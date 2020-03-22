'This Week' Transcript 3-22-20: FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor, Gov. Phil Murphy, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, March 22, 2020 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR: Over the next hour, we're going to break it all down ahead of a crucial week in confronting this crisis, from the emergency medical response to the economic fallout to the many ways this virus takes a toll on all of us. Dr. Jen Ashton will join us shortly with her take on what the latest numbers mean and how you can protect yourself.

But we begin this morning with FEMA Director Peter Gaynor, who is now in charge of the government's response effort.

Good morning, Mr. Gaynor. And I want to start right away with FEMA's mission, which is to lead America, to prepare for, prevent, respond to and recover from disaster. So how did we get to this point, where we have healthcare workers desperate for critical supplies?

PETE GAYNOR, FEMA ADMINISTRATOR: It's a -- it's a great question, Martha. And, you know, my role today is -- is about today; it's about tomorrow; and it's about where we are next week. My job is to get together whole of government, all of nation, to include our business partners, to ensure that we can navigate our way out of this. That's what we're doing every day.

So when it comes to things like supplies, we are shipping supplies -- we shipped yesterday; we shipped today; we're going to ship tomorrow. We're going to try to meet every need in the nation.

But a word of caution. Supplies that governors are looking for are the same supplies that every other country in the world is looking for. So this is a global problem. It's a national problem. And, again, we're working hard every day here to meet those demands.

RADDATZ: We -- we know you're working hard. The task force announced yesterday that 600 million N-95 masks to protect healthcare workers have now been ordered. But no one on that task force, not the president, not the vice president, not you, could answer the question, "When will they be ready for use?"

Let me run you part of that exchange that began with our own Trevor Ault.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: When exactly can they expect to receive these masks, though?

GAYNOR: Every single governor across the country's looking for the exact same things. So there's a balance, but we're examining the entire supply chain, to make sure that we make them...

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP (?): When will the masks start coming?

GAYNOR: They're -- they're -- they're out there now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RADDATZ: They're out there now. So can you tell us this morning when those masks will be distributed and how many?

GAYNOR: They have been distributed. They've been distributed over the past couple weeks. They're shipping today. They'll ship tomorrow. We find more and more masks shipped because we have -- developing great partnerships with the commercial sector out there, through donations, ramping up production.

So, again, they have been shipping. We are trying to focus those shipments on the most critical hot spots in the country, places like New York City, Washington state, California. That is our priorities.

RADDATZ: But -- but will the healthcare systems there be overwhelmed before masks get there?

I know you've been shipping some masks, but these 600 million ordered are very important and critical at this point.

GAYNOR: We...

RADDATZ: Will they get them in time, before the health system is overwhelmed?

GAYNOR: Again, they're shipping today. They've shipped yesterday. They're shipped tomorrow. And I think one of the things...

RADDATZ: When you say "they," what do you mean? How many? Which masks, the new masks?

GAYNOR: Well, I mean, there's hundreds of thousands of -- millions of things that we're shipping from the stockpile. I mean, I can't give you the details about what every single state of what every single city's doing. But -- but I'm telling you that we are shipping from our national stockpile. We're shipping from vendors. We're shipping from donations.

It's -- it is -- the demand is great. The demand from governors is great. The demand around the world is great. And I -- I have the best experts here. I have a two-star general from the Joint Staff here, logistics, that is helping me solve these problems, plus many other from government. We are in this 100 percent.

RADDATZ: How many masks were in the strategic stockpile? You said you're shipping from the stockpile. Have all those masks been distributed? And if not, why not?

GAYNOR: Again, there are still supplies in the stockpile. We are shipping all those supplies to all the demands, all the asks from all th governors every day. We are -- we're prepared to go to zero in the stockpile to meet demand.

Again, it's a whole of government effort. And if could -- if I could just, you know, and this is shared responsibility. I know the president and Dr. Fauci talked about testing. You know, if you don't need a test, you don't have symptoms, please don't get a test. Because the demand for (inaudible) on unnecessary tests is -- is something that's working against us.

So we're all in it together. Every American has a role to play. And we ask you, if you need to get a test and you have symptoms, go get it. If you just want to test to make yourself feel better, please don't do that.

RADDATZ: I just want one more time on these masks. You say you're shipping them out where they're needed first. You've still got some in the stockpile. I wonder why that stockpile hasn't been depleted. Have you seen the urgent pleas from healthcare workers?

GAYNOR: We have. I have talked to our governors. I have talked to emergency managers. We've done updates with the task force. I am well aware of the high demand for these items.

RADDATZ: But, again, so why haven't those been shipped to those urgent care facilities? If you have those masks in the stockpile as you say you have, and they're shipped, why weren't they shipped before -- which really goes back to my original question -- how are we in such bad shape at this point, in terms of supply?

GAYNOR: Yeah, so, again, like I said in the beginning, you know, my focus is today, right? Filling all the demands that have been in the queue, filling the demands that we get today, tomorrow, and through the next month, to make sure that we find, connect the supply with the demand and meet that need.

