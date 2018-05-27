This is a rush transcript for "This Week" on May 27, 2018.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC NEWS: (In progress) -- far-reaching and potentially devastating consequences. Here to discuss the latest developments on the summit is Republican Senator Marco Rubio, a key member of both the Senate Foreign Relations and Intelligence Committees. Good morning, Senator Rubio.

SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R), FLORIDA: Good morning, Martha. Thanks you (ph).

RADDATZ: You said you 100 percent support President Trump’s decision to pull out of the North Korean summit then the surprise meeting, the leaders of North and South Korea this weekend and the president has now expressed optimism the June 12 meeting in Singapore could still happen. Do you think that’s a good idea?

RUBIO: Well, it all -- it depends on exactly what it is that we should expect at the back end. I think the first thing we all have to do is stop pretending that we’re dealing with the Soviet Union, the old Soviet Union or that we’re negotiating with Italy or France. This is a very erratic regime that’s very -- that’s to say (ph), you know, paranoid about the rest of the world, distrustful of the rest of the world.

They’ve never dealt with outsiders, they don’t have an established diplomatic core. They’ve never done that on their end. They have no history of it. And number two, we have a leader in Kim Jong-un who has -- has almost an emotional attachment and a personal psychological attachment to these nuclear weapons. They make him feel prestigious, they make him feel powerful.

And they have, quite frankly, been what his regime has been known for since he took over seven years ago. The third is -- and -- and the most important of all of it is can he really get rid of them. Because this is a man who has to figure out how to survive in power for 50-something years as a dictator and is probably afraid that if he gets rid of these weapons at some point, someone’s going to take him out.

And so that’s why I think you’re seeing this back and forth. From our perspective, you know, the North Koreans ghosted us here for about two weeks after all this happened. We didn’t hear from them, there was no talk. You can’t walk into the summit where their -- their advance team didn’t even show up. They keep doing that stuff, you’re really wasting your time and more importantly, perhaps elevating them in a way that makes this situation even more dangerous.

RADDATZ: And you -- you tweeted something on Friday that was interesting along those lines. Kim Jong-un stays in power through force and deception and believes nukes give him prestige and reduced chances of U.S. attack. He never wanted a nuke deal, he wanted as much sanctions relief as possible without giving them up. Unfortunately the options on dealing with him are narrowing. What do you mean by that, that the options are narrowing?

RUBIO: Well, if you don’t think you’re ever going to be able to reach a deal where he gives up his missiles and gives up his nukes, then you’re going to have to make a decision, which is where we’ve been the whole time. And that is are you prepared to live in a world where someone like him possesses not just nuclear weapons but the ability to hit the mainland of the United States.

And if you’re not, then you’re going to have to do something to go after them at some point. And I’m not in favor of that, it’s not something that I relish or take lightly. I’m just telling you that could very well be the option we wind up with at the end. Because ultimately, I remain convinced that he does not want to denuclearize, in fact he will not denuclearize.

But he wants to give off this perception that he’s this open leader, that he’s peaceful, that he’s reasonable, and that’s why you see they basically stopped talking to us for two weeks.

The president makes decision, and all of a sudden he shows up and has this meeting with the president of South Korea. And -- and now they’re talking peace again, and now all of a sudden everything’s moving.

RADDATZ: He -- he did, Senator, he did blow up, it appeared, parts of his nuclear facility.

RUBIO: It’s a show.

RADDATZ: He released three Americans.

RUBIO: It’s all a show. It’s a show. Released three Americans that were innocently there, blew up a facility that was probably already damaged with plenty of other facilities, plus here’s the bigger point, the facility he blew up was a testing site.

He can test this anywhere, they don’t have to have a town hall meeting in North Korea to decide whether to test weapons, he can test them anywhere. In his mind, he thinks he has already proven not only that he’s a nuclear power, but that he possesses long range missiles, and that alone has given him, you know, global standing.

A meeting with the President of the United States is something the North Koreans -- a dictator, elevates them to the status of world leadership, elevates them internally in a time when he’s probably facing some significant internal disconsent (ph). (Inaudible) --

RADDATZ: Well you call him -- Senator, you call him a tyrant and a dictator, you’ve heard President Trump talk about him. Is he appeasing him too much in your view?

