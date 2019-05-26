A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, May 26, 2019 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ: On Friday we traveled to New Hampshire to talk to one of the most surprising contenders vying for the Democratic nomination. Mayor Pete Buttigieg has been outpacing more established candidates in the polls and has raised enough money to appear on the debate stage.

He's appeared on the cover of some of the biggest magazines in the country. And he's taking on President Trump directly.

I began by asking him what he makes of the dysfunction in Washington.

(BEGIN VIDEO)

MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG: It's a continuing horror show right now in Washington. And you have a president who has turned the entire thing into a reality show. We've got to completely change the channel, and make sure that we respond to all of the -- the distractions and the nonsense coming out of the White House, not just by calling him to account, but by returning consistently to the question of how American lives are shaped by those decisions.

RADDATZ: You talk about changing the channel, how do you do -- do that with President Trump? It -- it works for him.

BUTTIGIEG: It does, but part of how it works for him is he provokes us in ways that make it very hard for us to do anything but respond in kind, the nicknames, that tweets, the insults. And what we've got to remember is that the more we're talking about him, the less we're talking about voters.

When the conversation is about voters, we're going to win. Voters want a raise. They want health care. On almost all of the issues, the American people are with us. It is precisely for that reason that the only way the Republican Party can retain power in the White House is if the conversation is about something completely different, like the shenanigans of the current president.

RADDATZ: You said this week that while the president deserves to be impeached, you leave the decision about launching those proceedings up to the House, but House Democrats aren't unanimous on this issue, so who should make that decision, leadership -- Nancy Pelosi, or the more vocal wing of the party?

BUTTIGIEG: Well, what's interesting is the case for impeachment is being made most emphatically by the president himself because it seems like every day or two, there is another affront to the rule of law. I’m just trying to be respectful of the fact that the best thing I can do to get us a new president is to win the nomination and defeat the President who is there. I think Democrats are underestimating, despite his unpopularity, we're underestimating the chance that he could win.

RADDATZ: I want to move to foreign policy. The -- the Pentagon is sending 1,500 more military personnel over to the Middle East to deter Iran. Is that a good idea? Is that something you would have approved?

BUTTIGIEG: This is not a good sign. Escalation is the last thing we need in the Middle East right now. And when you see what's been happening, it appears that the administration, driven by the way by John Bolton, one of the architects of the Iraq War, is continuing to try to prosecute a case to lead to higher tensions, escalation and perhaps conflict with Iran as though we learned nothing from the last 15 years of armed conflict -- conflict in the Middle East.

RADDATZ: But this is also based on intelligence and the military. Central Command -- you know Central Command very well -- they asked for these troops for force protection, based on intelligence about missiles in some Iranian boats, so this is not John Bolton asking for this. This is the military. BUTTIGIEG: Look, there is clearly a pattern of misbehavior and provocation by the Iranians that goes back in different ways across my entire lifetime.

RADDATZ: But let me stick to this because it's based on intelligence. Do you believe the intelligence?

BUTTIGIEG: Well, I can't weigh in on intelligence that I haven't seen, but what I do see is a pattern --

RADDATZ: But you've heard people in the military, commanders in the military today, saying, this was the intelligence they found.

BUTTIGIEG: And I think our national security policy has to be to avoid escalation in the Persian Gulf.

RADDATZ: But how do you do that if you're under threat? So if they think their forces need to be protected more and you don't send more…

BUTTIGIEG: I think that we have the means to protect our assets in the Middle East. And the way this is being talked about makes me wonder whether this -- this is driven as much by domestic politics as it is by national security imperatives.

RADDATZ: Another fight still going on, Afghanistan. You served in Afghanistan. We're approaching the 20-year mark. You've talked about your generation ending these endless wars. Would you end that war if you were president? Would you pull our troops out?

BUTTIGIEG: When I left Afghanistan five years ago, I thought I was one of the very last troops turning out the lights as I went. We need to leave. And the reality is, we are leaving. This is pretty much the only thing that the American left and right, and the Afghan government and the Taliban and the international community all agree on is that it's time for us to go.

RADDATZ: Do you have a plan for how we can get out?

