'This Week' Transcript 6-21-20:​ Sen. Tim Scott, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

Dan Abrams and Pierre Thomas.

And joining me now exclusively is Senator Tim Scott. He's leading the Senate Republican effort on police reform.

But I want to begin, Senator Scott, with the news over the weekend about the firing of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman. Do you have any concerns about at least the appearance here with the attorney general firing somebody who was overseeing an investigation into the president's personal lawyer?

SEN. TIM SCOTT, (R) SOUTH CAROLINA: I don't honestly. I think President Trump actually hired Mr. Berman and he fired Mr. Berman. Everyone at the DOJ works at the pleasure of the president, number one. Number two, there's no indication whatever that whatever is being investigated will not continue to move on.

KARL: So, will you track and see? I mean, right now we know his deputy is taking over, Audrey Strauss, but there's no guarantee that she couldn't be replaced as well. How important is it to you that those investigations continue without any interference from Washington?

SCOTT: Well, a, I don't know that anyone has any evidence on what's in the investigation, so as far as I can tell there's no indication that those investigations will stop. Number two, I would say that Jay Clayton the person who has been confirmed by the senate as the SEC head is the person line to take over that position. He is a straight shooter. He is black and white. And it will be very hard for him not to move on any credible evidence in any situation and in any case.

KARL: Of course this comes as John Bolton has made some extraordinary allegations against the president. I know that you know John Bolton well. He is certainly not a member of the deep state. He is not a liberal Democrat. What do you make of his rather serious allegations against the president?

SCOTT: Well, I do wish that Mr. Bolton would have come into the House under oath and testified. One of the things about making allegations in a book for $29.95, certainly is going to be a best seller, I'm sure. The problem is that when you're not selling it in a book, you're not putting yourself in a position to be cross-examined. So, for $29.95, you can monetize his national security clearance, but under oath he would have had an opportunity to answer questions and not just make assertions.

It would have been good for him to come to the House, answer the questions under oath and be cross examined so that we would have more information about fact patterns that he suggests are true. So far it looks like he monetized it more than he has actually provided a fact pattern.

KARL: Well, on much of that, the Democrats would probably agree with you, although obviously the president didn't want him to testify in the House.

But let me ask you, the president in response to this has called Bolton a wacko and a sick puppy, disgruntled boring fool who only wants to go to war.

He also of his former chief of staff said John Kelly was way over his head. Called his former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, the world's most overrated general. His secretary of state, dumb as a rock. Jeff Sessions, who was his attorney general for two years, not mentally qualified.

These are some of the most important positions in government -- secretary of state, defense, national security adviser, chief of staff. What does it say about President Trump that he would appoint such people as that to those positions?

SCOTT: Well, it certainly says that the president's love language is not words of encouragement. That's what I get out of that sequence of events and comments.

KARL: Well, may be a slight understatement.

So, let's move on to your -- your bill, the Justice Act, which you unveiled this week. And I was struck when you unveiled it. You talked about your own personal experience.

We, of course, know that you had been stopped by a Capitol policeman coming into the capitol as a United States senator. You said you’d recently been -- been pulled over for what you described as driving while black.

What in your bill will address that type of action? What -- will anything address that?

SCOTT: Well, certainly, there's -- in our bill, there’s a lot of accountability, so that we -- not only do we provide resources for more training, but we also provide oversight and accountability, so that we can get to the root of the problem. The only way to get to that root of the problem is to have as much information collected by the FBI.

Today, only about 40 percent of offices actually report their information.

So, for us to see the patterns in law enforcement that may be problematic, we need all of the information. That's how we lead in the direction of how to target our grants to get the outcomes that we want.

KARL: I was --

SCOTT: It’s (ph) very important part of our legislation.

KARL: I was struck by one place that praised your bill, The Root”, which is an African-American-oriented liberal online magazine said that the GOP bill is likely -- is more likely to stop killing -- stop cops from killing black people. And they go on to say that the bill would enforce its provision by reducing federal grant money that’s already available to state and local law enforcement agencies. Scott wants to prevent departments who don't comply with the law from continuing to receive these funds.

And then the article goes on to say, that sounds a lot like defund police.

(LAUGHTER)

SCOTT: Yes, Jonathan, I guess that's a question?

KARL: Yes.

SCOTT: God bless “The Root”. It's nice to have them on my side of a blue moon. I’m not sure I would go with their conclusions.

But yes, it is important for us to use the resources that we provide to law enforcement and a way to get them to compel them towards the direction that we think is in the best interest of the nation, of the communities that they serve, and, frankly, of the officers themselves.