RUBIO: I think President Trump is trying to figure out how to get this guy to a negotiating table so they can negotiate, and -- and -- and I think his strategy by large has unbalanced, basically left the North Koreans off balance.

They are usually the ones that out there doing this sort of dramatic action and -- and you know this sort of unpredictable action that set everybody off. The president has given him a taste of his own medicine.

You know, it’s a style we’ve never seen in a presidency before, but it seems to have at least you know knocked them off of balance, I -- I can imagine that they -- for all these years, North Korea’s been used to dealing with traditional politicians.

I give the president credit for that, but ultimately, there’s got to be a deal. That may be what sets the conditions, but ultimately now there doesn’t have to be a deal, but it has to be verifiable.

That is a very difficult thing to accomplish with a country in North Korea that has no history of diplomacy, no history of negotiations, and no one around that’s ever done this before.

RADDATZ: I -- I want to get to China and put up a Washington Post headline from this week, Rubio emerges as one of Trump administration’s loudest critics on China. Let’s talk about ZTE, that large Chinese telecom firm.

The Trump administration wants to lift sanctions on ZTE because President Xi appealed to them to do that, even though ZTE has sold equipment to Iran and North Korea. Is he appeasing China too much?

RUBIO: So I talked to the president at lengths on Friday night, and I think I understand kind of where we’re coming at this in different ways, so the president and for (ph) some in his administration, the ZTE issue is we’re going to punish this company for breaking U.S. sanctions, and the punishment I’m going to inflict on them is more than anything the previous administration did, more than any other administration’s ever done.

And if this was just an enforcement function, I would agree with him. The -- the difference between myself and the administration then is I don’t just view the ZTE issue as a punishment on ZTE, I view it in the context of the larger China issue.

China is trying to overtake the United States as the world’s most powerful country. They’re not doing it by out innovating us or out competing us, they are doing it by stealing. They steal our intellectual property, they force our companies to transfer this stuff over, and the only way that we are going to stop them is so they face significant consequences for continuing what they are doing.

And (ph) putting it out of business, a company like ZTE, is the kind of significant consequence that China would respond to, to understand that we’re serious. And so while the administration is viewing it slowly as recalibrating the punishment on ZTE, the sanctions, I’m viewing it as an opportunity to impose a real cost on Chine for everything else that they’re doing.

And I think that’s where the difference of opinion comes from.

RADDATZ: And -- and you think Congress will pass a bill prohibiting the administration from lifting the sanctions?

RUBIO: Well, I think Congress should pass a bill that goes further than just ZTE. I’ve already proposed a bill and I’ll propose language -- and I think we can get it passed -- that basically prohibits this continuing transfer of U.S. technology to the Chinese by our companies under duress in key industries. China’s told them what those industries are. It’s called Made in China 2025, it’s quantum computing, 5G technology.

You know, all the major industries that will dominate this century, they told us what they are. There is no way that our American companies, that it should be legal for them to have to transfer -- or to transfer key technologies in those sectors to the Chinese.

RADDATZ: And Senator Rubio, just quickly here in the end, on the -- on the so-called FBI informant. President Trump says that the FBI had a spy in his campaign. I know you were in -- you were not in those classified meetings this week but based on what you have seen, is the president telling the truth?

RUBIO: So I think the president is facing these -- and his lawyers are reacting -- they’re -- they’re responding to what -- what they’re facing and the things that are happening to them. I can tell you what I know. Number one, if there is an FBI informant or any sort of inappropriate action that’s been taken targeting a political campaign, the president’s or any, we want to know about it and it should be punished.

As far as what I have seen to date, it appears that there was an investigation not of the campaign but of certain individuals who have a history that we should be suspicious of that predate the presidential campaign of 2015, 2016. And when individuals like that are in the orbit of a major political campaign in America, the FBI, who is in charge of counterintelligence investigations, should look at people like that.

But they’re not investigating the campaign, they’re investigating those people. In fact, you could argue --

RADDATZ: So you’re saying President Trump was wrong?

RUBIO: I have no evidence that there -- that those people were part of an investigation on the campaign. If that exists, I would want to know about it, we should all know about and that -- that would be wrong and we should -- we should do something about it. But up to now, what I have seen is evidence that they were investigating individuals with a history of links to Russia that were concerning.

And that was appropriate, if that’s all that happened.

