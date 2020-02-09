'This Week' Transcript 2-9-20: Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren

This is a rush transcript and will be updated later.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS CHIEF ANCHOR: Just two days from the voting here in New Hampshire, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg still on top.

The others hoping for a last-minute surge that will scramble the race.

Our guests this morning, Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden.

STEPHANOPOULOS: It sounded like you were writing off New Hampshire.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Plus, our powerhouse roundtable live from New Hampshire.

We will break down the politics, smoke out the spin, the facts that matter this week.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Good morning from Manchester.

The final days of this New Hampshire primary are always frenetic, candidates crisscrossing the state, ads saturating the airwaves, new attacks on the stump and across the Internet.

And as we come on the air this morning, the latest tracking polls show Bernie Sanders in the lead, Pete Buttigieg right behind, with momentum out of Iowa, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar stuck in a second tier.

With survival on the line, our debate Friday night was the feistiest of this campaign. The attacks continued all through Saturday.

And I sat down with former Vice President Biden right after an emotional speech where he took on his opponents and the president.

BIDEN: I have lost a lot in my lifetime, like many of you have.

A car accident took away my wife and daughter. I lost my son Beau, like many of you have done. But I'll be damned if I'm going to stand by and lose my country too, period.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

STEPHANOPOULOS: And we began the interview with those first lines from Friday's debate, where Biden seemed resigned to a loss here in New Hampshire.

BIDEN: Now, let's be realistic.

I think it's always going to be an uphill fight. When you're running against two people who are neighboring senators, you know the deal.

Bernie won here, the neighbor sooner, by 20 points last time. So I think it is an uphill fight. But I think it's a fight we will do well in.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But then you're going to be bucking history, because you know the history here. No one who has come in below second in Iowa/New Hampshire has ever won the nomination.

BIDEN: Well, no one has ever won the nomination without being able to get overwhelming support from the African-American community either.

And, so far, no one's been doing that but me.

Look, the thing that changes this election is, everybody in the Democratic Party is united on one thing. You have to beat Donald Trump. In order to do that, everybody knows you have got to bring out the black vote and the brown vote, and you got to be able to do it.

I have been able to do that so far. So I don't think it's viewed the same way as it has been in the past.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You have been taking it right to Mayor Pete and basically been arguing that he's not ready to be president.

I did a debate with you back in 2007 where you said another candidate wasn't ready to be president. It was Barack Obama.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You were asked, is he ready?

You said: "I think he can be ready, but, right now, I don't believe he is. The presidency is not something that lends itself to on-the-job training."

BIDEN: I think that I stand by the statement.

BIDEN: Well, let's get something straight here.

I didn't attack Pete. Pete's been attacking me. He's been saying that the reason we're in the problem right now is because of the recent past. That's eight years of Obama and me.

I don't get that. I don't understand that. And I think he has completely misunderstood or misrepresented my record. I have done a great deal. I have gotten an awful lot done, both as a senator and as vice president.

And he talks about him being ready. Well, I managed a $900 billion Recovery Act, with no waste or fraud in it. We bailed out his city. I led the fight. The president turned to me and said, get Detroit out of its mess. I know how to handle a city. I was able to get Detroit back on its feet. That's why the mayor of Detroit endorsed me.

I have been able to get to chemical weapons treaty passed. I was responsible in large part for the -- what happened in Paris, with John Kerry, and so on.

So, I don't understand how those things don't matter. And I don't understand, when they talk about the past, why Barack was such a lousy president. I thought he was a pretty damn good president.

But that's the implication.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But why is nominating Pete Buttigieg a risk?

BIDEN: Well, because Pete Buttigieg has been nothing more -- and he's a good guy. I like him. He's a smart guy, but he's been the mayor of a city smaller than the city we're in now.

