton's as, of course, the president is still found of pointing out.

TRUMP: We had the biggest crowds you have ever seen.

SILVER: And Trump beat his polls in the key electoral college states on election day. So it might be natural to assume that big crowds are picking up on something that the polls are missing, but over the long run this indicator doesn't hold up.

Both Trump and Barack Obama drew big crowds on the trail. But there are also plenty of candidates who drew large crowds and then flopped. That includes John Kerry in 2004, and Mitt

Romney in 2012, and, of course, Bernie Sanders drew huge crowds in to 2016. To be fair, he did win some of those states where those rallies were held, but he didn't win the Democratic nomination.

Now, look, if I were running a campaign I certainly would have rather 15,000-person crowd

than 1,500 or 15, but crowds don't provide a lot of data when we also know what polls say. Why is that? Scientific polls attempt to reach the entire voting population, but the people who show up at rallies are a self-selected group, and usually it's easy to draw big crowds if your supporters are younger, if they're concentrated in urban areas or college campus, or if they can just afford to take more time out of their day.

And even the biggest crowds are relatively small compared to the number of people who will actually turn out to vote.

WARREN: Hello, Seattle!

SILVER: The 15,000 people that Warren drew in Seattle, for example, is a small fraction in the roughly 800,000 people who voted in the Washington Democratic primary in 2016. There are just a lot more people out there who actually vote and who turn up to rallies.

And just one more thing, you can actually find signs of voter enthusiasm in the polls. For example, polls of likely voters, those are people who are more likely to turn out to vote, or some pollsters ask people how much attention are you paying to the campaign.

Elizabeth Warren does tend to do better in those kind of polls. That's a good sign for her.

So, this is the case where Warren's crowds really confirm what we see in the data more than it contradicts it. But overall, no, I don't buy that crowd size tells us much about who is going to win the

campaign.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

And our thanks to Nate. And we hope a big crowd will tune in when ABC hosts the third Democratic primary debate in less than two weeks. The top 10 candidates on the same stage for the first time on Thursday, September 12, right here on ABC. The Powerhouse Roundtable's up next to talk about that.

next to talk about that. We'll be right back.