RADDATZ: Thanks very much for joining us this morning, Senator Rubio.

RUBIO: Thank -- thank you.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC NEWS: And joining me now is retired General Michael Hayden, former Director of the CIA and the NSA and author of the new book "The Assualt on Intelligence: American National Security in an Age of Lies".

Good morning, Director Hayden, it’s always great to see you. You heard Senator Rubio there. Do you think this summit should go forward and do you think the U.S. will get anything out of it?

GEN. MICHAEL HAYDEN, FORMER DIRECTOR, NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY: So I wasn’t a fan when we out onto the North Lawn on the driveway and made a spur of the moment decision to go do this.

I thought a lot of preparation needed to have been done before you make that decision. We’ve done that, we’re pretty far along now, and so on balance, I’m modestly in favor of this going forward, and on balance, I’m modestly thinking it’s more rather than less likely that it will happen.

Now we had the dustup this past week over rhetoric going back and forth. And frankly, our rhetoric was just as harsh as the North Koreans when the vice president promised to Libya them if they didn't come to the table and give up their nuclear weapons.

RADDATZ: And certainly the North Koreans took note of that and thought, uh oh, they're trying for regime change or I could die eventually.

Do you think Vice President Pence and John Bolton said that on purpose, or were they just off their talking points?

HAYDEN: I donÕt know. I don't have evidence that they said that on purpose. I think the implication is that they opposed the meeting and this was their way of undercutting the likelihood that it would happen. I don't know that.

I think it does, however, sound like the vice president and sound like the ambassador. These are the kinds of things that they say. So it may not have been a plan, it may just have been spontaneous commentator from both of them.

RADDATZ: And part of the president's letter to Kim Jong-un when he canceled it, he said "I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me and ultimately it is only that dialogue that matters. Was that sort of don't listen to Vice President Pence?

HAYDEN: I think it is. And let's you and I get together. You can I are the only ones who can solve this. But I think therein lies the real danger, not the rhetoric and the spirit as we go into this, it's what will happen at this meeting? In this sense, I totally agree with Senator Rubio, all right, these folks are not going to get rid of all their nuclear weapons. And if President Trump's brand, and that's the right word here, going into this meeting demands something like that, this is going to end up in a very bad place.

I think the realistic expectation for the meeting is that you do something at the beginning, not the end of a process, that you begin to stabilize the Korean problem, not solve it.

RADDATZ: Is that why we've heard President Trump say this week, well, maybe we don't have to denuclearize all at once. I'd like to do that. I may not.

So, realistically, if they come out of that meeting, if they have the meeting, and they come out, do they just call it something different? Does the president say denuclearization and Kim tells his people it's arms control?

RADDATZ: Well, I hope that's where we come out. I think that's the most optimistic scenario. You have the meeting. Everyone smiles. Everyone shakes hands. And everyone agrees on a work program that they give to their staffs that move the Korean peninsula in a direction of being more stable, more transparent, less prone to war. But I don't think we're going to have a parade of missiles or weapons going through some destruction site that we can put on camera.

RADDATZ: And you talked about preparation for this meeting and if it's June 12, I know they're kind of scrambling to get this back on track, do you think the president is prepared for the summit? You say in your book, "the president's instinct toward action, his impatience with process, his lack of interest in history, his focus on winning, his obsession with protecting the Trump brand," as you just mentioned, in this case toughness, "all that could conspire to create a very bad decision."

So, what could go wrong here?

HAYDEN: That is something that I fear. Now the president, as you suggested, in his letter, talks about the one-on-one conversation as being the key to this. I know one of the ones is going to be very, very prepared. King Jong-un knows his program inside and out. I think he knows what he can concede and what it means and what he cannot concede.

I don't know that the president has done the kind of homework that would allow him to do this, hence, my hope, the high water mark, is that they stay at the level of principles. They talk about denuclearization, allow each side to kind of cower within the ambiguity of denuclearization. And then, seriously, begin a process that makes the peninsula less dangerous than it is today.

RADDATZ: You know the North Koreans well. You dealt with them when you were with President Bush. Do you really trust them? And can -- and trust or not trust -- and I'm going to assume your answer is no, not really -- so how do you do verifiable denuclearization.

HAYDEN: So, there are two steps here, all right. One is less dangerous, all right, maybe limits, maybe moratorium on testing. And then the other one is inspection. And we've never had as much success with the North Koreans with regard to inspection as we have with any other nuclear negotiation.