And so, what we try to do is bridge that gap. One of the areas that he's probably referring to is the importance of body cameras. Five years ago, I started this journey after the Walter Scott shooting in North Charleston. A man was shot in the back five times and then there was a false police report that brought us to a conclusion that was inconsistent with reality, period.

Had we had the type of resources in place, I think we can prevent more of these deaths and certainly have enhanced penalties for falsified police reports. That's not in the House bill. It's only exclusively in our bill.

The false police report has an enhanced penalty on top of the SBI, serious bodily injury, or death that leads to prosecution. So, it's really important for us to bring more emphasis on character-driven law enforcement. If we miss that, we miss the entire boat.

KARL: And I guess their point is, if the -- if the police departments don't do what you are asking, they will lose access to federal funds. So -- so there would be an element of --

SCOTT: Yes --

KARL: -- of withholding funding here.

SCOTT: Well, very important aspect of our bill, as well as the House bill, this is where 70 percent of it overlaps.

The importance is that if the police -- as an example, we all want to ban chokeholds. We know the state that -- the House knows and the Senate knows that you can't ban local use of chokeholds or state use of chokeholds except for the compelled behavior by the federal grants that come into play. And by removing those federal grants, you actually position those departments to change their behavior, change their policy in the direction of satisfying what we all know and frankly in South Carolina, very few if any departments still have a chokehold because that we already know is an unnecessary tactic except for saving the life of the officer.

And so, we do use the resources in an effective way. But we believe that you actually need more resources, not less resources, if you want officers to be trained effectively, you have to give them the tools called training to get there. That requires more resources.

We know that if you want more information on the federal level, that requires more resources for record keeping and for data collection. The House bill says the exact same thing.

So we are in a position that says, in order to get the law enforcement agencies to improve their data collection, to improve their training, to improve the de-escalation of situations and the duty to intervene, we use resources from the federal level to compel or coerce local behavior. It's the exact same thing the House does because the U.S. Constitution doesn't allow the federal government to take over local police departments.

KARL: Right. Right. These are -- this is local police.

So let me ask you before you go about Mary Elizabeth Taylor --

SCOTT: Yes, sir.

KARL: Who was, of course, the former assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs, somebody who you supported getting that position. She has resigned. And in her letter of resignation she writes, the president's comments and actions surrounding racial injustice in black Americans cut sharply against my core values and convictions. I must follow the dictates of my conscious and resign.

And I -- I want to ask you to comment on -- on her resignation, because I know she's somebody you supported, but also when you've heard some of what the president has done, just over the past couple of weeks, invoking the words of segregationists, saying that -- you know, taking credit for -- for making -- for Juneteenth becoming something that people know about. When you hear his words, you see what he has done, have you ever felt that way, that -- that his actions cut sharply against your core values and convictions?

SCOTT: Well, I certainly have spoken out about the Charlottesville situation. He and I sat down after that and that's how we got opportunity zones. I spoke out about the comments about the squad in Baltimore. So the president has said things that I have found offensive. I've spoken out against those things publicly. And I also called him and we had constructive conversations.

Here's what I say. I think Mary Elizabeth is a wonderful person, brilliant. She has an incredibly bright future. She's following her convictions. I believe that my convictions have allowed me to work on -- with the president on opportunities zones, on the highest funding for HBCU, Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the history of the country on permanent funding for those schools.

I've been able to work with the president on the executive order so that we could make sure that more folks who are suspects get to go home if they were not stopped under appropriate manners and go to jail if necessary. We were able to sit with the families of victims of police brutality and have a serious and civil conversation where the families left and they said themselves they were heard by this president. I'm not sure what their expectation was coming in.

I know what their expectations were going out. And, frankly, whether it's Dick Durbin, with his use of token versus other comments made by the president, there is plenty of blame of race on both sides that we need to be more sensitive on the issue of race in this nation. But in order for us to make progress, I think it's kind of insincere or at least not authentic to suggest that one side has a bigger problem than the other, especially if you look at the 1994 Crime Bill that Cory Booker himself said to Joe Biden, this thing locked up a disproportionate share of African-Americans and then he worked with the president, President Trump --

KARL: All right.

SCOTT: To get the First Act -- First Step taken care of. So we both are working -- both sides of the aisle should be working for a more harmonious union called the great United States of American.

KARL: All right, on that note, thank you, Senator Scott. Appreciate you joining us.

SCOTT: Yes, sir.

KARL: Thank you very much.

