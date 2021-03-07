'This Week' Transcript 3-7-21: Sen. Joe Manchin, Gov. Mike DeWine, Sec. Lloyd Austin

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, March 7, 2021 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC’S “THIS WEEK” CO-ANCHOR: But it almost didn’t happen. With no Republican support, marathon negotiations ensued as Democrats worked to keep their party unified in an evenly divided Senate. Moderate Senator Joe Manchin, a critical swing vote at the center of it all.

And Senator Manchin joins me now.

Senator, you brought the Senate to a standstill for 10 hours on Friday, threatened to side with Republicans and did not budge until a call from the president and significant concessions were made.

In the end, you got $300 a month instead for $400 for benefits. So, in this pandemic economy, you don’t think people need more money?

SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-WV): Well, first of all, Martha, it’s good to be with you, OK? And next of all, I didn’t do anything intentionally whatsoever. I did everything I could to bring us together so we have more support and the public will get the needed help that’s needed.

We have so many different ways that we’re helping the public with this piece of legislation. It’s not that I don’t think -- I think that basically what would have happened, going from $300 to $400, there’s going to be a glitch for people who are going to go without an employment checks for a while. $300 is kept systematically and kept a smooth transition through there.

Also, we did things with child tax credit that we’ve never done before, which I’m so proud, because we’re going to help families with children, lift children out of poverty. Also, Martha, this was a targeted piece of legislation. It was because people need the help and we help every scenario.

Also, we targeted our cities, our counties, our municipalities, so there are going to be the first time having money that they’re all able to use and control their own destiny with infrastructure. They can fix waterlines now, sewer lines, they can get Internet.

We’ve done so much and we’ve extended this. This was all part of the big package and I always try to work with my Democrat colleagues, my caucus and my Republican friends. And there was an awful lot of input for over the last month.

RADDATZ: Senator, we know you were all about bipartisanship. But President Biden did get a single Republican vote for relief package in the middle of a pandemic. So, at this point, doesn’t bipartisanship seem like a false hope?

MANCHIN: Not at all, Martha. The first group of people that President Biden brought to the White House was 10 of my friends and colleagues, 10 Republicans, to see what their idea was. He -- they came out with a proposal. He thought we needed to do a lot more, which that is his prerogative and I support him with that.

But with that, we had an awful lot of input from Republican friends all through this process. But all the changes that we made that were basically brought into this process came by working with my Republican and Democratic colleagues together. There are about 20 of us that work continuously. So they had tremendous amount of input. They just couldn’t get there at the end.

And President Biden encouraged them to be involved all the way through. He spoke to them all the way up to the end.

So, I know that. I know in his heart and he will continue to reach out. That’s just who he is.

RADDATZ: You know, “Politico” wrote that you’re outsized influence has cast its shadow over the Senate since the day the Democrats captured their 50/50 majority. They’re talking about this. They’re talking about minimum wage, cabinet appointments. If they’re not getting bipartisan support, which they aren’t no matter how many meetings they have, do the Democrats now have to cater to Joe Manchin’s agenda?

MANCHIN: Not at all, no. I didn’t lobby for this position. I’ve never changed, Martha. I’m the same person I have been all my life and since I’ve been in the public offices, I’m the same. I’ve been voting the same way for the last 10 years.

I look for that moderate middle. The commonsense that comes with the moderate middle is who I am. That’s what people expect. My state of West Virginia, they know me, they know how I’ve governed. I’ve tried to basically represent them in the best of my ability. These are hard-working, good commonsense people. That’s what I want and that’s what I keep trying -- I try to do.

You’ve got to work a little bit harder when we have this toxic atmosphere and the divisions that we have and the tribal mentality. Martha, that’s not to be acceptable. You’ve got to work hard and fight that. Fight against those urges just to cloister in with your group and say, well, this is where I am.

I always want that moderate middle to be able to work, and that’s where you govern from. That’s where you run your life from.

RADDATZ: And let’s talk about the minimum wage. You and seven other Democratic senators voted against Bernie Sanders’ amendment that would have increased the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Here’s what White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said about that.