And so what has he done? What is -- who has he pulled together? Does he know any of the foreign leaders? Has he been able to -- I mean, Barack Obama was a different story. Barack Obama came from a large state. He was a United States Senator, he had run before. He'd been involved in international -- he had a clear vision of what he thought the world should look like and so on.

So, but it's very different situation.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Your campaign put out a pretty tough video on the mayor earlier today that also referenced the fact that he fired an African-American police chief and forced out an African-American fire chief. Are you saying that Mayor Buttigieg has a race problem?

BIDEN: No, no, no. I'm saying he hadn't been able to unify the black community, that's what I'm saying. The most senior members of city council, African-American, endorsed me. I never met him. I never asked for his endorsement.

And so, I think, look, in order to win, George, you're going to have to be able to win states like

Pennsylvania, you're going to have to be able to win Florida. We're going to have to be able to win in a lot of places that in fact have very diverse populations, and so the assertion that he's ready across the board I don't see it. I haven't seen it yet.

STEPHANOPOULOS: He has fired back today. The campaign said that the fact you put out that video says a lot more about where you are in this race than his record as mayor.

BIDEN: Well, look, he's been the that's been attacking me, George. I never said about him. But he's talking from the beginning about how I don't have a record to run on, that Biden -- all the problems were in the past. And it was used to be Barack and me, now he found out how popular Barack is, so it's now just me as if I wasn't any part of that administration.

And so I was responding to -- I haven't done this, I responded to his attacks on me.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You've also talked about the risks of Democrats taking on the label democratic socialism in a national election, were you surprised last night when only Senator Klobuchar joined you in that concern?

BIDEN: No, I wasn't surprised. But I think it's just the reality. I mean, look, I'm not putting the label on Bernie, Bernie calls himself a democratic socialist.

Now, you've been around, George, as much as anybody, you're going to win with that label, you're going to help somebody in Florida win with the label democratic socialist? Because it's going to go all the way down the line. That's what's going to happen. You're going to win in North Carolina? You're going to win in Pennsylvania? You're going to win in those states in the Midwest?

It's not -- I didn't put the label on Bernie, Bernie calls himself a democratic socialist.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So, you think flat-out Democrats can't defeat Trump if they have to defend the socialism?

BIDEN: I think it's going to be incredibly more difficult. I'm not going to say -- look, if I don't get the nomination and Bernie gets it, I'm going to work like hell for him. But I'll tell you what, it's a bigger uphill climb running as a senator or a congressperson or as a governor on a ticket that calls itself a democratic socialist ticket.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The day after President Trump was acquitted, one of your former colleagues and friends in the Senate, Chuck Grassley, asked for the financial records of your son, Hunter Biden, from the Treasury Department. This doesn't seem like it's going away.

BIDEN: Well, I don't think it's going to go anywhere, though. Look, the worst thing that happened was, according to Trump, when they acknowledged that he interfered, he got a foreign power -- try to get a foreign country to say something negative about me or my son, the foreign leader wouldn't do it. He didn't even ask him to dig up dirt -- they keep saying that -- they said just say you're opening an investigation.

So, look what's happened. I'm worried this guy has got just a free pass now on anybody.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So, did his strategy work against you?

BIDEN: I don't think so. I mean, I don't see any evidence of it working against me.

Look, when you're in a situation where you still have a majority of the people think that you should have been convicted, that's a hell of a way to start to run.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know, Mayor Pete gave a pretty moving speech when he was asked about this last night talking about President Trump weaponizing a son against his father.

BUTTIGIEG: To be the kind of president, to be the kind of human being who would seek to turn someone against his own son, seek to weaponize a son against his own father is an unbelievably dishonorable thing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What does that feel like to you to see you son become such an issue in this campaign, used against you?

BIDEN: I can't -- I can't let my anger overcome the desire and the need to have unite, and heal this country. And so I got to move beyond me and beyond my family. And -- because it's about your family, everybody else's family, not mine.

And the investigation of the company my son went on the board with had already been over. It wasn't anything underway, it's just pure sham.

