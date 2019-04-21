A rush transcript of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” airing on Sunday, April 21, 2019 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. For previous show transcripts, visit the “This Week” transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, THIS WEEK CO-ANCHOR: For more on all this we’re joined now by counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway. Good morning, Kellyanne. Thanks for coming in on an Easter morning. The president says there is total vindication, complete exoneration, no collusion, no obstruction. I want to start with obstruction. You have seen what the Mueller team concluded and I want to go to that ending line, while the -- this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime it also does not exonerate him. So how does the president call this complete exoneration?

KELLYANNE CONWAY, COUNSELOR, DONALD TRUMP: The president says that because he’s known from the beginning that there was no collusion. There’s no criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin to try to disrupt and spread disinformation about our elections, and that really was the central premise here.

RADDATZ: Let me go back to obstruction of justice --

CONWAY: -- used the word collusion in July of 2016, mainly because the Obama administration knew what Russia was trying to do --

RADDATZ: Kellyanne, I want to go back to obstruction of justice and what Mueller concluded --

CONWAY: He concluded --

RADDATZ: -- again, while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime it also does not exonerate him --

CONWAY: That’s not really -- respectfully --

CONWAY: -- that’s not really the job of a prosecutor. The job of a prosecutor is to gather evidence and decide whether to indict or to decline to indict. They declined to indict. The president is not going to jail, he’s staying in the White House for five and a half more years. Why? Because they -- because they found no crime, no conspiracy. That was the central premise. That is what everybody, including your next guest Adam Schiff said time and again, dozens of times, hundreds of times, in print, on Twitter, on TV. And this -- I think there’s a couple other things in the Mueller report that are very important.

Not only was obstruction of justice not found, that there was complete compliance. So as the bar -- as Mr. Barr, the attorney general has also said, that the sheer compliance, the millions of pages of documents, the 500 witnesses, the 2,800 inquiries, the subpoenas, on and on (inaudible) the $25 million of taxpayer money, the two years that we’ve been doing this that they were never interfered or impeded, so there was no obstruction --

RADDATZ: Kellyanne, we’re getting away from this. So you -- will you acknowledge that Mueller explicitly refused to clear the president on obstruction?

CONWAY: There was no reason for him to do that or not to do that for a very simple reason. The central premise here was collusion and there isn’t any. And I am really shocked that --

RADDATZ: -- exactly what you were talking about. Two years he looked at obstruction of justice --

CONWAY: And if he could have charged a crime he would have, because there was enormous pressure --

RADDATZ: So you think this totally exonerates him?

CONWAY: Yes.

RADDATZ: From obstruction of justice?

CONWAY: Yes I do. And the word exoneration was unnecessary in the Mueller report and I would say inappropriate. Just like the May 9, 2017 memo by the newly confirmed 94 to six deputy attorney general Mr. Rosenstein made clear that FBI Director Jim Comey the summer before should never have gone out and said we’re declining to prosecute Hillary Clinton. You just don’t do that. You either prosecute or you don’t. You either bring an indictment or you don’t. And in this case no one named Kushner, Trump, anybody affiliated --

RADDATZ: Kellyanne, I want to stick to -- I want to stick to what has happened in this report. The president is now calling the report crazy, Mueller highly conflicted on March 26. Just a few weeks ago Trump said he thought Mueller acted honorably. Do you think that?

CONWAY: I certainly do. And I think there’s enormous pressure on Director Mueller and his team to have produced what many -- many Trump haters and critics and people who got the election so wrong were hoping they would produce, which is proof that this election never should have happened. Martha, for two years people denied the electability of Donald Trump and then for two years people denied the election of Donald Trump. And I think there are some people who are way too invested in the outcome here and should -- and should admit that. They should say that they are partisan and they didn’t want him, they never saw his election coming.

So they wanted to be able to say I never saw his election coming because they cheated and they stole the election and they were colluding with Russia. The most important --

RADDATZ: Kellyanne, let’s go back --

CONWAY: Can we talk about the Russian interference though, because that is important.