BUTTIGIEG: Well, what we've got to do is isolate the threats that are specifically related to the homeland, establish whatever intelligence and special operations capability is needed to head off those threats, and remove any ground presence that goes beyond that. And I think that --

RADDATZ: That sounds like Joe Biden's plan from many years ago.

BUTTIGIEG: Well, many years ago would have been the time to make good on the idea of leaving.

RADDATZ: But that's the kind of plan you'd want to do, counterterrorism in other words?

BUTTIGIEG: Yeah, but not just a blanket counterterrorism mission. And look, I was part of the counterterrorism mission. Our responsibility is not to establish peace, security, democracy and prosperity in Afghanistan. Our responsibility is to make sure that Americans cannot be attacked, and anything that is not directly related to that is not a good enough justification for us to have troops on the ground in what is amounting to a forever war.

RADDATZ: Bernie Sanders said North Korea is one of the areas where he doesn't fault the president for meeting personally with Kim Jong Un. Do you -- was that the way to go? I know you've talked about more diplomacy, but there hasn't been any significant progress since he met with him.

BUTTIGIEG: When the president met with Kim, he was essentially handling North Korea something they needed, which was legitimacy. And the way diplomacy works, the way deals work is you give someone something in return for something.

RADDATZ: It hasn't worked.

BUTTIGIEG: It hasn't worked at all.

RADDATZ: And President Trump was -- was handed a pretty tough hand with nuclear weapons, with ICBMs operational.

BUTTIGIEG: Right.

BUTTIGEIG: Look, North Korea's a thorny issue and I will say one good thing has come out of the changes that have happened in the kind of regional security picture in the last couple of years and it's this. I think we used to believe that we had to completely resolve the nuclear issue in order for there to be any beginning when it comes to peace in the Korean peninsula. I think now the thinking has shifted a little bit to where it may be possible to pursue peace and denuclearization in a way that each might help the other.

RADDATZ: But there's an urgency now.

BUTTIGIEG: There's always been an urgency when you have a hostile nuclear power.

RADDATZ: There's not been an urgency quite like this one because he has an ICBM that he's trying to put a nuclear warhead on that could reach the United States.

BUTTIGIEG: Look, one thing you learn in government executive roles is that they are the problems you believe you can solve right away, and there -- there are the problems you have to manage while you are pursuing a solution. Obviously, we're nowhere near a solution on this issue under this president. I don't think it will be easy for the next president. But I do think that there are strategies like what I'm describing that could yield more results than what we've had today.

RADDATZ: And you talk about your experience, which leads us to the question you're asked all the time. You're just 37 years old and the highest office you've held is mayor of your hometown. Even if you have that executive experience, which you do, you've never dealt with a Washington like we've seen today or foreign problems. How do you convince people you can actually do this at your age?

BUTTIGIEG: I feel like I wouldn't be getting these same questions if I were a member of Congress, which is interesting because you can be a very senior member of Congress, and have never in your life managed more than 100 people. When you are responsible for everything from economic development to public safety and emergency management, when your day oscillates between managing a development deal and figuring out how to hold your community together during, for example, a racially sensitive officer-involved shooting, when you literally get the 3 a.m. call to deal with a man-made or natural disaster, you have as good a preparation as an elected official can get for an office that frankly is in so many ways daunting and new for anybody who walks into it. And I would put my experience up, aided I think by my military experience, against that of any competitor.

RADDATZ: It is Memorial Day weekend. The president and first lady on Thursday went to Arlington Cemetery. At about the same time, you were saying that the president faked his disability to get out of serving in Vietnam. Pretty positive about that?

BUTTIGIEG: Yes. There is no question, I think to any reasonable observer that the president found a way to falsify a disabled status, taking advantage of his privileged status in order to avoid serving. You have somebody who thinks it's alright to let somebody go in his place into a deadly war, and is willing to pretend to be disabled in order to do it.

That is an assault on the honor of this country

RADDATZ: I want to go to some of the comments the president made about service members who have either been accused of war crimes, or convicted of war crimes. He said, we teach them to fight, and they get treated unfairly, and he is going to look at those cases to see if perhaps they can be pardoned.

