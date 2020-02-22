'This Week' Transcript 2-23-20: Amb. Robert O'Brien, Rep. Jim Clyburn

A rush transcript of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” airing on Sunday morning, February 16, 2020 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. All excerpts must be attributed to ABC News “This Week with George Stephanopoulos”

[ARCHIVED CLIP: JULY 16, 2018] JEFF MASON FROM REUTERS: President Putin, did you want President Trump to win the election and did you direct any of your officials to help him do that? PUTIN: Yes, I did. Yes, I did. Because he talked about bringing the US/Russia relationship back to normal.

TRUMP: My people came to me, Dan Coats came to me and some others, they said they think it’s Russia. I have President Putin. He just said it’s not Russia. I will say this. I don’t see any reason why it would be. [CLIP ENDS]

STEPHANOPOULOS: There you see President Trump with Vladimir Putin back in 2018 discussing Russian interference in the 2016 election. As we've seen, dramatic new revelations this week about how Russia is attacking our elections again. Reports that senior intelligence officials have told lawmakers that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election with the aim of reelecting President Trump, and that Russia is interfering in the Democratic primaries to help Bernie Sanders. Sanders responded yesterday in Nevada:

(CLIP ROLLS) SANDERS: We were told that Russia, maybe other countries are going to get involved in this campaign. And look, here is the message to Russia: stay out of American elections. (CLIP ENDS)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's address all this now with the president's National Security Advisor, Robert O'Brien. Ambassador O'Brien, thank you for joining us this morning. How is Russia interfering in the 2020 election?

O'BRIEN: Well, there are these reports that they want Bernie Sanders to get elected president. That's no surprise. He honeymooned in Moscow. President Trump has rebuilt the American military to an extent we haven't seen since Ronald Reagan. So, I don't think it's any surprise that Russia or China or Iran would want somebody other than President Trump. If President Trump is elected, we're going to continue a "peace through strength" foreign policy and defense policy. And that's not good for our adversaries. It's good for us and our allies.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, the reports are actually that they're trying to help Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primaries. And, of course, you've seen the reports that the lawmakers have been briefed by an intelligence professional, that it's Russia's aim to favor President Trump in the 2020 election. Have you seen analysis from the intelligence community showing that one of Russia's aims in its election interference is to help President Trump?

O'BRIEN: Yeah, I have not seen that, and I get pretty good access. As you know from your time in the White House, the national security advisor gets pretty good access to our intelligence. I haven't seen any intelligence that Russia is doing anything to attempt to get President Trump reelected. I think this is the same old story that we've heard before. I've seen the reports from that briefing at the Intel Committee. I wasn't there, but I've seen no intelligence that suggests that. I've also heard that from the briefers that that's not what they intended the story to be. So, look, who knows what happened over at the House and the Intelligence Committee, but I haven't seen any evidence that Russia is doing anything to attempt to get President Trump reelected. And our message to the Russians is stay out of the U.S. elections. We've been very tough on Russia and we've been great on election security. So I think it's a non-story.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, non-story -- obviously, a lot of people don't think it's a non-story. Obviously, the lawmakers who were briefed don't think it's a non-story. And the reports are that the election security official who briefed Congress, Shelby Pierson, said several times during the briefing that Russia had developed a preference for President Trump. Was she not telling the truth?

O'BRIEN: Well, what I heard from the Republican lawmakers there, and again I wasn't at the hearing, so I can't comment what, what happened to the hearing, and I'm not going to play that Washington game, but what I heard from Republican lawmakers is that there was zero intelligence that was proffered to them to support that sort of comment. I haven't seen any of that intelligence. So if it's out there, it's something I haven't seen. But I highly doubt it because, look, it's a commonsense question. Why would Russia want the president who has rebuilt the American military, who has given the Ukrainians lethal arms, javelin missiles and has sanctioned the Russians far more than any president in recent history, why would they want him reelected? I mean, that just doesn't make common sense.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, you have seen the intelligence that Russia was trying to hack Burisma right? Which is, of course, the firm, the natural gas firm in Ukraine that Hunter Biden once worked for and of course, President Trump had talked about that several times. You have seen those reports, haven't you?