RADDATZ: Yes, we’re going to talk about the Russian interference. I want to go through this Mueller report. Mueller cites a series of unsuccessful actions the president took to try to influence the investigation, including then White House counsel Don McGahn, telling him to have Mueller removed in June 2017 and later asked him again to deny that had happened. Here’s what the report says. McGahn recalled that the president called him at home twice and on both occasions directed him to call Rosenstein and say that Mueller had conflicts that precluded him from serving as special counsel. McGahn recalled the president telling him, Mueller has to go and call me back when you do it.

In January of 2018 the New York Times reported that the president had ordered McGahn to fire Mueller and after, in the Mueller report, it says, after the story broke the president, through his personal counsel and two aides, sought to have McGahn deny that he had been directed to remove the special counsel. Each time he was approached, McGahn responded that he would not refute the press account because they were accurate in reporting on the president’s effort to have the special counsel removed. But here’s what the president said when asked whether he’d ever tried to fire Mueller.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. President, you’ve thought or thought about or considered leading the dismissal of the special counsel or is there anything that Bob Mueller could do that would send you in that direction?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I haven’t given it any thought. I mean, I’ve been reading about it from you people, you say oh I’m going to dismiss him. No, I’m not dismissing anybody.

RADDATZ: And this is what he said when the story came out in the New York Times about Don McGahn’s refusal when asked if he sought to fire Robert Mueller, he said, fake news, folks, fake news, typical New York Times, fake news. But that’s not true, is it? The president did try to have Mueller --

CONWAY: The president --

RADDATZ: -- removed and it was not fake news.

CONWAY: That is a couple of minutes of one side so I hope that you’ll give me ample time to respond, Martha. I’ve been sitting here patiently and respectfully. Martha, this has been a frustrated president about an ill-conceived, illegitimate investigation from the beginning and in the Mueller report, if you’re not cherry-picking a couple of pieces -- in the Mueller report you see again and again no interference or obstruction of an investigation that the president believed from the beginning and knew from the beginning has been proven to be --

RADDATZ: We are talking about what the president said. He called it fake news. He said he did not try to have Mueller --

CONWAY: -- conspiracy --

RADDATZ: He said he did not have any effort to try to remove --

RADDATZ: That’s not true.

CONWAY: The Mueller report itself says that there was no interference. That is -- that document says --

RADDATZ: The Mueller report -- I just read to you about the Mueller report --

CONWAY: If Mueller wanted to -- I’m sorry, if the president wanted to fire Bob Mueller he would have. In other words, he had -- he has the authority to do that. He fired Director Comey, he could -- he’s fired other people from the White House --

RADDATZ: Why did he -- why did the president then -- why did the president say to the press and the public that he hadn’t thought about removing Mueller?

CONWAY: He thinks the whole thing is fake news. He thinks the whole thing is fake news. He was --

RADDATZ: So you’re still (ph) -- is the Mueller report fake news?

CONWAY: No, the Mueller report clearly shows that Russia said the (ph) …

RADDATZ: But the Mueller report clearly shows that the president …

CONWAY: Martha, let me respond.

RADDATZ: … Called (inaudible).

CONWAY: If I may – if I may respond, the Mueller report does say that Russia tried to interfere with this election. Military officials, people at the highest levels. But, quote, "unsuccessfully to – to affect the outcome of the election." Which means Donald Trump has been legitimately elected, fairly and squarely. And number two, the Russian interference – the alleged Russian interference in the election was done – was unaided by anybody in the Trump campaign.

I thought that’s what we were investigating …

RADDATZ: Was Don McGahn telling the truth in the Mueller report?

CONWAY: Don McGahn stayed on the job for 18 months after that. So I think that’s very telling because …

RADDATZ: Was Don McGahn telling the truth when he said …

CONWAY: He’s an honorable man, I wasn’t there for …

RADDATZ: … That the president asked him to remove Mueller?

