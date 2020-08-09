'This Week' Transcript 8-9-20: Senator Chuck Schumer, Larry Kudlow

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, August 9, 2020 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And we are joined now by the Senate Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer.

Senator Schumer, thank you for joining us this morning.

SCHUMER: You're welcome.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's talk about the president's proposals.

First of all, Trump wants to replace the $600 unemployment benefit, the federal benefit, with a $300 federal benefit, paid for, disaster relief funds. He says the states will kick in another $100.

Does he have the power to do that? Will you go to court to stop him?

SCHUMER: Well, let me first say, George, that, overall, we have this huge crisis, the largest economic crisis since the Depression, the greatest health crisis since the pandemic.

And, unfortunately, the president's executive orders, described in one word, could be paltry, in three words, unworkable, weak, and far too narrow.

The event at the country club is just what Trump does, a big show, but it doesn't do anything. And, as the American people look at these executive orders, they will see they don't come close to doing the job in two ways.

One, what -- is what they proposed, and, second, what's left out. What's proposed?

On the unemployment benefit, first, the $600 a week has been very successful. It's kept millions of people out of poverty. It's pumped more money into the economy. Consumer spending is probably the best thing going in the economy.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president says it keeps people from working.

SCHUMER: They want to -- they want to cut. It's -- the evidence shows that's not the case. That belittles the American people.

Americans want to work. But with 10, 11 percent unemployment, you can't find the job, and people shouldn't be given a pay cut.

But, second, this is an unworkable plan. Most states will take months to implement it, because it's brand-new. It's sort of put together with spit and paste. And many states, because they have to chip in $100, and they don't have money, won't do it.

And, to boot, it depletes the hurricane trust fund to defer this money -- to pay for this money, at a time when we're at the height of hurricane season.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, can the president do that, though?

SCHUMER: So, it makes no sense.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Is it legal? Is it legal?

SCHUMER: Well, you know, I will leave that up to the attorneys.

It doesn't do the job. It doesn't come -- it's not going to go into effect in most places, because -- for weeks or months, because it's so put together in a crazy way. If he just would have renewed the $600, as we do in the HEROES bill through January, things would flow smoothly.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How about the payroll tax deferral?

SCHUMER: The payroll tax cut is another -- it's just way off-base.

First, most employers are not going -- it's a deferral, and so it accumulates until January, when it expires. Employers are just going to continue, withhold the money -- I have talked to some -- because they don't want their employees to be stuck with a huge bill in December.

So, it's not going to pump money into the economy. And, second, the president said if elected I will forgive all this, that depletes money out of the Social Security and Medicare trust funds. If you're a Social Security recipient or Medicare recipient, you better watch out if President Trump is re-elected.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let’s talk about how you get back to the table. And you say these proposals are --

SCHUMER: OK.

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- now they’re unworkable, they’re paltry. What the Republican just said is that you -- your trillion-dollar offer is really just a budget gimmick. You’re shortening the amount of time the money will be spent. You're not cutting any programs. Will you compromise more?

SCHUMER: Well, look, we've compromised a great deal. But one more point I have to say on the -- on the executive orders, what they leave out. Nothing on testing, we have a regime that is not testing, the president has messed up testing to a fare-thee-well, unlike other countries.

Nothing to help open the schools safely. They need lots of money to open up the schools. Not just for PPE but for bus routes -- because kids can’t sit right next to each other, for ventilation systems, for hot spots -- a lot of the schools want to convert their gyms and cafeterias to classrooms.

It does nothing for state and local government. We’re going to see layoffs of -- and this is not an abstract concept. They say it -- the Republicans say in the blue states. A firefighter is a firefighter. A person who drives a bus, a person who picks up the garbage, those are important jobs. It’s not in there.

There's no money for -- to help us with elections. No money to help us with the post office. Very little money to feed -- no money to feed children and no real help for eviction of people. So they leave out a lot.

So what have we Democrats proposed? Originally the $3.4 trillion HEROES Bill was carefully done and it meets the needs. There are huge needs, three-quarter -- two-thirds of the American people by survey data prefer our $3.4 trillion to their $1 trillion which doesn't do the job.

