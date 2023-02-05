'This Week' Transcript 2-5-23: Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Marco Rubio, Gov. Chris Sununu & Adm. Mike Mullen

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, Feburary 5 2023 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC ANCHOR: But first we are joined by the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Marco Rubio.

Senator Rubio, thank you for joining us.

We're – we’re hearing the reaction from China now to the – the shooting down of this balloon. Their spokesperson has said that this was, of course, simply an accident, a weather balloon that veered off course. But then they said this. For the United States to insist on using armed force is clearly an excessive reaction that seriously violates international convention. China will resolutely defend the legitimate rights and interests of the enterprise involved and retains the right to respond further.

So, what do you make of that? It sounds like they are threatening, or at least suggesting, some sort of retaliation for – for the taking down of this balloon.

SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL): Well, I can assure you that if we fly a balloon over China, they're going to shoot it down, and probably a lot sooner than we did. But I think there's an important thing to understand is, look, there's intelligence value to what this balloon did. That's why they have them. That's why they've used them. And we'll learn more about that here in the days to come, especially as we're briefed on it.

But there is a symbolic issue at play here. This is not a coincidence that this thing traversed the United States over sensitive military sites leading up to Blinken's, what was scheduled to be his visit to China. This is deliberate. They did this on purpose. They understood that it was going to be spotted. They knew the U.S. government would have to reveal it. That people were going to see it over the sky.

And the message they were trying to send is what they believe internally, and that is that the United States is a once great superpower that’s hollowed out, that’s in decline. And the message they’re trying to send the world is, look, these guys can’t even do anything about a balloon flying over U.S. airspace. How can you possibly count on them if something were to happen in the Indo-Pacific region? You’re going to count on – how can you count on them. If they’re not going to do anything about a balloon over U.S. air space, how are they going to come to the aid of Taiwan or – or stand with the Philippians or Japan or India if -- when the Chinese move on their territories?

So, I think that that’s really the – the key part here is they – they knew exactly what they were doing, and – and there was a message behind it.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC "THIS WEEK" ANCHOR: But the balloon was shot out of the sky. What do you mean? I mean, the balloon was taken down.

RUBIO: Yes, and I think they understood that ultimately that would probably be what would -- could happen, and then they would make this other statement about, oh, the U.S. is overreacting. It's just a weather balloon. Look how silly they got. That's part of it as well.

But what they know the world is going to see is, you have a balloon that entered through the -- Alaska, traversed everywhere from Idaho, Montana, across the Midwest, over some of the most sensitive – I mean look at the -- the flight path that this thing took. It's not coincidental. It went over ICBM fields, some of the most sensitive military sites we have, and then exited the southeast of the United -- seaboard of the United States and into the ocean.

So, there are a lot of questions that need to be answered. When was it spotted? Why was it not brought down sooner over other areas? I'm open to listening to the arguments they make about why wasn't it dealt with sooner. But my point about -- you asked about China's comments. This is the – this is what they wanted the world to see, that they could send a balloon at 60,000 feet over U.S. airspace, over military facilities, and that we would be unable to stop it. And then ultimately, when we shoot it down, if we did, they would argue, look how they overreact to a weather balloon, which obviously is not what it is.

KARL: So you are a member of the so-called gang of eight. You're one of the congressional officials that will get briefed first on this. What questions do you want to ask?

RUBIO: Well, I think the intelligence value of it is always first and foremost on our mind. What – what do we believe they collected from it? What is the value of it? It is one of multiple platforms. Obviously, look, the -- countries spy on countries. China has satellites. China, unfortunately, has embedded in our country all kinds of Huawei software and hardware that could potentially be used for espionage. But what was the value of this platform? Because it's one we've seen them use now for a handful of years here. But – but what’s the value of it?

But I think Secondarily to it is really an understanding of, you know, what are we going to do about it in the future because I don’t believe this is the last time we're going to see this sort of thing happen. Again, I don't think this is coincidental. I think they did this on purpose to send a message to the world that they can enter American airspace and do so without us being able to do or willing to do much about it.