CONWAY: … Any of their conversations in this – in this regard. And I will tell you that Don McGahn – I believe that if he were ever asked to …

RADDATZ: But you also said that he would not – that you deny that – that Don McGahn tried to …

CONWAY: Well, the president never – well, the president never asked me that question. I can speak to – I can speak to that. But let’s not mislead the viewers as to what the Mueller report truly does …

RADDATZ: But you said we are complying and cooperating with the investigation.

CONWAY: Donald Trump …

RADDATZ: He has not even discussed – not firing (ph), he has not discussed firing Bob Mueller.

CONWAY: With me? Definitely not discussed it with me. I can speak for my conversations with the president. There are other things in the Mueller report that don’t sound like Donald Trump. He has never – I’ve been by his side for three straight years. He has never once said to me, "my candidacy is over," even though others were saying it was, "my presidency is over."

So, what I’m telling – what I want the viewers to understand is what is in this report and what’s not in this report. There will be no criminal charges brought against President Trump. There will be no criminal charges brought against anybody in his family or anybody connected to his campaign that I managed (ph) to a successful end. If anybody should be outraged today, it’s all of us who have spent years of angst and anxiety with people who never saw his election coming trying to put an asterisk next to it. Now …

RADDATZ: Kellyanne …

CONWAY: Now, we should be concerned about Russian interference.

RADDATZ: I do want to talk about Russian interference, but I want to get a clear answer on Don McGahn. Do you believe Don McGahn when he says the president tried to get him to fire Bob Mueller?

CONWAY: I believe the president was frustrated about the investigation from the very beginning and knew it was ill-conceived. And I would remind everybody of something that gets zero coverage, which is, days before …

RADDATZ: Please answer that question, Kelly (ph). It’s the only question …

CONWAY: You’ve got to ask Don McGahn and the president. I can only talk about …

RADDATZ: It is in the Mueller report and Don McGahn said he’s telling the truth, under oath …

CONWAY: I don’t believe – I don’t believe it amounts to obstruction of justice and if it had, then Mueller would have said this is obstruction of justice …

RADDATZ: But do you believe Don McGahn?

CONWAY: I believe that Don McGahn is an honorable attorney who stayed on the job 18 months after this alleged incident took place and that, if he were being asked to obstruct justice or violate the constitution or commit a crime – help to commit a crime by the president of the United States, he wouldn’t have stayed. I certainly wouldn’t stay. The president is – was rightly frustrated and trying to, like everybody else tried to do, make an ill-conceived, illegitimate investigation that’s produced no collusion, no criminal conspiracy, no indictment, no impeachment of this president.

He was trying to make it go away because he says, on page 61 – on page 61 of I.N. 2 (ph) – people should read it – the – Mueller admits that the president is rightly frustrated that he thinks this ill-conceived investigation is going to affect his ability to go forward with foreign policy and his domestic agenda. He’s been under a cloud from day one even though …

RADDATZ: Kellyanne, let’s – we have just a few minutes and I do want to talk about collusion …

CONWAY: FBI Director Comey goes – goes to Trump Tower – this is important – never bothers to come and meet the president-elect for two months between his election and January 6th, comes for that intelligence briefing in Trump Tower. You know how Jim Comey spends the last minutes of his time? Telling the president about some unverified dossier about some golden shower nonsense that’s been disproven in the Mueller report. The BuzzFeed report was …

RADDATZ: Kellyanne, let’s talk about – let’s talk about what else was not proven. The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference.

CONWAY: That’s important (ph).

RADDATZ: Exactly right in the Mueller investigation. But at the heart of this investigation was Russia’s role in the 2016 election, and the Mueller report was unequivocal about that as well saying the Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election, in sweeping and systematic fashion.

The investigation established that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome and that the campaign expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released to Russian efforts.

You were campaign chair, do you accept that Russia worked to help elect Donald Trump?

CONWAY: I think they tried to sow disinformation discord in our democracy and we should never allow that from any foreign government – foreign actor. They were also unsuccessful.

