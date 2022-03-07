'This Week' Transcript 7-3-22: Rep. Liz Cheney & Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, June 26, 2022 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC “THIS WEEK” CO-ANCHOR: But first, a "This Week" exclusive. Chief Washington Correspondent and Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl sat down with Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney for her first interview since the hearings began. Jon pressed her about those extraordinary allegations and whether the Committee is making the case to prosecute former President Trump.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC NEWS CHIEF WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: You've been clear since really January 6th itself that he bears responsibility. Have these hearings demonstrated that Donald Trump needs to be prosecuted?

CHENEY: Ultimately, the Justice Department will decide that. I think we may well as a committee have a view on that and if you just think about it from the perspective of what kind of man knows that a mob is armed and sends the mob to attack the Capitol and further incites that mob when his own vice president is under threat, when the Congress is under threat. It's just -- it’s very chilling and I think certainly we will, you know, continue to present to the American people what we found.

KARL: So, the Committee will or will not make a criminal referral?

CHENEY: We’ll make a decision as a committee about it.

KARL: So it’s possible there will be a criminal referral --

CHENEY: Yes.

KARL: -- that would be effectively the Committee saying that he should be prosecuted and this is --

CHENEY: I mean --

KARL: -- the evidence that we’ve uncovered (ph) --

CHENEY: The Justice Department doesn't have to wait for the Committee to make a criminal referral. There could be more than one criminal referral.

KARL: Are you worried about what that means for the country, to see a former president prosecuted, a former president who is a likely candidate, who may in fact be running for president against Biden, it would be Biden’s Justice Department that would be prosecuting?

CHENEY: I have greater concern about what it would mean if people weren’t held accountable for what’s happened here. I think it’s a much graver constitutional threat if a president can engage in these kinds of activities and, you know, the majority of the president's party looks away or we as a country decide, you know, we're not actually going to take our constitutional obligations seriously. I think that’s a much -- a much more serious threat.

KARL: Cassidy Hutchinson, I saw you went and gave her a hug after she testified.

HUTCHINSON: It was unpatriotic, it was un-American, we're watching the Capitol Building get defaced over a lie.

KARL: Why did she go where so few have gone before?

CHENEY: What Cassidy Hutchinson did was an unbelievable example of bravery and of courage and patriotism in the face of real pressure.

HUTCHINSON: The president said something to the effect of, I’m the effing the president, take me up to the Capitol now. To which Bobby responded, sir, we have to go back to the West Wing. The president reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel.

KARL: People have outright said that she's not telling the truth -- that Cassidy Hutchinson is not telling the truth about what happened in the presidential motorcade.

CHENEY: The Committee is not going to stand by and watch her character be assassinated by anonymous sources and by men who are claiming executive privilege. And so we look forward very much to additional testimony under oath on a whole range of issues.

KARL: Do you have any evidence other than Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony to corroborate what she said happened in that presidential motorcade?

CHENEY: The Committee has significant evidence about a whole range of issues including the president's intense anger. And I think you --

KARL: Anger at not being allowed to go to the Capitol?

CHENEY: Yes. Exactly. At that moment. And so let me just leave it there. I think you will continue to see in coming days and weeks additional detail about the president's activities and behavior on that day.

KARL: So you told me last year, this is direct quote, I will do everything I can --

CHENEY: To make sure he's not the nominee. And everything necessary to make sure that he doesn't get anywhere close to the Oval Office again.

KARL: Have these hearings gotten you closer to that goal, making him toxic and not a viable candidate?

CHENEY: That's not the goal of the hearings.

KARL: But you said it was your priority.

CHENEY: I think it's important but I don't want you to convey the impression that somehow the hearings are political. Because the goal of the hearings is to make sure that Americans understand what happened, to help inform legislation, legislative changes that we might need to make. But I think it's also the case that there's not a single thing that I have learned as we have been involved in this investigation that has made me less concerned and I think there's no question, I mean, a man as dangerous as Donald Trump can absolutely never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again.

KARL: You said recently the country is now in a battle we must win against a former president trying to unravel our constitutional republic. What will it mean for that battle if you lose the Republican primary in Wyoming?

CHENEY: Well, I don't intend to lose the Republican primary in Wyoming.

KARL: How important is it that you win for that larger battle?

CHENEY: Well, I think it's important because I will be the best representative that the people of Wyoming can have. The single most important thing is protecting the nation from Donald Trump. And I think that that matters to us as Americans more than anything else and that's why my work on the Committee is so important and why it's so important to not just brush this passed, I think it's very important that people know the truth and that there are consequences.

KARL: Can the Republican Party survive in the way you've known it if Donald Trump is again chosen?

CHENEY: It can't survive if he's our nominee.

KARL: No?

CHENEY: No. I think that he can't be the Party nominee and I don't think the Party would survive that. I believe in the Party and I believe in what the Party can be and what the Party can stand for and I’m not ready to give that up. Those of us who believe in Republican principles and ideals have a responsibility to try to lead the Party back to what it can be and to reject so much of the toxin and the vitriol.

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We will stop the steal. We won this election and we won it by a landslide. This was not a close election.