(Begin Video Clip)

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: We agree with Senator Sanders. And the president’s going to be standing right alongside him, fighting for an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour. And he will use his political capital to get that done.

(End Video Clip)

RADDATZ: You have your own proposal to increase the minimum wage to $11. So is Joe Biden wasting his political capital on you to get to $15?

MANCHIN: Not at -- Martha, not at all. President Joe Biden knows how to get a deal done. And the bottom-line is there is not one senator out of 100 that doesn’t want to raise the minimum wage. $7.25 is sinfully (ph) low. We must raise it.

I agree with President Biden when he says, if you go to work everyday, you should be above the poverty guidelines. Well, the poverty guidelines to be above that if you’re going to work and working full-time, should be $11 base. That should be your base. And then we index it with inflation to make sure it never gets back in this political conundrum we have right now.

It shouldn’t be a political football. We do the same thing with Social Security, we index that to make sure that inflation and make sure that it moves forward with the CPI, we can do it the same.

Now, we have a deal here to be made. If -- everyone agrees it should be raised, Bernie has chosen $15 and you know what? An awful lot of areas and states have moved to $15. A lot of them moved a lot further than $7.25. There’s very few, I think if any, are at $7.25. But we need to base -- the base of our minimum wage should be above the poverty guideline so you have the respect and dignity of work.

And that’s what we’re going to do. And I think you’ll find us come to an agreement, we’ll work this out, and move forward, the way it should be.

RADDATZ: Well --

MANCHIN: It (ph) should be together.

RADDATZ: Senator, we’ll be watching that. I want to turn, finally, to Governor Cuomo. You were a former governor. Overnight, more stories about Governor Cuomo with several staffers telling The Washington Post that it was a toxic, hostile work environment for decades. Also accusations of sexual harassment and you know about the debacle at the nursing homes.

Do you think it’s time for Governor Cuomo to resign, to step down?

MANCHIN: These are serious allegations. I understand. I understand there’s an investigation. And we should wait until the investigation is finished.

I’ve seen a rush to judgment before and I think the investigation should proceed and make a decision later. And that’s what I would hope that everyone would do and allow this process to go through. Allow the investigation to be completed. Allow the person to be able to defend themselves and tell their story too. That is the way our process -- that’s who we are as a country. The rule of law is our bedrock and everyone deserves that opportunity.

RADDATZ: Thanks so much for joining us this morning, Senator Manchin.

MANCHIN: Thank you, Martha. Thanks for having me.

RADDATZ: Now to the push by some governors to relax coronavirus restrictions. This morning, our new ABC News/Ipsos poll shows more than half of Americans think relaxing mask mandates is happening too quickly. But as the pace of vaccinations picks up and cases and hospitalizations keep falling, governors are speeding up reopenings,

Ohio's Governor Mike DeWine joins me now to discuss his approach.

I want to get what you're doing in Ohio in a moment, Governor, but I want to first talk about what is happening with your fellow governors in Texas, Mississippi, who are ending their mask mandates, opening up the states' businesses, restaurants to 100 percent despite advice from the CDC. Are they making a mistake?

GOV. MIKE DEWINE (R-OH): Well, Martha, I have a great deal of respect for my colleagues in Texas and Mississippi. You know, we're trying to do it the Ohio way. And you know with the vaccine, we're now on the offense, that's the great thing.

But in Ohio, we can't give up the defense. We have found that these mask work exceedingly well. Schools are a prime example.

We've seen it in retail. Ninety-three percent of Ohioans when they go into a retail establishment are wearing masks, so they've done a phenomenal job.

Our teachers have done a phenomenal job in school. Kids wearing masks every single day, we know that this makes a huge, huge difference. So, as we push forward to vaccinate as people as we can, we -- as of close of business tomorrow, we'll probably be over 2 million Ohioans who gotten the first dose and, you know, about a million who got the second dose. So, we're moving very quickly in regard to that. And, you know, every day gets better and better and better.

