'This Week' Transcript 9-27-20: Sen. Mike Lee, Sen. Dick Durbin

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS CHIEF ANCHOR: Thank you, Kate. Let’s take those questions down to two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

We're going to start with the number two Democrat in the Senate, Dick Durbin. He’s a senior member of the Judiciary Committee.

And Sen. Durbin, I want to begin where Jon -- what Jon Karl was talking about. He said he’s spoken with Democrats trying to say you all have no procedural silver bullet to take this beyond the election. Is that true?

SEN. DICK DURBIN, (D-IL): That's true. And there have been two Republicans who have spoken out already, Senators Murkowski and Collins, that said they won't support this procedure before the election. If two others decide during the course of the debate to stand up and take the same position, then we could have a different timing, perhaps a different outcome.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But what I -- I read a piece by Adam Jentleson, who’s a top staffer for Harry Reid, earlier this week. He suggested Democrats could gum up works in the Senate. They could systematically deny unanimous consent to meet. They could have a series of quorum calls. That’s not good enough?

DURBIN: I know, Adam. I like Adam and respect him, but he's wrong. We can slow it down perhaps a matter of hours, maybe days at the most, but we can't stop the outcome.

What we should do is to address this now respectfully. But understand the context, George, Senator Mitch McConnell, who could find no time to attend the negotiating on the coronavirus relief package that we need to put together for the pandemic facing our country, for the unemployed people, for the businesses.

Senator McConnell refused to attend those meetings, didn’t have time to do it. And yet when this vacancy occurred, he dropped everything. Now we're going hell-bent on getting this done before the election.

And a second thing, of course, he had to reverse the position he took four years ago saying that we should wait for the next president to fill the vacancy and then watch as his caucus marched in one after the other, looked down at their shoes and said we’ve changed our mind, too. We now agree with Senator McConnell.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Some are calling on Democrats to boycott the committee proceedings. Several of your colleagues on the Judiciary Committee have said they won’t meet with Judge Barrett.

Will you meet with her? Will you participate in the hearings?

DURBIN: I’ve met with every Supreme Court nominee since I’ve been in the Senate. I will extend that courtesy, if she requests it, for at least a socially distanced, safe meeting, perhaps over the phone.

I want to be respectful. We disagree on some things. And in terms of participating in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, I’ll be there to do my job. Because I want to ask her point-blank, as I’m sure others will, whether or not her position is that we should end the Affordable Care Act providing health insurance for 20 million Americans and protections for Americans from one coast to the other from pre-existing conditions being used against them when they buy health insurance.

These are fundamental questions. No more important now and (ph) any time in the past, important at this moment because of the pandemic that we face. There are many other questions but let's start with that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So many believe this is an illegitimate sham process, that’s what several of your colleagues have said. If it’s an illegitimated process, why legitimate it with your participation?

DURBIN: I have a job to do, George. It is likely that this nominee -- the Republicans have promised, even before her name was announced, that they were going to vote for the president's choice.

We’re talking about someone who will be on the highest court in the land for the remainder of her life, and I take that seriously. I think questions that I’ve mentioned earlier about the future of healthcare in the midst of a pandemic and what this would mean to families. She's been pretty explicit in criticizing Justice Roberts when it came to the opinion he wrote in NFIB versus Sebelius.

But now we have a new question brought to us by the president and that is the legitimacy of the election and whether this president, the first in history, the first in the history of this country, who would not declare that he would accept the verdict of the American people on the future leadership in the White House.

He said he wants that court to be full. He wants nine members there, and obviously the inference is he’s going to need some supporters if there’s an election contest.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Here's what the president said on that subject.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think it's better if you go before the election because I think this scam that the Democrats are pulling -- it’s a scam, the scam will be before the United States Supreme Court, and I think having a 4-4 situation is not a good situation.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Given those repeated comment by the president, will you and other Democrats request that Judge Barrett recuse herself from any consideration of the election?

DURBIN: I certainly wish she would, it would -- it help matters. And it would evidence the fact that she wants to be fair in addressing this.

Why? Because this president has been outspoken and outrageous, to think that he would not verdict of the election and that he would make it clear that he's filling this vacancy on the Supreme Court to make sure it tips his way if there’s any election contest, that is an outrage. No president has ever said that in our nation's history.