But that's the way Trump works. But it's not going to work on me, I'll be damned -- I've been hit a lot, but it's not going to work on me, and I'll be damned if I'm going to walk away and let it -- and not take this country back.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You had a slogan in 2012, Osama bin Laden is dead and General Motors is alive. Doesn't President Trump have the opportunity to have a version of that slogan in 2020? Baghdadi is dead. Soleimani is dead. The stock markets at record. Unemployment’s at record lows.

BIDEN: The world is in disarray. We're losing our allies. We have no help in the Persian Gulf. Our NATO allies have made a moral equivalence between us and Iran.

We’re in a situation where the rest of the world wonders who in God’s name we are. This is a guy who embraced Putin, other thugs, who are just flat dictators, like Kim Jong-un. Our -- all our allies wondering, where is the United States of America?

The idea that he's made us stronger, the idea that he's increased or capacity to defend ourself, the idea that we could lead the world like we did before is absolutely bizarre. He has fundamentally shifted our role in the world.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What are the consequences of a victory by President Trump in 2020?

BIDEN: George, I, honest to God, they're going to change the nature of who we are for a long, long time.

Our grandchildren are listening. The idea -- the man who can belittle people, go on dividing us based on race, religion, ethnicity, based on all the things that, in fact, make up America is just incredibly divisive.

You see these white supremacists coming out from under the rocks. He’s yet once to condemn white supremacy, the neo-Nazis. He hasn’t condemned the darn thing. He has given them oxygen.

And that’s what’s going to continue to happen. That's who this guy is. He has no basic American values -- he doesn't understand the American code.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You need a comeback to be able to make that case against President Trump.

BIDEN: Well, yes, no, I do, I do.

I have some portion of all of the constituencies that make up this party. I think I’m more ready to be able to defeat Donald Trump, and equally importantly, George, elect a Democratic Senate. It’s not going to be enough just to beat him. We have to change the Senate in order to get things done.

Politics has gotten too dirty, too mean, too ugly, and it's only being inflamed by this president. So, we not only have to beat him, we have to be able to bring along the Democratic Party, not just at the Senate level but in the local races. We can do that. We can do that, I believe.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Thanks for your time, Vice President Biden (ph).

BIDEN: Thank you, George.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS CHIEF ANCHOR: There is that latest attack from former Vice President Joe Biden against the -- our next guest. Mayor Pete Buttigieg is right here this morning.

Welcome to THIS WEEK.

As you know, we just heard from Vice President Biden on the program. Listening to him over the last 24 hours, he's got -- he seems to be boiling down his message to a version of what we heard from Lloyd Benson back in 1988. I know Barack Obama. Barack Obama's a friend of mine. Pete Buttigieg is no Barack Obama.

PETE BUTTIGIEG (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Well, he's right, I'm not Barack Obama. And neither he is. Neither is anyone running for president right now. And this isn't 2008, it's 2020. And this election is about where our country is headed next and, of course, how to defeat Donald Trump.

What I'm offering right now, and the reason I think we have been able to succeed so far, is a message that is about building the sense of belonging and pulling together a coalition, a majority, that will not only defeat Donald Trump, but do it by a big enough margin that we send trumpism into the history books.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But as you know, so far that coalition, from all the polling we've seen, does not include a sizable number of black voters. And the point that Vice President is making is, that if you don't get overwhelming support from black voters, you can't win the nomination, you can't win the presidency.

BUTTIGIEG: And I'm going to have to work to earn that vote just as I did in South Bend. I was brought and returned to office by a multiracial coalition and the voters who know me best in the African-American community are where I get the most support.

Now, I know, especially heading into the south, that I'm now getting a second look from a lot of voters who, frankly, weren't sure if we were competitive in the first place, but know how important it is that we are prepared to build a campaign that calls everybody in, that will defeat Donald Trump. And that's exactly the work that we're doing. This is about belonging both within our campaign and across our country.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You seemed to little taken aback when it -- when Linsey Davis (ph), on Friday night, challenged you about the record of African-American arrests for marijuana procession in South Bend.