But in an effort to compromise, Speaker Pelosi told the negotiators from the president's office, we will come down a trillion, you come up a trillion, that would bring us to 2.4, them to 2 and we could meet in the middle and get things done quickly. They said absolutely not. I said to them, this means it's your way or the highway? And they basically said yes. That is not the way to create a deal.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But what are the --

SCHUMER: Here's my hope, George -- here’s my hope, that now that they've done these executive orders and the American people will see how paltry, how narrow, how not doing the job they are, that Republicans who hung their hat on these executive orders will now be forced by the economy, by the healthcare crisis, where a thousand people are dying a day and we're not making the progress we should, invite [ph] the American people to come to the table, accept our compromise to meet in the middle, and come up with an agreement.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's talk about where you could compromise more perhaps. One prevision you’re pushing is for an appeal to the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions. That’s a long-time goal of yours. It benefits basically upper-middle class and wealthy taxpayers in big states like New York. Why does that have to be in the emergency COVID bill?

SCHUMER: Well, first, state and local governments are hurting and one of the reasons was the elimination of the cap on state and local, it hurt state revenues. But, secondly, this idea that it's rich people, go to Long Island, talk to a couple -- a typical couple, maybe he’s a firefighter, she’s a teacher, they need that deduction, this affects the middle class, in suburbs, in the red states and in the blue states, and it’s something that I’m going to keep fighting for.

But we're willing to come down a trillion dollars and we'll compromise and meet them halfway. They don't want to meet halfway, they don't want to meet any way and that's what the American people should understand, that we've made a big offer, a huge offer, in an effort to get this thing going, we will make -- we will make that -- we will cut that trillion and it won't be so easy because these are real needs of people. This is not an abstract game.

You know, you have so many Republicans who say they don't want to spend one nickel. They don’t want to spend one nickel. Mitch McConnell said 20 Republican senators don't want to spend any money, not even the trillion that the president has proposed. And that is sort of reminiscent of Herbert Hoover.

When the stock market crashed, Herbert Hoover and some of these Conservatives out then, then said, don't spend any money and we had the Great Depression. We are fighting for people’s needs.

We are -- we need testing. We need our schools to open safely. We need to prevent firefighters and teachers and others from being laid off. That's what we're doing. This is not a game --

STEPHANOPOULOS: I want to --

SCHUMER: And, you know, they’re so wrapped up, excuse me, in their ideology, we hate government. Well, I got to tell you something, the Republican mantra let the private sector do it alone just doesn't work when you have a huge recession and huge healthcare crisis.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I want to ask about election interference, as well. The Intelligence Community put out a new warning Friday about foreign election interference. They’re saying that China wants Biden to win, that Russia is actively interfering now to help Trump, that Iran is also looking for opportunities.

I know you’ve received classified briefings. Does that public statement accurately reflect what's happening right now? And what, if anything, can be done to counter the interference?

SCHUMER: OK. First, I can't talk about what happened in the briefings. But, I can tell you, there are public reports and intelligence officials have said that Russia is attempting to interfere in our elections. Evanina said it just yesterday. He’s the deputy of the DNI.

And so, yes, it is absolutely true that Russia is trying to interfere from public information and public statements. And we are trying, we Democrats are trying to stop it in the defense bill. We want to put tough sanctions on Russia, both before they do something and even more so, Chris Van Hollen, has a bill, bipartisan, I believe this with Marco Rubio to stop it.

Trump is resisting. Why does Donald Trump not want to stop Russia from interfering in this election? You have to ask that question. It’s the wellspring of our democracy.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Your colleague Richard Blumenthal --

SCHUMER: And if you thought (ph) elections are fair, we -- we can hang it up.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You colleague Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said the underlying intelligence about Russia is so alarming, so chilling, that it should be declassified. He says every American has a right to know.

Do you agree?

SCHUMER: Without compromising sources, yes.

And they should know one other thing, that these hearings that Johnson and Graham are doing are -- some of it is now, now it’s public, is based on false Russian intelligence about Joe Biden. In other words, false Russian reports about Joe Biden.

They should be ashamed of themselves for what they’re doing, letting the Russians manipulate them and us, the American people, or tried to manipulate us.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Schumer, thanks for your time this morning.

SCHUMER: Thank you, George.