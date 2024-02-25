'This Week' Transcript 2-25-24: White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan & Sen. Tammy Duckworth

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, February 25, 2024 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR: I'm joined now by White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Mr. Sullivan, thanks for joining us this morning.

I saw growing uncertainty in Ukraine. How would you characterize where we are two years into this?

JAKE SULLIVAN, WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: Well, first, Martha, let’s take a step back. Yesterday, as – as you noted, was the two-year anniversary of Russia’s brutal imperial war of conquest against Ukraine. Most people bet that Ukraine would fall within a week or two, that Kyiv would be occupied, the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv would be occupied by Russian forces.

Two years later, Kyiv stands. Ukraine stands. It stands as a proud, free democracy. But it is still continuing to fight against a vicious Russian onslaught in the east. And for that it needs weapons. It needs ammunition. And it needs resources from countries like the United States. And that’s why President Biden has been pushing so hard to get Ukraine the resources it needs to be able to fend off the Russians and take back the territory that Russia occupies.

This is not about a shortage of will, Martha. This is about a shortage of bullets. And if we can fill that shortage of bullets, Ukraine will stand up brave and courageous and take the fight to the Russians.

RADDATZ: I – I know you have spoken to House Speaker Mike Johnson. Do you think there will be a vote on The Hill? And what are you doing to make certain that happens, getting aid to Ukraine?

SULLIVAN: Well, this is one of those instances where one person can bend the course of history. Speaker Johnson, if he put this bill on the floor, would produce a strong, bipartisan majority vote in favor of the aid to Ukraine. We saw that in the Senate. It passed overwhelmingly on a bipartisan basis. And if there were an up or down vote, it would pass overwhelmingly in the House.

So, it comes down to one person, Speaker Johnson, will he put the bill on the floor. I have spoken with him personally. He has indicated that he would like to get the funding for Ukraine. He’s trying to figure out a way to do it. Right now it comes down to his willingness to actually step up to the plate and discharge his responsibility at this critical moment. And history is watching.

RADDATZ: You – you know, you talk about the story of Ukraine and – and that they thought they might be defeated right away and were not. But the people I talk to in Ukraine say the story of 2023 looks to be that Ukraine's counter-offensive failed, did not do what they wanted it to do, because they did not have the training and the war fighting equipment they wanted.

What’s your reaction to that?

SULLIVAN: Look, when you’re in the middle of a war and you’re fighting every day under a hail of fire from the enemy, I can understand the frustration and the pain that they are going through. But the facts are that the United States, and a coalition of 50 nations that President Biden pulled together and Secretary Austin pulled together, delivered to Ukraine all of the pieces of equipment, all of the shells, all of the rockets that they’ve requested in advance of their counteroffensive last year. They did so in the spring. Ukraine launched that counteroffensive in the summer, and they ran into some difficulties, although they were able to take some territory.

RADDATZ: But, Mr. Sullivan, one of the things – on of the things –

SULLIVAN: There – there are challenges here that I do not accept –

RADDATZ: I'm sorry. One of the things that they say over there is that the administration really did take a slow, incremental approach. You didn’t want to send F-16s at first, you didn’t want to send Abrams tanks. I think a year ago you and I were talking and you said that’s not what they needed. They think they needed it earlier and that that would have helped.

SULLIVAN: Well, first of all, if you look at the sum total of what the United States has provided to Ukraine in this fight, it is an incredible quantity of material delivered at speed, at scale, outpacing the expectations of anyone here in the United States, in Europe or in Ukraine. The ramp-up of assistance of armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles, yes, tanks, HIMARS, ammunition, training at scale, all done in the course, not of years – not of years, Martha, but of months running up to the spring of 2023. So, the idea that we did not mobilize a massive quantity of resources and capabilities to deliver to the Ukrainians simply doesn’t wash.

And I would say that of course there are additional capabilities that the Ukrainians have looked for. F-16 being one of them. And we, several months ago, said we’d be prepared to provide F-16s. The issue there has been, there aren’t very many Ukrainian pilots to be able to pilot those aircraft. It’s not about whether or not F-16s could possibly have been on the battlefield in the spring of last year.

So, the United States will continue alongside our allies and partners to try to get Ukraine all of the tools and capabilities that it needs to be able to conduct this fight as rapidly and as efficiently as we possibly can.

RADDATZ: OK. I want to talk about the sanctions of this week, in light of the war and the death of Alexei Navalny. The White House announced these extensive, new sanctions against 500 individuals and entities in Russia they say have ties to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

What possible difference do you think that will make given the history of sanctions not really working?

SULLIVAN: Well, Martha, let’s talk about what the function of sanctions is. It is to drive down Russia’s access to revenue. And if you look at the Russian National Wealth Fund, the war chest that Putin has had since before this war began. He is depleting it month by month. Second, it is to try to deny particular components to go into the Russian defense industrial base so that we slow down and complicate their war machine, making it more difficult for them to field advanced weapons.

RADDATZ: OK, I – I do want to say that – that when Putin and –

SULLIVAN: So, (INAUDIBLE) but we have, in our view, been able to slow that down. And, third, it is to be able to identify those leaders and those individuals who are responsible and to hold them personally accountable. And in the case of Alexi Navalny, we did that with the key prison officials on Friday.

So, we’ll continue to do this. Sanctions are one part of a broader strategy. They, by themselves, are not going to generate a strategic result in this war, but they can contribute to a strategic result and we are going to stay patient and resolved and relentless in the application of these sanctions.

RADDATZ: I – I just want to ask you very quickly, if there are 500 Russian entities that deserve to be sanctioned, why did you wait until now?

SULLIVAN: Well, first of all, we haven’t waited until now. We had sanctions on the very first day of the war, February 24, 2022.

RADDATZ: Those 500 is what I'm talking about.

SULLIVAN: Because every month, Martha, the way this works is, you continue to identify the entities that are contributing to Russia’s war machine, the banks that are funding it, the factories that are building the weapons, the individuals that are responsible. And every month we have a team of people looking for those targets and adding targets. And we have done that on a consistent basis over the last two years. This is the latest turn of the crank, and there will be more.

RADDATZ: OK, thanks so much for joining us this morning, Mr. Sullivan.

