'This Week' Transcript 7-24-22: Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Gov. Larry Hogan, Former Vice President Al Gore & Dr. Ashish Jha

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, July 24, 2022 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): It was only President Trump could end this. He was the only one.

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.

GEN. MARK MILLEY, CHAIRMAN OF THE JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF: You've got an assault going on on the Capitol of the United States of America. And there's Nothing? No call? Nothing, Zero?”

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JONATHAN KARL, ABC “THIS WEEK” CO-ANCHOR: Pointed criticism of Donald Trump presented by the January 6 committee in Thursday’s hearing.

My next guest, Maryland’s Republican governor, Larry Hogan, has been one of Trump’s loudest GOP critics.

Governor Hogan, thank you for joining on “This Week”.

GOV. LARRY HOGAN (R), MARYLAND: Good morning.

KARL: First of all with the hearings. We hear that Donald Trump is upset that he doesn’t see Republicans out on television responding to the hearings, defending him.

Why -- why is it that Republican leaders have been essentially silent as these hearings have unfolded?

HOGAN: Well, it’s disappointing. I mean, the clips that you just showed, that was how they really felt right after it happened. And since then, there’s been a lot of silence.

But, you know, I was -- while people were talking about it, I was actually taking action. While the president was watching television and while the vice president is being whisked off to save his life and members of Congress, I was on the phone with the leaders of Congress. I was calling up the National Guard. I was sending in the Maryland police state. We were talking with the mayor of D.C.

We were taking action for that whole three hours while the president was watching television.

KARL: And he wasn’t making single call to do something about it.

HOGAN: Didn’t make a single call.

KARL: Not one.

HOGAN: We had security team meetings. We called everybody together. It was in a mass chaos.

We had the leaders of Congress begging for help. We were sending in the state police riot team, which was the first arrive after the Metropolitan Police. Maryland National Guard, the first to arrive after D.C.

We couldn’t get approval from the secretary of defense. It was crazy.

KARL: What do you think of those outtakes that showed 24 hours later, still angry, not wanting to condemn the violence, and refusing to say the election was over, on January 7th?

HOGAN: Well, I thought that was for me -- you know, I knew most of the stuff that was -- nothing really surprise me except those outtakes I had never seen, and it showed the real thinking, you know? I was saying, you know, that he needed to step aside and let Mike Pence (INAUDIBLE) the administration to begin (ph) a peaceful transfer of power.

He was -- you know, with those outtakes, you can see the anger. You can see exactly what he was thinking and that was the most moving part of the hearing for me.

KARL: And the final message he did was three minutes long. I’m told it took about an hour for him to get through it as they were going --

HOGAN: Wow.

KARL: -- back and forth.

So, I want to ask you about what happened in Maryland. You had the Republican primary. You and I had spoken about it. I think it was back in April.

HOGAN: Yeah.

KARL: And you described Dan Cox as a whack job. I think it was your word, or a nut job.

HOGAN: Like I said, QAnon whack job.

KARL: OK, QAnon whack job.

He won and he won decisively --

HOGAN: Yeah.

KARL: -- with Donald Trump’s endorsement. You hadn’t -- you obviously did not endorse him.

What happened? Why --

HOGAN: Well, it was kind of unprecedented collusion between the Democratic Governors Association and Donald Trump. And both of them were promoting a conspiracy theory-believing kind of nut job. And DGA I think spent about $3 million. The guy only spent $100,000 n his campaign.

So, it was a win for the Democrats. It’s a big loss for the Republican Party and we have no chance of saving that governor seat. We actually had a chance if they hadn’t gotten together and done that.

KARL: But let’s play a section of what the Democratic Governors Association, one of the ads that they ran effectively to promote Dan Cox --

HOGAN: Right.

KARL: -- to Republican voters.

Listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

AD ANNOUNCER: Meet Dan Cox, Donald Trump’s handpicked candidate for Maryland governor. Cox worked with Trump, trying to prove the last election was a fraud.