BUTTIGIEG: The idea that being sent to war turns you into a murderer is exactly the kind of thing that those of us who have served have been trying to beat back for more than a generation. For a president, especially a president who never served, to say he's going to come in and overrule that system of military justice undermines the very foundations, legal and moral, of this country. Frankly, his idea, that being sent to fight makes you automatically into some kind of war criminal is a slander against veterans that could only come from somebody who never served.

RADDATZ: We found this interview you did when you were only 18 years old in your local paper, when you talked in detail about wanting to go into national politics. "I think I could pull it off, it's a tremendous challenge, a kind of sexy challenge but I want to give it a try." Seems like you knew you were going to do this your whole life.

BUTTIGIEG: I was always interested in public service. What I would not have guessed at the age of 18 was how much I would find purpose and meaning in local work. For a while, thought I was going to be a journalist, for a while thought I was going to be a scholar, I always felt drawn in some way to public service.

RADDATZ: A sexy challenge. Has it been a sexy challenge?

BUTTIGIEG: Well, in a way if you're a curious person, there's nothing like it. That challenge is about as an engaging thing I could think to do with my life. And while this may not be a career for me, it's certainly something that has been extremely exciting for as long as I've been involved in it, and where, most importantly, I think I can make myself useful. I mean, It's not like a thought that, at the age of, 37, as a mayor, I would be seeking the American presidency.

But what I found is that moments will sometimes find you a little bit. And what I see now, there's a new generation of leaders stepping up. From France to New Zealand, you see people who are the same age or younger than I would be on inauguration day. To me, that's the kind of trend America should be leading, not catching up to.

RADDATZ: Thanks very much, mayor.

BUTTIGIEG: Thanks for having me.

(END VIDEO)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I declassified everything. Everything they want. I put it under the auspices of the attorney general, he’s going to be in charge of it, they’ll be able to see how this hoax -- how the hoax or witch hunt started and why it started.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RADDATZ: President Trump on Friday just after he granted sweeping authority to attorney general William Barr to investigate the origins of the Russia investigation. Let’s bring in Congresswoman Liz Cheney, chair of the House Republican Conference and a member of the House Armed Services Committee. Good morning to you, Congresswoman, it’s great to have you here. I -- I want to start with what happened overnight.

President Trump of course is in Japan, and he tweeted this -- "North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others. but not me, I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Bidan a low IQ individual, & worse, perhaps that’s sending me a signal?"

He corrected in this tweet the spelling of Biden, which be misspelled in a previous tweet. What do you think about what the president said there about a murderous dictator?

REP. LIZ CHENEY (R), WYOMING: You know, I think that what we have seen so far with this president with respect to North Korea is that he’s doing the right thing in terms of the policy. North Korea has for years, through presidencies of Republicans and Democrats, gone through the exact same steps where they try to make false promises and they get concessions from the United States and they continue their program. What this president has done is say we’re not going to do that, we’re going to require complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization --

RADDATZ: Let’s go to that tweet.

CHENEY: -- and he’s walked away --

RADDATZ: Can we go back to that tweet?

CHENEY: -- and he’s walked away from the table when the North Koreans wouldn’t comply. So I would say you’ve got to judge based on actions, you’ve got to look where we are today and where we are today is the president walked away, he was not willing to accept a phony deal, which too many of his predecessors have been.

RADDATZ: And -- and yet there’s been zero significant progress in denuclearization and we are almost at the one year mark. Could -- could you respond to the tweet? Is that the right way to do things?

CHENEY: My -- my view, Martha, is that we are doing the right thing in terms of the policies towards North Korea. And when you look at the situation President Trump inherited, whether you’re talking about North Korea, whether you’re talking about Iran, whether you’re talking about the tremendous hole that the Obama administration dug with respect to our armed forces around the world, the president’s doing the right thing. He’s providing the resources our military needs to begin to make sure that we can defeat our enemies and our adversaries, he withdrew from the devastation Iranian nuclear accord, and with respect to the North Koreans he has said, I will not accept a deal that is not a deal that helps advance (ph) this situation.

RADDATZ: Let’s talk about Iran, announcing this week that they’re sending 1,500 more U.S. military to the region. Is that the right move or could that increase the possibility of miscalculation?

