'This Week' Transcript 1-6-19: Rep. Adam Smith, Rep. Liz Cheney and Julián Castro

A rush transcript of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” airing on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. For previous show transcripts, visit the “This Week” transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS CHIEF ANCHOR: Let's take that now to one of Washington's newer power brokers, the incoming chair of the House armed services committee, Adam Smith of Washington. Congressman, thank you for joining us this morning.

Let's get right to it, does President Trump have the ability, have the authority, to declare a national emergency, have the military build his wall?

REP. ADAM SMITH, (D) WASHINGTON: Well, unfortunately, the short answer is yes. There is a provision in law that says the president can declare an emergency. It's been done a number of times. But primarily it's been done to build facilities in Afghanistan and Iraq.

In this case, I think the president would be wide open to a court challenge saying, where is the emergency? You have to establish that in order to do this. But beyond that, this would be a terrible use of Department of Defense dollars. The president spends most of his time talking about how we're not spending enough on national security, now he wants to take $20 billion out of the defense budget to build a wall, which by the way is not going to improve our border security. The president seems unaware of this, but we have actually already built a wall across much of the border, and all border security experts that I talk to say, where a wall makes sense, it's already been built.

We should have a conversation about national security -- sorry, about border security, but first we should we open the government and start paying our border patrol agents and the other 800,000 federal employees who are furloughed.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We saw the chief of staff, White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney now say he is willing to give on a concrete wall, he wants it to be steel instead. Are they giving you something you can work with there?

SMITH: No. I mean, because the president really doesn't understand the issue -- and actually that was a great, great quote from Mulvaney from a couple of years ago, where he said, you know, he was critical of then candidate Trump's comments about a wall saying, look, a wall is sort of a childish response to the problem.

If you understand what's happened in border security -- we have like quintupled the border security budget in the last 15 years. And by the way, it's been fairly effective. But we have invested in patrol agents. We've invested in drones and airplanes and sensors, in technology. A concrete barrier is not going to automatically stop people from coming.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But Democrats have supported some barriers and the president is out tweeting this morning. He said -- he is quoting President Barack Obama -- Senator Barack Obama in 2005. "We simply cannot allow to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked."

And then "I voted when I was Senator to build a barrier to try to prevetn illegal immigrants from coming in," that's Hillary Clinton.

So, you voted for barriers in the past, so any concern that this hard line is going to backfire?

SMITH: Well, no because that's the point, the wall is not in itself a bad idea, it's just -- it's been done. And what the president has not done is he has not made the case that on the portions of the border where a wall has not been built, how is a wall going to actually enhance border security? There is no evidence whatsoever that that's necessary, and yet he is willing to shut down the government and stop paying border patrol agents, and, in many cases, you know, stop all the efforts that we have made to enhance border security over a campaign promise. And a campaign promise, as you pointed out, that Mexico was supposed to pay for.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let’s --

SMITH: He is shutting down the government to break his signature campaign promise.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let’s talk about --

SMITH: His signature campaign promise was that the taxpayers weren’t going to have to pay for it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let’s talk about the broader agenda. You said you want to hold hearings in the Armed Services Committee on the President Trump’s politicization of the military. What does that mean exactly and who will you call?

SMITH: Well, what we’ve seen is when the president talks -- I mean he has campaign rallies when he -- when he’s talking to troops. I don't think you should use the military to advance your agenda. Every other president before this when they’ve worked with the military, when they’re talked to the troops, it's been about national security, it's been about their services -- their service. Sorry. But when President Trump talks, it's about his campaign, about how bad the Democrats are.

You know, we need civilian control of the military and we need to separate those things. But the main thing that I want to focus on in the hearings that we have coming up once we get our committee set is transparency and oversight. You know, why did the president send 5,600 troops -- active duty troops to the border? What was the purpose of it? What is his policy in Syria and Afghanistan as he’s now talking about pulling out? There’s been a lack of transparency and an explanation for what his national security strategy is.

We want to make sure that the officials at the Pentagon and the White House let Congress know and that we work together to develop a coherent national security strategy.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You mentioned Syria. We all know that the former defense secretary, James Mattis, General Mattis resigned in protest in part of the Syrian decision, also made it clear he can no longer go along with the president's approach of treating our allies and dealing with our adversaries. Will you call former Secretary Mattis?

SMITH: I would like to. Now, I -- I understand and I respect that a president has a right to private counsel from his top advisers. I'm not going to call former Secretary Mattis to say, you know, what did the president say about this, what did he do about that? But Secretary Mattis is one of the most knowledgeable, capable experts we have on defense policy and foreign policy.