Donald Trump won, we didn’t need WikiLeaks, we had Wisconsin. He won because he was a better candidate with the better message and we had a fraction of the personnel, we had a fraction of the resources, and we were very smart about (inaudible) Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

Martha, it’s very important that your next guest, Adam Schiff, to his credit he and the senator of his state, Dianne Feinstein, pled with President Obama to do more about Russian interference.

They sent a letter to President Obama September of 2016, your own networks talked about collusion in July of 2016. This is an open secret –

RADDATZ: And we will ask Congressman Schiff about that.

CONWAY: So to their – to their credit, people were trying to get the Obama administration to be more serious, they dropped the ball completely, looked the other way, why?

Because the candidate they wanted to win they thought would win, that is a disgrace on our democracy and it should never happen again. But let me make very clear, as campaign manager, I never gave a thought to Russian interference, to Russia helping us.

I was talking to people in –

RADDATZ: You retweeted some things that came from Russian trolls inadvertently.

CONWAY: Well how would I know that? And I was – and I was contacted by WikiLeaks and never – and never responded. I’m sure the investigators know that. And so (inaudible) –

RADDATZ: But let me – I want to – I want to end here with something Senator Mitt Romney said.

CONWAY: He won fairly and squarely and he – when we see President Trump get re-elected, people will point to a couple things like taxes, deregulation, foreign policy.

RADDATZ: Tens of millions of people read those social media posts.

CONWAY: But do you know – do you know why else he’ll get re-elected? We’ll look back at this week and we’ll look this flawed – this ill conceived investigation into collusion, which was meant to sound spy like and furtive.

RADDATZ: Actually they didn’t use that word, they used conspiracy.

CONWAY: Criminal conspiracy – no, the investigators used the right word, but most of the people in the media and the Democratic Party, which sometimes it’s difficult to know the difference –

RADDATZ: And the president’s still using that.

CONWAY: -- a collusion, but they’re all trying to say well we don’t use that word. Adam Schiff in at least 14 tweets I saw today constantly on TV, collusion, collusion. It was meant to sound furtive, it was meant to sound criminal, it was meant to sound like the president would be frog marched out of office.

People will look back at this week as another reason he got re-elected, mark my words, because they spent 22 months, $25 million in taxpayer dollars, constantly beating the drum of collusion.

That’s why I think that you have many of the 2020 candidates and Nancy Pelosi (inaudible) we’re not talking impeachment.

RADDATZ: Let me – let me end with this. I – you have read the report, you have also read reports of lying in the White House and that atmosphere about Comey, about other things, about the Trump Tower.

CONWAY: What do you mean Comey?

RADDATZ: Do you – why Comey was fired.

CONWAY: Because he’s a proven liar (inaudible).

RADDATZ: Why Comey was fired.

CONWAY: No, I think Comey was – Comey was fired for several reasons. First of all, Comey himself has admitted that the president has the absolute constitutional authority to fire the FBI director.

But I will tell you when I went on TV in those ensuing days, I relied almost exclusively on the Rosenstein memo from May 9th, 2017. It’s a remarkable document that I had memorized at the time.

The name of that document, that memo, is called restoring the integrity of the FBI. And it goes on to say that Jim Comey usurped Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s power, he should never have done a press conference, that the way that he handled the end of the Hillary Clinton e-mail investigation –

(CROSS TALK)

RADDATZ: Mueller on why Trump fired Comey, substantial evidence indicates that the catalyst for the president’s decision to fire Comey was Comey’s unwillingness to publicly state that the president was not personally under investigation despite the president’s repeated request that Comey make such an announcement. I just want to end here with --

CONWAY: Well that’s --

RADDATZ: -- with a comment by Senator Mitt Romney, who also weighed in on this. He released a strong statement Friday about the report. Here’s what he said. I am sickened at the extent and pervasiveness of dishonesty and misdirection by individuals in the highest office of the land including the president, I am also appalled that among other things, fellow citizens working in a campaign for president welcomed help from Russia. Senator Romney did say it was good news that the president wasn’t charged with a crime, but he -- does he have a point that this shouldn’t be the standard for the highest office in the land?

