'This Week' Transcript 6-26-22: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Gov. Kristi Noem & Rep. Jamie Raskin

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC HOST: Joining me now is Kristi Noem, the governor of South Dakota, one of the 13 states with trigger laws and, as of Friday, where abortion is no longer legal. Thanks for joining us this morning, Governor.

You say this ruling is the answer to your prayers, abortion is now illegal in your state, unless the mother’s life is in danger. There is no exception for rape, no exception for incest. What should the punishment be for women who receive abortions or doctors and anyone who assists them?

GOV. KRISTI NOEM, (R-SD): Well, Martha, I don’t believe there should be any punishment for women ever that are in a crisis situation or have an unplanned pregnancy. And South Dakota has been strong on that argument.

What I would say is this was wonderful news in the defense of life. Every life is precious. South Dakota had a statue (ph) on the book that said that abortion would be illegal except to save the life of a mother should Roe v. Wade be overturned. And so that is how it stands here today.

But I anticipate there will be more debate and discussion. What was interesting about the Supreme Court decision is that it gave the authority back to the states to make these decisions. So now that this decision’s been made, it will be up to each of the states and the state legislators and the people there to talk to their elected representatives about what their laws look like closer to home.

RADDATZ: The American Medical Association calls the Supreme Court decision a brazen violation of patient’s rights, saying that states that end legal abortion will not end abortion, they will end safe abortion, risking devasting consequences, including patient’s lives. You just heard Dr. Jen Ashton say that the decision will affect women of color to an even greater degree.

NOEM: Well, what’s interesting to me, Martha, is that I've talked to many doctors who say when they do procedures on babies in the womb, when they work on babies that have not been born yet, that those babies are patients. So they define them as patients and if they defend patient’s rights they should be defining and defending that life that’s in the womb as well. And it is an individual and every life has value. So in South Dakota --

RADDATZ: But we’re talking about the mothers as well --

(CROSSTALK)

NOEM: -- that is life --

RADDATZ: We’re talking about the mothers as well --

(CROSSTALK)

NOEM: Yes, we are. And that’s what I'm -- that’s what I'm getting to is this website that we have connects those mothers that are in this situation with all the resources that they may need during that pregnancy to support them financially, get them the health care that they would need, make sure they’re connecting with pregnancy centers, and also making sure that they can connect with adoptive families, should they choose to give that baby up for adoption. But we want to help support these mothers. I think we can do better in this country making sure that we’re walking alongside them in these situations and making sure that they do have the type of health care and the support financially that they need.

RADDATZ: We’ll look -- let’s look at that support. The nonpartisan Commonwealth Fund, a social policy thinktank, says the 14 states that have the most restrictive abortion laws, including South Dakota, invest the least in policies and programs for women and children. So what do you mean when you say these mothers will never be alone?

NOEM: Well, I would say that the facts on the ground are that South Dakota’s doing a lot to coordinate with nonprofits, with churches, and then also the state in a new way by launching this website and committing to end legislative session to support these mothers is incredibly powerful. And this is a conversation that -- we have a change now at the federal level, the states will be each evaluating how they approach this situation, getting health care to mothers, helping them during a time of crisis, is incredibly important. And these states, remember, Martha, are overwhelmed right now with other situations that are going on. With what Joe Biden is doing to the energy crisis in this country, what inflation is doing --

RADDATZ: I want to --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: -- with abortion --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: I want to go back to abortion, Governor --

(CROSSTALK)

NOEM: -- lot of things that need to be addressed in this country --

RADDATZ: You say every abortion always has two victims, the unborn child and the mother. What would you say to adult women in this country who do not feel they are in anyway victims, that, in fact, they consider choices they make with their own bodies no one’s business but theirs and their doctors?

NOEM: Well, I would encourage them to continue to follow the science, to continue to follow what we know to be true today with the technology that’s been advanced, and to really look at the Supreme Court decision for what it is. Take the sensational of pundence (ph), commentary out of it and look at the fact that what the Supreme Court did was fix a wrong decision that was made many years ago and now gives the power back to the states.

