'This Week' Transcript 2-26-23: Jake Sullivan & Rep. Michael McCaul

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC "THIS WEEK" ANCHOR: Incredibly courageous people.

And we are joined now by President Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan.

Welcome, Mr. Sullivan, and welcome back.

We know you were on that train with President Biden going in and out of Kyiv. Can you give us a sense, first, of – of what that was like? And I was told there was a special operations team on that train to help out in case anything went wrong.

JAKE SULLIVAN, WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: Well, first, thank you for having me, Martha.

Well, we left from Washington, D.C., from a hanger at a nearby Air Force base, in the middle of the night, and flew to Poland, where the president got into an unmarked SUV, not his normal limo that everybody is used to seeing, to take an hour-long drive to a train station in Poland, where he boarded this train, also in the dark of night. And the train had compartments to be able to work, small bunks to be able to sleep on. And, of course, we had the president, a very small number of his team, including myself, and then a strong component of security. And – and I can’t get into the specifics of who composed that security contingent, but he was well-protected the whole way.

RADDATZ: And – and on the F-16s, back to those F-16s, you heard what President Biden said to David Muir. He basically said he is ruling that out for now.

Is it possible you’d approve them in the future?

SULLIVAN: Well, Martha, every phase of this war the president has tried to make sure that the Ukrainian military gets what they need. In the first phases they were defending Kyiv. That was javelin anti-tank weapons and stinger anti-air systems. And that worked. It helped Ukraine defend Kyiv.

In the second phase, it was heavy artillery to help them hold against the Russians pushing in eastern Ukraine.

In this phase, the critical element is ground maneuver capability. And that means tanks, armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles.

And so what the president is saying is, he’s focused on those capabilities. And the F-16 question is a question for later.

RADDATZ: But it’s possible you could approve them later?

SULLIVAN: I mean I can’t go beyond what the president said today, which is for now what we’re focused on are the things Ukraine needs to be able to retake territory on the ground, in the south and the east. And we will cross the bridge of future phases of this war when they come.

RADDATZ: Well, just last week Secretary Blinken told me one of the reasons you’re not supplying those is because you have to teach them to fly those jets, you have to maintain those jets. So why not teach them now so if they need them, if you – if – if you want to approve it in the future, they’ll have them ready to go?

SULLIVAN: From our perspective, the most important thing that we can do is make sure that we maintain focus on what is the highest priority. And, honestly, Martha, the highest priority right now is to move as rapidly as possible, to build up their capacity, to de-occupy those portions of Ukraine that are still being occupied brutally and bloodily by Russian forces. And, again, that’s where the energy and the emphasis of the U.S. military is in helping the Ukrainian military get the tools it needs to be able to carry out that mission. And we expect that that will be the central focus of the Ukrainians, as well as of our support for the Ukrainians in the weeks and months ahead.

RADDATZ: I've heard President Zelenskyy say speed is so important. You talk about tanks. The administration balked, sending tanks over there. And just this week, the secretary of the Army said they may not even get those tanks this year. So, how is that helpful if you don’t approve them in time and get the speed to get things like that over there?

SULLIVAN: I'm glad you asked this question because I think this has been the subject of some confusion.

The president originally decided against sending U.S. tanks, they’re called –

RADDATZ: Abrams tanks.

SULLIVAN: Abrams tanks. M1A1 Abrams tanks. He originally decided against sending them because his military told them that they would not be useful on the battlefield in this fight.

What would be useful would be German tanks. A tank called the Leopard. Which many different European countries have. But the German’s told the president that they would not be prepared to send those Leopards into the fight -- and those Leopards are arriving now, Martha – until the president also agreed to send Abrams. So, in the interest of alliance unity and to insure that Ukraine got what it wanted, despite the fact that the Abrams aren’t the tool they need, the president said, OK, I'm going to be the leader of the free world. I will send Abrams down the road if you send Leopards now. Those Leopards are getting sent now.

And this is actually an example of Joe Biden rallying the global coalition to get Ukraine what it needs.

RADDATZ: OK, just, again, those tanks, the Abrams tanks, which you said will go in now, will not be there this year according to the secretary of the Army.

Let’s move on.

The administration has also warned China not to offer lethal military assistance to Russia. What can you share about what China could do?

