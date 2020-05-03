'This Week' Transcript 5-3-20: Mike Pompeo, Gov. Mike DeWine, Ronna McDaniel, Tom Perez

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, April 26, 2020 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR: As step-by-step approach seems to be exactly what Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has prescribed for his state and he joins us now.

Governor you were on the early side of closures and have now taken a phased approach at reopening, with manufacturing and construction opening tomorrow and then retail the next week. You have had more than 19,000 cases of COVID, over 1,000 deaths, and have been in the downward curve it looks like for only about four or five days, but you have also had 1 million Ohioans file for unemployment. So tell me how you decided to reopen? How you balance that health risk versus economic risk?

GOVERNOR MIKE DEWINE, (R-OH): Well we’re trying to do it very carefully and, you know, we’re trying to do things at once. I told Ohioans Friday, I said we can do two things at once. We can remain very, very careful; keep the social distancing, wear masks when out in public. And what we had did is we put a business group together -- actually a number of different business groups to look at every business sector and to come back with best practices.

So when we open tomorrow in regard to a lot of businesses as well as office, it’s going to be based upon really best practices that were laid out by people in those businesses who do that. We’re going to move forward on that with restaurants, you know (ph), in a week or so and that’s going to be by a group that -- of restaurant folks big and small who have kind of laid out this is the way to do it. So we’re balancing it. We’re going to keep our eye on the numbers. We’ve had a fairly flat -- really for about two weeks with (ph) hospitalizations and that we’ll (ph) certainly going to continue to keep an eye on that.

So it is a balancing thing. We got to bring the economy back but we also have to continue to protect people. And one of the things I emphasize with Ohioans is it’s not so much my orders or the health director’s orders, it is what we all do in our individual lives and how careful we are. And we can continue to do that and --

RADDATZ: Governor, let’s talk about that. You did something that not too many politicians do, you did an about-face. You first announced that everyone would be required to wear face masks when retail opened, and then you reversed yourself when some of your citizens said it was offensive. Talk me through the thinking on that because you were just talking about face masks.

GOV. DEWINE: Face masks are very important and our business group came back and said every employee, for example, should wear a face mask. So we’re continuing that, whether it’s retail or wholesale, whatever it is, manufacturing, every employee’s going to have the face mask. But it became very clear to me after we put out the order that everyone in retail who walked into a store as a customer would have to do that, it became clear to me that that was just a bridge too far. People were not going to accept the government telling them what to do. And so we put out dozens and dozens of orders, that was one that it just went too far. But at the same time we pulled that back, I said look this is -- I highly recommend it.

This is, for most people, it’s -- unless you have a physical reason you can’t wear the mask, and we understand that, but when you go into a retail store, that is the kind thing to do because I worry and we should all worry about the folks who are stocking shelves in grocery stores, the people who are -- the check-out line who work there all day, and we got to try to protect them. So, again, it’s what individual Ohioans do. They’ve been great going through this. We flattened the curve. People have stayed home. They’ve kept their social distance. And we just got to continue to do that.

So my ability to communicate to the people of Ohio, frankly, I thought was going to be really impeded and we would get hung up on the mandatory masks for someone going in as a customer and it just wasn’t going to work. And so you got to know what you can do and what you can’t do.

RADDATZ: And Governor the reaction to the coronavirus has really created a kind of partisan divide. A new ABC News (inaudible) post shows that Democrats are more concerned about contracting the virus while Republicans respondents would be more likely to get out if and when the rules change. Republicans are twice as likely to eat a restaurant, work-out at a gym, and get a haircut, and they were three times as likely to attend a sporting event, and four times as likely to stay in a hotel. Why do you think we have that partisan divide?

GOV. DEWINE: I’m not really sure. I’m not sure -- you know, you’ve got those figures, I’ve not heard those figures before. But I think generally Republicans are less inclined to have the government tell them what to do. And that’s generally how I am. I’m a conservative Republican. I think we’re better off not having the government tell us what to do. But we are in a health crisis and -- but what we are trying to do in Ohio is to move from orders that we put out where we say we have to close this, we are now in a phase where yeah we’ve got a few orders out there but we’re starting really pretty aggressively to phase business back in.

And what it’s going to depend on now is how individual Ohioans react to this and if they continue, which I believe they will, to keep the social distancing.