Dan Cox, too close to Trump, too conservative for Maryland.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KARL: So, definitely a cynical effort, no question. It arguably worked. He did win.

But everything in that ad is true. I mean, Republican --

HOGAN: Yeah.

KARL: -- voters respond -- Republican voters in your state responded to that --

HOGAN: Yeah, no. It was a very small turnout. So, first of all, only 20 percent of the people in Maryland are Republican, and 20 percent of them showed up to the polls. It’s like 2 percent of the people in Maryland voted for this guy. It’s not going to be the same in November, I can tell you that.

So, it’s not a big win. It’s really a loss and we just go to wait a few months to --

KARL: And you definitely won’t support him. You’ll --

HOGAN: No, I would not support the guy. I wouldn’t let him in the governor’s office, let alone work (ph) for the governor’s office.

KARL: You also told me back in April that these Republican primaries coming up, quote, are going to determine what the Republican Party looks like. We’re through a lot of them.

(CROSSTALK)

HOGAN: You know, it’s -- look, I said in November, right after -- in November of ‘20 right after the election, and I spoke at the Reagan Institute here in D.C. And I was the first person to say that this is going to be a fight for the heart and soul of the Republican Party and it was going to be a long, tough fight.

But, you know, “It was time for choosing” was the name of the speech that I gave. And we’re not there yet. I mean, it’s -- we’re only a year in to the battle, we have two more -- more than two years until the next election.

But it’s not going to be easy. We’re going to win some. We’re going to lose some. But I think the final chapter, you know, in some of this will be in the November when we lose some races.

Trump already cost us the White House, the Senate, the House, now he’s costing us governor seats and Senate seats.

KARL: So, do you think he runs in 2024?

HOGAN: You know, only, I can’t really put myself into the mind of Donald Trump, but I would say it’s 50-50. His ego probably, you know, can’t take another loss. After all, he lost to Joe Biden, which is hard to do.

But he likes to be the center of attention.

KARL: And what does it mean for these midterm elections if he announces he’s running in the middle of the fall campaign?

HOGAN: Well, we had discussions about that at the Republican Governors Association last week, and I think most people are very concerned about the damage it does to the party if he announces now. And, you know, it may help in very red states or very red districts. But in competitive places and purple battlefields, it’s going to cost us seats if he were to do that.

KARL: And does what happen in Maryland -- I mean, it was a loss for you. I mean, you weren’t in the ballot but it was a loss for you.

HOGAN: Yeah.

KARL: Does this make you more or less likely to run for president in 2024?

HOGAN: It makes me more determined than ever to continue the battle to win -- you know, to win over the Republican Party and take us back to a bigger tent, more Reaganesque party. We got a work cut out for us but I’m certainly not giving up.

KARL: All right. Governor Larry Hogan, thank you for joining us.

HOGAN: Thank you.

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AL GORE, “AN INCONVENIENT TRUTH” CLIP: It's already right here. Look how far above the natural cycle this is. And we've done that. But ladies and gentlemen, in the next 50 years, really in less than 50 years, it's going to continue to go up. When some of these children who are here are my age, here's what it's going to be in less than 50 years. Within less than 50 years, it'll be here.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC “THIS WEEK” CO-ANCHOR: Former Vice President Al Gore discussing rising CO2 levels in his documentary, “An Inconvenient Truth,” which debuted over 16 years ago. The film was credited with raising global awareness about the dangers of climate change, and the years since have seen increasing extreme weather patterns. This week brought another round of record-breaking heat and triple digit temperatures across the United States and Europe as wildfires rage, and London reached the hottest temperature ever recorded: 104 degrees in London. The former vice president joins me right now. Vice President Gore, thank you for being here with me.

GORE: Thank you for inviting me, Jonathan.

KARL: So I want to ask you, obviously there's a difference between weather and climate, but how much of this extreme weather that we've been seeing do you think is effectively here to stay, is as a result of climate change?