O'BRIEN: Well, look, I'm not going to get into specific intelligence issues, but -- with respect to Ukraine. But what I will tell you is that I do think the Russians and the Chinese and others like to sow disruption in the American electorate. And I think they've done -- and that doesn't mean because they prefer a particular candidate. It's because these are autocratic regimes that don't believe in democracy and they'd like to see Americans at each other's throat. And I think there are a lot of folks who've played right into that. I think the Russians have gotten a great return on investment for a very small amount of, of election interference. I mean, they helped Steele. They helped with the dossier. So, and they've gotten Americans polarized over this thing. But I can tell you that there's -- we're, we're gonna do everything we can to keep the Russians, the Chinese, the Iranians, the North Koreans or anybody else who would like to do us harm, out of our election.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I have to press you on this. Are you really saying you've seen absolutely no intel analysis from the intelligence community showing that one of Russia's aims, just one of Russia's aims, is to favor President Trump? No analysis at all?

O'BRIEN: No, what I'm talking about, I've seen no intelligence, the -- and I haven't seen that analysis. The only analysis I heard was reported second-hand from leaks from the House Intelligence Committee that purport to claim that the woman who briefed them said that. But I've seen zero intelligence that Russia is doing anything to help, to help, to help President Trump get reelected. And I don't think it makes any sense -- it doesn't make common sense. And look, let me tell you what we are doing. We're making sure we're working very hard with all the agencies. We're working very hard with the states. We're going to paper ballots in many cases to harden our election infrastructure, to make sure that not only is there not election influence through trolls and Twitter and that sort of thing, but to make sure that countries can't hack into our secretaries of state in our 50 states and change election results or cause mischief on election day. We're going to do everything we can to harden our systems, to make sure that our elections are free and fair and the will of the American people is implemented.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So you're drawing a distinction here between intelligence and analysis, and that is fair. Let me ask: you've seen no analysis -- Have you seen any analysis that one of Russia's aims is to, is to help President Trump -- is to favor president Trump?

O'BRIEN: No, I haven't seen any intelligence on that, George. And I haven't seen any analysis on that. The only thing I've seen were the press reports on this House intel briefing, which are second-hand. I don't know if they were leaked out or how the papers got those. So, so that's the only thing I've seen. But I have not seen that in the presidential daily briefs, in my conversations with Director Haspel, Acting Director Maguire --

STEPHANOPOULOS: – Shelby Pierson?

O'BRIEN: I haven't talked to her because I usually wouldn't work with someone at her level. But I'm I was briefed by Joe Maguire, by, by Director Haspel, by the new acting director Grenell, and I have not heard that analysis or seen any intel along those lines. So if it's out there, it hasn't been shared with me. And as far as I know, the two acting directors at NDI that I've dealt with and the CIA director hasn’t seen it either. So, all I've heard about is this House Intel Committee. I also heard, I mean, that Republicans have said this, that they asked for the backup for the analysis and there was no intelligence backup for it. So --

STEPHANOPOULOS: Just to be clear --

O'BRIEN: I don't know.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So just to be clear, you're accepting the analysis that the Russians want to help Bernie Sanders, but you're not, you're saying you've seen no analysis that they want to help President Trump, despite the fact that it's been reported and been briefed to the Congress. It's also been reported that President Trump was angry when he was told about this briefing, that he confronted the former director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, and replace Maguire with current ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell. That's all true, isn't it?

O'BRIEN: No, again that that's not true. I was in that meeting and the president was not angry with Joe Maguire. He thinks very highly of, of Admiral, Admiral Maguire and would've liked him to stay in government in a different role. But as you know, Admiral Maguire’s time as the acting DNI was up in a week or two. We were looking for someone who was Senate-confirmed under the Vacancy Act. We needed a Senate-confirmed official to come in and replace him. And so we went with a highly qualified person, Ambassador Grenell, ambassador to Germany. Keep in mind, the first director of national intelligence, Ambassador Negroponte, had previously served in Ambassador Grenell's position. So Ambassador Grenell is there for a temporary period of time. We expect to nominate a terrific candidate for director, full time director of the DNI, submit them for Senate confirmation. And I think the president's going to urge and I'm going to urge the Senate to move quickly to confirm a new full time confirmed director of the National Intelligence Office of the Director of National Intelligence, so we can get someone in there through the election and take this out of politics.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, as you know, your critics - the president's critics have said, including Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, in fact, said, in fact, that you're injecting your politics in there because Ambassador Grenell had experience, of course, as a consumer of intelligence, but no, no significant experience in the intelligence community. I do want to press, though, on what happened with Admiral Maguire as well, because, as you know, it's been several - inside and outside the community believed, in fact, he was forced out because of his use, including Admiral William McRaven, the former admiral who, of course, served Joe Maguire as a Navy SEAL. He has an op-ed in The Washington Post this morning. I want to show that right now. And Ambassador McRaven said, "if good men like Joe Maguire can't speak the truth, we should be deeply afraid." Goes on to say, quote, “Joe was dismissed for doing his job: overseeing the dissemination of intelligence to elected officials who needed that information to do their jobs...When good men and women can’t speak the truth, when facts are inconvenient, when integrity and character no longer matter, when presidential ego and self-preservation are more important than national security — then there is nothing left to stop the triumph of evil.” How do you respond to Admiral McRaven?

