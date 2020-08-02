'This Week' Transcript for 8-2-20: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, August 2, 2020 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

"THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR MARTHA RADDATZ: And we begin with Speaker Pelosi.

Speaker, both sides say yesterday's meeting was the longest, most productive one you have had, including Secretary Mnuchin, who will join us shortly.

So, tell us what progress was made and broadly what sticking points remain.

SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF: Well, thank you so much for focusing your opening on the actual virus, because, in our negotiations, we're talking about dealing with some of the consequences of this pandemic, but the fact is, we must -- we must defeat this virus.

And that's one of the points that we still have not come to any agreement on.

In our legislation the HEROES Act, we have a strategic plan for defeating the virus, testing, tracing, treatment, isolation, masks, sanitation, and the rest.

And we just still haven't come to agreement. We started this March 4. Our first bill was testing, testing, testing. Our most recent big bill, with the expansion of the PPE, was about testing, testing. But it still has not been implemented by the administration.

If we can -- if we're going to open our economy and have our children be in schools, we have to defeat the virus. And that's one of the contentious issues that we have to deal with yet.

RADDATZ: And, Madam Speaker, Democrats did turn down offers of a short-term extension.

This is what Secretary Mnuchin said about that yesterday:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEVEN MNUCHIN, U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY: There's clearly a desire on their part to do an entire package. We're willing to do a short-term package.

We're willing to deal with the short-term issues and pass something quickly and come back to the larger issues. So, they're -- we're -- we're at an impasse on that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RADDATZ: So, what do you say to those 30 million Americans who are now without federal unemployment help?

PELOSI: Well, I say to them, talk to President Trump. He's the one who is standing in the way of that.

We have been for the $600. They have a $200 proposal, which does not meet the needs of America's working families.

And it's a condescension, quite frankly, because they're saying, really don't need it; they're just staying home because they make more money at $600.

So, the idea that they made a proposal is really not actually factual.

RADDATZ: House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer was asked this week if you might be willing to settle for a smaller amount than the $600 in federal aid to the unemployed. And he said to say that it's $600 or nothing, no that is not what we are. So, anything less than $600 is not a deal-breaker?

PELOSI: No, the fact is, the amount of money that's given as an enhancement for unemployment insurance should relate to the rate of unemployment. So, as that goes down then you can consider something less than the $600, but in this agreement it's $600. And, again, they're subjecting somebody who might be -- oh, they say, oh, people are staying home, the data doesn't support that. Yes, they might anecdotally have examples, but the fact is, is that they're subjecting somebody who gets $600 to scrutiny they won't subject some of the people that are getting millions of dollars in the PPP.

So, this is about putting workers first. And the fact is, if we're going to succeed we must defeat the virus. So..

RADDATZ: I want to go back to that $600 and people staying home. Hoyer also said there's an argument to be made that the additional $600 in federal assistance is, as some Republicans have argued, an disincentive for some to go back to work. Do you think there is any validity to that?

PELOSI: No. I have the statistics. Since then, we have seen the statistics from Yale University and the rest. Overwhelmingly this is making a difference, it's keeping people out of poverty. And actually, with all due to respect, you are talking about statements that leader Hoyer has made that he has elaborated on since then.

But the $600 is essential. It's essential for America's working families. And, again, to condescend, to disrespect their motivation is so amazing how insistent the Republicans are about working family and their $600 and how cavalier they are about other money that is going out.

But the fact is, we have to get back to strategic plan. And in the Heroes Act we have three pillars that address this concern -- first, honor our heroes, state and local government, health care workers, et cetera, who are risking their lives to save lives and now may lose their jobs. When they lose their jobs they go on unemployment. So, we really need to support state and local governments to cover the expenses they have from the coronavirus, but also the fact that it's going to add to the unemployment ranks and that costs money as well. And we don't want that to happen.

RADDATZ: Speaker Pelosi, I know you're not going to give us an exact time line, but can you tell those workers out there anything about when this could possibly be settled? It doesn't sound like you're close to a deal.

PELOSI: Well the fact is, is it will be close to an agreement when we have an agreement. And it isn't -- I mean, the fact is they put on the floor the end of this week in Senate, $200. So, when you say, well, you end up doing the $600 -- they have no support for that in their party.

We are unified in our support for the $600. They're in disarray on many of their members in the senate, Republican members don't want any addition. And we're saying three things -- support our state and local heroes, strategic big plan to end the virus, and third put money in the pockets of America's working families and we do that. And we have other issues that relate to food that are contentious.