But as we're doing that, we can't give up the defense and so we've got to, you know, continue to do that. We've set a metric, we put a goal out there, when we got to 50 cases per 100,000 for every two weeks, that's what the epidemiologists that we consulted said, when we get down to that figure, then we'll be able to take the health orders off.

But we’re a ways from that but we’re moving forward.

RADDATZ: Governor, I want to ask you whether you thought it was a political decision by Governor Abbott to do what he's done.

DEWINE: Martha, I can't -- you know, I don't know what's going on in Texas. I got one state to worry about. That's Ohio. And that’s -- that's a full-time job.

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: Okay, well, let's talk about that. You have also faced pressure to end the mask mandate. You were a conservative. Your constituents know the risks now.

What’s wrong with the argument that people will make up their own minds?

DEWINE: Martha, throughout this, we’ve really learned a lot. You know, when this started a year ago, no one had a clue how effective these masks were. We have seen it, we actually tested it in schools. You know, we've seen it even when kids are closer than 6 feet apart in schools, when they’re all wearing a mask, virtually no spread in that school and that classroom, so we know it.

When we put the mask order on and actually started enforcing it, we started -- we saw a significant drop in cases, a slow down. So we've seen it throughout this last year, these mask really, really work and we're still at a, you know, fairly high level. We're at 179 cases per 100,000 for two weeks. That is over the high incidence level. High incidence level, according to CDC, is 100 cases.

Now, we've come down a lot. In December, we were over 700.

RADDATZ: Governor, I --

DEWINE: So, I’m optimistic about where we’re going. But, Martha, it’s not time to do it yet.

RADDATZ: I want to talk about schools.

In Ohio, all teachers and staff qualified to be vaccinated and 95 percent of students are back in the classroom now. But in Cleveland, where students have not been in the classroom in a year, the teachers unions just voted to continue remote learning, even though all teachers and personnel who wanted to be vaccinated have been. They were given priority over others because of their jobs and yet still do not want to go back to the classroom.

What are you doing to resolve that?

DEWINE: Well, Martha, I talked to the CEO two days ago. You know, he believes that this will get worked out. I think it's going to get worked out. I like to look at the glass as 95 percent full because, you know, if you go back at the beginning of this year, half of our kids in Ohio were totally remote. Today, 95 percent of them are in class. So we're excited about where we are.

We made a deal. Like, candidly, you said it absolutely correctly, we told the schools, if you will go back by March 1 -- and a lot of our schools, our rural schools, have been in -- all year long. But I'm talking about the ones, some of our urban kids, many of our urban kids have been out of school for one whole year. We had to get them back. Absolutely urgent that we did. So we -- frankly, we made a deal. We said, look, if you will -- if you will go back into school, and -- and we made them all sign a paper and we made the superintendents and the CEOs sign a paper, if you go back in school, promise by March 1, we will vaccinate everyone in your school that wants to. And it's worked exceedingly well and it's safe because we're vaccinating the teachers. They need to go back.

RADDATZ: OK, thanks so much for joining us again this morning, Governor. Always good to see you.

DEWINE: Thank you, Martha.

(COMMERCIAL)

RADDATZ (VO): Lloyd Austin's years in uniform stretched from the halls of West Point to the battlefields of Iraq where I shared a ride out Baghdad with him back in 2011

RADDATZ: How does your combat experience, your 41 years in uniform, guide you now as a civilian leader?

AUSTIN: You certainly come into the position with a great appreciation for the complexities of combat. And you also have an appreciation for the impact that combat has, not only on the country that you're fighting in, but also on the resources of the countries that are actually fighting. You know, we want to lead with diplomacy in every case. But if deterrence fails, then you must fight. You fight to win. And so you want to make sure that -- that your -- your -- your troops are properly resourced, properly trained and focused the right way so that they can not only win but win decisively.

RADDATZ (VO): During his 41 years in the army, it was not just combat that tested Austin... he broke through many racial barriers along the way.