He said it twice. He said it four years ago and now he's saying the Supreme Court is part of his plan this time. I think that she should step forward and say that she would recuse herself from any election contest involving this president.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And if she doesn't?

DURBIN: Well, I -- the votes will cast ultimately on her nomination. Each senator will have to make that decision after they hear her testimony.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You mentioned the president's refusal to accept a peaceful transition of power, say that he would abide by a peaceful transition of power.

Last week, Senator Ted Cruz was on this program and he and others have drawn a moral equivalence between what the president is saying and these comments from Hillary Clinton.

Let’s take a look.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances, because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually, I do believe he will win if we don't given an inch, and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Do you agree with those comments?

DURBIN: No, I don't. I disagree with Hillary Clinton. I respect her, I like her, but I think she's just flat-out wrong.

The election itself is going to be announced, the winner will be announced at some point. It will take longer with all the paper ballots that are being cast.

But at some point, I hope my choice, Joe Biden, is elected president. But if we are going to maintain a democracy, peaceful transition through an election is the only way to do it. Just look at the streets of Belarus today, if you want to see the alternative. We don't need that in America.

Whoever the winner is, if it's clear and legal, that should be announced, and the other party should concede.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Are you convinced it's going to be a fair election?

DURBIN: I hope so, George, but we have so much meddling going on here. We have the Russians still at work, the Chinese, perhaps the Iranians and others. We certainly have conspiracy theorists in this country.

We have what I consider to be corruption of the media. To think that we're broadcasting through social media things which are truly false is really misleading the American people. We need -- we need and should have a much better approach to this than we currently do, and I worry about the outcome.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, if Democrats are successful in November, and you increase your numbers in the Senate, your colleague Ed Markey has suggested that if Republicans confirm Judge Barrett, you should end the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court. Is that on the table?

DURBIN: Well, I can tell you, the conversation about future of the Senate rules is on the table and I’m part of it. And the reason is this, we have seen under Mitch McConnell the destruction, denigration of the United States Senate.

George, last year in the Senate, 2019, we had 22 amendments voted on in entire year in the United States Senate. Mitch McConnell has taken the Senate and turned it into something that is not even close to a deliberative and legislative body.

We need to make sure that whatever the procedure is in the future, that we get down to business, roll up our sleeves, and address the issues that affect this country.

Senator McConnell's approach I think has been failure.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Durbin, thanks very much for your time this morning. Let’s get a Republican perspective now from Senator Mike Lee. He’s out with a new book, “Our Lost Declaration”.

Senator Lee, thank you for joining us this morning.

Let’s pick up where Senator Durbin left off right there.

If the Democrats are successful in November, they may move to end the filibuster, possibly expand the court.

Your response?

SEN. MIKE LEE (R-UT): I think that would be an unfortunate step. I think the filibuster is there for a good reason. And the nine-member Supreme Court, while statutory rather than constitutional, has been something we’ve had in place for a very long time, and something that we’ve relied on.

That said, this is promise they've made. This is an expectation they've created with their own voters. If they choose to take that step, it will have been with the consent of voters who have elected them. It’s one of the reasons why I hope Democrats don’t take the majority.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I -- but, you know, you talk about the filibusters right there. One of the reasons you may be able to get Judge Barrett through is because there’s no filibuster now in court nominations.

LEE : Yes, you know, that's right. On November 23, 2013, the Democrats voted to vitiate the filibuster on the executive calendar, referring to presidential appointments. That was an unfortunate step then. It had its natural consequences. I hope we can contain the damage so that it doesn't go under the legislative calendar where it would also affect changes to law.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You say you hope that you're successful on November 3rd. As you know, we just played -- showed that poll showing this morning that most Americans believe that the -- whoever wins on November 3rd should select the next Supreme Court justice. Worried at all that if you continue to push this through there might be a backlash at the election?

LEE: Not on that point. Look, President Donald Trump campaigned in 2016, and he's campaigning again this time, promising to appoint judges to federal courts and justices to the U.S. Supreme Court who are textualists and who are originalists, who interpret the law based on what it says rather than on the basis of what they might wish that it said. This is exactly what he promised to do and he's fulfilling that promise. I think the American people respect somebody who's willing to stand behind his campaign promises, which is what he's doing with Judge Barrett.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What does the appointment -- confirmation of Judge Barrett, as Justice Barrett, if it indeed happens, means for Roe v. Wade?