His views on what we should be doing around the world would be invaluable for members of our committee. So we’d love to get his perspective on a wide variety of issues.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And what should we be doing in Syria right now? The president announced he wanted to withdraw, but we just saw the national security advisor John Bolton today say that the United States now is not going to withdraw our troops until Turkey promises to protect the Kurds, until we're certain that ISIS is defeated. Do you know what the policy is right now and do you support it?

SMITH: I don't think anybody knows what the policy is right now. That's part of the problem and what I think Secretary Mattis did a decent job. Our allies matter enormously, and the president treats them like dirt. He insults them regularly, does not consult them, makes radical decisions via Twitter and then changes his mind the next day. Look, the world is big and complicated. The U.S. is not able to do everything on our own. We need allies, we need people to support us.

He’s -- he’s alienated them across the board. And in Syria, the two points that Jon Bolton made are obvious. Those are the two big concerns we have. We don't want ISIS to rise again and be a transnational terrorist threat and we don't want our allies, the Kurds, to be slaughtered by Erdogan in Turkey. I mean, that -- that -- that was obvious how many ever weeks ago it was when President Trump apparently on a whim tweeted out, we're getting out of Syria.

So, you know, I’m pleased that John Bolton has recognized the national security interest, but that’s what we want to have on the Armed Services Committee, not a tweet going, eh, let's get out of Syria. Let's have a discussion about all the different pieces that are necessary to meet U.S. National security interests and make an informed decision.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, let's talk about impeachment. A couple of your Democratic colleagues have already filed articles of impeachment in the House. We also saw your new colleague, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib of Michigan say this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. RASHIDA TLAIB (D), MICHIGAN: I stand by impeaching the president of the United States. I ran on that. It’s probably exactly how my grandmother, if she was alive, would say it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: That's the cleaned up version of what she said to -- to move on (ph). What was your reaction to that, and are you concerned that Democrats may be pushing this too far too fast?

SMITH: I don't think we're pushing it too far too fast. The congresswoman represents a constituency that has every -- every right to be angry at President Trump. And many politicians throughout the history -- in fact, I think Vice President Cheney very famously used a similar word to Senator Patrick Leahy on the floor of the United States Senate. People get passionate about their politics, so I don't think it makes a great deal of difference exactly how she said it.

I wouldn't have said it that way, but the most important point here is impeachment is an unbelievably serious undertaking. No president has ever been removed from office. And if you do this, you are -- you are substituting the judgment of the voters for the judgment of Congress. Now, if the crimes are serious enough it needs to be done, but we need to be very deliberate, very serious and very careful about how we do this, mindful that the president will not be removed from office unless -- unless 67 senators affirm or convict on the impeachment. So we need to see Mueller’s report and we need to make a very, very strong case if there is one to be made. This is not something that should be done hastily. But it’s a serious obligation of Congress. If the president has committed the crimes that we’ve seen considerable evidence that he has committed, we need to take that seriously. But it’s something that – we’re going to have to wait for Mueller’s report and do it in a serious way.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congressman, thanks for your time this morning.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JULIAN CASTRO, FORMER HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT SECRETARY (D): I don’t think that that’s in the cards in the future. I’ve never seen in my future that, and …

DIANE SAWYER, ABC NEWS: Why not?

CASTRO: … well, I think, different things. I don’t have a passion for that.

SAWYER: Passion for?

CASTRO: To try and become president. I’m not running for president, you know? I guarantee you that I’m not going to run for president -- and so, this would be (ph) -- I -- probably ever.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: That was Julian Castro a few years back. This Week, the former San Antonio mayor and cabinet secretary is heading to Iowa and Nevada, planning a big announcement on his presidential plans next week. He joins us now live from San Antonio.

Mr. Secretary, thank you for joining us this morning. Listen, everybody has a right to change their minds, to find their passion. What’s changed for you?

CASTRO: Well, a lot of things have changed, George. You know, this country has changed a lot in terms of its leadership since 2015 or ’16 or whenever that interview was. I think there are a whole bunch of people that feel a tremendous difference in terms of the leadership that we had under Barack Obama versus the lack of leadership and the total disaster that we have under Donald Trump. And for me, I believe that I have a strong vision for the country's future. I also, for starters, have run a federal agency and have been mayor of one of the biggest, most diverse cities in the country, and so I feel like I have something to offer, and...