RADDATZ: Governor would you -- I’m sorry to interrupt you. We just have about a few seconds left here --

GOV. DEWINE: OK, sure.

RADDATZ: -- and I just want to ask you if you see cases begin to spike will you go back to closing things down?

GOV. DEWINE: We’re going to watch numbers every single day. And we’re going to communicate those numbers to the people of Ohio. That’s one of the things we’ve done. We do a press conference virtually everyday and we try to give them the data that we’re looking at. So if we’re starting to see those numbers, the people of the state are going to see those numbers and we’ll have to take action. But what I hope is as people see those numbers, if they do go up and if they go up dramatically, that the people of the state will react to that.

We’re all -- we keep saying we’re all in this together and that’s the way I look at it as far as my job as governor and the people of the state. I got to keep them informed of what’s going on. I think they’ll do the right thing once they know the facts.

RADDATZ: Thanks so much for joining us this morning Governor --

GOV. DEWINE: Thank you.

RADDATZ: -- DeWine and best health to all of you.

RADDATZ: And joining me now exclusively are Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez. And Chairwoman McDaniel, I want to start with you. We are now six months from the election. The president recently predicted he would win in a landslide. You were reportedly on a call when the president was presented with worrisome polling data based on his handling of the coronavirus and the economic crisis. Two polls last weeks found the president trailing Biden in Pennsylvania and Florida. Are you concerned that the pandemic threatens the president’s reelection message?

RONNA MCDANIEL, RNC CHAIR: You know, I don’t really rely on polling this far out, as you know, (Martha). The polling is going to fluctuate, and we all know the polling today is not going to be what we see on November 3. And you know who knows that better than anybody, Hillary Clinton, the polling was historically inaccurate in the 2016 race.

What we have seen consistently, though, is voters approve of the president’s handling of the economy heading into this pandemic, and they recognize that he’s going to be the leader to restore the economy coming out of this. He did it once with seven million new jobs, record low unemployment, and they trust him as the leader who’s going to get these jobs back and get our economy humming again as we come out of this crisis which he’s leading us through.

RADDATZ: You have all these (inaudible) open up for the possibility that the infection rate could increase. Obviously, the health of Americans is concerning, but what would that do to President Trump’s reelection chances?

MCDANIEL: I think everyone in this country right now is rooting for the president and our leaders, our governors across the country, to be successful in fighting this virus. We want to make sure that the health and safety of the American people is first and foremost, but we also want to see our economy start opening up again and it’s that balancing act. And you’ve seen this unprecedented partnership with the president and governors across the country.

And that’s what we’re focused on, and I think the American people recognize what a strong leader he has been through this unprecedented crisis.

RADDATZ: Let me ask you. Was President Trump upset about those polling numbers that were presented to him?

MCDANIEL: The president is always optimistic. He feels very good about where he stands. He’s had record approval with the Republican Party, you just saw the Gallop Poll that’s incredibly high, and you’re seeing these strong economic numbers. And we’ve seen Joe Biden hiding. He hasn’t been vetted. People haven’t seen the 2020 version of Joe Biden who hasn’t – who’s shifted so far left on many of his policies, and then this week we’ve seen him really be challenged for the first time in five weeks on allegations that many in the media have ignored, and finally, those are coming to light.

RADDATZ: Well, I know we here at ABC have not ignored and many in the media have not ignored it, but I want to turn to those accusations. You put out an ad – an attack ad – against Joe Biden, but the president has also been accused of sexual harassment, sexual misconduct, sexual assault, by more than a dozen women, and in a radio interview on Thursday, President Trump said, “while Tara Reade, the accuser, sounds credible, I would just say to Joe Biden, just go out and fight it,” adding, “I guess in a way, you could say I’m sticking up for him.”

Is he sticking up for Joe Biden and how far will you go with (these attack ads)?

MCDANIEL: I’m going to take issue – I’m going to take issue with the media ignoring this. It has been appalling, the hypocrisy, as to how Brett Kavanaugh was treated versus Joe Biden. Brett Kavanaugh, every accuser was put on TV. It was wall-to-wall coverage. They went into his high school year book. They said he needed an FBI investigation. Michael Avenatti was on TV accusing him of gang rape from an accuser who’d never even met Brett Kavanaugh. And then you go to Joe Biden. Five weeks of silence. Nineteen interviews without a single question. He won’t let people go into his records in the University of Delaware. They’re calling on the DNC to do the investigation.