RADDATZ: You said your agency hadn't been invited to join the White House task force until last week. Should FEMA's involvement have ramped up sooner? And why didn't it?

GAYNOR: Well, you know, I'm not going to look back at, you know, what should have been done, what wasn't done. And we can do that at a later time. Again, my focus as the lead for coordinating federal operations is on -- is on today. We can look back at another date. My -- my eyes are focused today, tomorrow, the next day, in order to beat this coronavirus.

RADDATZ: The Washington Post just reporting that the U.S. intelligence agencies were issuing ominous classified warnings beginning in January about the global danger of coronavirus, all this while President Trump and others were downplaying the threat. The Post says that, according to an official, "Donald Trump may not have been expecting this, but a lot of other people in the government were. They just couldn't get him to do anything about it. The system was blinking red." The president says this report is inaccurate.

So did you know about those warnings? And if not, why not?

GAYNOR: You know, when it comes to public health emergencies, you know, HHS has been the lead for that. They, kind of, own that mission. I -- I was not part of any of those discussions, whether they're purported or factual.

RADDATZ: I want to go back to your mission again. It's to lead America and to prepare for it. You had no indication? The worldwide thereat assessment of 2019 said we assess that the United States will remain vulnerable to the next flu pandemic or large-scale outbreak, the contagious disease, that could lead to massive rates of death and disability, severely affect the world economy and strain international resources?

So is it really fair to say you had no warning about this, really?

GAYNOR: Again, you know, the public health medical mission, that authority lies with HHS. My mission, FEMA, prior to this, natural disasters and those catastrophic events that happen. Now it's a different world. Now HHS and FEMA are locked arm in arm, plus many other agencies from around government to include our private partners. And today I'm trying to focus on today and tomorrow and where we want to be in a couple weeks. That is my mission.

RADDATZ: And what do you think we'll see in a couple of weeks, a big change?

GAYNOR: Well, again, I think every American has a role to play. I think the 15 days -- do what you can do to help yourself, help your family, help your neighborhood, help your business. You know, do those things that are simple. Stay indoors if you're sick. Don't go to work. You know, wash your hands. Don't touch surfaces. All those things make a difference. This is every American playing their role to make sure that we can beat the coronavirus. That -- that's as simple as I can make it.

RADDATZ: Thanks very much for joining us this morning, Mr. Gaynor. Appreciate it.

GAYNOR: You're welcome.

RADDATZ: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announcing a stay-at-home order yesterday, prohibiting social gatherings and closing all non-essential businesses. And Governor Murphy joins me now. Governor, what finally made you tell your residents they have to stay home?

GOV. PHIL MURPHY (D-NJ): Martha, we've been trying to get out ahead of this. We first started meeting out in January. We formed a whole of government task force, I think, on Super Bowl Sunday, February 2nd. So at every step of the way, we've been trying to get out ahead of this. And it's quite clear that unless we crack the back on the social distancing side, on that curve that we're flat (ph), the curve that we're talking about. We're going to have an overwhelming amount of pressure in our health care system.

So we took these extra steps. We've been taking them all along. My plea with folks in New Jersey is, frankly, just stay home. Unless you're essential, unless you're helping us in the fight, we need you to be at home and we need you even at home to social distance.

RADDATZ: And -- and give us a sense of what's happening on the ground there now.

MURPHY: Listen, we're -- I think the forth state in terms of number of positive cases. As of yesterday, 1,327 positives, 16 fatalities, God rest their souls.

Our testing regime is expanding dramatically. We now will open up our second drive-through testing on Monday. That's good news. So the numbers are going up partially because we're confirming the data. And that will allow us, as you all know, to better and more pro-actively deal with this awful crisis.

But folks needed to be jolted. I -- I -- you mentioned in the tape that it's no time to panic, but just as -- just the same, it's no time for business as usual. We won World War II not because we panicked. We were smart. We were aggressive. We worked hard. That's what you're going to need right now.

RADDATZ: The New Jersey health commissioner, who's leading the war against the virus, is essentially saying -- said in an interview that everybody in New Jersey is going to get the virus and yet you are having non-essentially businesses closed.

So what would you say to those businesses who are closing if the commissioner thinks everyone is going to get it anyway?

MURPHY: Yes, listen, we've got an extraordinary commissioner, Judy Persichilli, the first nurse ever to serve in that position in New Jersey.

My view is, we die trying. I -- I -- I the -- the flattening of the curve, the social distancing, telling everybody just stay home gives us a real shot to keep the numbers down, to keep the pressure lesser than it otherwise would be on our health care system. And that will, God willing, save lives, have fewer sick folks.

We're not sitting on our hands, by the way. We're also working with the Army Corp to expand our health care capacity. But my view is, and I think the health commissioner joins me, the more aggressive we are on the front end, and social distancing, the better a shot we have on the back end of keeping more people alive and safe.

RADDATZ: And -- and -- and, governor, the Congress and the White House are finalizing a package to address the economic and the health challenges created by this virus. What's the greatest need for your state right now?