CHENEY: That millions of people, millions of Republicans have been betrayed by Donald Trump. And that is a really painful thing for people to recognize and to admit, but it's absolutely the case. And they've been betrayed by him, by the big lie, and by -- by what he continues to do and say to tear apart our country and tear apart our party. And I think we have to reject that.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC NEWS CHIEF WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: So, do you run for president if -- I mean, do you see yourself running for president as a way to prevent what you say would be a destruction of the party --

CHENEY: You know, I --

KARL: -- and ultimately damaging our country?

CHENEY: I haven't made a decision about that yet. And I’m obviously very focused on my re-election. I’m very focused on the January 6th committee. I’m very focused on my obligations to do the job that I have now.

And I’ll make a decision about ‘24 down the road. But I think about it less in terms of a decision about running for office and more in terms of, you know, as an American and as somebody who's in a position of public trust now, how do I make sure that I’m doing everything I can to do the right thing? To do what I know is right for the country and to protect our Constitution?

RADDATZ: Mixed reaction to the Supreme Court ruling Thursday, that the Biden administration could end the Trump era Remain in Mexico immigration policy, which forced thousands of asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while courts processed their cases.

Joining me now to discuss is Homeland Security Secretary is Alejandro Mayorkas. Thank you for joining us this morning Mr. Secretary. And your department says it will end – it will work to end the Remain in Mexico program as soon as legally permissible. So, what does that actually mean? And what is the plan as the border continues to be flooded with migrants?

ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, DHS SECRETARY: Good morning Martha and thank you so much for having me on the show. We were very pleased with the Supreme Court’s decision, supporting our commitment to end the Remain in Mexico program, which has endemic flaws and causes unjustifiable human tragedy. We need to wait until the Supreme Court’s decision is actually communicated to the lower court, to the federal district court and the Northern District of Texas and once that occurs the district court should lift its injunction that is preventing us from ending the program. So, we have to wait several weeks for that procedural step to be taken.

RADDATZ: And then what is the plan on the border? You really do have migrants flooding that area. The peak was during the Trump administration, May of 2019 at 144 thousand crossings. In May of this year, you hit 240 thousand crossings. You may be telling people to stay away but they keep coming.

MAYORKAS: I think we saw the tragic result of people taking the dangerous journey in San Antonio just recently when 53 people lost their lives in the most horrific of conditions in the back of a trailer truck. We continue to warn people not to take the dangerous journey. We are enforcing our laws and we are working with countries to the south, including our close partner Mexico, but with Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Costa Rica, Columbia to really address the migration that is throughout the Western Hemisphere.

These are remarkably distinct times, and we have a multifaceted approach, not only to work with our partner countries but to bring law enforcement to bare, to attack the smuggling organizations in an unprecedented way. We are doing so very much. Ultimately however, ultimately because the border has been a challenge for decades, ultimately Congress must pass legislation to once and for all fix our broken immigration system.

RADDATZ: But Mr. Secretary that does not look likely. And you have Congressman Henry Cuellar saying that only about 30 percent of the border patrol are doing missions at check points and the border because the other 70 percent are tied up at detention centers. How do you fix that? Again, the message is not getting out.

MAYORKAS: Well, we are continuing to deliver that message and we will continue to do so. And for the first time since 2011 the president’s fiscal year 2023 budget calls for 300 more border patrol agents. And we are hiring case processors. We are addressing this issue vigorously and aggressively to address the amount of – the number of encounters that we are experiencing at the southern border.

RADDATZ: Just a simple question, do you think it’s working?

MAYORKAS: I think that we are doing a good job, we need to do better. We are focused on doing more and we are doing it with our partners to the south. This is a – this is a phenomenon that not only the United States is experiencing. Columbia now has more than two million Venezuelans within its borders. Costa Rica has indicated that two percent of its population is Nicaraguan and that might rise to five percent.

The migration that is occurring throughout the hemisphere is reflective of the economic downturn. Increase in violence throughout the region. The result of a COVID-19 pandemic. The result of climate change, we’re really in a regional challenge and we are addressing with our regional partners. (Inaudible) Martha.

RADDATZ: And Mr. Secretary…Mr. Secretary I want to go back to the tragedy in that tractor trailer truck with more than 50 migrants dying. Congressman Cuellar who I mentioned before told the San Antonia Express News that the vehicle was waved through at a check point because traffic was backed up. Is that correct?

MAYORKAS: Martha, about 10 to 14 thousand vehicles a day cross through the Laredo checkpoint. The smuggling organizations are extraordinarily sophisticated. They are transnational criminal organizations. When I was prosecuting human smuggling cases back in the 90’s in Los Angeles, California we were addressing much more rudimentary operations. They’re very sophisticated (inaudible).

RADDATZ: Is that what happened? Was it waved through? Was it just waved through?

MAYORKAS: I think that the facts are still under investigation. It’s a criminal case, four individuals have been charged. I won’t speak about the particulars; those facts will be elicited in a court of law as the prosecution proceeds.

RADDATZ: And just quickly, what good are these checkpoints if a truck like that gets through, full of migrants?

MAYORKAS: Oh, because Martha in fiscal year 2022 alone we’ve stopped more than 400 vehicles and saved and rescued more than 10 thousand migrants.

RADDATZ: OK.

MAYORKAS: Those checkpoints are part of a multilayered approach. We’ve rescued so many migrants, but this is why we continue to communicate that the journey – the dangerous journey should not be taken. We are enforcing our laws and people lose their lives at the hands or exploitative smugglers.

RADDATZ: OK, thank you very much for joining us Mr. Secretary and have a good July 4th weekend.