CONWAY: The campaign that I managed in those last three months (ph) did not welcome help from Russia. And in fact, I don’t recall getting -- being offered help from Russia. It would have been ridiculous --

RADDATZ: Should the president at least apologize for Wikileaks, saying Russia (ph)--

CONWAY: I think the president deserves an apology from millions of people in this country --

RADDATZ: -- those e-mails?

CONWAY: -- including those who have an awful lot of power in this country in a particular political party, many in the media as well who didn’t just say, let’s let the Mueller investigation go on and let’s see what the conclusion is but day after day, graphic after graphic, chyron after chyron, panel after panel, story after story, were leading the public to believe that there was collusion, there was criminal conspiracy. As for Mr. Romney, as a junior senator in Utah, who certainly wanted to sit in the Oval Office, was told -- was promised, indeed, by his overpaid and underwhelming consultants that he would be elected president, I thought that Mr. Romney missed a great opportunity -- (inaudible) missed a great opportunity this weekend to say one very important thing, which is that he was right in 2012 when he said to the whole world in his debate against then-president Barack Obama that the biggest geopolitical foe was Russia.

People laughed at him, the media ignored him. He was right about that and I think that President Obama should have listened to those words in 2014 when he had ample evidence that Russia was trying to interfere in our democracy and in our elections. So -- but instead Senator Romney did what most people do, they have to have Trump as the subject, the predicate and the adverb in every sentence whereas he should say look, the Mueller report exonerates me, Mitt Romney, I was right about Russia trying to sew discord.

I think this is why many people want to investigate the investigators now and find out why the Obama administration ignored Russian interference and how we got that FISA warrant --

RADDATZ: That’s got to be a wrapping point (ph) there, Kellyanne.

CONWAY: Thank you for having me. Full exoneration, no obstruction, no criminal conspiracy. The president and everyone should have a happy Easter, happy Passover, whatever it is you -- that you celebrate. Thank you, Martha.

RADDATZ: Thanks very much, Kellyanne.

CONWAY: Thank you.

RADDATZ: And joining me now, Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee. Congressman Schiff, Kellyanne Conway has said you should resign as committee chair, I assume you will not. But what about the evidence? You just heard her, you have said there is ample and abundant evidence of collusion leaving the very strong impression there was illegal activity.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): Well, you heard another display of alternate facts from Kellyanne Conway today where she could not even acknowledge that the Russians tried to help the Trump campaign and did provide substantial help to the campaign. But look, I’ve been very clear (inaudible) year, year and a half, that there is ample evidence of collusion in plain sight.

And I use that word very carefully because I also distinguish time and time again between collusion, that is acts of corruption that may or may not be criminal, and proof of a criminal conspiracy. And that is a distinction that Bob Mueller made within the first few pages of his report. In fact, every act that I’ve pointed to as evidence of collusion has now been borne out by the report.

And I will also say that, with respect to most of those acts involving the meeting at Trump Tower, involving the provision of polling data, involving the discussions between the national security advisor and the Russian ambassador; all these and so many more, Kellyanne Conway and the president of the United States call this fake news, disputed that these facts were even fact.

RADDATZ: But Congressman – Congressman …

SCHIFF: We now know from Bob Mueller they were fact.

RADDATZ: You – you went farther than saying ample evidence, you once described to me on this program that the Trump administration’s actions related to the Russian probe are, quote, of a size and scope probably beyond Watergate. What do you say now?

SCHIFF: Well, I think it’s clear from the Mueller report that that’s exactly right. The obstruction of justice in particular in this case is far worse than anything that Richard Nixon did. The -- the break in by the Russians of the democratic institutions, a foreign adversary far more significant than the plumbers breaking into the democratic headquarters. So yes, I would say in every way this is more significant than Watergate. And the fact that a candidate for president and now president of the United States would not only not stand up and resist Russian interference in our election but would welcome it goes well beyond anything Nixon did.