RADDATZ: Does he really need to test any more? I mean, most people I've talked to in the intelligence community now say we just assume he...

HAYDEN: Yeah. And that's a good point. Look, an interesting way to look at the last 18 months, all right -- I've give the president full credit for amping up the pressure, the diplomatic isolation, the sanctions, the pushing of the Chinese, the military demonstrations, all that good. The rhetoric, the Rocket Man, not useful, narrowed the margin for error.

But all the increased pressure was good to force them in the direction of the table. But, Martha, another reason I think they're willing to get at the table is that those same 18 months we have seen the greatest progress in North Korean nuclear weapons and ballistic missile technology that we've ever seen. He's kind of gotten where he needs to be. He’s willing to park the car for now and then go talk.

RADDATZ: OK. And I want to turn to the FBI and the Department of Justice and that intelligence briefing on Capitol Hill about President Trump has said this FBI informant, that there was a spy in the Trump campaign. What do you think of the president’s comments on that?

HAYDEN: Yes. I -- I -- I think he’s simply trying to delegitimize the Mueller investigation, the FBI, the Department of Justice and he’s willing to throw almost anything against the wall. Martha, this is part of a stream. Remember, wiretapping Trump Tower, unmasking U.S. identities, FISA applications that were abused and now we have -- now we have this.

By the way, all of those were wrong. All of those are incorrect. All of those are stunningly normal in -- in -- in the development of intelligence and law enforcement. But you know what, I talk to a lot of people in the country. And for a lot of people in the country, one or another or many of those things have already stuck.

RADDATZ: It -- it totally resonates. So if -- if, as you say, all of those things are wrong, how do people counter that?

HAYDEN: Well, I mean you have folks like myself or others with some experience going on, perhaps without a dog in the fight. We’re -- we’re not in this government, we -- I was not in the Obama administration, I’ve got nothing to defend there. I’m just trying to point out what are the normal processes and how these do or do not meet what it is we always do when we face these kinds of problems.

And -- and from the outside looking in, on the surface, from everything I know, everyone has handled this just about the way it should have been handled.

RADDATZ: And just very quickly, I want to ask you about a comment from former director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who did work under --

HAYDEN: Yes.

RADDATZ: -- President Obama. Listen to what he said on Wednesday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMES CLAPPER, FORMER DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: Knowing what I know of what the Russians did, the -- the massive effort that they undertook, it stretches credulity, as I said in the book, and -- and logic that -- not to think that they didn’t help swing the election given the fact that (inaudible) less than 80,000 votes in three states (ph).

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RADDATZ: I don’t know whether you agree with him or not.

HAYDEN: I -- look, I -- I agree that the Russians affected the election. But how much they affected is not just unknown, it is unknowable and so we should stop talking about it. Donald Trump is the president.

RADDATZ: Which I was just going to ask you -- so you think it is inappropriate from a former --

(CROSSTALK)

HAYDEN: I -- I -- I do not say that.

RADDATZ: -- without -- without evidence.

HAYDEN: There -- look, we are here. You invite folks like us on your show because we’re the fact witnesses, not because we have opinions.

RADDATZ: OK. Thanks very much for joining us, Director Hayden, this morning.

HAYDEN: Thank you.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, (D) CALIF.: Nothing we heard today has changed our view that there is no evidence to support any allegation that the FBI or any intelligence agency placed a spy in the Trump campaign or otherwise failed to follow appropriate procedures and protocols.

RADDATZ: That was Adam Schiff, the top democrat on the House Intelligence Committee. Adam Schiff after FBI and Justice Department officials briefed congressional leaders on the FBI informant at the center of the investigation into President Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Congressman Schiff joins us now, good morning.

SCHIFF: Good morning.

RADDATZ: I want your reaction, just a short time ago, Rudy Giuliani said on Fox News that all of this is like Watergate.

SCHIFF: Well it is like Watergate in the sense that you had a break in at the democratic headquarters, in this case a virtual one, not a physical break in, and you had a president as part of a cover up and here you have a president doing a different kind of cover up.

You have a president peddling these falsehoods and you have essentially people putting out propaganda like Rudy Giuliani to further that fiction. It is, I think, of a size and scope probably beyond Watergate, just not the Watergate the president is referring to.

