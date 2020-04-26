'This Week' Transcript 4-26-20: Gov. Larry Hogan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Kevin Hassett, Sen. Amy Klobuchar

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, April 26, 2020 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS CHIEF ANCHOR: Good morning and welcome to this week. Exactly two months ago President Trump declared that the 15 coronavirus cases in the U.S. would be close to zero in a couple of days. We all now know how wrong that was.

As we come on the air this week, the number of cases in America is closing in on a million. At least 53,000 Americans have died. In the weeks since the first stay-at-home orders more than 26 million Americans have lost their jobs and officials across the country have been wrestling with the dilemma of our time, how to contain the public health emergency without crushing the economy.

This week states like Georgia and Oklahoma began to reopen for business. More will follow starting Monday. As others like North Carolina, Connecticut and Michigan extend their restrictions into May and beyond.

Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer has faced down protests over her stay-at-home order. She joins us this morning from Lansing. Good morning Governor Whitmer. How are you today?

GOVERNOR GRETCHEN WHITMER, (D-MI): Good morning. Glad to be with you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know you’ve decided to extend your stay-at-home order until May 15th but eased up on some things like boating and golfing. How long do you expect the broader order to be in place and what will it take to lift it?

GOV. WHITMER: Well I’ve extended my order through May 15th with the acknowledgment that there may be adjustments that are necessary in the interim or to extend it as well again. What we know is that we have to have robust testing. We have to have community tracing. We’ve got to have a plan for isolation for people that do get tested positive for COVID-19 in the future.

And as we think about reengaging sectors of our economy, really analyzing the risk associated with a particular sector, scoring that risk, determining what protocols needs to be in place, and being really smart about taking a step forward, measuring, understanding what is (ph) meant before we take another step forward or sometimes might have to take a step backward.

We’ve got to be nimble and we have to follow the science and be really smart about how we reengage, because no one -- no one, even if you’re a protestor or you’re the sitting governor or you’re on another side of the issue. We know that no one wants a second wave. It would be devastating for the health of our people and for our economy. And so we’ve got to be really smart as we reengage.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know legislature has now set up an oversight committee to oversee your actions. Any concern that you’ve gone too far in anyway with the stay-at-home restrictions?

GOV. WHITMER: No. I know that what we have done the vast majority of people in Michigan agree with and have done the right thing. Because of that, what was looking to be just an astronomical increase and predictions with regard to how many people would lose their lives from COVID-19, we have flattened that curve because people are doing the right thing. And people recognize the value of the order that I’ve issued.

We also know that at the time Michigan had the third highest death rate -- the third highest number of positive COVID cases and we are the 10th most populist state. So we had a unique issue here in Michigan. It was hitting us incredibly hard and that’s why we had to have a unique solution. Even though it was more aggressive than other states, we have started to really push down that curve and we’ve saved lives in the process.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Detroit Democrats have censured (ph) one of your state representatives who credited President Trump with advocating that drug hydroxychloroquine, and this of course comes on the heels of the president’s comments suggesting injecting disinfectants could kill the virus, something that should be investigated.

Was this censure (ph) of your state representative appropriate? And what’s been the impact of those disinfectant comments from the president?

GOV. WHITMER: Yes, I don’t know. I’m not getting involved in those maneuverings of what’s happening there. I can just say this, that it’s really important we get this right. We need to listen to experts and to doctors. I know this state rep. accredits hydroxychloroquine with her success with COVID-19 but I do also know that the medical professionals are saying that that’s not the case. We should not make that assumption.

All I know is this, when the person with most powerful position on the planet is encouraging people to think (ph) about disinfectants, whether it was serious or not, people listen. And so we have seen an increase in numbers of people calling poison control and so I think it’s really important that everyone us with a platform disseminate medically accurate information. And I want to say, unequivocally no one should be using disinfectant -- to digest it to fight COVID-19. Please don’t do it. Just don’t do it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The next battleground in Congress is going to be over aid to states. I know you have about -- you projected about a $3 billion hole in your state budget coming out of this crisis. You’ve heard Senator McConnell, the leader -- the Republican leader in the Senate, suggest that some states should consider bankruptcy. Is default an option for the state of Michigan?

GOV. WHITMER: No, and it’s outrageous for Senator McConnell to even suggest that. But that’s what the matter is. Our general fund budget when adjusted for the inflation is the same size it was during -- when Richard Nixon was our president. We have been incredibly smart stewards and we have not made some of the investments I think we should have as a state because of this artificially low number that we’ve been working with.

