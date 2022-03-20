'This Week' Transcript 3-20-22: Sen. Dick Durbin, Sen. John Barrasso, Marina Ovsyannikova & Dr. Anthony Fauci

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, March 20, 2022 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC HOST: Let's bring in the Senate Democratic Whip now, Dick Durbin. Senator Durbin, thank you for joining us this morning.

You just heard Ian Pannell right there. Putin shows no signs of backing down, at least at this point. What more can the U.S. do to put pressure on him?

SEN. DICK DURBIN (D-IL): Well, I might add that Ukraine has shown no signs of backing down either. And the United States, through our president and NATO alliance, are totally committed to this Ukrainian effort to stop Putin. The desperate things that he's doing now, killing innocent civilians and children, for goodness sakes, he will have a stained name in history forever for this.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, you say we're totally committed but, as you know, President Biden and the West have ruled out a no-fly zone for right now. Several of your Democratic colleagues have called for sending these MiG-29s, these fighter jets, to Ukraine. They say that’s going to give the Ukrainians a chance at a fair fight without significant risk of escalation.. But you've been resisting that. Why are they wrong?

DURBIN: Well, I can just tell you that we're asking for one-third of the Polish Air Force to be sent into Ukraine. The people of Poland, of course, want to make certain that they're safe. They're only a few miles away from the devastation that’s going on in Ukraine. There are other ways for us to provide surface to air missiles and air defenses that will keep the Russians at bay in terms of their arial attack. I think there are ways to do that that are consistent with the NATO alliance and would not jeopardize expanding this into World War III or even worse.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How about tougher economic sanctions right now, not only on Russia, but also potentially for China? We know that President Biden spoke with President Xi on Friday. It doesn't appear that China, at least not yet, is ready to back off their support for Putin.

DURBIN: President Xi has to decide his place in history and China’s place in the world. If they are going to be part of Putin and his barbaric conduct in Ukraine, he's going to run the risk of discrediting his own nation. He has to think twice about that. I think the president's most recent communication really put it on the line to him, that if he is going to secretly say he's not taking a position and then quietly go ahead and provide the resources that Putin needs, we're going to know it and we’re going to report it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: One of the things we've seen at home recently is, of course, inflation, higher gas prices across the board. President Biden has said that the sanctions on Putin are at least part of the issue there for causing the rise in the prices. But our next guest, Senator Barrasso, has taken that on. I want you to listen.

SEN. JOHN BARRASSO (R-WY): Biden would rather turn to dictators like those in Iran and those in Venezuela rather than turn against the climate elitists who dictate the energy policy of that Democratic Party and of his presidency. So now he's trying to pass the buck to Vladimir Putin.

DURBIN: Well, I tell you, it's hard to deny that what we're doing, cutting off Russian sources of oil won't have some impact on the United States. President Biden and his supporters are trying to find every way to reduce the impact to that. Governors are suspending their state sales taxes on gas. There's conversation at the federal level as to how we can help families.

But I think it was completely wrong for us to blame President Biden and his efforts to stop Putin and say that these are the reasons why we're having inflation in this country. There are many other factors. Other countries are going through the same inflation.

We’ve got to make sure that we’re sensible not only about Putin, the war and these Russian oil supplies, but also sensible in what my friend John Barrasso calls these climate elitists.

We are fighting and waging a war against climate change. It is a war which will decide what American look -- the world looks like for the next generation. Let’s take both of these very seriously.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, you're also chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearings are set to begin. In the face of these hearings, we are now seeing escalating attacks from Senate Republicans like Josh Hawley who set out a Twitter -- series of tweets suggesting that Judge Jackson somehow is soft on child porn. It’s been debunked by several independent fact-checkers.

But what does that tell you about the confirmation fight ahead?

DURBIN: Well, I’m not sure what it signals. But as far as Senator Hawley is concerned, here’s the bottom line -- he's wrong. He's inaccurate and unfair in his analysis.