RADDATZ: Or not -- or not the one Rudy Giuliani is referring to, certainly. And I know you can’t reveal classified information, but you were in that briefing this week. Can you give us a sense of what it was like in room, were (ph) the democrats on one side, the republicans on the other?

SCHIFF: Well there were two meetings, the first was this kind of rogue meeting with (inaudible) Nunez (ph) and of course the thing that struck me immediately was the president said then that flood along with Chief of Staff Kelly, neither one should be there, but it was all the more glaring when you had the president’s lawyer, the guy hired to fight this so-called witch hunt.

This was supposed to be ostensibly about congressional oversight. But of course, the meeting was always intended for something very different, and that is the Trump defense team’s effort to get information in an investigation implicating the president.

Now that is completely improper, it’s a violation of all the safeguards we’ve put in place after Watergate. But if it wasn’t made clear enough by Emmet Flood’s presence at that meeting, the defense lawyer for the president, it was made abundantly clear by Rudy Giuliani afterwards when he said our whole purpose is to get information we shouldn’t have for our defense -- to guide our defense team.

And what makes this possible --

RADDATZ: He was -- he said -- he told Politico we want to see how the briefing went today and how much we learned from it, if we learned a good deal from it, it will shorten that whole process considerably.

I want to go back to Emmet Flood and John Kelly. Tell me if it was at all contentious when they were in there, just a little bit more about what it was like in that room and -- and both sides in that room.

SCHIFF: Well, I told Mr. Flood that I there was -- that he had no business being there, that he was the president’s defense lawyer. He took issue, he said I’m White House counsel and I said I don’t care what you call yourself, you’re the president’s defense lawyer when it comes to this investigation and you have no business being here. Now, look, he’s a good enough lawyer to know he had no business being there, which means --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: -- Let’s make perfectly clear, though, they weren’t there for the classified briefing. They came in at the beginning and said, what? They talked about openness? According to the White House.

SCHIFF: Well, they came at the beginning I think to send a message from the president that the president expected the Justice Department, essentially, to give these allies of the president’s, these aider and abettors of the president in (ph) Congress what they wanted, because the president wanted for his defense team.

But as -- as I was saying, Flood’s a good enough lawyer to know he had no business being there. But Giuliani made it so abundantly clear that the whole purpose of this meeting had nothing to do with Congressional oversight. It was to help the president’s defense by getting information improperly from the Justice Department to feed to the president’s lawyers.

Now, the only thing that makes this possible is a Congress that is complicit, is members of Congress like Gowdy and Nunes and Meadows and Jordan and a weak speaker that will not stand up for the independence of the Justice Department. And that means that the rule of law is now on shaky ground.

RADDATZ: Do you think there’s absolutely -- again, I know you can’t reveal classified material. But is there absolutely no case the Republicans could make that there was a spy in the president’s campaign?

SCHIFF: There is no evidence to support that spy theory. This is just a -- a piece of propaganda the president wants to put out and repeat. And certainly we’ve seen this pattern before. The president will suggest something, he prefaces by saying people are saying or we are being told --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: -- they use James Clapper, who we -- who we listened to a little earlier, James Clapper this week said they were spying on -- a term I don’t particularly like, but on what the Russians were doing. So we’re back to that word, spy.

SCHIFF: Yes. Well, they put this out there and then they say well now that it’s out there, we need to investigate it. Even Senator Rubio this morning saying well, we should look in and find out if this is true. But this is part of the propaganda machine, let’s spread a completely fallacious story and then let’s say that it needs to be investigated and give it a life of it’s own. And --

RADDATZ: But it is resonating. Just quickly, how do you counter that?

SCHIFF: Well, the broad question is how do you counter a president who repeats falsehood after falsehood after falsehood, that has the bully pulpit of the presidency to do it and has allies in Congress who are willing to support that. And Martha, at the end of the day, there’s only one remedy for that and that is you need to throw the bums out. As long as there’s a majority in Congress that is willing to do this president’s will and as long as we have a deeply unethical president, there’s only one remedy.

And that is to change the Congress and to let the investigation go on. And that’s what we need to try to fight to do.

RADDATZ: OK. The view from Congressman Adam Schiff. Thanks very much for coming in this morning.

SCHIFF: Thanks, Martha.