AUSTIN: I can remember going to a bus station with my mother and looking at the restrooms that were, you know, male, female and colored. That's kind of how we started, how I started as a child and to trise to -- to be able to rise to a position of secretary of defense in my lifetime is quite incredible. But you have to ask yourself, you know, why it took so long to -- to -- to have an African American secretary of defense What we want to make sure happens going forward is that I am not the last African American secretary of defense, that we create those opportunities in our ranks for African Americans and Hispanics to rise to the very highest ranks in our military.

RADDATZ (VO): And to that end, battling extremism is high on his agenda.

RADDATZ:I want to turn to -- to January 6th. More than 40 veterans have been arrested from that day. You have asked for a one day stand down for everyone to talk about extremism. What are you hearing in terms about extremism in the ranks?

AUSTIN:I just got an initial brief back from -- from our service secretary's on -- on how they're conducting the stand down, and they're all going about it in a bit of a different way, as you would expect. Great initiative. And they're all doing great work. They're having some really in-depth conversations with their troops on -- on values, on the oath that we took, on the importance of unit cohesion. This is not about you know political parties or political beliefs.

This is behavior that can really tear at the fabric of our institution, and so we want to make sure that our troops are reminded of -- of what our values are, reminded of the oath that we took coming in.

And in my belief, my strong belief, Martha, is that 99.9 percent of our troops embrace those values and are focused on the right things and are doing the right things each and every day.

RADDATZ: I want to move to Iraq. This week, we saw a second significant attack with those 10 rockets. Do you know who did it and what kind of responses might we expect?

AUSTIN: Well, we're still developing the intelligence. We're encouraging the Iraqis to move as fast as they can to investigate the incident and they are doing that. But you can expect that we will always hold people accountable for their acts. We want to make sure that again, we understand who’s responsible for this. The message to those who would carry out such an attack is you know expect us to do what’s necessary to defend ourselves.

We’ll strike if that’s what we think we need to do at a time and place of our own choosing.

We demand the right to protect our troops.

RADDATZ: Has Iran been given the message that this is not an escalation when we retaliate?

AUSTIN: I think Iran is -- is fully capable of assessing, you know, the strike and our activities and they'll draw their own conclusions. But what they should draw from this again is that we're going to defend our troops and our response will be thoughtful, it will be appropriate. We would hope that they would choose to do the right things.

RADDATZ: And I want to talk about Saudi. You said last week you had a good call with your counterpart, the defense minister, who happens to be Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince, who the U.S. said had approved the kill or capture of Jamal Khashoggi. How do you deal with a counterpart like that?

AUSTIN: Our president has been clear that we'll have a different type of relationship with the Saudis going forward. And it doesn't mean that it won't be a good relationship, I fully expect that it will be a good relationship, but it will be a bit different.

My focus is to defend this country and protect our interests. And -- and Saudi is, you know, from my perspective, it is a -- it is a strategic partner in the region. And -- and certainly we have security commitments in that area. And it's necessary that we're going to have to work together to make sure that -- that we achieve our goals and objectives.

But I think just because you have a good strategic relationship with an ally or partner, it doesn't mean that you can't hold them accountable for for -- for -- for various things.

RADDATZ: He was not sanctioned. He was not punished.

AUSTIN: You know, everything that -- that we do, as -- in the U.S., we're going to lead with our values, but we're going to protect our interests.

RADDATZ: And on China, you just published your priorities for the force, and you specifically call out China.

AUSTIN: China's been busy modernizing its military and -- and developing capabilities and trying to close the competitive edge that we've always enjoyed. They've also been very aggressive in the region. In some cases, they've been coercive and some of that coercion has been directed against our allies, and our allies are very important to us.

RADDATZ: You also said in your priorities that the greatest domestic threat to our security is COVID. I know that FEMA has asked for 100 teams to go out there. You're up at about 18. What can we expect in the coming weeks?

AUSTIN: The military has a significant capability, capacity, and we can add speed and scale to anything that -- that we endeavor to take part in.

I've been out to visit our troops that are out there vaccinating. And -- and it's really remarkable to see not only how our troops feel about what they're doing, but also how the American public responds to the interaction with our troops. It's just amazing, just fantastic.

RADDATZ: Thanks very much, Secretary.

AUSTIN: Thanks, Martha.