KARL: The suggestion that we’ve heard from Pentagon officials is there may actually be more intelligence value that we will glean from this. This was shot down over water. They hope to recover the payload largely intact.

Is it possible that we may learn some significant and important things about the way the Chinese are operating by retrieving this – this payload?

RUBIO: Potentially. It depends what we retrieve. Remember, this thing went into the ocean. So, it depends on what we retrieve. And, frankly, it also depends on what – who -- the Chinese sort of suspected that this might happen. I mean, look, they flew this thing across the middle of the United States. So I imagine whoever designed this thing and put it up there realized, hey, at some point the Americans may get their hands on this. It's quite possible that it was designed in such a way where there wouldn't be much value to us in that regard.

But, look, we're going to find out more. Those are the kinds of things that, obviously, will not be discussed publicly because if they knew what we gleaned from it, they'd protect themselves from it in the future. So, those are obviously some of the questions that we’ll want answered in the days to come .and it also depends what they're able to retrieve here, obviously. When you shoot something out of the sky and it goes into the ocean, you don't always get it back in a neat package.

KARL: Did Secretary Blinken make the right move to cancel that trip to Beijing?

RUBIO: Yes, I don’t know how you could possibly make that trip happen at this point with this thing happening. But – but I – again, I think these two things were linked. And I think most troubling, and I'm not – maybe it’s not true, I hope it’s not true, but there are reports in “Bloomberg” and other outsets that one of the reasons why the Biden administration did not disclose this balloon earlier to the American public, because it didn’t want to endanger or imperil his ability to travel over there.

But – but certainly I think once this happened, I think there’s no way he could have possibly made that trip at this stage.

KARL: And – and – and he shot it down, when he shot it down, based on the advice of – of the military. You don’t think he should have ordered – ordered it to be shot down earlier against the advice of – of – of the Joint Chiefs, do you?

RUBIO: Well, I think it first begins – well, I understand it – when did we first track it over airspace. Theoretically, if it entered through Alaska, NORAD, it’s our system of spotting things and protecting both American and Canadian airspace. So, it was spotted a lot earlier.

So, I’d love to hear from military officials about why wasn’t it addressed earlier, what were the options at that point. Again, look, maybe in a closed session or maybe in those settings of – with the benefit of hindsight they’ll have some real good arguments about why it couldn’t be done. I recognize that you shoot something out of the sky that’s the size – that’s the size of three buses and it lands in the wrong place, it could hurt, harm, kill people or damage infrastructure. But by the same token I think that if that was the case, then I think it really would have been helpful for the president of the United States to get on national television and explain to the American people, this is what we’re dealing with, this is what I'm going to do about it and this is why I haven’t done it yet. None of that happened. And I don’t know why, in effect – I don’t know why they waited so long to tell people about this. And if they knew the trajectory that it was on, it seems from late last week or early last week.

KARL: Right. And – and – and we’re also told, by the way, that this happened three times under the previous president. Obviously, there were no public notifications there.

Senator Rubio, thank you for joining us. We really appreciate your time.

RUBIO: Thank you.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC “THIS WEEK” CO-ANCHOR: Let’s bring in Admiral Mike Mullen, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to talk about this.

So, it’s been shot down. Now, what?

ADM. MIKE MULLEN, FORMER CHAIR, JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF & U.S. NAVY (RET): I think they’ll focus heavily on, obviously, recovering it. It’s in what I understand to be about 45, 46, 47 feet of water, which is -- which is relatively shallow. So, I suspect whatever the package is and how intact it is will be recovered, you know, relatively shortly. That’s one.

Secondly, I think strategically, this really damages a relationship between us and China, further damages, which was deteriorating. And I think that’s really the big part of this.