RADDATZ: Speaker Pelosi, one of the things you talk about is getting rid of COVID. Your home state, California, is the first state to surpass a half a million positive cases, a record high number. What did your fellow Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom do wrong? And what should he do in the future?

PELOSI: Well, I don't think he did anything wrong. We are the largest state in the union, so numerically it isn't shocking to say we have the most cases. But we're very proud of our governor, Governor Newsom, he contained and controlled how this spread in the beginning. Some people in the state wanted to open up. And we're a large state, we have great diversity of opinion on what should happen in different regions, and when that -- when the opening up took place, we have more cases. And that should be instructive to others the virus is vicious and you have to have shelter in place as long as you need it. And when you do and you reduce the spread then you can open up the schools when you reduce the rate of infection in a community, but until you do that, you have to be very careful.

RADDATZ: Madam Speaker, I want to ask you -- we just have a couple of more minutes here -- Politico reported that in a closed meeting on Friday, you accused Dr. Deborah Birx of the Coronavirus Task Force of spreading disinformation about the pandemic.

Is that true? And do you have confidence in her?

PELOSI: I -- I think the president is spending -- spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his -- she is his appointee. So, I don't have confidence there, no.

RADDATZ: And I want to ask you quickly about election security.

PELOSI: Yes.

RADDATZ: President Trump suggested that November's election could be delayed over concerns over mail-in voting. That drew widespread criticism, of course. But what are your concerns come November?

PELOSI: Well, I’m a former chair of the California Democratic Party, and I know that Republicans know how to do mail-in voting. They always would prevail when the mail-in votes came in.

But I think it's important for you to know, Martha, that in the most recent election we had in California, spring special election, that the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter in law both did robos and ads saying, Republicans, mail in your ballots. It’s important for you to mail in your ballots.

So they were talking about mail-in voting at this most recent election. I think that the president -- I don't think it benefits one party or another. But I think it is essential from a health reason because we want to keep people at home to vote without having them all collect on Election Day.

But if they do want to vote in person, that we have sufficient spacing and all the rest so that it's not a risk to their health.

People should not have to choose between their health and their vote.

RADDATZ: OK, I want to --

PELOSI: I think that's very important.

RADDATZ: Thank you very much for joining us this morning.

PELOSI: Thank you, Martha. Wonderful to be with you always. Thank you.

RADDATZ: Thank you.

RADDATZ: Let's get the Trump administration response from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Secretary Mnuchin, you agreed that the meetings were constructive yesterday. Your reaction to what you just heard Pelosi say, and are you any closer to an actual deal? It sure doesn’t sound like it.

STEVEN MNUCHIN, SECRETARY OF TREASURY: Well, first, let me say, I was surprised to hear the speaker we don't agree on the need to kill the virus. We absolutely agree on the need to kill the virus.

And let me just say, the president acted very aggressively when this virus first came from China to shut down all travel. And since then, we have aggressively funded over seven different vaccines into production. We're very optimistic that we will have results out of these vaccine and we'll have a vaccine available by the end of the year.

So, we absolutely agree on the need to kill this.

And let me also just say the president is very concerned about the expiration of the unemployment insurance. We proposed a one-week extension at $600 so that while we negotiate a longer-term solution, at least all those people don't lose their money, and I’m surprised that the Democrats won't agree to that. They are insistent on having this as part of a larger deal.

RADDATZ: I just want to say, I’m not sure that the president shut down all travel at that point. But let’s move on.

The Democrats passed their plan to extend those benefits through January more than two months ago. Why did Republicans wait so long to start negotiating?

MNUCHIN: Well, at the time, let me just say, we had enormous bipartisan support on the last two deals, passed 96-0 and 100-0. And as a result of that, we've authorized over $3 trillion into the U.S. economy. This has never been done in the history of time.

We have put about half of that into the economy. We wanted to wait and see how the money was going to work.

And we have to balance. There's obviously a need to support workers and support the economy. People through no fault of their own are shut down because of this terrible disease. On the other hand, we have to be careful about not piling on enormous amount of debts for future generation.

So, the president is determined to spend what we need to spend and we’re acting very quickly now.

RADDATZ: The president has been highly critical of the Democrats, saying this on Friday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think the Democrats don't care about the people of our country. I really don't. I told my people, the -- the Democrats do not care about the people of our country. They want to do what you should be doing for the people of our country, whether it's unemployment or anything else.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RADDATZ: He also tweeted that he was very disappointed in Senator Schumer for blocking the temporary extension of the $600 unemployment benefits. The do-nothing Democrats, he said, are more interested in playing politics than in helping our deserving people.

And yet, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell himself acknowledges that between 15 to 20 of his members -- that’s about one-third -- saying, think that we have already done enough are not going to vote for anything.