Do you have to do a better job of owning your record in South Bend and explaining it.

BUTTIGIEG: Well, I've never been afraid to talk about the good, the bad and the indifferent that we've experienced in South Bend.

Look, when you're a mayor, you're not just calling for good things to happen, you have to be on the ground figuring it out. And when it comes to things like the systemic disparity in arrest rates and incarceration rates when it comes to marijuana, South Bend has not been immune.

Now, as I was quick to point out, black residents in South Bend had a lower arrest rate for drug charges than in the state or in the country --

(CROSSTALK)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS ANCHOR: But it did go up over your tenure as mayor.

BUTTIGIEG: Yes, there were ups and downs in the arrest rates and we own that, because that’s part of the story of our city. It’s also a part of the story of a country that must legalize marijuana and end these kinds of disparities once and for all.

We made tremendous work progress in the city of South Bend. But, of course, we didn’t resolve all of these issues. And what we've got to do now is have a national effort and be ready to use the power of the presidency to reverse the harms of the incarceration policies that I have seen traumatize a generation of kids with incarcerated parents.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So, what's the number one thing you would do January 20th in the White House, 2021, to address that problem?

BUTTIGIEG: Well, we need to have a systemic vision for dismantling systematic racism. I put it forward. It’s called the Douglass Plan, and it’s not only about criminal justice reform, taking federal action to lead the way in decarcerating this country.

But actually, it begins with economic empowerment, making sure that we are supporting black-owned business, making sure that, you know, not everybody's going to start a business, but also just have to have basic economic policies about raising wages that we know disproportionately benefit workers of color.

We got to have economic empowerment, criminal legal system reform, and political empowerment, because part of the reason decision after decisions after decision is made in a way that harms communities of color is that there has been systemic suppression of voters of color.

So, we need a 21st century Voting Rights Act so the kind of voter suppression we’ve seen cannot stand.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's talk about Bernie Sanders. He attacked you by name, I think, for one of first times yesterday, saying you have billionaires by the dozen contributing to your campaign, and the guy is getting a lot of money from pharmaceutical CEOs, can’t bring about real change.

BUTTIGIEG: Look, I have never hesitated to stand up. As a matter of fact, we sued pharmaceutical companies for what they did to our community in the opioid crisis.

I’m also putting together the campaign that’s going to defeat Donald Trump. Trump and his allies are doing everything they can to hold on to power. They raised 25 million bucks in one day.

And if somebody wants to donate to a campaign, especially if they know that I’m going to raise their taxes and they’re going to donate anyway, fine, we need to accept and encourage and welcome help from everybody who's part of this cause.

And, by the way, I rely very heavily on grassroots donations, people contributing through PeteforAmerica.com by the hundreds of thousands. We’ve gotten (ph) over 2 million contributions. I think the average is under 40 bucks.

Someone like the mayor of South Bend does not become a major presidential candidate as an establishment powerhouse. We're here because we built a movement and that's what’s going to carry us to the White House.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know, I was little surprised Friday night that you didn't take on the issue of socialism directly, given what President Trump is going to do with that. Are you concerned about that? Do you believe -- and I asked Vice President Biden this question -- do you believe that the Democrats can defeat Donald Trump if they have to defend socialism?

BUTTIGIEG: I think it will be lot harder. But the bigger concern that I have is further dividing the country. You know, when the campaign says that either you’re for a revolution or you must be for the status quo -- most of us don't see where we fit in that picture.

And the irony is at this moment, we actually have a historic American majority, not just the line (ph) around what we’re against, we need to get rid of Donald Trump, but what we’re for. Most Americans want higher wages, want corporations and the wealthy to pay their fair share, want universal health care, action on prescription drugs, action on climate change, gun violence.