Judge Jackson has been scrutinized more than any person I can think of. This is her fourth time before the Senate Judiciary Committee. In three previous times, she came through with flying colors and bipartisan support, the last time as soon as just last year.

And now, Senator Hawley is making these charges that came out of nowhere. The independent fact checkers like "The Washington Post" and CNN have discredited his claims already. They should have. There's no truth to what he says.

And he's part of the fringe within the Republican Party. This was a man who was fist-bumping the murderous mob that descended on the Capitol on January 6th of the last year. He doesn't have the credibility he thinks he does.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Durbin, thanks for your time this morning.

Let's bring in Senator John Barrasso right now.

Senator Barrasso, I do want to begin where Senator Durbin just left off in those attacks from Senator Hawley this week. You met with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson earlier this week. And you said -- you didn’t say -- suggest how you’re going to vote, but you said this should not be a process of character assassination.

Is that what Senator Hawley was doing?

SEN. JOHN BARRASSO (R-WY): Well, these hearings are going to -- and the whole process is going to be fair, respectful and thorough.

I did meet with her. Clearly, very intelligent. We talked about judicial philosophy. I talked about Justice Scalia, that the -- is Constitution, a legal document, not a living document. We had a very good meeting.

I’m less concerned about her statements than I am about Chuck Schumer's statements. He said she's going to rule with empathy. A judge ought to be making decisions based on the law as written, not the way they feel about it.

So, he also said check her record. And going through the record, there are some concerns that people have about her being perceived as soft on crime. That's all going to come out with the hearings but they're going to be respectful, they’re going to be thorough and they’re going to be fair, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Yeah. But do you think Senator Hawley's attacks were fair?

BARRASSO: Well, he's going to have his opportunity to question the judge as will all the members of the committee.

The last time we had a hearing with Kavanaugh, he was accused of being a serial rapist with no evidence whatsoever. So, I think we're going to have a fair process and a respectful process, unlike what the Democrats did to Justice Kavanaugh.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You also heard Senator Durbin on gas prices and inflation, where he said it’s clearly -- President Putin has to bear some of the blame. And he took on your comment about climate elitists saying we have to take climate change seriously. Is he wrong about that?

BARRASSO: Well, Joe Biden can't hide from the fact that he is the president of high gas prices. And they're looking for anyone to blame, whether it's Putin, whether it's Republicans, whether it's the energy companies, whether it's COVID.

The Democrats have a very big problem with 40-year high inflation, highest gas prices ever. When Joe Biden came into office, it was $2.38 a gallon for gasoline. Americans paid $1,000 more for energy last year than the year before. And on polling last week, 70 percent of Americans say more American oil and gas and less emphasis on climate.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's talk about the war in Ukraine. What should the United States be doing right now that it's not doing?

BARRASSO: Well, first, you just had Senator Durbin on. He and I were in Ukraine together in 2014, the day that Russia took Crimea.

There's a bipartisan group of senators right now at the border between Poland and Ukraine. There is a bipartisan, committed group in Washington committed to helping the heroic people of Ukraine. So proud of President Zelenskyy and the courage that he has shown. And, in Congress, we are trying to get the administration on board to a level that we feel we've filled the void in a bipartisan way.

The president has had to be pushed and pulled to where he is today. It was Congress that brought about sanctions, that brought about the ban on Russian oil, that brought about weapons and all of this big aid package that I voted for a week or two ago, $13 billion. So far the administration has only released $1 billion of that. And if -- as President -- I think if they'd done more in sanctions, we might not have been in this situation if they had done punishing sanctions before the tanks began to roll.

BARRASSO: President Biden is going to NATO this week. He's -- he's going to -- he's going to NATO this week. And if he wants to lead from the front and America lead from the front rather than leading from behind, there are three specific things he needs to do, in my opinion, at NATO this week.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What are the three specific things?

BARRASSO: Well, number one is, he needs to tell NATO that we collectively are going to supply the people of Ukraine things that they know how to use, whether it's drones, planes, missile systems. Number two, he has to say that he is going to go from Brussels to the eastern front of NATO to show the resolve of NATO and the United States' commitment as well. And, third, he needs to say to the people of Europe who are really in a tough situation with regard to energy and the dependence that they have on Russian energy, that we are going to increase the exporting of liquified natural gas from America to them.