What they said is that the Constitution does not guarantee a right to an abortion. That means that each state will make the decisions for themselves and what their laws look like and that those women have an opportunity to speak to their elected officials there closer to home to make sure that their laws reflect what they value.

RADDATZ: In 2006 and again in 2008, South Dakota voters voted down ballot initiatives for a complete ban on abortions. Would you be willing to let the voters of the state decide the issue again?

NOEM: They decide the issue every single year when we come to legislative sessions. They vote for their representatives to come to sessions. We have passed many pro-life bills since I've been governor of the State of South Dakota. We’ve had heated debates and good discussions on the policy of what really is something that makes sure every life is precious in the State of South Dakota, that we’re making sure that we are providing those types of resources and doing more even in the future to help those mothers and those families make sure that they’re raising their babies or connecting them with families who would want to, should they choose adoption.

RADDATZ: And what about medication abortions? The so-called abortion pill. How will you know if women receive those in the mail and should those women be prosecuted?

NOEM: I don’t believe women should ever be prosecuted. I don’t believe that mothers in this situation ever be prosecuted. Now doctors who knowingly violate the law, they should be prosecuted, definitely. And with the --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: -- it’s okay, you’re saying the pills okay?

NOEM: Again, Martha, you’re interrupting but I'm answering your question. I don’t believe that telemedicine abortions are safe for individuals, for women to conduct at home, many times they’re doing it unsupervised. It’s a medical procedure and so I do believe that there should be a physician supervision in place when that is being conducted by individual.

RADDATZ: And just one more question, what if your constituents travel to another state to get an abortion?

NOEM: You know, that certainly isn’t addressed in our statue (ph) today and so I think that things that -- there’ll be a debate about but also we’re having lots of debates in South Dakota, how fundamentally our life has changed the last couple of years just with increased costs and inflation and what the sitting (ph) administration is doing to every single family’s budget and life right now going on in this country.

RADDATZ: Thanks very much for joining us this morning, Governor.

NOEM: Thank you, Martha. Have a wonderful day.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC HOST: And joining us now is Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, where abortion remain legal and the commonwealth's governor issued an executive order Friday to further protect women's reproductive health services.

Good morning to you, Senator.

You heard Governor Noem there. She and millions of others believe this will save the lives of unborn children. Is that a position you can respect in any way?

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA): Look, what she's really saying is that when this decision is made, it should be made by the government. That the government should move in and the government should determine whether or not a pregnancy is forced to continue or whether or not a pregnancy can be terminated.

I believe, and it has been the constitutional right for women across this nation for nearly half a century, for the woman to be able the make that decision with her doctor, with her religious adviser, with her family, but not something that the government should be in the middle of.

RADDATZ: You know, you and President Biden are saying that Roe is now on the ballot. Indeed, it is. Go to the polls, you say. President Biden says, go to the polls. But look at the states outlawing abortions. Those are largely conservative states. Governor Noem had a point there, people go to the polls. They went to the polls, just like your constituents in Massachusetts where abortion is legal. So, why not leave it to the states?

WARREN: Look, we have never left individual rights to the states. The whole idea is that women are not second-class citizens. And the government is not the one that will decide about the continuation of a pregnancy.

You know, there's no equivalent there for men. So what we believe is that access to abortion, like other medical procedures, should be available across the board to all people in this country.

Now, we've got a lot of things on our agenda right now. First of all, we need to help the women who are pregnant right now and need help. And that means sending resources to the states like New Mexico, you know, that border other states that are going to try to help out. It means getting involved by volunteering, by sending money. It also means asking the president of the United States to make abortion as available as possible with the tools he has, including medication abortion, including using federal lands as a place where abortions can occur.

