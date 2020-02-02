'This Week' Transcript 2-2-20: Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, February 2, 2020 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS CHIEF ANCHOR: So let’s get right to the mayor. Pete Buttigieg joins us from Des Moines this morning. Mayor thanks for joining us this morning. You have any sense of what happened here and what it means?

PETE BUTTIGIEG, (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Not completely but my understanding is that there was an issue, it was raised and they decided to respond by withdrawing the release of the poll and -- I do think at a moment like this where you got a president routinely attacking the press, it’s worth remembering the integrity and the seriousness with which reporters and press take the work that they do and wanting to make absolutely sure that it’s accurate and strong.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know, the polling this month has showed a pretty tight bunch (ph) at the top but they also show you slipping in the national polls. Given that dynamic, do you need to crack the top three there in Iowa to be viable for this nomination?

BUTTIGIEG: We certainly need to have a strong finish here in Iowa. You know, I think a lot of voters across the country understand that across the candidates we share largely similar values and are focused, more than anything else, on making sure we have the nominee to defeat Donald Trump. I believe (ph) that I have the campaign best positioned to do that.

The message best positioned to do that. But of course the first opportunity to actually prove it is to turn people out in the caucuses tomorrow evening, that’s why I’m getting in front of every caucus go-er (ph) that I can. We’re firing up our presynced (ph) captions in the great ground organization that we have, making sure that we leave it all on the field. And of course asking anybody who supports this campaign to take a moment to go to peteforamerica.com and chip in so that we can finish strong. Tomorrow is going to be a big night and it will propel us into the states ahead.

STEPHANOPOULOS: No surprise your competitors disagree with your assessment that you have the best chance. I know you’ve been making the case -- the direct (ph) case for generational change, saying we can’t go back to the old Washington playbook. I asked Vice-President Biden about that on DMA on Friday, let’s take a look.

(BEGIN CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, FORMER VICE-PRESIDENT: The next president, day one, is going to have to stand in that world (ph) space storage (ph) and not have any time for on-the-job training. I’m running because of the fact that I have this experience, not in spite of the fact that I have this experience.

(END CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: On-the-job training.

BUTTIGIEG: Well if you want the candidate with the most time spent in Washington of course I’m not going to be your choice, but the next president on day one will be facing challenges that are different in kind than what we saw just a few years, and certainly decades, ago.

I mean, think about where we are with global security -- global health security challenges, looking at what’s happening in China, cyber security challenges happening. And then here at home, we’ve got an economy that is being profoundly and swiftly reshaped by forces from a gig (ph) economy to what’s going on with tech companies.

In order to make sure that we have a strong future, that we do well here at home and internationally, we’re going to have to have that look to the future that the presidency requires -- not only in order to govern by the way, but this is also very important in order to win. Remember every single time in the last half-century -- every single time that my party has won the White House, it’s been with a candidate who was new to national politics, opening the door to a new generation focused on the future.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The candidate -- for the Democrats to win they’re also going to have to be a unified party going into 2020. And we’re seeing echoes of the divisions of 2016 and the challenges faced in unifying the party -- just this weekend, that continuing clash between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders. She’s had some pretty harsh words about Sanders. And his supporters have been pretty harsh back.

Here was the scene Friday night at a Sanders rally with Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

(BEGIN CLIP)

UNKNOWN: The (ph) last week when someone by the name of Hillary Clinton said that nobody -- we’re not going to boo. We’re not going to boo. We’re classy here.

RASHIDA TLAIB, U.S. REPRESENTATIVE: No, no. I’ll boo. Boo.

(Laughter).

You all know I can’t be quiet. No, we’re going to boo. That’s all right. The haters -- the haters will shut up on Monday when we win.

(END CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: It was a real challenge getting (ph) the Democratic Party together (ph) in 2016. Is it going to be even harder this time around?

BUTTIGIEG: Well I think that’s up to us. Today’s Groundhog Day but tomorrow’s the day after and it’s our first chance to start to make sure that as a party we have 2020 look as little like 2016 as possible.