But the fact of the matter is that for Senator McConnell to suggest that is incredibly dangerous and I don’t think that the vast majority of governors in this country, Republican and Democratic, would agree with him. He’s wrong and we need Congress to step up and help states. Because this pandemic -- it’s because of this global pandemic that we are all having to make tough decisions. We need the federal government to have our backs.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally Governor Whitmer, we’ve got an election, as you know, coming up in November. What steps are you taking in your state to ensure that voters can go to the polls in a safe manner?

GOV. WHITMER: Well we’re encouraging people to vote by mail. Michigan’s made great strides in terms of that (ph) ability just in the last couple of years. The people of our state said we want that right and (inaudible) amended our Constitution. We’re really going to encourage everyone who can vote by mail to do that.

We can’t put off an election because of a pandemic. But we can take the appropriate steps to keep people safe so that they can exercise their right in this country of ours and stay safe in doing it. We don’t want people to come out and congregate anywhere right now, much less for the foreseeable future, and so everything we can do to encourage vote by mail is absolutely the most important thing we can do and that’s what we’re doing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Governor Whitmer thanks for your time this morning.

GOV. WHITMER: Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's get a Republican perspective now from the chair of the National Governor's Association Larry Hogan of Maryland. Governor Hogan, thank you for joining us this morning.

I know that yesterday was the deadliest day yet in Maryland, do you still expect to begin the first phase of reopening in early May?

GOV. LARRY HOGAN, (R-MD): Well, I laid out a plan yesterday that was very well thought out. First of all, Wednesday we put out -- as chairman of the National Governor's Association, we put out a road map and a guideline for all the other governors across America about things that they ought to consider. Yesterday, I launched our kind of road map to recovery for the state of Maryland which incorporated some of those things that we put in the National Governors Association plan. It took the input from some really the top epidemiologists and scientists here in Maryland from Johns Hopkins and from Scott Gottlieb who is the former FDA commissioner from AEI report and from a Hopkins report.

It's a very well thought out. And we're watching certain metrics and looking at a pattern of numbers before we make any kind of decisions. Everything is going to be based on the numbers and the science. We're not going to do anything that's going to put anybody in more dangers.

I want to get our economy back opened just as soon as we can, but I want to do so in a safe way so we don't have a spike, we don't cause more deaths, or an overloading of our health care system.

STEPHANOPOULOS: As chair of the NGA, are you concerned that any of those others states we're seeing now open, like Georgia and Oklahoma, that they're moving too fast?

HOGAN: So the president made it clear that, you know, the governors were going to be making their own decisions based on the facts on the ground, in their own states, and that's exactly what they are doing. Certain states are in different points of the curve and they've got different situations on the ground, and I don't want to second guess my colleagues in different states. I’m not really that familiar with everything that's going on in every state because I’m so focused on what's going on here in my state and my region.

But I think, you know, various governors are making decisions based on what they think is best for their state.

I’m going to be very cautious. We're going to make decisions on science. We're going to do things together as a region here in the Washington Metropolitan Area where -- with Virginia and D.C., where quite frankly we’re -- while we have some encouraging numbers on hospitalizations and ICU, which are leveling off, we're still going up with respect to the number of cases and the number of deaths.

STEPHANOPOULOS: On Friday, your emergency management agency put out an alert to the citizens of Maryland making sure that they did not ingest or inject disinfectants after the president's comments and the president came out that day and had this to say about his comments.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I was asking a sarcastic and a very sarcastic question to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside, but it does kill it and it would kill it on the hands and that would make things much better. That was done in the form of a sarcastic question to the reporters.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Many of your citizens didn't see it as sarcasm. Is that how you took it?

HOGAN: Well, look, I have -- I think it's really important. This has been important to me from day one about communicating very clearly on the facts because people listen to these press conferences. They listen when the governor holds a press conference and they certainly pay attention when the president of the United States is standing there giving a press conference about something as serious as this worldwide pandemic.

And I think when misinformation comes out or you just say something that pops in your head, it does send a wrong message. We had hundreds of calls come into our emergency hotline at our health department asking if it was -- if it was right to ingest Clorox or alcohol cleaning products, whether that was going to help them fight the virus. So, we had to put out that warning to make sure that people were not doing something like that which would kill people actually to do it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How do you explain something like that?

HOGAN: You know, I can't really explain it, George. I just think -- look, I think there -- the president's got to focus on the message, stick to a message and make sure that these press conferences are fact-based. I think other people in the administration have been trying to make that clear to him as well.