SULLIVAN: Well, all I can say is what you’ve heard from the secretary of state, you’ve heard from other officials in the administration, and you just heard from President Biden, which is, we have, at this point, not seen them take the step of providing weapons to Russia for purposes of the war in Ukraine. We are watching closely. We know they haven’t taken it off the table. And we are sending a clear message, as are our European allies, that this would be a real mistake because those weapons would be used to bombard cities and kill civilians, and China should want no part of that.

RADDATZ: So, despite that warning, you’ve seen no indication at this point that China is backing off? It could still happen.

SULLIVAN: Well, it’s hard for me to say backing on, backing off. What I can say is, so far we have not seen them do it.

RADDATZ: And I want to ask you one final question about China.

The Chinese spy balloon, I want to go back to that. Clearly that was for surveillance. You’ve said that. But there were also those three weather balloons shot down very quickly. You said they were a threat to civil aviation. Since then, on weather balloons have been shot down. Is that because you recalculated the radar once again, or you just no longer consider weather balloons a threat, even though there are hundreds of them right now across the U.S.?

SULLIVAN: My understanding is that the NORAD commander, the general in charge of the defense of North American air space, has not recalibrated our radar, that we continue to be vigilant for unidentified objects coming into U.S. territory.

What we did do with the president – at President Biden’s direction, Martha, is put in place a set of policy parameters for when we would take lethal action against an object to shoot it down, as opposed to deal with it in other ways.

In the case of those three, the president received a recommendation from his senior military advisors, including the NORAD commander, to take action out of an abundance of caution, and he acted. And, since then, he has asked the entire national security enterprise to put together a plan, an operational plan, to insure that we can protect our air space against other potential threats, either to civil aviation or to intelligence or, in the extreme case, to people on the ground.

RADDATZ: OK, thanks very much for joining us this morning, Mr. Sullivan. We always – always appreciate it.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC “THIS WEEK” CO-ANCHOR: The chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Congressman Michael McCaul who led his own delegation to Kyiv just one day after President Biden's visit this week. Congressman McCaul joins us now. Good to see you. We've all been in Ukraine this week. You met with President Zelenskyy, you said in Ukraine while you were there that you're seeing increasing momentum towards getting long range missiles and F-16. You heard what President Biden said. You heard what Jake Sullivan said. It doesn't look like it.

REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL (R-TX): Yeah, that's unfortunate. I was at the Munich Security Conference, met a lot of the high ranking military officials, including our Supreme Allied Commander, they're all in favor of us putting not only F-16s in but longer range artillery to take out the Iranian drones in Crimea. In fact, the word I kept hearing was we need to put everything we have into there. I know the administration says, 'as long as it takes,' I think with the right weapons, it shouldn't take so long and quite frankly, Martha, this whole thing is taking too long. And it really didn't have to happen this way.

RADDATZ: But you heard Jake Sullivan say: look, our military is looking at the ground. What they need right now is tanks what they need is infantry. Why do you think F 16s would make a difference?

MCCAUL: Because it could travel the entire country with great speed. It can knock out targets. It can't protect the country --

RADDATZ: Also it can get shot down. There are a lot of air defenses especially over on the border.

MCCAUL: It could. And you know, but the fact is, if we don’t give every -- if they don’t get the momentum right now with the Russian offensive coming into the country right now, they have a window of time with the counteroffensive. That’s why it’s important. When I talk to these top military officers, give them everything they have -- that you can now so they can win this thing.

When we give them what they can -- what they can really use and ask for, they win. When we slow-walk and slow-pace this thing, it drags it out. And that’s precisely what Putin wants.

RADDATZ: What could you do at this point as chair, at this point legislatively? Is there really anything you could do?

MCCAUL: Yeah. Well, we can certainly write into our appropriations bills prioritizing weapons systems. We intend to do that. But in addition, Martha, this was a bipartisan delegation to Munich.

My delegation in Ukraine all agreed with Zelenskyy that the ATACMS and the F-16s were appropriate right now.

I talked to General Milley last night. I don’t think it’s off the table. I think with enough pressure from Congress on both sides of the aisle, we can get into Ukraine what they really need to win this fight. Otherwise, what are we doing in Ukraine?

RADDATZ: And even if they don’t want them now, do you think they should start training?

MCCAUL: For god’s sakes. I mean, it takes three to six months to train. We need to do this now. And I know the argument is, well, we need to look at the budget effectives. Do you heard with the Abrams tanks? They won’t go in for another year.

I’ve met with the Ukrainians being trained by the Poles on the Leopard tanks, which will go in in two weeks as this offensive takes place. Two weeks. That’s going to be a bit of a game changer as well.