Look, it is healthy that we have vigorous, honest and I hope respectful disagreements about approaches and about some of the details of what we believe in. But, at the end of the day, not only the majority of the Democratic Party, but the majority of the country believes in the things that we've got to do to do move -- to move forward, that have higher wages, to make sure that workers are protected, to make sure corporations pay their fair share in taxes, to end endless wars, do something about climate change.

Even the issues that were tougher for my party in the past, like immigration or acting on gun violence. Right now there is a strong American majority that wants to see these things happen. So there's an even bigger unity around what we're for than around what we're against when it comes to the need to defeat this president. And that's my focus. And I'm seeing it in the faces of Iowans as I travel the counties across this state, many of which voted for President Obama, then voted for Trump, and are now looking for a better way. We have got to energize and galvanize, not polarize that American majority. And it starts tomorrow.

STEPHANOPOULOS: If you do well in these early states, you'll go to Super Tuesday, will your face -- where you could face another mayor, the former mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg, who's already blanketing the airwaves with his ads right there.

Why is the former mayor of South Bend a stronger candidate than the former mayor of New York City?

BUTTIGIEG: Well, I come from a community in the middle of the country facing a high level of poverty and economic shocks and feeling left behind. They got on our feet. I know what it means to transform a place that is beginning to question whether it has a future. And it's just a fundamentally different perspective.

I belong to the middle class. I live in a middle class neighborhood in the industrial Midwest, the exact part of the country that my party has maybe struggled recently to connect with politically, but where many people have the most to gain from better policies and the most to lose from even one more day spent under Donald Trump and the approach that this White House is taking.

So, I'll stack up my approach against that of anyone. And I think it's the winning message that's what's carried us to the point that we're now at in Iowa and looking forward on the heels of a strong finish in Iowa to sharing that message across the country.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And eventually you'd like to face President Trump. He's got a Super Bowl ad airing tonight. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNKNOWN: America demanded change.

UNKNOWN: Donald Trump wins the presidency.

UNKNOWN: And change is what we got. Under President Trump, America is stronger, safer and more prosperous than ever before.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And, ladies and gentlemen, the best is yet to come.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: The economy has been doing well -- pretty well. What's your 30 second pitch against that?

BUTTIGIEG: Well, first of all, let's ask what it means to have a good economy. If one job is not enough, if wages, even when they go up, aren't going up as fast as the cost of long term care and prescription drugs and retirement and education and the cost of housing, something is wrong. When I'm president, we're not going to measure the performance of the economy by how the Dow Jones is doing. I get that if you have a building with your name on it not far from Wall Street, maybe the Dow Jones and the economy seem like one in the same. But, here in Iowa, and in South Bend, Indiana, where I live, and in most neighborhoods in big cities and small towns across this county, folks want to know when this good economy is actually going to start making their lives better. And we're going to measure the performance of the economy by the income growth of the 90 percent.

And when it comes to keeping this country safe, I think our troops and our families deserve a president who's not going to throw himself a military parade and then pardon war criminals, act like TBI is no big deal when he claimed that bone spurs were disqualifying him from being able to serve when it was his turn. I'm ready to take this president on when it comes to keeping this country safe and when it comes to having an economy that doesn't just look good on paper, but actually works for us.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Mayor, thanks for your time (ph).

BUTTIGIEG: It's good to be with you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Also joining us from Iowa this morning, Andrew Yang.

Mr. Yang, thank you for joining us this morning.

Let me start where I just left off with Pete Buttigieg right there. You got 30 seconds at the Super Bowl tonight to respond to President Trump, what's your pitch?

ANDREW YANG (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We’re living in a country, there are 78 percent of us are living paycheck to paycheck. Almost half can’t afford an unexpected $500 bill. Too many Americans are being left behind in the 21st century economy.

We need to put the gains of this economy directly into our hands, into families' hands around the country, through a dividend of $1,000 a month. It’d (ph) be a game-changer for tens of millions of Americans, and get this economy working for us again, not the big corporation.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That has been your signature proposal this whole way. But right now, you've been in a pretty consistent sixth place in Iowa, never hit double digits in that state. That kind of finish means no delegates out of Iowa.

After a big investment of time and money, I think you spent the last 17 days on a bus tour -- can you go on with a finish like that?