We saw a different kind of a press conference yesterday which I think may be showing that there's going to be a different trend in the future.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You also saw this week Senator McConnell make those comments about states considering bankruptcy. You heard what Governor Whitmer had to say about that. She considered it just a dangerous idea, completely rejected it off the table.

You said that Senator McConnell is going to reject it. Is it indeed off the table, this idea of states going into bankruptcy?

HOGAN: So, the National Governors Association for over a month has been pushing -- this is a very bipartisan effort to get money in the fourth stimulus package, to give $500 billion to the states.

So we're on the front lines. We've taken all these actions. We've got to provide these necessary services to help people get back on their feet. It's critical to the rebounding of our economy.

And we've talked with people in both Houses, both Republicans and Democrats. It was very close to happening in this 3.5. Senator McConnell blocked it.

We have a commitment from the president and the vice president and there's bipartisan legislation in the Senate to do something to help support the states. I just said, I thought Mitch McConnell probably would regret making those -- that comment the other day. I think it just slipped out, but I’m hopeful that we will be able to convince Senator McConnell to go along with the bipartisan bill in the Senate and the administration's commitment to help the states in that final stimulus package.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally -- finally, Governor, your state has put off the presidential primary voting until June 2nd and you're encouraging people to vote by mail in the primaries. Are you making (ph) -- giving that same guidance to the citizens of Maryland for the general election in November as well, vote by mail?

HOGAN: So we had an early -- we had an April primary and one of the first executive orders I signed was to postpone that until June and to make that a by mail primary. We have a couple of precincts open, one in each county to allow for special folks, for people that are disabled and blind voters, for example, and people that didn't have a fixed address, but almost completely by mail. And our state board of elections is taking a look at that for the general election as well just to see -- well, we're going to see how this thing goes in June. And then we have several months to be able to prepare for that November election. But hopefully it will work out well. We want to make sure every single vote is countdown and we want to make sure that our citizens are safe while they're -- while they're exercising that right to vote.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Governor Hogan, thanks for your time this morning.

HOGAN: Thank you, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: President Trump at the World Economic Forum back in January.

We're now joined by one of his senior economic advisers. Kevin Hassett joins us from the White House this morning.

Kevin, thank you for joining us this morning.

KEVIN HASSETT, WHITE HOUSE SENIOR ADVISER: Thanks, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's talk about where the economy is right now, taking such a deep hit, more than 26 million Americans filing for jobless claims.

The president this week was talking about a possible V-shaped recovery, short sharp recovery, as early as this summer. Is that what you're seeing right now?

HASSETT: I think a lot of it's going to depend on what happens next. You know, what we've done with the previous legislation is that we've built a bridge to sort of hopefully the other side of the disease, but then we have to make sure that we have what it takes to prosper. I think that, you know, Senator Klobuchar who's coming on I guess after me, she's got ideas about what should happen and Republicans have ideas.

And I’m sure that over the next three or four weeks, everybody's going to pull together and come up with a plan to give us the best chance possible for a V-shaped recovery.

(CROSSTALK)

HASSETT: But make no mistake: it's a really grave situation, George. This is the biggest negative shock that our economy, I think, has ever seen. We're going to be looking at an unemployment rate that approaches rates that we saw during the Great Depression.

During the Great Recession, remember that was a financial crisis around 2008, that we lost 8.7 million jobs and the whole thing. Right now, we're losing that many jobs about every ten days.

And so, the lift -- the economic lift for policymakers is an extraordinary one. And the last thing -- I promise not to filibuster -- I’ve been incredibly pleased to see how much -- you know, I know it's been a pretty nasty time in Washington, how much people have pulled together to get things to happen fast. When President Obama was elected, it was middle of December when they started to have the stimulus bill discussions with Congress and it was the middle of February when they passed it.

We just did a major, major bill in a week, and that's because basically people care more about their country than the sort of nastiness in Washington that's covered on the news every day.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And -- and you're right, an extraordinary unprecedented crisis, extraordinary, unprecedented response. But you're starting to see that -- that bipartisan or nonpartisanship kind of fray right now, especially with those comments last week from Senator McConnell talking about a blue state bailout and states considering bankruptcy.

You heard what both Governor Hogan and Governor Whitmer had to say about that this morning. They considered it a dangerous idea. They're not considering it. They're saying they need aid.

Are they going to get it?

HASSETT: Well, first, there's already been quite a bit of aid, about $150 billion in the -- you know, previous round. The thing I can say is that, you know, I’m just an economist, but it feels like the Constitution doesn't really allow states to declare bankruptcy and so what's going to have to happen is they're going to have to work things out and the federal government is going to probably have to help them, too.