It went from MeToo, MeToo, MeToo, to Move on, Move on, Move on in a nanosecond because he’s a democrat and the hypocrisy is appalling and it’s not just from the democrats, it’s from the media, and I’ll tell you, I think any outlet that conducted those 19 interviews and didn’t ask a single question should be disqualified from conducting any part of a presidential debate.

RADDATZ: So why did the president say he was, in a way, sticking up for him?

MCDANIEL: Because due process and the presumption of innocence has no longer been the standard in this country when it comes to republicans and now democrats are suddenly embracing those legal standards that we made the cornerstone of our country when it comes to Joe Biden, but they threw it out the window when it came to Brett Kavanaugh, and so did the media. And the hypocrisy has been appalling, and we need to do some self-reflection as to how Kavanaugh was treated versus how Biden is being treated right now.

RADDATZ: OK. Thank you very much for joining us. So, let’s bring in Tom Perez, and I want to start with Joe Biden did have days to prepare for his interview about Tara Reade. He denied the allegations and urged the national archives to release any alleged complaints from Tara Reade. The archives said they are not responsible for records like that. Biden now says in a formal letter that he was mistaken, that it was at the archives, and asked the secretary of the Senate for help.

TOM PEREZ, DNC CHAIR: Joe Biden has been very clear, (Martha), that this did not happen. He was forceful in that, and he’s been equally clear that when women come forward with complaints of this nature, they should be taken seriously, their complaints should investigate, they should be treated with dignity, and he’s done exactly that. He called for the Senate to release any documents they have, she indicated that she filed a complaint. Joe Biden wants that complaint released. He is an open book. He understands that it’s important for the information to get out. He would like for that information (inaudible) media.

RADDATZ: But Mr. Perez, I want to – I want to stop you right there – Biden also says he will not release documents from his years in the Senate, now the University of Delaware because they don’t contain personnel matter, and could have brushed aside suggestions that a search be done of just Tara Reade’s name in those documents. The New York Times editorial board called for the DNC to convene an unbiased, apolitical panel to review portions of Biden’s papers saying his word is insufficient to dispel the cloud. Your communications director has called that idea, “absurd.” Why?

PEREZ: Well, listen. There’s been so many investigations of the vice-president. The most – the most comprehensive investigation of the vice-president was when he was vetted by Barack Obama in 2008. I’m very familiar with vice-presidential vetting process. They look at everything about you. They looked at the entire history of Joe Biden, his entire career. And I’ll tell you, if Barack Obama had any indication that there was an issue, Barack Obama would not have had him as his vice-president. Barack Obama trusted Joe Biden. I trust Joe Biden. And those investigations have been done.

Now let’s talk about Delaware for a moment. The University of Delaware and any university that takes somebody’s documents, they’re taking their policy documents, they’re taking their speeches. They’re not taking their personnel records and, in fact …

RADDATZ: But why not just search Tara Reade in those documents?

PEREZ: This is like the Hillary emails. Because, there was nothing there and the reason is, if I’m going – I work on the Senate’s Judiciary Committee in 1995, the ranking member was Joe Biden. I was working for Joe Biden. I was working for Senator Kennedy. If you want to see my personnel records, you don’t go to the Kennedy Institute. That’s not where they go, and so, when you ask the University of Delaware to take a look at something, you’re asking them to look for something that doesn’t exist, and the fact of the matter is that the president of the United States, the former president, Barack Obama, conducted an exhaustive search. Joe Biden was an open book.

RADDATZ: And that was 2008. I want to move on – I want to move on to the campaign and how you campaign. President Trump has said he wants to go out and do some massive rallies over the next few months. Will Joe Biden go out on the campaign trail again?

PEREZ: We’re going to make sure we do everything in a safe and intelligent manner. We have changed our tactics. We have been out in the field digitally. We have our digital clipboards out. We won a very important race recently in Wisconsin because we out-hustled the other side. We have been texting millions of people. We’ve been out there digitally organizing. We’ve trained 7,000 digital organizers at the DNC in the last six weeks.