And I hope we can change the course and directions the administration has with respect to the military strategy.

RADDATZ: I want to talk about China. What do you know about China possibly providing lethal aid to Russia? And how do you think the U.S. should respond to it?

MCCAUL: Well, Chairman Xi and Putin are they have this unholy alliance since the Beijing Olympics. He called Putin -- Xi called Putin as his best friend several years ago.

We do know their -- we have intelligence that’s been reported that they are contemplating sending 100 drones into Russia. We also know they’re buying all their energy from them, economically supporting them.

RADDATZ: You say it’s been reported. Do you know that’s what they’re looking at, is sending in drones?

MCCAUL: And other lethal weapons.

RADDATZ: Like what?

MCCAUL: I can’t get into that. The fact is -- the fact that they’re going to meet next week, Chairman Xi and Putin, to discuss this unholy alliance that they have, to put weapons into Ukraine, to me is very disturbing because while maybe Ukraine today, it’s going to be Taiwan tomorrow. That’s why this is so important.

RADDATZ: You know a big deal this week has been that President Biden was in Ukraine. He wasn’t in East Palestine where that train derailed with those toxic chemicals. Republican Josh Hawley said this week that the Republican Party can be the party of Ukraine and globalists or the party of East Palestine and working Americans, not both.

Do you agree with that?

MCCAUL: I think that’s the false choice. I think the president should have gone to Palestine, where we had this major chemical spill. But it doesn’t mean we disregard what’s happening, this struggle for the global balance of power that we’re facing right now. We haven’t seen anything like this since my father’s generation, World War II -- largest invasion in Europe, the biggest threat to the Pacific since World War II.

We can’t throw our head in the sand and ignore this. Otherwise, the Russians will be on the Polish border and Chairman Xi will invade Taiwan.

I think we can do both. We’re a great nation.

RADDATZ: An ABC/Washington Post poll earlier this month found that 50 percent of Republicans believe the U.S. is doing too much to support Ukraine. We know you care very much about that. That’s up from 18 percent last April. So, why is this support slipping? And how will you approach that and what can you do about that?

MCCAUL: I think because it’s taken too long. We’re not giving them the weapons systems they need that, when we talk to President Zelenskyy, when I talk to our top military commander, say that they need (INAUDIBLE) right now. Let’s put that in.

RADDATZ: The president, by the way, says his military advisers tell him they don’t need those.

MCCAUL: When supreme allied commander speaks, I listen. And just when they unlock the Leopard tanks with Germany, putting in some Abrams tanks, we can do the same thing with all these other aircraft, the F-16s, ATACMS --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: But are you worried about the aid? Are you worried about the aid in this coming year? You can see there’s some Ukraine fatigue. Clearly, one of the reasons President Biden went over there was to get support.

MCCAUL: Of course. I mean, I am. I still think the majority in the congress support this. They also want to know, they want accountability to the taxpayer. I did a firsthand, you know, look at this in theater in Ukraine, and in Poland, about the humanitarian assistance. We have three IG (ph) audits right now. We have an audit by Deloitte.

We also have in-use monitoring on the weapons and barcoding systems. They want to know that their money is being spent wisely. And I think once they know that, they will stand -- what would Reagan do, I would ask my fellow colleagues, right? What would he do? He brought down the Soviet Union. I think he would stand for freedom and democracy.

RADDATZ: I want to ask you one final question here and back to Congress, about Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. This week, she repeatedly called for a national divorce, to separate the country by red and blue states.

This is what she tweeted: We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states, and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this, from the sick and disgusting woke culture issue shove down our throats, to the Democrats’ traitorous America last policies. We are done.

When I asked you last month about -- about her serving on the Homeland Security Committee, you said you think she has matured and is trying to become a team player. Do you still think that when you hear something like that?

MCCAUL: No, I don’t speak for her. The great thing about this country is we can have political dialogue, discourse. We are democracy. We have differences of opinions.

I will say a divisive rhetoric I think polarizes this nation and I think it hurts this nation. I think what we need today is a voice that can unify the nation, on things that really matter, like the economy, like the border, like, you know, the largest invasion in Europe since World War II, and a threat to the Pacific. We should all be standing as Americans. I think when I go out across the country, that’s what people want to hear.

RADDATZ: OK. Thanks very much for joining us, Congressman. Appreciate it.

MCCAUL: Thanks, Martha.