The fact that the president of the United States would take Putin’s side over his own intelligence agencies go well beyond anything Richard Nixon did. So yes, I think it is far more serious than Watergate.

RADDATZ: On obstruction of justice, based on the information in the report, do you believe the president did obstruct justice?

SCHIFF: I do believe that he obstructed justice and did so in many ways. And I think that the Mueller report points out how the elements of obstruction are met in several instances, several courses of the president’s conduct. What Bob Mueller said -- and this is obviously directly contrary to what Bill Barr represented to the country -- is that he felt bound by the office of legal counsel opinion that he could not indict a sitting president. Now Kellyanne Conway points to that as proof of innocence but it’s not. Bob Mueller made it abundantly clear he felt he could not indict the president. The most that he could do was say that the evidence did not exonerate the president.

And I think the reason why he did that is because he could not only not indict the president but I think he also felt that he could not say that the president should be indicted, because that would be effectively the same thing. That would cast the same stigma over the president that the president would be powerless to remove. So I think that’s why Bob Mueller made that non-traditional prosecutorial judgment. He came as close to saying that the evidence of obstruction was evidence of a crime as he could within the Department of Justice regulations. And that’s, I think, the point that he was trying to get across, that he preserved the evidence for when the president was out of office and that he also laid out the evidence so that Congress could understand and undertake its own responsibility.

RADDATZ: And Congressman Schiff, let’s turn to impeachment. Senator Elizabeth Warren has tweeted, the severity of this misconduct demands that elected officials in both parties set aside political considerations and do their constitutional duty, that means the House should initiate impeachment proceedings against the president of the United States. You’ve said unless there’s bipartisan support for it, it is a bad idea. But what about that constitutional duty or any precedent that this might set?

SCHIFF: Well look, I think Liz Warren makes an important point, and that is that the level of evidence in the Muller report is serious and damning and in a normal circumstance would be, I think without question within the realm of impeachable offenses. We are, unfortunately, in an environment today where the GOP leadership, people like Kevin McCarthy, are willing to carry the president’s water not matter how corrupt or unethical or dishonest the president’s conduct may be. And in those kind of circumstances, when Mitch McConnell will not stand up to the president either, it means that an impeachment is likely to be unsuccessful.

Now it may be that we undertake an impeachment nonetheless. I think what we’re going to have to decide as a caucus is what is the best thing for the country. Is the best thing for the country to take up an impeachment proceeding because to do otherwise sends a message that this conduct is somehow compatible with office or is it in the best interest of the country not to take up an impeachment that we know will not be successful in the Senate because the Republican leadership will not do its duty? That’s a very tough question and I think is one we ought not to make overnight.

RADDATZ: Just the final question here, Congressman, you said the Attorney General Bill Barr did a grave disservice to the country by misrepresenting significant parts of the Mueller report.

Congressman Eric Swalwell, your colleague in the Intel Comission, said Barr should resign. Do you think he needs to step down?

SCHIFF: Look, I think he should have never been confirmed and I said so at the time, and he absolutely should never have been even considered unless he recused himself from an investigation in which he had such an obvious bias.

I’m not ready to speculate about whether he should resign or not given that that’s not going to happen anyway. But the fact of the matter is that Bill Barr views himself as the president’s lawyer, not the attorney general of the United States of America.

And he I think quit deliberately misrepresented in saying that there was no evidence of collusion and that is not what the Mueller report says. When he said that there was no obstruction and that essentially wanted him to make that decision, gave the impression, Mueller did not feel bound by the Office of Legal Counsel opinion, that mislead the country.

When he provided his own summary and we now know that Bob Mueller had his own summary, there was nothing preventing Bill Barr from if he wanted to give advanced notice of what the report was going to say to give Bob Mueller’s own words, Bill Barr instead chose to mislead the country with his own spin.

A spin that was embraced by the president, and I think that history will reflect that Bill Barr let the country down when it needed an attorney general of substance.

RADDATZ: OK thanks very much for joining us this morning, Congressman.