Your reaction?

MNUCHIN: Well, let me first say that Mark Meadows and I have been updating the president regularly and he is concerned because he is most focused on, we've got to get kids back to school, we've got to deal with unemployment issue, we have to deal with renters who are now at risk of -- of being evicted. And the president wants us to get a deal done quickly because this is important to the American people.

Now, I would just say, across both parties, there are different things that are very contentious. The Democrats, right now, are insisting on over a trillion dollar to that state and local governments. That's something that we're not going to do to bail out those states that had financial issues. But there's definitely areas of agreement. Things like the PPP, I think there's enormous bipartisan support. Things about checks in the mail, I think there's enormous bipartisan results.

So Mark Meadows and I will be back there every day until we reach an agreement. We understand there's a need to compromise. But, on the other hand, there's also a big need to get kids into schools, get people back to jobs and keep the economy open and keep people safe.

RADDATZ: You know, Speaker Pelosi said the Republican offer was $200 not the $600 people have been receiving. That's a huge cut for people with mortgages and rent payments and trying to feed their families.

MNUCHIN: Well, there was a $600 offer for one week. I'm not going to make public comments, but Mark Meadows and I have made three or four different offers that deal with the enhanced unemployment. I think as you said, Steny Hoyer and others understand that unemployment is supposed to be wage replacement, so it should be tied to some percentage of wages. The fact that we had a flat number was only an issue of an emergency where we had 30-year-old computer systems.

So I think on the concept, we absolutely agree on enhanced unemployment. We want to fix the issue where in some cases people are overpaid and we want to make sure there's the right incentives.

But, again, let me just emphasize, we put on a table a proposal. Let's extend it for one week at the same rate white we negotiate so we don't hurt the American public.

RADDATZ: So -- so you do think it is a disincentive to find a job if you have that extra $600?

MNUCHIN: There's no question in certain cases where we're paying people more to work -- stay home than to work. That's created issues in the entire economy.

But let me just say, you have to look at all these things --

RADDATZ: I want to -- I want to interrupt you there for just one second. You -- it's not all the evidence. A Yale study from this month refutes that, saying many economists who have studied the benefits said that so far they don't see any evidence in labor market data that the payments are affecting at which people are returning to work during the pandemic.

MNUCHIN: Well, let me just say, I went to Yale.

RADDATZ: I know that.

MNUCHIN: I agree on certain things. I don't always agree. There's a Chicago study that goes through all the people that are overpaid.

But -- but let's just face it, we know factually, OK, there are cases where people are overpaid, there are cases where people are underpaid. The issue is, we need to come up with an agreement to extend this. We need to get kids into school. And we're going to work every day until we reach a reasonable agreement that's good for the American public.

RADDATZ: The GDP saw its largest contraction in modern history this week wiping out the past five years of economic growth. What do you think our economy will look like in the coming months and after the pandemic hopefully is over? I see all these boarded up buildings, people unemployed. Just give us a vision of what you think it will look like.

MNUCHIN: Well, let me just say, this virus has devastated our economy and it's no fault of individuals. This virus came from China. They should have been more forthright early on.

And I've said before, the -- the second quarter was going to be horrible. We've never had a scenario in the history of time where we shut down the entire U.S. economy. It's like turning off the water faucets. So, of course, GDP is going to be down. As we open up the water faucets, and many parts of the economy can safely operate, certain parts of the economy can't, and we've got to deal with that. I think you're going to see a very big bounce back off of a very low number this quarter assuming we continue on the right policies.

But we have a lot of work to do and we all agree we've got to kill this virus and we couldn't be more pleased with the scientific improvements that we're making on testing, that we're making on -- on -- on the vaccine. And I think when we have a vaccine and life gets back to normal, you're going to see a great economy again next year.

RADDATZ: And -- and we have just a few seconds here, but I want to ask you about TikTok. The president says he plans to ban the Chinese video application through executive order.

Is that something you recommended?

MNUCHIN: Well, let me just make a couple of brief comment. I -- I do chair CFIUS, which is the Committee on Foreign Investment on the United States. I’ve said publicly that it's under review. I will say publicly that the entire committee agrees that TikTok cannot stay in the current format because it risks sending back information on 100 million Americans.

I’ve spoken to Senators Cotton and Rubio. I spoke to the speaker and Senator Schumer. We all agree there has to be a change.

The president can either force a sale or the president can block the app using EEPA. And I’m not going to comment on my specific discussions with the president.

But everybody agrees it can't exist as it does.

RADDATZ: OK, thanks so much for joining us this morning, Mr. Secretary.