MURPHY: So, we've got a couple of things. We are desperate for more PPE equipment, personal protective equipment. We've had a big ask into the strategic stockpile in the White House. They've given us a fraction of our ask. We are, as a state, private sector, public sector, non-profits turning over every stone, but we need a lot more PPE, both to protect our health care workers and to treat the sick.

And then, secondly, the economic impact is overwhelming for workers, for small businesses. We need the federal government. We need Congress and the president to send direct ask (ph) assistance. We think New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut alone, those four states, need $100 billion, direct cash assistance, to allow us to continue the fight.

And I'd say, lastly, there's a cost share between the feds and states of 75/25. We'd love to see that go to 100 for the feds, take the pressure completely off of states. So those are three specific asks that we have and they're all (INAUDIBLE) priority.

RADDATZ: Governor, I want to -- I want to ask you very quickly, if you wouldn't mind, because we want to speak to some other governors, what was your reaction to what the FEMA director said? You said you still need those masks.

MURPHY: We sure do. We've had a good working relationship. Actually, FEMA Region II has been very good with us this week, setting up our two drive-thru testing sites. But there's no question about it. We need a lot more PPE and we need a big slug of that out of the strategic stockpile.

RADDATZ: OK, we thank you very much for that. Let’s turn now to Michigan where there are at least 790 confirmed cases. Governor Gretchen Whitmer joins me now. Good morning Governor. You just heard Governor Murphy explain why he issued that stay-at-home order. The governor of Illinois which isn’t far from you has done the same. Is something similar under consideration for Michigan?

GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER, (D-MI): Well we’ve been very aggressive. I was one of the first to cancel school, we moved forward with closing restaurants and bars, pretty much at the same pace as my fellow Governor Phil Murphy and J.B. Pritzker and Mike DeWine, Republican from Ohio, as well. We’re continually analyzing and determining what our next move is and so the fact of the matter is we’re going to continue to see these numbers go up exponentially.

The problem that we have right now is that we don’t have enough test kits. And I heard your conversation with the man from FEMA we need test kits because these numbers are informative to -- only to a certain extent. We know that COVID-19 has infected a lot more people than just those who are being tested and testing positive. And that’s why in order to make decisions we really need better data.

We’re all building the airplane as we fly it right now. We’re doing the best that we can. We’re going to continue to be aggressive and we’re continually monitoring what the next move we can make is. But we need the Federal Government to get us those test kits. We need PPEs, as Phil was just saying, we need clear, directive and -- guidance from the Federal Government. And frankly a patchwork strategy of each state doing what they can is -- we’re going to do it if we have to but it would be nice to have a national strategy.

RADDATZ: But given all these urgent needs and the virus is spreading rapidly -- as we said Michigan is up to 790 confirmed cases, why not get ahead of this?

GOV. WHITMER: Well I -- we have -- we have been very aggressive. We are, as I said, looking at and analyzing what is happening here in Michigan and we’re always going to be aggressive and make the best decisions based on the facts if we have them. My team is meeting 24/7. Trust me, we are continually trying to remember (ph) what we need to do to keep people safe and to keep our healthcare system from being overwhelmed.

RADDATZ: You said that you don’t think the Federal Government did proper planning. How much of a difference do you think the recent measures purchasing those N95 masks will make?

GOV. WHITMER: I mean it’s important. We’ve got to have those masks. I am working with companies to purchase masks as (ph) a state. Had the Federal Government really started focusing when it became clear that the whole world was going to be confronting this, we would be in a stronger position right now. And that’s an issue that I’m not going to belabor because I’ve got to keep (ph) solving problems and I would like the Federal Government to be a partner.

I can’t afford to have a fight with the White House but the fact of the matter is at some point we are going to have to analyze where all the failures were and we’re going to have to make decisions that -- based on what happened and what didn’t happen. Lives will be lost because we weren’t prepared. Our economy will struggle longer because we didn’t take this seriously as early enough as a country. And there are going to be consequences of that. But right now I’ve got to solve problems and I need the Federal Government to help me make sure that I’ve got what we need for our frontline providers, in particular, but also ventilators for people that are going suffer.

RADDATZ: What do you think the situation in Michigan will be two weeks from now?

GOV. WHITMER: You know what Martha it was only 12 days ago that we had our first case and now we have over 800, over eight people have -- around eight people have died. The numbers are growing so quickly it’s hard to say solidly what we know at this moment. And we’ve had an infant detected to be having COVID-19. So the fact that this is only one segment of our population that is exposed or in danger is ridiculous.

We have to all take this seriously and everyone of us needs to do our part. Assume you are carrying COVID-19 and wash your hands, practice social distancing, stay at home if you’re not absolutely needed to be outside of your home. And if you do go outside keep that six foot distance from others. We all have to play our part to mitigate the spread and to save our healthcare system.

RADDATZ: Very good lessons from both of you. Thanks very much Governor Whitmer. And our thanks to Governor Murphy as well.