When the situation clears, we will be out, but we are not going to put voters in harm’s way. We won’t do that until it is appropriate to do so, but in the meantime, we are actively hiring, out battleground buildup continues, I am so excited about this vice-president. This election, (Martha), is about trust. Who can you trust to dig us out of this mess? This president has been chronically inept at handling this coronavirus. We have less than five percent of the world’s population. We have one-third of the world’s coronavirus cases and 25 percent of the world’s deaths from coronavirus. His inattention, his ineptitude, he needs to be the commander in chief, not the Tweeter in chief. He needs to understand that the buck stops with him. And that’s what we’re going to talk about in this campaign, accountability, we’re going to talk about leadership.

RADDATZ: Mr. Perez, just quickly, do you still expect to hold an in-person convention?

PEREZ: We do, and we’re not going to put our public health head in the sane, but I’m optimistic that we can do so because we’ve put it off for five weeks. We’re working with all of the public health experts, state, federal, local, and I’m excited about Milwaukee. I’m excited about Wisconsin. I’m excited about this election, and I’m excited about making sure that Joe Biden has an opportunity to show what he’s fighting for. This is an election about trust. Who can you trust to dig us out of this horrible economic mess? Thirty million people losing their jobs in the last six weeks in no small measure because of the ineptitude of this president. This is (inaudible) trust Joe Biden.

RADDATZ: OK, Mr. Perez, I’m going to have to stop you there. OK. Thank you very much for joining us this morning, Mr. Perez and Ms. McDaniel.

PEREZ: Thank you so much.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Are you suggesting that maybe you have some evidence that this was not a naturally occurring virus?

TRUMP: You know -- look, you know every theory, whether you had the theory from the lab; you had the theory from many different -- the bats and the type of bat. We have -- there's a lot of theories. But, yeah, we have people looking at it very, very strongly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RADDATZ: President Trump discussing an unsubstantiated theory that the coronavirus outbreak began in a laboratory in Wuhan, China. This comes amid new reports that U.S. intelligence now believes the Chinese government concealed the severity of COVID-19 from the international community in early January.

For more, let's bring in the secretary of state, Mike Pompeo.

Good morning, Mr. Secretary.

There are reports this morning -- I want to talk about North Korea first, before we get to China -- that shots were fired from North Korea into a South Korean guard tower on the DMZ and that the South fired back after a warning. What can you tell us about that?

MIKE POMPEO, SECRETARY OF STATE: Well, Martha, thanks for having me on this morning.

I've seen that reporting, too. I've seen some of our internal information as well. We can confirm at least the initial reports are that you've described are just about right, a handful of shots that came across from the North.

We think those are accidental. South Koreans did return fire. So far as we can tell, there was no loss of life on either side.

RADDATZ: And we saw images of Kim Jong-un for the first time in three weeks, the president tweeting he was glad to see him "back and well." But before those images emerged, President Trump said that he had a very good idea about Kim's condition but could not talk about it at the time.

What do you think Kim had been doing during this period, even missing that major celebration for his late grandfather?

POMPEO: Martha, there's not much that I can share with you about what we knew about Chairman Kim's activities during that time. We don't know why he chose to miss that moment. We know there have been other extended periods of time where Chairman Kim's been out of public view as well, so it's not unprecedented.

So there's not much I can share with you other than we've seen the same images from yesterday that the world saw. It looks like Chairman Kim is alive and well.

Regardless of any of that, our mission has remained the same, to convince the North Koreans to give up their nuclear weapons, to verify the same and to then create a brighter future for the North Korean people. That's been something President Trump's been focused on since the beginning of his time in office and something we'll continue to work on.

RADDATZ: And -- and I know you can't share much information about Chairman Kim, but was he ever, in your opinion, gravely ill during this period?

POMPEO: Martha, I just can't say anything about that.

RADDATZ: Can -- can you rule out that it was COVID or that there was a cardiovascular problem?

POMPEO: Martha, I appreciate you continuing to try. I just can't offer you anything further here this morning.

RADDATZ: OK. Thanks, on that.

I want to turn to China, with intelligence officials, as we mentioned, saying that the Chinese government intentionally concealed the severity of COVID-19 from the international community in early January, while it stockpiled medical supplies.

In terms of international concealing, I assume you think they did that intentionally to keep as many masks for themselves as possible. Will there be some sort of retaliation?

POMPEO: Martha, you've got the facts just about right. We can confirm that the Chinese Communist Party did all that it could to make sure that the world didn't learn in a timely fashion about what was taking place.

There's lots of evidence of that. Some of it you can see in public, right?