Even Germany has come up to the fact that they said, look, energy security, George, is much more important than climate zealotry. The president needs to lead by saying, we are going to increase production of oil and natural gas in the United States, we're going to send it to you and we -- that's what -- what leadership is all about. I have legislation, in a bipartisan way, to make that possible.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Barrasso, thanks very much for your time this morning.

BARRASSO: Thank you, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That is Russian television producer Marina Ovsyannikova defying Vladimir Putin during the evening news on state television with a powerful and courageous plea for peace. She joins us now from Moscow for her first American broadcast interview.

Marina, thank you so much for joining us this morning.

With that act of defiance, you now face the prospect of years in prison. You put your life in danger. What compelled you to take that risk?

MARINA OVSYANNIKOVA, RUSSIAN ANTI-WAR JOURNALIST (THROUGH TRANSLATOR): You know, first of all, I want to say to everyone, the Russian people are really against the war. It's Putin's war, not Russian people's war.

And I want to speak the Russian language because Russian is a great language of Pushkin and Tolstoy.

This protest, you know, was a spontaneous decision for me, to go out live on air. But the dissatisfaction with the current situation has been accumulating for many years. Because the propaganda on our state channels was becoming more and more distorted. And the pressure that has been applied in the Russian politics could not leave us indifferent.

When I spoke to my friends and colleagues, everyone, until the last moment, could not believe that such a thing could happen, that this gruesome war could take place. And as soon as the war began, I could not eat. I could not sleep. I came to work and, after a week of coverage of this situation, the -- the atmosphere on the first channel was so unpleasant that I realized that I could not go back there.

I could see what in reality was happening in Ukraine. And what we showed on our programs was very different from what was going on in reality.

And my first decision was to go to Manezhnaya Square and participate in the protests. But I could see that, at that time, the new law was adopted, that could mean criminal persecution of protests. And I could see security dragging people away from these protests and putting them in jail. And I decided that this was going to be a rather useless action on my part.

And I decided that maybe I could do something else, something more meaningful with more impact, where I could attract more attention to this and I could show to the rest of the world that Russians are against the war. And I could show to the Russian people that this is just propaganda, expose this propaganda for what it is and maybe stimulate some people to speak up against the war. And I was hoping that my performance in a way would help people change their mind.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You've rejected France's offer of asylum. Are you not worried for the safety of yourself, of your two children?

OVSYANNIKOVA (THROUGH TRANSLATOR): I am very worried for the safety of my children, first and foremost. And I'm very grateful to Mr. Macron for his offer, but I have publicly refused to take political asylum in France because I am a patriot. I want to live in Russia. My children want to live in Russia. We had a very comfortable life in Russia. And I don't want to immigrate and lose another 10 years of my life to assimilate in some other country.

And now I believe in the history of my country. The times are very dark and very difficult, and every person who has a civil position who wants to make that civil position known must speak up. It's very important.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What is your message for President Putin?

What is your message for the West?

OVSYANNIKOVA (THROUGH TRANSLATOR): With this action, I wanted to demonstrate to the world that not all Russian people believe the same. And I believe that many people, more than half of the people in Russia, are against the war. And the severe sanctions that the West is imposing on all of the people is probably a correct decision, but you must understand that not just the oligarchs and Putin's closest circle are suffering from these sanctions. Ordinary people, ordinary Russian citizens who are against the war are also being affected. And the first people who suffered from this actually were our 11-year-old daughter who was -- whose credit card was blocked and she couldn't have lunch at school. She couldn't pay for her lunch at school and was hungry. So I just wanted to show the world that it's not just black and white in Russia. And I wanted to show our Russian people that they need to think critically and analyze the information that is being presented to them critically.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, your act of bravery has resonated all over the world. Thank you for joining us this morning. Please stay safe.

