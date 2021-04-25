'This Week' Transcript 4-25-21: Rep. Karen Bass, Sen. Rick Scott, Dr. Anthony Fauci

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, April 25, 2021 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, "THIS WEEK" ANCHOR: Good morning and welcome to “This Week”. Nearly a year after George Floyd’s horrifying final moments shook this country to its core, a Minneapolis jury delivered justice. The guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin was unequivocal. But as deadly shootings continue to raise questions about American policing, calls for reform are accelerating.

In our new ABC News Washington Post poll, 60 (ph) percent of Americans say the country should do more to hold police accountable for the mistreatment of black people. Forty-two percent say the president is doing too little to reform policing practices.

Both President Biden and Republican Senator Tim Scott expected to focus on the issue when they address the nation this week.

And our first guest, the top House Democrat in charge of negotiating police reform, Congresswoman Karen Bass. Welcome to “This Week”. Thanks for joining us this morning.

REP. KAREN BASS, (D-CA): Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I want to begin with your reaction to this Derek Chauvin verdict. How significant a change does it represent?

BASS: Well, I was definitely relieved. I was relieved when it happened and it was guilty on all counts. I do have to say though that now we have to see what the verdict is and we need the verdict to be at the maximum level. Because when we have seen the occasional guilty verdict, it is rare followed by the maximum sentence. And considering the egregious nature of the torturing, the death of George Floyd a maximum sentence, I think, is absolutely needed.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let’s talk about the issue of reform. As I said, our poll shows a solid majority for police reform.

The legislation you've been working on would institute many changes, including a ban on chokeholds, no knock warrants and racial profiling by law enforcement. Where do negotiations stand this morning?

BASS: Well, first of all, we've been having information conversations with one of the caucuses in the House called The Problem Solvers, which is a bipartisan caucus, along with Senators Scott and Senator Booker. And so I believe that we can get these. I absolutely do. What's most important is that we come up with ways to hold police officers accountable so we will stop seeing these videos. So ending qualified immunity, decreasing the -- the standard that is needed to prosecute an officer so we won't see so many times when we know that a person has been killed or brutalized and then we find that they're not even prosecuted. And that's because the standard to prosecute officers is so high.

We also need to raise the --

STEPHANOPOULOS: (INAUDIBLE) --

BASS: I'm sorry?

STEPHANOPOULOS: You just hit on the biggest sticking points in the negotiations, though, right now. Senator Tim Scott, who is leading the Republican side on the negotiations, says lowering that standard for prosecutions is not on the table.

BASS: Well, you know, we still have to talk about it. Oftentimes people say there are red lines, I won't cross them, and then in negotiation we find a pathway forward. And I'm hoping that we will be able to do that.

But it's also about raising the standard of policing in the United States. We have 18,000 police departments and no national standards, which is why you see some practices legal in some areas and illegal in other areas. And so I think that that is critical.

And then aside for that, when we do get the bill on President Biden's desk, there will still be much more that needs to be done. We really do need to look at policing in America. And so we know that officers are trained to shoot to kill, but maybe much more emphasis could be placed on de-escalation, why some incidences result in people being killed. Maybe there were other ways to respond other than firing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Some of the critics are saying you can't just invest in policing, you can't just focus on police reform, you have to invest in an entire communities.

BASS: Oh, I absolutely agree with that. And as a matter of fact, what we have done over the years is we have divested from communities. We've cut healthcare. We've cut social services. And then when there are problems that result, we expect the police to pick up the pieces.

So, one of the most glaring examples is with mental illness in our country. We don't treat mental illness properly and the people -- people -- people get -- go into a crisis, you wind up calling the police and the individual gets killed. Why do we do that? Why do we incarcerate people who are mentally ill? Why don't we treat them, provide them healthcare and services upfront so they don't deteriorate into a crisis.

So I -- when I said much more needs to be done, that is absolutely an example of it. We need to look at communities as a whole. And one of the things that the bill does is provide resources to communities to re-envision public safety. What do communities need in order to be safe.

So I think much is needed to be done. I think the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act moves us a step forward after it's passed by President -- after it's signed by President Biden, we need to get started on all of the other issues that need to be dealt with.

STEPHANOPOULOS: President Biden addressing Congress and the country on Wednesday. What do you hope to hear from him?

BASS: Well, I hope that he lefts up the issue again and that he talks about the urgency of doing something right now. And I think that will provide encouragement for us to move the ball forward.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You're a member of Congress from California. It looks like a recall is going to happen on Governor Newsom this fall. And Caitlyn Jenner announced her candidacy for governor on Friday.

You remember that Democratic Governor Gray Davis was recalled in 2003. Arnold Schwarzenegger became governor.

Worried that history is going to repeat itself?