We've seen announcements. We've seen the fact that they kicked the journalists out. We saw the fact that those who were trying to report on this, medical professionals inside of China, were silenced. They shut down reporting -- all the kind of things that authoritarian regimes do, the way Communist parties operate. This is a classic Communist disinformation effort.

That created enormous risk, and now you can see hundreds of thousands of people around the world, tens of thousands in the United States, have been harmed.

President Trump has been very clear. We're going to hold those responsible accountable, and we'll do so on a timeline that is our own.

RADDATZ: And -- and as for the origins of COVID-19, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a statement this week saying the virus did originate in China, but concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not man-made or genetically modified, the statement going on to say that they will continue to examine whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident in a laboratory in Wuhan.

Later, the president was asked if he had seen anything that gave him high confidence that the Wuhan lab was the origin of the virus. Let's listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Have you seen anything at this point that gives you a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the origin of this virus?

TRUMP: Yes, I have. Yes, I have.

QUESTION: What gives you a high degree of confidence that this originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology?

TRUMP: I can't tell you that. I'm not allowed to tell you that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RADDATZ: And, Mr. Secretary, have you seen anything that gives you high confidence that it originated in that Wuhan lab?

POMPEO: Martha, there's enormous evidence that that's where this began. We've said from the beginning that this was a virus that originated in Wuhan, China. We took a lot of grief for that from the outset. But I think the whole world can see now.

Remember, China has a history of infecting the world, and they have a history of running substandard laboratories. These are not the first times that we've had a world exposed to viruses as a result of failures in a Chinese lab.

And so, while the intelligence community continues to do its work, they should continue to do that, and verify so that we are certain, I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan.

RADDATZ: Do you believe it was man-made or genetically modified?

POMPEO: Look, the best experts so far seem to think it was man-made. I have no reason to disbelieve that at this point.

RADDATZ: Your -- your Office of the DNI says the consensus, the scientific consensus was not man-made or genetically modified.

POMPEO: That's right. I agree with that. Yeah. I've seen their analysis. I've seen the summary that you saw that was released publicly. I have no reason to doubt that that is accurate...

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: OK, so just to be clear, you do not think it was man-made or genetically modified?

POMPEO: I've seen what the intelligence community has said. I have no reason to believe that they've got it wrong.

(CROSSTALK)

POMPEO: Martha, you have to put this in context. Here's what -- here's what's important, Martha. Here's what's important. The Chinese Communist Party had the opportunity to prevent all of the calamity that has befallen the world. And here we find ourselves today -- you and I were talking about we haven't seen each other physically for a long time. That's true of people all across the world.

This -- this is an enormous crisis, created by the fact that the Chinese Communist Party reverted to form, reverted to the kinds of disinformation, the kinds of concealment that authoritarian regimes. Had those scientists been operating in America, they would have put this out. There would have been an exchange of ideas. And we would have quickly identified the kinds of things that needed to be done in response.

Instead, China behaved like authoritarian regimes do, attempted to conceal and hide and confuse. It employed the World Health Organization as a tool to do the same. These are the kind of things that have now presented this enormous crisis, an enormous loss of life and tremendous economic cost, all across the globe.

The Australians agree with that. You hear the Europeans beginning to say the same thing. I think the whole world is united in understanding that China brought this virus to the world.

RADDATZ: And -- and, just very quickly, if we can, Mr. Secretary, running out of time. Do you think they intentionally released that virus or it was an accident in the lab?

POMPEO: You know, I don't have anything to say about that. I think there's a lot to know. But I can say this. We've done our best to try and answer all of those questions. We tried to get a team in there. The World Health Organization tried to get a team in there. And they have failed. No one's been allowed to go to this lab or any of the other laboratories -- there are many labs inside of China, Martha. This risk remains.

This is an ongoing challenge. We still need to get in there. We still don't have the virus samples we need. This is an ongoing threat, an ongoing pandemic. And the Chinese Communist Party continues to block access to the Western world, the world's best scientists, to figure out exactly what happened.

So I can't answer your question about that. Because the Chinese Communist Party has refused to cooperate with world health experts.

RADDATZ: Thanks very much for joining us, Mr. Secretary. We appreciate your time.

POMPEO: Thank you, Martha. You have a great day.

RADDATZ: Thanks.

POMPEO: Thank you, ma'am.