YANG: Well, we think we're going to surprise a lot of people on Monday night, George, and we've got a ton of support in New Hampshire. I can't wait to take this vision to the rest of the country starting here in Iowa on Monday night. But we'll be in New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina, Super Tuesday.

You know that the Yang Gang will be here the entire way.

STEPHANOPOULOS: OK. Well, the Yang Gang has been fairly strong throughout this process.

But, you know, the Iowa caucuses, as you know, have a pretty unique way of voting. You’re actually going to see four different results coming out of tomorrow night. The first round, the second round after realignment, and any candidate who doesn't get 15 percent in a certain precinct, your supporters have a chance then to go and back someone else on the second ballot.

Where do you expect most of your supporters to go in those precincts where you don't get 15 percent? And are you going to encourage them towards a particular candidate?

YANG: Well, first, we plan to exceed 15 percent in a vast majority of locations.

And as to what our supporters might do if we don’t reach that threshold in a particular place, we have a very, very diverse group of supporters. I can't speak for where they would head. I do have a sense that many of them have supported Bernie in the past, but many of them supported President Trump, and they might just leave.

So, there are a whole range of possibilities and I can't speak to the minds of literally thousands of Iowans.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And you’re not going to give them any kind of direction or encouragement in that way?

YANG: Well, right now, we have no plans to do so.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Michael Bloomberg, I talked to Mayor Pete about that as well, he’s starting to eclipse you in some of the states coming up. And he’s going to be -- for the debates after New Hampshire, the DNC has changed the rules. They dropped that donor requirement, something you’ve actually been pushing for an awful long time -- so that Mayor Bloomberg will be able to participate.

Bernie Sanders argues that that's rigging the system for a billionaire.

What's your response?

YANG: It's so interesting, George, because the fact is, Mike Bloomberg could have gotten himself on the debate stage any time he wanted. It’s pretty straightforward to meet the donor requirement. He could have just made that happen through online spending.

So, I’m not sure that this is a development that he's going to welcome, frankly. I think the DNC looked at this and said, we need to get Bloomberg on the debate stage. This change is clearly tailor made to deliver him to the debate stage.

And the question is, whether this is a move that Mike's excited about it or whether Mike’s indifferent to or even negative towards.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Are you excited about debating him?

YANG: I’m excited. I’m thrilled that I’ll be back on the debate stage next week in New Hampshire. And we plan to be on the debate stage the entire time. So, I expect to see Mike on the stage in Nevada the following -- I think it’s week or two.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Yes, we are going to see you Friday night in New Hampshire.

Let me ask you a question coming out of impeachment. One of the -- one of your competitors, Elizabeth Warren, has said that she’ll -- if she's elected president, she's going to appoint a task force to investigate President Trump's wrongdoing if she’s elected.

You suggested, though, that President Yang might pardon President Trump, why?

YANG: Well, you have to see what the facts on the ground are. And, certainly, I’d listen to the guidance of my attorney general.

But if you look, George, at history around the world, it's a very, very nasty pattern that developing countries have fallen into, where a new president ends up throwing the president before them in jail, and that pattern, unfortunately, makes it very hard for any party to govern sustainably moving forward with the sense of unity among their people.

So, to me, America should try to avoid that pattern if at all possible.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let me ask you a final question, you've been one of the most improbable candidates of this cycle (ph). You’ve had a lot of success. You made it onto the debate stage so many times.

Let me -- let me ask you a question. Take some truth serum. Did you believe at the start you'd get this far?

YANG: I genuinely did, George, because I know that the American people realize our government has been decades behind in addressing these challenges that are growing stronger and stronger all the time. We are 25 years behind on technology at a time when technology is transforming our way of life before our eyes. I knew there were millions of Americans just like me who wanted a different approach to solving our problems and leading us forward in the 21st century.

The -- my biggest surprise is how much I enjoy a bus with my face on it. My -- my kids love it too. I feel like I became a cooler dad as a result.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, that's a real bonus. That's pretty great.

Look forward to seeing you Friday night at the debate. Thanks for joining us this morning.

YANG: See you on Friday, George. Thank you.