BASS: Well, I absolutely hope not. I mean, that recall shouldn’t have happened and this recall shouldn’t happen. If you’re going to recall a governor, it’s because the person has committed a crime, is corrupt. There has to be a reason.

You’re mad at him because he enforced public health guidelines to keep the state safe? I think that’s ridiculous.

And also, considering all of the anti-trans legislation around the country that Republicans have put forward, I have a hard time imagining that Republicans are going to vote for a trans, a Republican trans candidate for -- for governor.

So, this is completely unnecessary. It’s a waste of taxpayers’ money. We’re going to wind up having to spend millions of dollars for an election in November when another election is going to be held just a few months later.

So, if people are made with the governor, he is up for reelection next year. That’s where their focus should be. Not on a recall.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Do you think her candidacy is real or a stunt?

BASS: I’m not sure. I’m really not sure. Whatever it is, though, you know, she is getting a lot of publicity. Maybe that’s helpful. But it’s certainly not helpful to the state of California.

We’ve been doing well. We have a lot more to do there in terms of getting ahold of the virus and opening up the economy. The economy is going to open up again in a few weeks. That really needs to be our focus.

I think that it is completely unnecessary and inappropriate that the governor has to spend time now fighting a recall.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congresswoman Bass, thanks so much for your time this morning.

BASS: Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's get a Republican response now from Florida Senator Rick Scott. He’s Chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Senator Scott, thanks for joining us this morning. Let's start out with the Chauvin verdict. Was justice served in that case? Your governor, Ron DeSantis, suggested the jury might have been scared of what a mob may do. Do you agree with that?

SEN. RICK SCOTT, (R-FL): Well, first off, it's tragic what happened to George Floyd, and I think for all of us, our hearts go out to his family.

Justice is never perfect, but we've got the best justice system in the world and justice prevailed. I am disappointed that people like Maxine Waters and Joe Biden spoke about it before a verdict. I think we ought to bring people together, not sort of incite people to do the wrong thing, but it's horrible that it happened. I don't -- I hope it never happens again.

I'm disappointed in the Democrats. Tim Scott worked hard last year on a police reform bill, and the Democrats blocked it in a filibuster. So all of us would like to make sure we keep our communities safe.

When I left as governor of Florida, we were at a 47 year lower in our crime rate, and I was proud of our sheriff department and police departments. The vast majority do the right thing each and every day.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's talk about that police reform bill. It seems like there's an awful lot that Republicans and Democrats can agree on. Senator Scott, you mentioned, is hoping for a bipartisan negotiation but you just heard Congresswoman Bass right there.

It certainly seems like this issue of shielding individual police officers from lawsuits, and lowering the standard for prosecution seems to be the main sticking points. Are those redlines?

SCOTT: Well, I think what we ought to do is let's find best practices. I think if you go back to what Tim Scott proposed, let's have more transparency so we can find out what's working and what's not working. In his bill, we had incentives to -- you know, to stop chokeholds as an example.

But I think you start with more transparency, and I think you bring in -- you do what I’ve done when I was governor. You sit down with law enforcement and say, okay, what can we do to be better, and why are some -- some officers better, some departments better than others? Rather than saying, oh, everybody is doing the wrong thing, and creating – incenting people not to do their job.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So you don't think there should be new standards for prosecution or lawsuits?

SCOTT: I have -- you know, I always listen to everybody's proposal, but what I’m not going to do is put our law enforcement community in a position that they’ve got to second-guess themselves when they're trying to make sure people are staying safe. We were at 47 -- when I left as governor two years ago, we were at a 47-year low in -- here low in our crime rate, and that's what I want to focus on.

Well, how do we -- how do we make our systems better all the time? The vast majority of law enforcement officers show up every day, put their lives on the risk every day, and do the right thing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The vast majority do, but you've seen this spate of killings as well.

SCOTT: Well, I mean, look, I -- it's horrible what happens. I mean, I -- also I went through, you know, 51 law enforcement officers in my eight years as governor lose their lives in line of duty showing up and defending people's, you know, safety each and every day.

So I think what we've got to do is we've got to respect our law enforcement community and then figure out how can we figure out how all -- everybody in our community is staying safe?

I always said when I was governor, three primary jobs, give people a job, get their kids good condition and keep people safe. And that's what I try to do every day, and that’s what -- that's what Republicans are trying to do all across the country, keep people safe.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What do you hope to hear from President Biden on Wednesday?

SCOTT: Well, first off, you know, I’m sure he's going to talk about unity and bipartisanship which he’s not done since -- since he's been up there. I wish he would talk about the crisis on the border, which he created. I mean, it’s a crisis. I’ve been down there with Governor Ducey to see. That he's created this crisis.