I know President Trump is open to negotiating in a bipartisan way as he has been in the previous bills to see, you know, what -- hear from Democrats, see what they want and then, you know, present them with his own ideas. But, you know, I think the state going bankrupt is something that's not really been anticipated by the Founders. And so I’m not sure exactly -- I didn't see the clip from Senator McConnell but I’m not sure exactly what he was talking about.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But you're right, the president has said he's open to more aid to the states and localities. The president has also talked about more infrastructure spending as well.

But one of the things you're starting to see in the Senate among Republican senators is more concern now about the debt. They're saying, listen, we have to -- we have to go slow here right now before we approve another package because the debt is climbing so high. Is that a concern of yours?

HASSETT: Oh, for sure. You know, I think the debt level in the U.S. has climbed up to the point where in the economics literature, we see that it can be a sort of long run negative for growth. And so, for me, I think that as we go into the next phase of legislation, we need to think about long run things that we can do to try to get ahead of the curve on debt.

So, for sure we need to do still some short run things but I think looking at long run changes that we can make to things to improve the debt situation, you know, that should be something that should be on the table.

As an economist, I can advise that. I’m not announcing a White House policy right now.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But invest what it takes now?

HASSETT: Yes, I’m just saying that look at long run changes that we can make to help sort of improve the long run budget situation while we're providing short run stimulus.

Again, you have to understand that this is an unprecedented shock to the economy, that we're going to be looking at second-quarter negative GDP growth that's probably north of minus 15, minus 20 percent.

It's the biggest negative shock that we have seen since the Second World War. And with that kind of an emergency, the good news is that we have got this bipartisan action that's built a bridge to the other side, but there's still going to be a heck of a lot of other problems that pop up.

The thing that I think -- we were talking about this in the White House on Friday -- that's most interesting is that we have got this black swan of this event where we have actually had to shut everything down.

And the interesting thing is that more or less because of the legislation that's been passed on a bipartisan basis, we haven't seen 50 other black swans, that it's been kind of -- the markets have been relatively stable, and the people are getting their money, and the firms aren't declaring bankruptcy at a rate that you might expect.

And so I think that the we have so far kind of dodged a bullet with that. And it means that I think markets are hopeful that we could get the V-shaped recovery that the president is hoping for.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But there does...

HASSETT: But I, again, don't think you get it if we don't have another round of really solid legislation.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And -- but you mentioned the markets.

There does seem to be a bit of a disconnect between what we're hearing on the ground from people about the state of the economy right now -- and you just talked about it as well -- and the fact that the market doesn't appear to be all that far off of its all-time highs back in February.

Is it -- is it accurately gauging the damage out there? And should Americans expect that we're going to be any -- anywhere close to a new normal anytime soon?

HASSETT: Right.

Well, I think that's the hope. And that's why -- if you look at the data, the thing -- one of the things that really jumps out at me is that the economic harm from the shutdown is spread pretty much uniformly across the country.

Initial claims are actually the worst of any state in Hawaii. And it makes sense, because the travel industry is so important to that state.

But that damage to the economy is uniform, but the disease is sort of allocated across the country in pockets. And so what it means is that the decision by the president to sort of tell everybody to slow down at the state level and to shelter in place and so on had a really, really big collective effect, and now that the states are starting to open up, hopefully, following the guidelines of Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci, that we can maybe start to get back to normal.

And I think you're right that markets look like they expect that we will get back to normal quickly. And, God willing, that's what happens.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Kevin Hassett, thanks for your time this morning.

HASSETT: Thanks, George. Great to be here.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's bring in Senator Amy Klobuchar now from Minnesota.

Senator Klobuchar, thank you for joining us this morning.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN): Thanks, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's start out there with the state of the economy right now.

What are you seeing in Minnesota? I know your governor has started to open the state over the last couple of days, relax some of the guidelines.

Number one, do you support that? And, number two, do you see Minnesota emerging from the damage relatively quickly?

KLOBUCHAR: I support what our governor is doing. He's been very careful and listened to the doctors and the scientists.

And we are still under a stay-at-home order. But what's been going on is that, for quite a while, he's had garden stores open and home -- home repair stores open, hunting and fishing. And that's been a positive thing for our state.

But, like every state in the country, George, we are suffering from one important thing, and that is a lack of national strategy. You know, we can tune out this president's rants about chugging bleach, but we can't tune out the fact that we have a lack of protective equipment, that we do not have enough testing, that there is an absence of national leadership.