CHENEY: It is the right move. And when you look at what we’ve seen in terms of the threat level, what we’ve seen in terms of what the Iranians have now -- are now doing -- and I want to be careful not to talk about classified material and information, but there’s no question but that (ph) this threat, as Chairman Thornberry said, is not business as usual. And it’s very important for the Iranians to understand that we’ll do what’s necessary to deter (ph) them from attacking us or our interests and that we’ll do what’s necessary to make sure we understand we aren’t going to simply sit back and allow them to take action that will put our people in harm’s way.

So I think the president’s doing exactly the right thing and I support the action.

RADDATZ: Pete Buttigieg is calling what he witnessed in Washington this week between President Trump and Nancy Pelosi a horror show. What’s your reaction to this back and forth?

CHENEY: You know, what I see every day -- I’m obviously in the House of Representatives and what I see every day is a Speaker of the House who is increasingly losing her grip on the leadership of her conference. And I think you’re seeing her being increasingly strident, you’re seeing her lashing out and you’re looking at the Democrats, who had put all their eggs in the basket of the Mueller report, hoping that it would provide them evidence they needed to move to impeachment.

It didn’t, but so now what they’re doing is basically taking all the oxygen out of the room, refusing to do any of the things we were elected to do and instead continuing these attacks in part of the investigations, part of an issuance of subpoenas –

RADDATZ: And the president attacks back, is that the right thing to do?

CHENEY: Look, I think that, you know, what we have seen, if you look at –

RADDATZ: Re-tweeting these videos that –

CHENEY: I think what is really crucially important to remember here is that you had Strzok and Paige who were in charge of launching this investigation and they were saying things like we must stop this president, we need an insurance policy against this president.

That in my view when you have people that are in the highest echelons of the law enforcement of this nation saying things like that, that sounds an awful lot like a coup and it could well be treason.

And I think that we need to know more, we need to know what was Jim Comey’s role in all of this? These people reported to him, Andy McCabe reported to him, what was Comey’s role in that?

And that is what the attorney general is going to be focused on.

RADDATZ: Let me talk about this because you saw what the president with Attorney General Barr, he said he could declassify all this intelligence, do you worry that sources and methods might be revealed?

Do you have any problems with him saying declassify this intelligence, even though he won’t give the Mueller report – an unredacted Mueller report to Congress?

CHENEY: Look, first of all, the Mueller report has been delivered to Congress, every single piece of it that could be within the law, the amount that’s been redacted that’s available for E (ph) officials in Congress to see, the amount that’s been redacted is something like less than two percent.

So it has been turned over. Secondly I have complete confidence in Attorney General Barr in terms of this decision that he’s going to make. And thirdly, as I said before, he has to have the ability to look at what happened, think about what happened. Think about the fact that we had people that are at the highest levels of our law enforcement in this nation saying that they were going to stop a dually elected president of the United States, saying they need an insurance policy against him.

That is something that simply cannot happen. We have to have confidence in our law enforcement, and the attorney general has got to get to the bottom of what happened, how it was that those people were allowed to misuse and abuse their power that way.

RADDATZ: And I just want to very quickly ask you, we have about 10 seconds here, on proposed pardons of service members who’ve been convicted or charged with war crimes.

CHENEY: Yes, the president will have to make a decision on that, that is the president’s decision to make completely and we’ll see what happens. Those cases are at different places in terms of the procedures that they need to go through with respect to the military justice system.

But the president has absolute power to pardon and I will watch – see how he exercises that.

RADDATZ: Thanks very much for joining us, Congresswoman, we appreciate it. Stay with us, the powerhouse Rountable is up next.

(BEGIN VIDEO)

SEN. MARTHA MCSALLY, R-ARIZ: This is personal for me, but it’s personal from two perspectives. As a commander who led my airmen into combat and as a survivor of rape and betrayal. I share the disgust of the failures of the military system and many commanders who failed in their responsibilities.

(END VIDEO)

RADDATZ: Sen. Martha McSally captured America's attention with that powerful testimony about her own experience with sexual assault in the military.

Now, the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat is taking on a new mission, introducing a bill to change the way the military handles sexual assault -- pushing for additional research, establishing a special victims counsel at every military installation and promoting information sharing to better track criminal cases.

I sat down with Sen. McSally for an exclusive interview. We began with that startling new report showing a 38% increase in military sexual assault since 2016.