I like him to talk about why aren't all of our schools opened? Why would he -- why would -- why are we -- what is he going to do about $33 trillion in debt, and this inflation that’s picking up? Gas prices up since he got his election, significantly over 70 cents a gallon. I hope he talks about that.

And how he's going to hold people like Shia -- the ayatollah, and the Castro regime, or the Maduro regime accountable. That's the things I like him to talk about.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You talked about the crisis on the border. You said that President Biden created it. Your own former president, Republican President George W. Bush, spoke out on the issue of immigration this week.

I want to play it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE W. BUSH, FORMER PRESIDENT: It's a beautiful country we have, and yet it's not beautiful when we condemn and call people names and scare people about immigration.

INTERVIEWER: If you were to describe the Republican Party as you see it today --

BUSH: Yeah.

INTERVIEWER: -- how would you describe it?

BUSH: I would describe it as isolationist, protectionist and to a certain extent, nativist.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Those are pretty harsh words from a former Republican president about the current Republican Party.

SCOTT: I’ll tell you, the Republican Party is the land of opportunity. I live in an immigration state, but I believe in legal immigration.

I mean, if you look at what Joe Biden's done, I took an aerial tour of the border with Governor Ducey from Arizona. He stopped building, you know, the wall by not putting up the fences, didn't electrify the lights and cameras so the Border Patrol could make sure people are safe.

But, look, the Democrats don't want to do anything. I believe we’ve got to figure out how to take care of the DACA kids. We have to create -- you know, we have to create security at the border and let's figure out how we make this a country where people that want to live the dream that we want to live can come in here on a legal basis.

But I have been in D.C. for a little over two years, and I mean, I had a bill that every Republican signed off on to improve temporary protective status, and Democrats blocked it on the floor twice, and part of it was to give TPS to Venezuelans, which are fleeing Maduro.

And they -- and would they talk to me about it? No. They would not have a meeting with me about it. They had no -- interest in getting anything done. They wanted to have an issue for campaign.

I want legal immigration. I -- my state's full of legal immigration. We have done -- we've prospered because of legal immigration.

And why the Democrats don't want to secure the border and figure out how to fix things like -- take care of the DACA, the kids and fix TPS, I don’t -- it doesn't make sense to me, but they won't.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, a couple of weeks back, you gave former President Trump something you called the Champion of Freedom Award. That was on April 10th. And you did that despite the fact that the former president continues to spread lies about the election, about Mike Pence and Capitol siege on January 6th. He said there was no threat there.

Doesn't giving the president an award like that endorse that kind of behavior?

SCOTT: I gave him that award for the right reasons. He -- he worked on border security. He worked on creating the best economy we've had probably in my lifetime. He -- he worked on holding Xi and China accountable, the Castro regime accountable, Maduro accountable, helping Israel, got the Abraham Accords signed. So, I mean, he -- I mean he worked hard. You know, every president I know would like to get more things accomplished, but, I mean, he -- he did some things that prior presidents had not gotten done.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, except you gave that award after he spread the lies about the election. And also you're in charge of getting Republican senators elected in 2022. You've asked the former president to endorse all GOP incumbents, but he refused to do that and he's going to actively campaign, he says, against Senator Lisa Murkowski.

SCOTT: Well, I think -- well, Lisa Murkowski will have a great win. You know, we're going to have -- we're going to -- you know, Republicans are united. We don't like the Biden agenda. We actually -- Republicans like a secure border, open schools. They don't want to be dependent on energy for -- to a foreign country. They don't want immigration reform or packing the Supreme Court that the Democrats want because they -- they know it's not good for the country. And Republicans believe in this country. We know we're a beacon of light. We're not talking like Democrats are that they trash the country every day and say everybody's a racist, because this is not a racist country. This is a country, we're the land of opportunity. And I'm proud to be a Republican. And I know we're going to have a big win in '22, and Biden'ss helping us each and every day.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Scott, thanks for your time this morning.

SCOTT: Thanks, George. Have a good day.

Let's bring in President Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Fauci, thanks for joining us again this morning. Start out by responding to Nate's argument right there that the pause may have hurt more than it helped?

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY & INFECTIOUS DISEASE DIRECTOR: No, I don't think that's ultimately going to be the case, George. I think, when we get now back in tune with getting this vaccine, not only here in the United States, but also globally, because the rest of the world was looking at the United States' decision, particularly because they know that the CDC and the FDA are the gold standard for both safety and the evaluation of efficacy.

I think, in the long run, what we're going to see, and we'll probably see it soon, is that people will realize that we take safety very seriously. We're out there trying to combat the degree of vaccine hesitancy that still is out there. And one of the real reasons why people have hesitancy is concern about the safety of the vaccine.