And so I enjoyed hearing Kevin, in that he did acknowledge the seriousness of this, but what he didn't bring up was the testing. We need to be able to test people at double the rate, so that our meatpacking plants in Minnesota, the food processing plants in Minnesota and in the Midwest are able to reopen.

We're going to have trouble with our food supply chain, George. We're going to have trouble in rural America.

And when I walk around my neighborhood, just like everyone else, you see boarded-up businesses. Those are people's hopes and dreams. And that's why Democrats have pushed hard for the testing as a key element to opening up this economy. And it should have happened months ago.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But it's pretty clear, though, Senator, that you are going to have a rougher road, that, at least in the -- at the front end of this, it doesn't look like you're going to have the same kind of bipartisanship as you all consider this next stimulus package, which would include state and local government funding.

Presumably, Democrats have been pushing for more testing funding as well. It looks like this has slowed down.

Do you still expect the kind of bipartisan cooperation we have seen in the first few packages?

KLOBUCHAR: Well, there has to be some.

But, in each package, you saw the Democratic Party pushing for the testing, pushing for hospitals, pushing at Mitch McConnell, and just refusing to agree to something that just helped certain people and not the rest of this country. I think you're going to see that again.

And then I also think you see this long term. I just keep focusing on this lack of leadership in the president, because of the fact that when you look back in history -- and you're a student of history. Out of the Great Depression, because of the leadership of Roosevelt, we got Social Security and a safety net and long-term changes. Out of the embarrassment of Russia and Sputnik, what happened when John F. Kennedy was president, he got America to rally and to get the education we needed to put a man on the moon.

Well, this is this moment. So, you need to put someone in the White House -- you know I've supported Vice President Biden and am excited about his candidacy -- you need to put someone in the White House that's going to have that long-term vision and isn't going to spend day after day dividing people.

So I look at the short term, let's get the money out there for state and local governments, and then let's look at the long term of how we're going to make a steady economy so we can once again lead in the world. And we're not going to do it with this president.

STEPHANOPOULOS: you mentioned Vice President Biden, he suggested this week that President Trump might try to some way hold back the election, delay the election. I know he's concerned about that. Do you know why he's concerned? Election day is set by congress, not the president.

KLOBUCHAR: Well, I think he's concerned because of what's been going on in some of the states and how the president pushes some of these governors. And he's concerned because of what just happened in Wisconsin.

So let's look at it, while President Trump was in the White House ordering a mail-in ballot to vote at home in the luxury of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in his slippers -- I don't know if he had on slippers, but that's my image -- people in Wisconsin are standing in garbage bags with masks on their face getting off of work at hospitals, standing in line having to choose between their health and their right to vote. And now nearly 20 of them are sick, including a poll, worker of the Coronavirus. We can't let that happen in November.

You heard Republican Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland just say he wants to go to vote by mail, so do a number of Republicans across the country. That's why Ron Wyden and I are pushing for our bill with the support of Michelle Obama, the civil rights groups, to keep pushing to make sure that we have both vote by mail and early voting as well as voting that day so we have a whole new generation of poll workers.

It's actually a really exciting thing to work on, George, it's about our very democracy. People can't lose their right to vote.

STEPHANOPOULOS: President Trump's campaign manager said he thinks Minnesota could be in play and could go for the president in November. Is Minnesota in play?

KLOBUCHAR: I don't believe so, not if I have anything to do with it.

I look at the fact that Minnesotans are hard working, practical group, and this president, the way every day he rants and raves from the bully pulpit of that White House while we see hard working people going to work in our hospitals every day risking their lives, ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

I was just as part of Vice President Biden's Soul of the Nation, we did public service yesterday, and I was at one of our food banks where you see people in line waiting for food and volunteers out there, young people.

No, I don't think Minnesota is in play because we want a real leader in the White House, and I am -- you know, the whole Midwest, when you look at what's happening with our biofuel plants, with our commodities, with what's happening with our poultry, this is not a good situation, and the president, in my mind, has never done enough when it comes to rural America, and now as they would say, the chicken's coming home to roost and you have seen some real problems with people having to kill their chickens literally, because of what is going on right now with our rural economy.

And you're seeing Coronavirus come here, not enough ventilators, not enough hospitals, and we're going to have to really focus on rural America in the months to come.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Klobuchar, thanks for your time this morning.

KLOBUCHAR: Thanks, George. It was great to be on. And I'm glad you're feeling better and your wife is.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Take care. Thanks very much. Glad John is feeling better as well. Roundtable is up next. We'll be right back.