STEPHANOPOULOS: As you know, it's going to be a crowded field on the Democratic side, so it's going to be kind of hard to stand out. You have already seen Elizabeth Warren. She has big plans to break up monopolies, reform capitalism. Jay Inslee, governor of Washington, he wants to focus almost entirely on climate change.

How will you distinguish yourself if you indeed do get in? And what do you have that the others don't?

CASTRO: Yeah. Well, number one I have experience actually running one of these federal agencies being in charge of folks and making things work, also being mayor of a city that is one of the most diverse cities, as I said, in the United States, and then really in a fundamental way, represents the diverse future of America.

But I'm not going to be a single issue candidate if I run. I believe that what we need for America to prosper in the 21st Century is a strong vision for the country's future. And so my vision for the country's future is that we aim in the 21st Century to be the smartest, the healthiest, the most fair and the most prosperous country, that we need to invest in brain power because brain bourpower truly is new currency of success, and so things like universal pre-K, and universal higher engagement so that folks can get gainful employment in a 21st Century where our economy is changing.

I believe that we need to be the healthiest, that we need to support things like Medicare for all and make universal health care happen in the richest nation on earth.

I think that think that we need to be the most fair country. It is a shame today that we have not seen a minimum wage increase in almost a decade. It's also a shame that if you are a young, black man walking on the streets of many cities, that you are treated so differently than if the color of your skin is white. And I think that we need to be the most prosperous nation for everybody.

It is clear, and, you know, I like this about Senator Warren, I think that she is talking about a lot of good issues. It's different than it used to be, right? You used to be able to work 40 hours, even on minimum wage, and be able to provide for your family. Today that's not true. And we need to get back to a place in this 21st Century where that is true. The economy works for everybody.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You laid a lot of programs there. One of the questions you're going to face if you run is how are you going to pay for them?

Let me show you the newest -- youngest member of the congress right now, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, said that's going to air on 60 Minutes tonight about how to pay for things.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, (D) NEW YORK: You look at our tax rates back in the '60s, and when you have a progressive tax rate system, your tax rate, you know, let's say from zero to $75,000 may be 10 percent or 15 percent, et cetera, but once you get to the tippy tops, on your 10 millionth dollar, sometimes you see tax rates as high as 60 percent or 70 percent.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Can you support a tax increase like that, once you hit $10 million, 60, 70 percent?

CASTRO: Oh, I can support folks at the top paying for fair share.

As you know, George, there was a time in this country where the top marginal tax rate was over 90 percent, even during Reagan's era in the 1980s it was around 50 percent. So do I support, in order to have something like Medicare for all, that we ask folks that are in the top .05 percent or .5 percent or top 1 percent to pay more?

And, also, that we get more serious about making sure the corporations pay their fair share, and that we're smart about understanding how instead of folks having to pay sky high premiums to companies that are seeking a profit to deliver health care that we can have a better system where people can get good health care and have peace of mind, even if that means that we rearrange where those dollars go? Yeah, I support that.

And, you know what? During this campaign, if I run, I'm going to be very up front with the American people on how we would do that, because I think that they are owed that, but it is worth it. It is worth it in this country for us do thatto do that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You laid out your experience. One thing you don't have is foreign policy experience. What do you see now as the greatest threat to our national security today and what qualifies you to take it on?

CASTRO: Well, I -- I believe that today the greatest threat to our national security is the fact that this president, as one of your previous guests has said, is damaging the relationships that we’ve had at place in the post-World War II era, whether it's NATO or other alliances with individual countries, that have kept us safer. The first thing that I would do if I were president, with regard to our relationships around the world, is to strengthen them. Because those alliances have helped keep us safe. It's also true that today being -- being the strongest country, being the safest country I think requires more diplomatic efforts than ever.

And it has been terrible to see the decimation of our diplomatic efforts through the State Department. We have a whole bunch of -- of ambassadorships that are not even filled right now, we have vacancies throughout our diplomatic core, we have a harder time today recruiting folks going to our diplomatic core. The number one thing that I would do is to strengthen all of that so that we can avoid conflict and be safer in the 21st century.

STEPHANOPOPULOS: That’s what -- that’s what you would do, but what in your background qualifies you to be commander in chief?

CASTRO: Well, I -- I -- as I said earlier, I think that being mayor of a large city and serving in the president's cabinet certainly qualifies one to be commander in chief, and I’m going to go out there and make the case.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Julian Castro, thanks for your time this morning. Good luck.

CASTRO: Thank you, George.