And I think, if you make the argument that we take safety really very seriously, and there was a pause; it was examined, and now we're going ahead with it, which tells you that, if you look at all of the other vaccinations that have been done, you know, we've had about 141 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, a very small proportion of that, about 8 million, has been J&J. The rest have been the MRNAs from Pfizer and from Moderna.

So if anybody has any doubts about the safety of those other vaccines, and including J&J, we can now say, you know, we take this very seriously; we've looked at it; now let's get back and get people vaccinated. And that's what we're going to be doing, get as many people vaccinated as we possibly can, as quickly as we can, because we have a very, very effective vaccine for the people here and throughout the world.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We have seen vaccination rates level off, coming a little bit off their highs from the last couple of weeks, and you still see pockets of people resisting the idea of mass vaccination. One of the most prominent skeptics is Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. Let's show what he had to say.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. RON JOHNSON, (R) WISC.: The science tells us that vaccines are 95 percent effective. So if you have a vaccine, quite honestly, what do you care if your neighbor has one or not? I mean, what is it to you? You've got a vaccine and, you know, science is telling you it's very, very effective. So why is this big push to make sure everybody gets the vaccine?

STEPHANOPOULOS: What's your response to that?

FAUCI: Well, the fact is that people who have been infected in this country now and have died, if you look at the numbers, there's been about 570,000 Americans have died. We have a highly efficacious and effective vaccine that's really very, very safe.

That is the reason why you want everyone to get vaccinated, so I don't understand the argument, if I get vaccinated, George, and I'm protected, that you, George, don't have to get vaccinated. It doesn't make any sense.

The more people you get vaccinated, the more people you protect. And there is the issue, when you get a critical number of people vaccinated, you really have a blanket of protection over the entire community.

So, to get vaccinated, you have a responsibility to yourself, to protect yourself. But, also, even if you're a young person who may not get any symptoms, you don't want to get infected. You may think it doesn't make any difference because you may not get any symptoms, but you may inadvertently and innocently pass the infection onto someone else, who could have a serious consequence.

So, there are so many reasons why we should get as many people vaccinated as we possibly can.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Our situation continues to improve here, but there's a real crisis right now in India, record cases four days in a row right now.

It could spread across the developing world. Their health care system could collapse if the situation doesn't improve. What more can the United States be doing right now to help address this crisis?

FAUCI: Yes.

Well, we are doing things that we have mentioned before, part of COVAX, $4 billion, and other things. But we really do need to do more. I don't think you can walk away from that. And we are.

Right now, even as we speak, George, there's discussions about really ramping up what we can do on the ground, oxygen supplies, drugs, tests, PPE, as well as taking the look into the intermediate and long run about how we can get vaccines to these individuals, both immediately now, as well as in the situation where you help them to be able to essentially make vaccines themselves.

So, bottom line, George, it's a terrible situation that's going on in India and other low- and middle-income countries. And there is more we can do. And I believe you will see shortly that all these things that we're talking about are on the table, and we will be moving towards that.

It's the proper thing to do.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We have about 30 million doses of that AstraZeneca vaccine that aren't approved for use here. Shouldn't we just be sending that over?

FAUCI: You know, I think that's going to be something that is up for active consideration, George, certainly.

I mean, I don't want to be speaking for policy right now with you, but, I mean, that's something that certainly is going to be actively considered.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's talk about masks.

I mean, you're seeing more and more talk about it. And I know the CDC is looking at perhaps revising their guidance about wearing masks outdoors at this time. What's your best guidance on that at this point?

FAUCI: You know, I don't want to get ahead of them, George.

But I think it's pretty common sense now that outdoor risk is really, really quite low, particularly -- I mean, if you are a vaccinated person, wearing a mask outdoors, I mean, obviously, the risk is minuscule.

What I believe you're going to be hearing, what the country is going to be hearing soon is updated guidelines from the CDC. The CDC is a science-based organization. They don't want to make any guidelines unless they look at the data, and the data backs it up.

But when you look around at the commonsense situation, obviously, the risk is really very low, particularly if you are vaccinated.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So, we're heading towards normal?

FAUCI: You know, in some respects, we are, George.

It really is a challenge. We have vaccines now. The more we take a look at the data as it accumulates, we see it is even more effective than what the initial numbers of the clinical trial. And we're doing very well.

We now have more than 30 percent of the adult population is fully vaccinated. More than 50 percent of the adult population is getting at least one dose, which gives them certainly some protection, until they get the next dose.

So, we now have been giving to people the answer to the issue of getting back to normal, namely, the question you just asked me.

But the only issue, George, that is something we need to pay attention to...

STEPHANOPOULOS: Yes.

FAUCI: ... is that we're having still about 60,000 new infections per day.

That's a precarious level, and we don't want that to go up.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Dr. Fauci, thanks for your time this morning.

We will be right back.