I would -- and I think the senator, you know, he keeps talking about they, which I understand. But one of the questions is, whether the right hand knew what the left hand was doing inside China, and quite frankly, not dissimilar to when Bob Gates was in China about a decade ago visiting, I mean, literally sitting with the president, when the PLA let (ph) -- tested a stealth aircraft and by all reports, Hu Jintao didn’t know anything about it.

So, I think that’s a big question.

KARL: So, the suggestion this could have been done by elements within the Chinese military to intentionally disrupt this visit by the secretary of state.

MULLEN: Clearly, I think that’s the case. And I think to your question about whether Blinken did the right thing, I think he absolutely did. And there’s no way that he could have a meaningful visit and we have a host of issues that we need to address. The Biden-Xi meeting in Bali recently was attempting to put a floor on the relationship because things have deteriorated in such a bad point.

KARL: And it seemed to be as almost a warming of relations that are going --

MULLEN: Well, it was. It seemed to be. We’ve had -- we’ve had stopped talks since that time, and clearly, this puts a big dent in the -- in moving that forward in a constructive way, which we really need to do.

KARL: And we’ve hard, it was interesting to hear Senator Rubio not really going into it again, but we’ve hard from other Republicans and from him before it was brought down, a lot of criticism of President Biden for not shooting it down earlier.

What do you make of that?

MULLEN: Well, I think -- I mean, certainly, what I’ve seen in reports is the president made a decision on Wednesday to shoot it down, and then basically turned it over to the military to pick the time and place.

It’s very clear to me that the intelligence value of this from a standpoint of what it was getting was not worth the risk of killing an American on the ground, and it’s a substantial package in terms of its size. And even in the less dense areas of the country, there was that possibility. And I know that’s why we waited to this point to take it down.

KARL: Is it also possible that they wanted to bring it down over water because it would do less damage as it fell to the ground? I mean, we hear about the intelligence value potential of whatever it was carrying. It landed in water, which is different than landing on the ground.

MULLEN: Yeah, I mean, being able to figure out exactly what’s going to happen when you fire a missile into a package like that, that’s pretty difficult. I think the overriding concern was not hurting any American people on the ground.

KARL: We hear this has happened before. There’s this other balloon that was spotted just yesterday over South America. While you were chairman, did you -- were you aware of this, the extent of this program?

MULLEN: This program, at least by reports, is about 10 years old. It’s a fairly robust program and as -- as it’s been said, it’s not like spying on each other is a new thing.

KARL: No.

MULLEN: So, to my knowledge, it’s the first time, you know, I’ve seen them (ph) come over the country like this, there’s no question. And, obviously, you can’t hide it. So, to what the senator said, I think there was -- you know, whoever launched this thing would deliver intent (ph) and it doesn’t get here instantly, it takes a while. And I think he asked some good questions about, you know, when did we detect it and what were the decisions based -- what were the decisions, you know, earlier in its flight? And I think those will come out, you know, in the next few days.

KARL: And there is no way that this was just blown off course?

MULLEN: No, I don’t think so. This is --

KARL: Blown off course, just happens to go over our --

(CROSSTALK)

MULLEN: No, actually, I think I know enough about the system that you actually can navigate this system.

KARL: Yeah.

MULLEN: It has propellers on it, if you will. So, this was not an accident. This was deliberate. It was intelligence, you know?

And we need to do two things. We need to sort all the details of that. More importantly, we need to make sure we can get this relationship moving in the right direction.

KARL: All right. Admiral Mullen, thank you very much for joining us.

MULLEN: Thanks, Jonathan.

KARL: Coming up, as President Biden prepares to deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday, we’ll have the surprising insights from our new poll.

Plus, Pete Buttigieg and Chris Sununu join us live.

We’re back in 60 seconds.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC "THIS WEEK" ANCHOR: President Biden sounding very much like a candidate for re-election at the DNC's annual meeting in Philadelphia on Friday.