GORE: Well, the scientists have predicted these extraordinary and catastrophic events for going on decades now. And the fact that they were dead right, maybe a little conservative even in their projections, should cause us to pay more careful attention to what they're warning us about now, Jonathan. They're saying that if we don't stop using our atmosphere as an open sewer, and if we don't stop these heat trapping emissions, things are gonna get a lot worse. More people will be killed and the survival of our civilization is at stake. You know, if you'll permit me, Jonathan, behind me you see a picture from the International Space Station that shows how thin the atmosphere is. We're putting another 162 million tons into it every day using it as an open sewer. And the accumulated amount now traps as much extra heat as would be released by 600,000 Hiroshima-class atomic bombs. That's why the heat records are being broken all the time now. That's why the storms are stronger, why the ice is melting and the sea levels rising and why the droughts and fires are, are hitting us so hard and so many other consequences. And they're predicting now up to a billion climate refugees crossing international borders in this century. We have got to act.

KARL: This is all, this is much of what you talked about in I mean for years, but certainly in “An Inconvenient Truth.” And we've heard from President Biden, he's called climate change an emergency, he's called it a clear and present danger. But he has stopped short from declaring a national emergency. What is your sense? Is it time for the President to declare that climate change is a national emergency?

GORE: Well, Mother Nature has already declared it a global emergency and I'll leave it to others to parse the pros and cons of what an emergency declaration would lead to. But there are other things he can do right now. The EPA can take action to further limit emissions from power plants and from tailpipes, and the Supreme Court decision did not take all their power away. We could stop allowing oil and gas drilling on public lands, and he could appoint a new head of the World Bank instead of the climate denier that leads it now, appointed by his predecessor.

KARL: But he's also facing a challenge here. Really the front line issue going into the midterms is rising gas prices, part of it due to the war in Ukraine, and he's gone, he's encouraged the Saudis to produce more oil. He's talked about expanding domestic oil production, getting more offshore oil drilling in the United States. I mean, you understand why he's doing this. They're desperate to get gas prices down. But isn't this counterproductive in terms of the climate agenda?

GORE: Well, we need to avoid confusing the short term with the long term. That's different from investing billions in new fossil fuel infrastructure and new oil and gas drilling that would not do anything to help the current crisis or to help gasoline prices for that matter, but would guarantee increased emissions in the years ahead. You know, the International Energy Agency has said that we should have zero new drilling for oil and gas reserves. We've already got enough to incinerate the planet. We're seeing this global emergency play out and it's getting worse more quickly than was predicted. We have got to step up. This should be a moment for a global epiphany and the voters and the publics in countries around the world need to put a lot more pressure on their political leaders. Don't forget the fact that all 50 of the Republican senators have been against doing anything on climate, even though the vast majority of the American people want it.

KARL: Before you go, I'm sure you heard your name invoked in the January 6, latest January 6 committee hearing, Matt Pottinger talking about your speech conceding the 2000 election as really a model of how American democracy is supposed to work. What is your reaction been watching these hearings and what kind of an impact do you think they're going to have?

GORE: Well, I would like to say that Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney and every single member of that committee have performed an amazing service to our democracy. I think these hearings have been the most persuasive and effective since the Watergate hearings so long ago, and I think we're seeing a huge impact on public opinion in our country, too. They've done an incredible job.

KARL: Did you ever in the time since that speech that you gave conceding the election, I don't need to remind you, you won the popular vote, you were within a few 100 votes in Florida, you were challenging pushing for recounts. When it was over, you conceded and then you presided over George W. Bush's electoral certification, the certification of his victory. Watching what you saw unfold, did you think back to that?

GORE: Well, of course, but all I did is what Winston Churchill once said about the American people, the American people generally do the right thing after first exhausting every available alternative. That's really all I did. The Constitution required what I did and there's nothing really extraordinary about it. What, was it personally difficult? Well, you know, when the fate of the country and the traditions and honor of our democracy are at stake, it's not really a difficult choice.

KARL: All right, Vice President Gore. It's great to talk to you and thank you for joining us on "THIS WEEK."

GORE: Thank you very much.