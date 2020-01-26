'This Week' Transcript 1-26-20: Rep. Val Demings, Sen. James Lankford, Sen. Amy Klobuchar

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, January 26, 2020 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Good morning and welcome to THIS WEEK.

Five days into the trial of President Trump, there is scant (ph) evidence that any Senate minds have been changed. After a raucous debate over the rules, the House impeachment managers dedicated three days, some 21 hours, to their case that President Trump should be removed from office for abusing his power, obstructing Congress, often using the words of the president and his allies against him.

But when Trump's team took the floor Saturday morning, White House Council Pat Cipollone displayed his confidence by opening with an unequivocal declaration.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PAT CIPOLLONE, WHITE HOUSE COUNCIL: We believe that when you hear the facts, and that's what we intend to cover today, the facts, you will find that the president did absolutely nothing wrong.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: And his summary of the Democrat's case.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CIPOLLONE: They're asking you to tear up all of the ballots across this country on your own initiative, take that decision away from the American people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's bring in House impeachment manager Val Demings for a response this morning.

Congresswoman, thank you for joining us this morning.

The president added to Pat Cipollone's argument just a few minutes ago saying his team absolutely shredded your case.

Your response?

REP. VAL DEMINGS (D-FL): Well, good morning, George. It's good to be with you.

And, look, my message to the president and his lawyers, after listening to their presentation on yesterday would be, regardless of what you say, the truth still matters and the evidence against the president is overwhelming. If anyone was paying attention, and I know a lot of people were because I heard from a lot of people all over this nation, that the president used and abused the authority and the power of his office to try to coheres a foreign power into interfering in the 2020 election.

And his team of lawyers can try to distort and try to deflect. But, quite frankly, the best witness that we have in this case is the president of the United States.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS ANCHOR: Let me -- let me get into some of the evidence they put forward yesterday and the fact that they put forward yesterday from -- especially from White House counsel Mike Purpura. He said there are 60 facts that bolster the president’s case.

Here are a couple of them.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE PURPURA, WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL: First, the transcript goes that the president did not condition either security assistance or a meeting on anything. Fourth, not a single witness testified that the president himself said that there was any connection between any investigations and security assistance, a presidential meeting or anything else.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: They kept saying that Ambassador Gordon Sondland only presumed that link.

DEMINGS: Well, let me say this -- we know that in the initial with President Zelensky, between he and President Trump, the president dangled the offer of a White House meeting before President Zelensky and did it again on the July 25th call, understanding what this new, incoming, young president, very promising president of Ukraine, that a meeting in the Oval Office would send a major message to, especially, Russia.

But let’s look at the facts, George, because I know that sometimes that other side seems to struggle with that. But the facts are, when President Zelensky says or thanks President Trump for assistance in defense, and then mentioned the fact that they were ready to purchase additional Javelin, President Trump said, but I need you to do us a favor though.

Now, let’s just imagine. As you know, I was a former police chief. We had just been awarded federal money to, say, combat terrorism in our community, and I made a phone call to my member of Congress to thank him for supporting that funding and said that we’re just about ready to purchase emergency equipment. And the congressman said to me, yes, but I need you to do us a favor, though. Would you engage in an investigation against my political opponent and basically interfere in the election?

I think that would be pretty clear to just about everybody that that was wrong, and it’s quite frankly what President Trump did.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, one of the points that --

DEMINGS: And so, the attorneys -- the attorneys can say there is no connection or correlation at all, I say otherwise and I think the information is otherwise.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But one of the points the president’s -- let me just interrupt you there, though.

DEMINGS: Go ahead.

STEPHANOPOULOS: One of the points the president’s (ph) made that those Javelin missiles were not actually even suspended. That aid wasn’t held up. It was a different tranche of aid.

DEMINGS: I understand what the president’s attorneys are saying, but we have to go back to what President Trump’s intentions were on the call that day and what President Zelensky heard.

I also know that there’s been quite an effort to say, well, the Ukrainians were not even aware that there was a hold on the military aid, but we also know there’s testimony and supporting documentation that that just is not true. The information about quid pro quo, we know there are several witnesses who testify that there were.

But I’m reminded, too, of Michael Cohen, remember, the president’s former personal attorney who sit in in prison. One of the things that he said was that the president talks in codes, but everybody around him understands what he means.

And if you remember, one of the witnesses, Ambassador Sondland, said that, yes, that the president, it was as clear as two plus two equals four.

And so, while they are asking us, I believe, and the American people to not believe our lying eyes and our lying ears, I do believe that the information, the testimony, when you put it all together, is as clear as two plus two equals four.

STEPHANOPOULOS: In order to get a vote on witnesses, you're going to need over four Senate Republicans, including Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, yet this week she sounded fairly skeptical in an interview on CNN. I want to show it right here. She said, the House made a decision that they didn't want to slow things down by having to go through the courts, and yet now they're basically saying you guys have got to go through he courts. We didn't but we need you to.

They're saying -- she's basically saying, you want the Senate to do the job you didn't do.

DEMINGS: George, let me say this, and every -- I think everybody who's been paying attention knows now that the president refused to cooperate in any way with the House's investigation. Not only did he prevent current administration officials from testifying, but he prevented former administration officials from testifying and did not give one single document to help.

Now, you know, for me, I think if you are innocent and you have witnesses that can support your innocence or documentation, you would freely be willing to hand that over.

But let me say this, all of the senators, as you know, they've taken their original oath, when they were sworn into office, but then they had to go one step forward and take an oath that they would do impartial justice.

One thing I can say, I have been in the room with them all week this week for some pretty long days and I know that they're in their seats, they're listening, many of them are taking notes, and I would expect them to do what they have taken an oath and sworn that they would do. And I'm just not going to give up on the Senate and I'm not going to draw any conclusions, although I know there's a lot of speculation about what they may do or may not do. I'm not going to draw any other conclusions.

My job is to present all of the facts and as much information as we possibly can. And I would say -- finally I'll say this, if they are interested in understanding the complete proof, then they would be willing, like every other (INAUDIBLE) and in every other courtroom across this country, because they are judges by the way, that they would want to hear from witnesses and see documentation, if (ph) that can support this case.

STEPHANOPOULOS: If the Senate -- if the Senate refuses to vote for witnesses, will the House subpoena John Bolton.

DEMINGS: Let me say this, again, George, I'm just not going to speculate about it. I would think that, you know, we -- there was a lot of talk over the last few days about what's reasonable or what makes common sense. I would expect that the senators would want to vote in favor of witnesses and supporting documentation.

Remember, this is about hearing the complete story, while the evidence that we have is overwhelming in our case. And I think the American people clearly know that now. If you want to hear the complete truth, the complete story about what the president did or did not do, then you certainly want to hear from additional witnesses with direct knowledge, like Chief of Staff Mulvaney, who said, yes, that the aid was tied -- that withholding the aid was tied to the DNC server, i.e. 2016 election. You'd want to hear from John Bolton, the national security advisor, who at the time said, if you remember, described the scene as a drug deal.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congresswoman --

DEMINGS: He certainly got my attention with those words and I think the senators would want to hear from him.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Thank you for your time this morning.

DEMINGS: Thank you.