But it's also focused like a laser on the election in November. And we get two more senators on the Democratic side, two senators who are willing to protect access to abortion and get rid of the filibuster so that we can pass it. And, yes, John Fetterman, I'm looking at you in Pennsylvania. Mandela Barnes, I'm looking at you in Wisconsin. We bring them in, then we've got the votes, and we can protect every woman, no matter where she lives.

RADDATZ: You know, you saw Justice Thomas' concurring opinion, I know, calling on the court to reconsider rulings, striking down state restrictions, contraception, gay marriage. Are you concerned about that?

You also heard what the rest of the court said about that.

WARREN: I am deeply concerned about that. I understand that the rest of the court said "No, no, we're not going there." But remember how we got to where we are. When Roe v. Wade first came down, there was a tiny minority that really put a lot of energy in effect for themselves and for Republicans, putting Roe on the ballot over and over.

But on the ballot didn't mean try to get it through the Congress, because they knew they couldn't do that. They're not even close to having national support for that. So instead it was about getting extremist judges into the United States Supreme Court. And let's see how much credibility those justices have now.

RADDATZ: Let me...

WARREN: Play the tapes of one after another saying that Roe v. Wade is settled law, and no one disturbs settled law...

RADDATZ: And I was going to ask you about that, Senator.

WARREN: ... and even if they could count the numbers, they'd toss it.

RADDATZ: And Senator Susan Collins, who voted for Justice Kavanaugh, as well as Joe Manchin, have said they were misled. Do you think the process should change, now, of -- of confirming justices?

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: ... of confirming justices?

WARREN: You know, look, I understand that Justice Kavanaugh, for example, I don't know what he said to Senator Collins. I wasn't in the room. But I do know this, that the Republicans have been very overt about trying to get people through the court who didn't have a published record on Roe but who they knew, wink, wink, nod, nod, were going to be extremist on the issue of Roe v. Wade. And that is exactly what we have ended up with.

This court has lost legitimacy. They have burned whatever legitimacy they may still have had after their gun decision, after their voting decision, after their union decision. They just took the last of it and set a torch to it with the Roe v. Wade opinion. I believe we need to get some confidence back in our court, and that means we need more justices on the United States Supreme Court.

RADDATZ: And I know that's something you support.

Thank you...

WARREN: It's happened before. We've done it before. We need to do it again.

RADDATZ: Thanks very much for joining us this morning, Senator. We appreciate it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SHAYE MOSS, FORMER GEORGIA ELECTION WORKER: It’s turned my life upside down. I no longer give out my business cards. I don’t answer (ph) calls. I don’t want anyone knowing my name. I don’t want to go anywhere with my mom because she might yell my name out over the grocery aisle or something. I don’t go to the grocery store at all. I haven’t been anywhere at all.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MARTHA RADDATZ: Former Georgia election worker Shaye Moss recounting the effects of former President Trump’s personal attacks on her and her mother as he worked to reverse the 2020 election.

It comes as the January 6th committee says new evidence and a flurry of tips could necessitate additional hearings.

Congressman Jamie Raskin is a member of the select committee and joins me this morning.

Good to see you this morning, sir.

You had detailed testimony this week with a Trump Department of Justice official saying Trump directly told the DOJ to just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressman. Pretty clear what direction you’re going here.

REP. JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): Well, we saw a series of successive shakedowns of the election officials, of secretaries of state, like Brad Raffensperger in Georgia, of state legislative officials, and we saw a lot of heroes, people who hung tough, like Shaye Moss, and were not willing to be deterred from doing their public duties. We saw the same thing at the Department of Justice. I mean those were Trump’s own appointees who were telling him they could not do what he was asking them to do. They could not claim that there was corruption and fraud in the election when there wasn’t.

But all of it is zeroing in on Vice President Mike Pence to get him to betray his constitutional oath, to step outside of his role, and then to unilaterally reject electoral college votes so Donald Trump’s friends in the House could simply vote him in through a contingent election.