But as we mentioned, our new poll this morning with "The Washington Post" shows significant warning signs for Democrats. More than half of the country disapproves of Biden's job performance, weighed down by significant discontent over the economy. Forty percent say they are worse off financially than they were two years ago. The most negative response to that question in nearly 40 years of our polling.

And as Biden prepares for a likely 2024 re-election campaign, less than a third of Democratic voters want to see him re-nominated. Perhaps most frightening for Democrats, in a hypothetical rematch of the 2020 election, Trump has a slight edge, 48-44, within the margin of error, over Biden.

Here to discuss – here to discuss it all is Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Thank you for joining us, Mr. Secretary.

PETE BUTTIGIEG, SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION: Good to be with you.

KARL: So, I – we I hear the president's message. I expect it's what we'll hear on Tuesday, basically that the economy is back on track. How do you make that case when so many Americans don't feel it?

BUTTIGIEG: You make that case by pointing to the reality and recognizing that the story won't tell itself.

Look, what we're seeing is extraordinary. Record job creation. As the president has pointed out, more created in two years on his watch than four years on any other president's watch. And usually when you have unemployment go down like this, you have inflation go up. But right now, inflation is going down as well.

The economic track record in terms of creating manufacturing jobs, in terms of lowering costs, like $35 insulin for seniors. We tried to get $35 a month insulin for everybody, and Senate Republicans blocked us. But we were able to do it -- the president was able to do it for – for seniors.

Accomplishment after accomplishment.

And if you look at things like the infrastructure package that I'm working on that was passed in his first year, set up in his second year, it's really in the third and fourth years of – of his presidency –

KARL: That those projects start get – (INAUDIBLE) away.

BUTTIGIEG: Exactly. It takes a while to get them funded, stood up.

KARL: But –

BUTTIGIEG: Now we're starting to see the construction phase begin.

KARL: But the number that really struck me in our poll was only 16 percent -- only 16 percent say that they feel better off today than they were two years ago when Biden took office. That's a tough -- that's a tough number to – to – to make the case that, hey, happy days are here again.

BUTTIGIEG: Look, we've been through a lot. And, you know, the -- the president and the entire administration recognize that there continue to be headwinds, challenges, problems facing this economy. After all, the president took office under some of the most challenging circumstances facing any president in modern times.

But you look at things like the fact that real wages are up, the fact that the number of people participating in the labor force is up, again, something that doesn't always happen when you see those unemployment numbers coming down. And I think we can expect continued improvement, if -- if we stay the course of these successful policies.

And part of what I think you're going to see on Tuesday, when you see the president's addressing the nation and the Congress in the State of the Union is a reminder that this successful approach stands in stark contrast to a strategy that -- that would focus on things like preserving tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires, looking at cutting Social Security and Medicare, which we're hearing about from a lot of House Republicans.

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: Although Kevin McCarthy says those are -- that's not on the table. He's going to -- you know, no cuts to Social Security or Medicare.

But I want to ask you about the -- these negotiations, or are they negotiations -- over the debt ceiling? I mean, you have warned that, if the United States defaults on its debt, that it's going to cause huge problems for the Department of Transportation, huge problems for the economy writ large.

BUTTIGIEG: Yeah.

KARL: How are those negotiations going? And can we call them negotiations?

BUTTIGIEG: Well, I think the president's been very clear that the full faith and credit of the United States is not negotiable. Remember, this is not a decision or a negotiation about how much to spend or even how much to borrow. This is about whether the United States pays its bills. And we always do. We've done this dozens and dozens of times, under Democratic and Republican presidents. And there should be no question that the United States will pay its bills.

Now, I will also say that there are always negotiations going on over the -- the fiscal path of the United States. The president's going to present his budget in about a month, and there is a very natural, healthy push-pull process, when it comes to what that budget's going to look like.

KARL: So you could have that debt ceiling pass but also an agreement to limit spending? And the two don't -- I mean, they're, kind of, simultaneous but not...