We have a historic majority that we’re going to need not just in order to win, but in order to govern. Let’s hold together and not blow up that American majority (ph).

STEPHANOPOULOS: One of the things we're seeing here in New Hampshire, I think we saw it in Iowa as well, is Democrats are real uncertain about which way to go. You know, some polls show up 40 percent still deciding this last 48 hours.

I ran into a voter yesterday who's trying to decide between Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg. You all seem pretty different to me. But how do you convince that voter to pick you over Bernie Sanders?

BUTTIGIEG: Well, if we're talking about a voter interested in progressive change, my message is that I would be the most progressive president we'd had in a half century. But also, that I’m putting together the governing coalition to get it done, that I am calling everyone into a sense of belonging that will unite Democrats who had been at our side all along, but also quite a few independents and even some Republicans who aren’t going to agree with me on everything, but know that we need a different president.

That's how we're going to win. That’s how we’re going to govern. And in a moment when our country is frighteningly polarized and divided, we're going to need some healing, not at the expense of our values, but in the name of our values.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Mayor, thanks for joining us this morning.

BUTTIGIEG: Good to be with you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Elizabeth Warren is up next.

We'll be right back.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Why do you think you are in a better position than Bloomberg to beat Trump, Senator Warren?

WARREN: I think the way we build a democracy going forward is not billionaires reaching in their own pockets or people sucking up to billionaires, the we build it going forward is we have a grassroots movement funded from the grassroots up.

BLOOMBERG: So, let me just tell you why I believe I'm the best candidate to take Trump on, start with, I have workable and achievable plans to deal with all of the toughest challenges facing this country. And I will get it done.

STEPHANOPOULOS: See Mike Bloomberg looking ahead to Super Tuesday right there. We're joined now by the woman you just saw there on the screen, Senator Elizabeth Warren. Thanks for joining us again this morning.

I don't want to talk about Mayor Bloomberg just yet, but the question will be for you now, how do you get to Super Tuesday? Third place in Iowa, right now you're behind the two front-runners. What's your strategy to get there?

WARREN: So, look, I don't think of this so much in terms of strategy, I think of this as the opportunity to get out and talk about the things that people really care about. I have been doing town halls and taking on unfiltered questions really for a year now. And the things that people ask about, they ask about canceling student loan debt, they ask about whether or not we could really do universal child

care and universal pre-K, they ask about whether or not we can expand Social Security payments by a couple hundred bucks a month, and want to know how that would work. I have plans for all of those. Those are the things people ask about, those are the things I talk about.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And you were talking about that in Iowa. You had a huge organization in Iowa. You have a big organization here in New Hampshire. If you can't crack the top two here, no one has ever gotten the nomination if they don't crack the top two in Iowa and New Hampshire.

WARREN: You know, look, the way I see this is it's going to be a long campaign. When I made the decision not to spend 75 percent of my time raising money from billionaires and corporate executives and lobbyists, it meant I had a lot more time to go around the country. I have been to 31 states to do town halls, red states and blue states. We have about 1,000 people on the ground.

We've built a campaign to go the distance, and that's what I think is going to happen here.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know, you've been making that case against the candidates who are

taking money from billionaires, you made it at the debate, you've been making it all through the campaign. We just had Mayor Buttigieg on. And he made no apologies for doing what he's doing. He says it's important to build the biggest coalition you can.

WARREN: You know, the coalition of billionaires is not exactly what's going carry us over the top.

The way I see it right now is that we have a government that works great for a thinner and thinner slice at the top. And that's been true for decades, it's gotten worse and worse and worse. So, we now have companies like Amazon and Eli Lily and Halliburton that report billions in profits, pay nothing in taxes.

Meanwhile, folks across this country -- somebody has got to keep this government running, and so they pay their taxes so that the roads are paved and the bridges still work, and we provide for the defense.