O'BRIEN: I don't know how to respond to Bill McRaven. I mean, he was a great Navy SEAL, but I didn't see him in the Oval Office when we were talking to Joe Maguire. I didn't see him in the meetings that we had with the president. So, I mean, he must have supernatural powers or some sort of incredible intelligence collection to be able to get to what the president and senior aides were thinking. The fact of the matter is Admiral Maguire had to leave his acting position on March 11th. And so that's why he left. Admiral Maguire is held in the highest regard. I've never heard anyone criticize Admiral Maguire, including the president, for briefing him. I've sat through dozens of presidential daily briefs with Admiral Maguire, and Joe's a great guy, he's a friend. I think the president thinks very highly of him. And we would like to see Joe stay in government. And so -- but he served for a long time as a combat veteran and in the intelligence community, I think he wants a little time off with his wife. But I think he's a great guy. The president thinks he's fantastic. No one ever criticized him for saying anything. So I don't even know where that comes, from Bill McRaven. But look, I respect Admiral McRaven, he did a good job as a Navy SEAL. I think, you know, maybe his -- he's trying out his new job as a pundit in The Washington Post. And I don't know how he'd have that information since he wasn't in the meetings and I was.

STEPHANOPOULOS: One final time Ambassador O'Brien. You're flatly denying that the intelligence community has analysis that Russia is trying to favor President Trump in the 2020 election.

O'BRIEN: What I'm saying is I have not seen that analysis, George. No one's briefed me on it, including the leadership of the IC.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So, after these reports came out, you didn't ask to see this analysis?

O'BRIEN: Look, I've been with the leaders of the Intelligence Committee. They don't have it. So if there's some lower level people at DNI that came in and gave this analysis to the House - look, I'd like to see it, but I haven't seen it. And I don't think Richard Grenell has seen it. I don't think Gina Haspel seen it. So, look, I don't know what happened in this House hearing. All I know is that the Republicans on the side of the House hearing were unhappy with the hearing and said that there was no intelligence to back up what was being said. But here's the deal, I don't even know if what's been reported as being said is true. You know, those are leaks coming out of that hearing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But don't you have a responsibility as national security advisor is necessary to find out, to go find out? And why is the president calling it disinformation?

O'BRIEN: I don't know, these are leaks. You're basing your assumptions, George, on leaks that came out of a House Intelligence Committee hearing. And I'm telling you, I haven't seen the intel and I haven't seen that analysis and the senior leadership of the IC hasn't seen it. So -

STEPHANOPOULOS: Have you asked for it?

O’BRIEN: Look, I want to get whatever analysis they've got and I want to make sure that the analysis is solid. From what I've heard, again, this is only what I've seen in the press, it doesn't make any sense. I mean, why would the Russians want the president who's increased NATO spending 400 billion dollars from non-American NATO member states over through 2024, who has spent 2.2 trillion dollars in upgrading our military, which had been in a terrible state of readiness because of sequestration of the prior administration, and who's moving out of endless wars and moving American troops into Europe and Asia to confront the great powers. Why would they want him reelected? That doesn't make any sense to me. But look, if there's someone from the Intel community that has something different, I'd be happy to take a look at it. I just haven't seen it. That's the question you’re asking me. I haven't seen it. Doesn't make any sense, but I'm happy to look at it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Mr. Ambassador, thanks for your time today.

O'BRIEN: Thanks. Good being with you.