OVSYANNIKOVA (THROUGH TRANSLATOR): Thank you very much for inviting me.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's bring in President Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Fauci, thanks for coming back on "This Week" this morning.

You just heard Nate's perspective right there, fairly balanced. What's your take on this BA.2 variant?

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: Well, as was said, it has a degree of transmission advantage over the original omicron, but not multi-fold advantage. So, it's about 50 to 60 percent or so more transmissible, which means ultimately over time, it might take over as a dominant variant.

Clearly, throughout the world, it's about 80 plus percent, 85 percent of the isolate. In the United States, it's still somewhere around 30 percent.

So, it does have an increased transmission capability. However, when you look at the cases, they do not appear to be any more severe and they do not appear to evade immune responses either from vaccines or prior infection.

So, the bottom line is we likely will see an uptick in cases as we've seen in the European countries, particularly the U.K., where they've had the same situation as we've had now. They have BA.2. They have a relaxation of some restrictions such as indoor masking and there's a waning of immunity.

Hopefully, we won't see a surge. I don't think we will. The easiest way to prevent that is to continue to get people vaccinated. And for those who have been vaccinated, to continue to get them boosted. So, that’s really where we stand right now.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We’ve seen --

FAUCI: We can expect to see an increase, yes.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We've seen this relaxation of restrictions all across the country right now. Any reason to reverse that?

FAUCI: I don't think so, George. Not right now. I don't see us going back into any more really very restrict kinds of restrictions. But you always have to have the flexibility. Remember, when the CDC came out with the modification of their metrics, which would lead to the guidelines of what regions or counties in the country should have a masking indoor, they made it very clear that as you pull back on restrictions, if we do see a significant surge, particularly one that might result in increased hospitalizations, we have to be prepared to pivot and perhaps reinstitution some of those restrictions. But right now, at this point, George, I don't see that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How should we be taking advantage of this moment right now.

I was struck by something Anne Rimoin, a UCLA epidemiologist, told "The New York Times" this morning, who said we've been wearing rose colored glasses instead of correcting our vision.

Her point is that we should be much more proactive. Does she have a point? What more can we be doing to protect against another surge?

FAUCI: Well, I think she makes a very, very good point. I mean we only still have about 65 percent of our population has been vaccinated and -- of the total population. And of those who are eligible for a booster, only about 50 percent of them have been boosted. There are a lot of things that we can do from a public health standpoint.

The other thing we can do -- and I hope that we get the funding from the Congress to do this, is to continue to build up our supply of anti-virals, of tests and of the ability to get boosted. I mean we have a number of clinical trials going that are trying to determine what the best combination of boosting is to get both effectiveness and durability. So, we just can't stand still, particularly as we appear to be in somewhat of a lull in the cases, where cases continue to come down, deaths continue to come down and hospitalizations. That's no time at all to declare victory because this virus has fooled us before, and we really must be prepared for the possibility that we might get another variant and we don't want to be caught flatfooted on that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Dr. Ashish Jha is going to be the president's new Covid coordinator, replacing Jeffrey Zients. He's never worked in government before, as you've pointed out. What advice do you have for him and what's the most important thing he needs to do?

FAUCI: Well, first of all, he's a very competent person. I mean he's been involved in this, not in the government, but from the outside. He's an experienced public health person.

I think just to get to know the ropes in the government in coming from outside the government into the government. But he's going to have a lot of help, a lot of encouragement, a lot of collegiality from people like myself, from Dr. Walensky, from Dr. Murthy and others. So I think he's going to be just fine.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know, you've said you're going to stay in this job until we get out of the pandemic phase. Of course you've been serving your country now for decades. Are we approaching the point where we are past the pandemic phase and you'll go get some rest?

FAUCI: I'm not so sure, George. I want to make sure we're really out of this before I really seriously consider doing anything different. We're still in this. We have a way to go. I think we're clearly going in the right direction. Hope we stay that way.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Dr. Fauci, thanks, as always, for your time and your information.

FAUCI: Thank you.