BUTTIGIEG: Yeah, because one is not appropriate for negotiation; the other one is. But let me also say, when it comes to the budget and where we're headed, and keeping up the economic growth and the investments that we're making on infrastructure and everything else that the president's going to propose, we haven't seen any indication that -- that House Republicans are ready to put pen to paper on what they want to see, which is why it's very hard to understand what exactly they're proposing to cut.

KARL: Exactly, the -- the secret plan to balance the budget. How -- how soon do you expect the president to announce he's running for re-election?

BUTTIGIEG: That's out of my lane and above my pay grade at the same time. What I know is that, whether we're talking about...

KARL: Do you want him to run? Do you want him to run again? I mean, you saw our poll. You have a large number of Democrats say they don't want him to run again.

BUTTIGIEG: He is an absolutely historically successful president, and I want to see that continue. Again, I've got...

KARL: So you want him to run again?

BUTTIGIEG: Look, I'm -- when I'm appearing in this capacity, I can't talk campaigns and elections. But let me say this. I'm incredibly proud to be part of this team that he has built and to be part of the results that he is delivering, the -- the biggest infrastructure package since Eisenhower, the most significant economic achievement package since -- since FDR, all, by the way, while -- while having the most -- the slimmest congressional majority of any new Democratic president in about 100 years. And, again, we're just two years in.

So what he's -- what he's achieved is extraordinary. And when I see tongues wagging about polls and this sort of thing, I can't help but think about, you know, the tongues that were wagging in October. One thing this president has done again and again and again, whether it's politically or whether it's policy-wise, is defy expectations. And that's one of many reasons why I'm -- I'm humbled and honored to be part of this team.

KARL: All right. Secretary Buttigieg, thank you for joining us here on set. We'll talk to you again soon, I'm sure.

BUTTIGIEG: Thank you.

KARL: Let's get the Republican response now from New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu.

Governor Sununu, thank you for joining us. Before we get to politics, I've got to ask you about the -- the big story over the weekend, over this past week, the Chinese spy balloon. Did the president make the right call to shoot it down?

SUNUNU: Too little, too late. Look, at the end of the day, they saw this balloon coming. This is all about China poking at us. This is all about China testing the American resolve, whether it's with TikTok or the balloon or whatever the thing is going to be next month. They know that tensions are escalating, and they want to see what kind of leadership we have. And, no, the president failed on this one, should have been a lot more transparent, should have taken action a lot sooner and gotten it done.

But, believe me, this is not the last we're going to see of China. I know the president wishes that, but it's not.

KARL: But -- but the military advice he had was to wait until it was over water. Do you think he should have disregarded the military advice?

SUNUNU: There were clearly opportunities to take care of -- to take care of the balloon before it finally got over the Atlantic. They -- there were reports that they saw it coming in from the Pacific, that it was coming in over the forest, that it was coming in over the Aleutian Islands.

So, there was a lot of opportunity to take care of this before it ended up in Montana and they realized, oh, gee, we have a problem.

So, again, you have to have leadership. You have to be transparent. You have to be fast-acting.

They weren't. They weren't at all.

KARL: OK. So the president's State of the Union Address Tuesday, what -- what do you want to hear from him?

SUNUNU: Look, I’m a -- I’m a free market principled Republican. I’d love to hear that he's sending -- focusing on an efficient budget, sending more opportunity back to the states, actually believing in locals, believing in individuals and individual liberty.

But I know what we're going to hear. We're going to hear him take credit for, you know, adding more jobs than ever before. After a pandemic, that wasn't -- that wasn't very hard.

He's going to kind of talk about, oh, we have unemployment finally coming down and inflation coming down. Well, it was inflation was at a record high. Of course, it’s coming down. It couldn't have gotten any higher.

So, look, the president is going to do what he does, try to take credit for all of this stuff. But at the end of the day, it doesn't matter about the speech. It matters what's going on around this country, it matters just talking to people.