SCOTT: Thank you, Jon.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ERIC SWALWELL, (D) CALIFORNIA: Thank you, John Bolton, for being the firefighter that shows up to the building that's already burned with the fire hose and saying I'm here to help.

REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES, (D) NEW YORK: It's curious to me that now he has something to say when he could have stepped forward as a patriot when the stakes were high.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, (D) CALIFORNIA: As damning as the allegations against the president are in that book, they were equally damning of John Bolton for keeping it concealed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KARL: House Democrats there blasting John Bolton for going public only after he had a book to sell. Bolton declined to cooperate with the House impeachment inquiry last fall. Let's talk to one of the leaders of the that effort, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, who served as an impeachment manager during President Trump's Senate impeachment trial.

Senator Jeffries [sic], let me start, though, with the breaking news over the weekend, the firing of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman. And we now have heard from the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, you are a member of the Judiciary Committee, saying that they will investigate, the committee will investigate, and has invited Geoffrey Berman to testify. Do you expect that he will actually testify?

JEFFRIES: Well, it’s my hope that at some point the Judiciary Committee will hear from the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Mr. Berman, because I think he has a lot to say about a continuing pattern of chaos, crisis and corruption that we have seen from the Trump administration from the very beginning until this very day.

KARL: But at the end of the day, the president gets to hire, gets to choose, nominate, appoint, in the case on enacting U.S. attorneys. He also, doesn't he, have the right to fire U.S. attorneys?

JEFFRIES: We have a long tradition in this country of there being no political interference between the White House and the Department of Justice, which is the primary vehicle at the federal level for ensuring that there's equal protection under the law, liberty and justice for all, anchored in the principle that we are a government of the people, by the people, and for the people, not a government of a dictator or a monarch or a king.

That's why Chairman Adler has indicated, with the full support of Speaker Pelosi, that we are going to have this hearing on political interference between the White House and the Department of Justice and present the facts to the American people and take it from there.

KARL: OK, let's turn to John Bolton. I mean, we know your criticism that he should have come out earlier. But let me ask you about his critique of the House Democrats. He said it was malpractice to focus the impeachment inquiry so narrowly to Ukraine given all the -- all else that was going on. Is he right about that? In hindsight should you have included more in your impeachment inquiry than simply Ukraine?

JEFFRIES: Not at all. John Bolton is a political opportunist and a profiteer. He had the opportunity to step forward and participate in the House impeachment inquiry and share any information he had about wrong doing by President Trump and other membes of his administration and he declined.

He also could have stepped forward in the midst of the Senate impeachment trial, but he ran and hid. That's unfortunate.

At the end of the day however, House impeachment managers proved with clear and convincing evidence that Donald Trump corruptly abused his power by pressuring a foreign government, Ukraine, to target Joe Biden, an American citizen, solely for political gain as part of his corrupt scheme to interfere in the 2020 election. We established that. The Senate committed malpractice in terms of acquitting Donald Trump and now it's in the hands of the American people.

KARL: Well, when you hear the allegations that Bolton is now making though about what he said with President Xi regarding helping his election and also what he said to President Erdogan of Turkey, are those impeachable offenses in your view?

JEFFRIES: Well, we litigated the question of impeachment and Donald Trump is impeached and forever will be. We had a trial in the Senate that wasn't functionally a trial because like any other impeachment trial in the history of the republic, the senators declined to call a single witness. They declined to issue a single subpoena. They declined to review a single document and that was unfortunate.

But, again, as I’ve indicated, this is all now in the hands of the American people, who are going to have a whole host of things to decide as to whether this president deserves re-election, including his incompetent response to the COVID-19 pandemic, his failure to really deliver in a meaningful way economically on behalf of every day Americans and his inability to lead during a moment of confronting the long history of systemic racism in this country.

KARL: Congressman Jeffries, before you go I want to ask you a different question. If Democrats retain the House, do you think that Nancy Pelosi should step aside and we should have a black speaker of the house?

JEFFRIES: Not at all. Nancy Pelosi has done a phenomenal job as speaker leading our for the people agenda which has been focused on lowering health care cost, increasing pay for every day Americans, dealing with defending our democracy, our COVID-19 response has been tremendous and comprehensive. We will pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act this Thursday which will help strike a blow against police violence, police brutality and police abuse.

She has been a legendary speaker working with a historically diverse caucus leading us forward. And I look forward to her continuing to do so in the next Congress.

KARL: All right. Definitive answer to that question. Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, thank you for joining us.

JEFFRIES: Thank you.