RADDATZ: Your committee also looked at the role of Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official, in trying to overturn the election. The FBI conducted an early morning search of his home this week. Why now? And is that one of the reasons another hearing is coming up and may be delayed?

RASKIN: Well, Jeffrey Clark was a Trump loyalist, a flunkie (ph), if you will, who was willing to be appointed to go in and do what the real attorney general and his legal staff were – would refuse to do, which was to pretend as if there had been fraud in the election and then to create this counterfeit subterfuge for Pence to reject electoral college votes. So the, you know, the Department of Justice is apparently interested in him because of crimes committed potentially, and we’re interested because of the entire plot against the election.

RADDATZ: Given this week’s testimony, will you be – all the testimony really, will you be disappointed if the Justice Department does not file charges against Donald Trump?

RASKIN: You know, the – I have to tell you, speaking for myself, that is not my principle interest. I mean our democracy is on the line here. Our Constitution is at stake. Are we going to have violent assaults against our elections? Are we going to have politicians who, disappointed with the results, try to overthrow the election and just seize power? Is that what American democracy is going to look like in the 21st century?

So, for me, I'm principally interested in telling the American people the truth so we can fortify our institution against coops and insurrections going forward.

But I know that there’s a great public hunger for individual criminal accountability and I’ve got confidence in the Department of Justice, in Attorney General Merrick Garland to do the right thing in terms of making all the difficult decisions about particular cases. And they’ve brought more than 850 indictments already.

RADDATZ: What do you think the real impact here is? As much as some people are very riveted by – by these hearings, a recent ABC News/IPSOS poll showed that only 34 percent of Americans are following the hearing somewhat or very closely.

RASKIN: Well, people are busy and so we know a lot of people, especially younger people, will learn about the hearings through snippets that go out on TV or online and people now are able to process information in different ways. It’s not like the Watergate hearings where everybody had to be watching at the same moment because of the relatively primitive state of technology then. People are going to be able to absorb this over time. And I certainly have met a lot of people who are saying, I missed one of the hearings, but I'm going to watch it this weekend.

RADDATZ: And I assume you want to change minds. There was very powerful testimony from Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers earlier this week. He described being asked to replace Arizona’s Biden electors who those who would support Donald Trump.

Let’s listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RUSTY BOWERS, ARIZONA HOUSE SPEAKER: : It is a tenant of my faith that the Constitution is divinely inspired, of my most basic foundational beliefs. And so for me to do that because somebody just asked me to is foreign to my very being. I – I will not do it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RADDATZ: He talked about being harassed and threatened while his adult daughter was gravely ill. She later died. And yet, when asked by the Associated Press if he would support Donald Trump if he ran in 2024, he said, if he is the nominee, if he was up against Biden, I’d vote for him again simply because what he did the first time before Covid was so good for the country. In my view, it was great.

So, if January 6th and what Donald Trump did to him hasn’t changed Rusty Bowers’ mind, how is anybody else’s mind going to be changed?

RASKIN: I was very moved by Rusty Bowers’ testimony and his constitutional faith and patriotism.

When he said that, I thought to myself, well, if you want to get Donald Trump back in office and that were actually to materialize, you’ve got to be prepared to do the exact same thing next time because Trump has proven himself to be absolutely disrespectful of the rule of law an completely ungovernable by the Constitution.

So, I think – I took Mr. Bowers to be saying, that’s the nature of the party system. I know he’s running for state senate now in his state, I believe, and, you know, I take it that that’s a statement of political necessity for him. That’s what he thinks. But the reality is that I think these hearings are unifying Republicans, Democrats, independents, libertarians, greens (ph), people across the spectrum in a determination that American constitutional democracy has got to work the way we know it has to work, which is, we can’t have election officials being corrupted to fix elections. We can’t have politicians who mobilize mobs to overturn our processes.

RADDATZ: OK. And I know we have one more hearing after the July 4th holiday.

RASKIN: Yes.

RADDATZ: Thanks for joining us today, very much.

RASKIN: You bet.