Go into a store, go into a grocery store and just talk to people in the cereal aisle. What are they feeling? You know, do they feel confident about this leadership that the president -- no. Your polls -- your own polls just showed that, right?

So at the end of the day, the best leadership is one that looks inside, says, what are we doing right? What are we doing wrong, right? If we don't acknowledge the problem, so we can't fix it.

It's what I do as governor. It’s what a lot of folks do. You need to see more of that out of Washington.

KARL: But there are signs of a turnaround here, aren’t they? I mean, inflation is down. Gas prices are, you know, way off, about $1.50 off their high.

And you can't ignore that unemployment number, 3.4 percent, the lowest in decades. I mean, that -- that matters, doesn't it?

SUNUNU: A turn -- yeah. A turnaround from where we were? Of course, that was going to turn around. But believe me, we're going to be in three or four years of stagflation.

They're pulling $80 billions out of the economy with quantitative tightening, which they should have started two years ago, by the way. They're finally getting their arms wrap around interest rates and controlling that, which again, they should have done two years earlier.

I’ve been very vocal. I think Janet Yellen should have been fired. She played politics knowing what the macroeconomics results were going to be.

So, you’re going to get -- you could still get a lot of cash out there in the economy. You're still going to have this inflation. Inflation doesn't go down, right? Just the monthly number gets better.

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: The increase is less, right.

SUNUNU: But our prices are not going to start dropping, that's not the way it works. That's right.

The prices are not going to go back to where they were. I know the Biden administration likes to pretend that. You just had secretary Buttigieg on.

They put a trillion dollars into infrastructure and transportation so we can build more roads, but it costs twice as much to build a road.

KARL: OK.

SUNUNU: So, all they did was create an inflationary problem so we didn't have to deal with the inflationary problem at the government level. It’s just backwards macro economics.

KARL: So --

SUNUNU: And we need leadership that understands this stuff at a real level, to make real difference, not try to take credit for, you know, point in time talking points. And, oh, we got -- we got down a couple -- tenth of a percent on unemployment.

That's not what this job is about. This job is about creating long-term benefits, long-term structure that we can all kind of drive into.

KARL: So, I understand and it sounds like it here that you're considering running for president. What's the deciding factor going to be for you?

SUNUNU: It sounds like it from this interview?

KARL: Yeah.

SUNUNU: I’m not sure about that but --

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: Yeah. It sounds like -- it sounds like your message, right?

SUNUNU: There are conversations.

KARL: But you're thinking about it?

SUNUNU: Yeah, the message is new leadership. Look, well, yes. I’m definitely thinking about it, and having those conversations.

But at the end of the day, you're going to have a lot of Republicans that get in that race. They're all really good people. They’re really good candidates. You have Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo and Governor DeSantis and a lot of folks that are going to get in.

And you got to have that discussion about where we're going to go, both as a party and make sure we’re going there as a country.

Now, like I said, I’m kind of that live free or die individual liberty. I believe government has to get out of your way.

And we've done it really, really well here in New Hampshire. We're sharing that model across the country. No sales tax, no income tax, most efficient government in the country, number one in individual liberties. All those statistics.

But how are we doing it? How does the system work? And then, how does it translate into real world things like mental health, opioids, what's happening with education, right?

We all despise and hate this woke cancel culture, but what -- what can we actually do not just at a government level, but making sure those changes are happening in our community?

KARL: You saw what our poll said about Trump/Biden. Do you think Donald Trump can beat Biden?

SUNUNU: No. Unfortunately, at the end of the day, November of ’22 showed us that, right? Trump is going to be seen as a very extreme candidate. The country is going to push back against it.

If we -- just look at the results of three months ago, and that shows you where extreme candidates are going to end up falling. It can’t -- it can't get done. He could get the nomination, but he can't get it done.

And what I tried to espouse to Republicans is, look, we want to vote for the most conservative candidate that can win in November and get stuff done in '25.

KARL: OK. Governor Sununu, thank you for joining us. We appreciate your time.