People, Democrats and Republicans, get that they're getting the short end of the stick. And what's the reason for that? It's corruption. It's a Washington that makes -- it's a bunch of billionaires that make big campaign contributions or reach in their own pockets, like Michael Bloomberg does.

Here's the thing. If it's going to take sucking up to billionaires or being a billionaire to get the Democratic nomination to run for president, then all I can say is, buckle up, America, because our government is going to work even better for billionaires and even worse for everyone else.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS CHIEF ANCHOR: But there's -- there's a -- there's a reality out there. I read it -- I read this weekend that you've had to pull back your advertising --

WARREN: Yes.

STEPHANOPOULOS: In -- in Nevada and South Carolina because you don't have the funds to go forward if you don't do better here.

WARREN: Yes. But look at the question you're asking. You're really putting democracy out here on the line.

I believe in democracy, and that's why I decided I was going to build this as a grassroots movement and make this system better, because, right now, we have Washington where, in theory, everybody has the same voice. But billionaires, they may own more shoes than the rest of us, they may own more cars, they may own more houses, but they shouldn't own a bigger piece of our democracy. And so long as they can do that, that's how it is, that the things we want to see get done don't get done.

Think of it this way, more than 90 percent of Americans want to see us pass some basic, sensible gun legislation, but we can't even get a vote in the United States Senate. Why? Because the gun industry blocks it.

Huge numbers of people want to see us pass legislation to reduce the cost of prescription drugs? All those Democratic candidates stand on stage and say, yes, they're going to do that, but it never happens. Why? Because the pharmaceutical industry doesn't want it and they have more power in Washington.

And you can go industry by industry. Why do we spend so much money on defense? Maybe one of the reasons is the secretary of defense is a former lobbyist of seven years for one of the biggest defense industries.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, one --

WARREN: This is corruption. And we got a chance in 2020 to turn that around.

STEPHANOPOULOS: One of the other reasons -- one of the other reasons is, and I was talking to Vice President Biden about this, is that Republicans control the Senate right now. And he was making the case that it's going to be much, much harder for the Democrats to take control of the Senate if there's a Democratic socialist at the top of the ticket.

WARREN: Yes.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You didn't take the opportunity to take that on Friday night.

WARREN: So, look, I am not -- I am a capitalist. I'm a -- I believe in markets. This is what I talk about all the time.

There are areas where markets don't work, like in health care and in education. But there are a lot of areas where markets do work, and that's what gives us innovation and that's what creates opportunities and that's what can grow wealth.

But markets need rules. Markets without rules are theft. So it's a big part of what I'm running on. I want to see an America of opportunity. And that means we need a market economy that it's got to be a market economy that's fair and that everybody gets to play. That means we need a president who's willing to enforce our anti-trust laws, which I'm ready to do.

STEPHANOPOULOS: There are a lot of Democrats across the country watch this THIS WEEK. They watch the chaos and confusion in Iowa. They watched President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday. They see these new jobs numbers coming out. President Trump's approval rating going up to 49 percent --

WARREN: Yes.

STEPHANOPOULOS: According to the Gallup poll and saying he's going to win again.

WARREN: Yes.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Can you give them hope?

WARREN: Yes. You know, I hear people talk about the race against Donald Trump may be unwinnable. I've been winning unwinnable fights all of my life. I won the fight to get a consumer agency, the CFPB, passed into law when everybody said it couldn't be done. I won the fight to hold corporate executives accountable. Got the CEO of Wells Fargo fired not long ago. I won the fight to take back a Senate seat from a popular incumbent Republican.

You know, in fact, I'm the only one in this race now who has beaten an incumbent Republican anytime in the last 30 years.

The way I look at this is that people say, oh, these races are unwinnable or that person can't win, right up until you jump in the fight, your persist and you win. That's what I'm going to do.

STEPHANOPOULOS: A lot of campaigning ahead. Thanks for joining us this morning.

WARREN: Thank you. Good to see you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We'll be right back with the roundtable.