(BEGIN VIDEO)

RADDATZ: I have heard commanders and I have heard military leaders say ‘zero tolerance, zero tolerance, this is not going to happen.’ And it keeps happening. How do you really, truly change things when you look at statistics like that?

MCSALLY: Well, I think we need to take a hard look at what’s not working and figure out what IS working. What training works for 17 to 24 year olds in this generation? And that's where the prevalence of the crimes, according to the last report, have happened. So part of what I'm putting in this year's defense bill is additional research dollars dedicated to evidence-based solutions as to what works, what’s going to work, to get through to this generation to change these behaviors and stop these crimes.

RADDATZ: One of the things you talk about, things that have not worked and I know critics of -- of your approach to this are saying commanders should not have anything to do with this anymore, it should be some sort of independent prosecutor. Why are you convinced it has to stay in the chain of command?

MCSALLY: I think a lot of people don't quite understand the role of our commanders, having been a commander myself. It's like no other position in civilian life. I mean, we tell people to go take lives, maybe to give their own life. We are responsible for every element of their -- everything that they do. So if you want to solve anything in the military, you have to have commanders more involved. The problem is that we need more investigators that are highly trained, we need more special victims councils, we need better data forensics evidence for crimes that are really, really difficult to prove in the first place, even when they’re reported right away. But let's set the process up for the best success. That's what the focus is of my legislation this year.

RADDATZ: Sen. Duckworth, a veteran as well. She doesn't think that works. She thinks serious crime should be in the chain of command and commander but not sexual crimes and says it just doesn't work.

MCSALLY: I respect her opinion and we have many conversations about this issue. I just feel very strongly that commanders need to be responsible. And this is again, not just coming as a commander but somebody who's also a military --

RADDATZ: And sexual assault victims will say it's harder to go to a commander or a commander might like someone else and not prosecute someone they know.

MCSALLY: It’s just not the way that works.

If the commander is the perpetrator, you can go above the commander, you can go around the commander. So there are many relief valves in this process. But, the problem is not the ultimate decision whether to prosecute or not by the convening authority, which is usually a colonel or a general. The problem is that oftentimes, the case along the way is taking too long. It's like a cancer rotting in the unit while this case goes on, that we don't have the absolute best capabilities for the forensics in order to build a case, while also having due process for the accused.

RADDATZ: I want to talk about your own experience if we can, senator.

MCSALLY SOT: I also am a military sexual assault survivor, but unlike so many brave survivors, I didn’t report being sexually assaulted. Like so many women and men, I didn’t trust the system at the time. I blamed myself. I was ashamed and confused.

RADDATZ: When you finally did talk to someone, you’ve said you felt like it was handled horribly. You felt like you were being raped again.

MCSALLY: Yeah, you know, for me, it took many years for me to even come to terms with what had happened to me and the impact that it had on me. And those who are close to me, friends and family and others are well aware in my journey of healing and my journey of not being crushed by it, but instead being strengthened by what happened to me and being empowered, not just to fight for myself but other women.

As I think back, I just don’t even know if I would have known where to go at the time. And so yeah, I really feel like there was a second very deep failure when I tried to -- to bring this to the attention of others.

A lot of times people look at someone like me -- and I've even had this happen since I revealed what happened to me -- and they say ignorantly, like, “How could this happen to you?” And that, I mean, part of -- one of the reasons why I shared what I did is because I think some people -- well intended, some in the media, by the way, since this happened -- well intended, but extremely naive and ignorant about what a sexual assault survivor looks like.

RADDATZ: Tell me what it was like the day you did reveal it, what was going through your mind and how you felt after it.

MCSALLY: I saw that we were having a hearing on military sexual assault. And it would include victims on the panel, that I decided on Monday night that I was going to share that I was with them. Didn't make that decision lightly. But I just really felt like I wasn't trying to keep it a secret.

Anytime -- even though I feel like I am as healed as you can be this side of heaven after what I've been through -- but anytime you churn up the reminders of the traumatic things that you’ve been though in your life, I mean, I'm human, those are not easy things to open up the door in your heart and mind of what happened to you. I didn't realize it was going to be as little emotional as it as it was, but there I was on that day. It was - I’m glad I did it. I don’t regret sharing what I shared and it has been an extraordinary journey since then.

(END VIDEO)