LEE: You know, only time can tell what will happen to any one precedent. Although I -- I would point out here, George, that any time someone is looking at overruling a precedent, I mean it's a lot more complicated than people might think. And, in any event, you can't look at the confirmation of a Supreme Court justice and boil down that jurist's contribution to the law, past and future, to what they might do with a single case. This -- this judge has an incredible background. This is a judge who will bring her expertise to the table. And it will be brought to bear on a whole wide variety of scenarios, just as Ruth Bader Ginsburg's expertise was brought to bear in her cases.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Including health care. You heard Senator Durbin right there, he says he and all Democrats are united now, concerned that if Judge Barrett is confirmed, the Affordable Care Act and its protections for people with pre-existing conditions will go down as well.

Are they of valid concern?

LEE: Look, the patient protection and Affordable Care Act was, I believe, unconstitutional when it was enacted. It was unconstitutional when it was litigated in 2012. It was unconstitutional when Chief Justice Roberts, writing for a narrow five member majority, re-wrote the Affordable Care Act in two critical ways in order to render an otherwise inevitably unconstitutional law constitutional. And so the fact that Congress chose to enact an unconstitutional law shouldn't tarnish Judge Barrett in this. Her job is to figure out whether it's unconstitutional or not. I don't believe it is. John Roberts' re-wrote it twice in order to make it appear constitutional, which it is not.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You've got a very forthright opinion there on the Affordable Care Act. A lot of your colleagues are concerned that that forthright opinion is going to cost you on November 3rd?

LEE: OK, well, look, Judge Barrett, we're talking about Judge Barrett here and we're talking about constitutionality. Judge Barrett would look at this, not on the basis of what's politically expedient. She'd look at it on the basis of constitutionality.

Now, I don't purport to speak for what Judge Barrett might say or might think. You asked me for my opinion on the constitutionality on the Affordable Care Act. I don't believe it is. I have no idea how she would rule on this particular case.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We also heard Senator Durbin talk about the process -- whether or not she should sit in judgment of this election. He believes that she should recuse herself from any election-related -- from any election-related cases, if indeed she is confirmed. Should she recuse?

LEE: Judges and Supreme Court justices have a well-defined set of rules that helps guide their determination in making recusal decisions. I'm not going to purport to speak for what she ought to do with regard to her recusal. I have every confidence that she'll make the right decision.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But on its face, the president is talking about the dangers of a 4-4 court from his perspective. He's saying the election is going to be rigged. He's says he needs a Supreme Court justice in there to basically create a majority and by implication support his position. Doesn't that create a series of conflicts on its face?

LEE: George, your use of the word -- that -- the words "by implication" there does more lifting than I think those bear -- words can bear or than logic and reason and the record can bear. It -- it is not an outlandish position to take to say --

STEPHANOPOULOS: He's repeatedly talked about the dangers of a 4-4 court.

LEE: Yes. Yes, the dangers of a 4-4 court are significant. These were dangers that were outlined extensively by Democrats in 2016 when they wanted us to confirm Judge Garland and those dangers exist there.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And Republicans like you said it was no problem at all?

LEE: And those dangers exist there -- well, one can get around it. We didn't say it was no problem at all. We said that there are procedures whereby a 4-4 split can result in the affirmance of a lower court decision.

So -- but the dangers themselves, the risks are well-known. It's -- it's not wrong for the president to point out that it might be a good thing to have a court that's fully impaneled. And that's not an unreasonable, untenable position to make.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So -- it -- you have no problem with the idea that a president nominating someone 38 days before an election would then have that person sit in judgment of the very election at -- in play.

LEE: Let me put it this way, George. Judge Barrett, once confirmed to the Supreme Court of the United States, will be a Supreme Court justice, no less a Supreme Court justice than Justice Kavanaugh or Justice Gorsuch or Justice Breyer or Justice Kagan or Sotomayor. She will be a justice on full par with them. Whether she recuses in this or any other case is up to her and is up to her in consultation with her colleagues, her staff and the rules at play.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president has also talked about mail-in voting a lot, saying it increases the chances of a rigged election. He's calling it a sign that the election could be a hoax. But Utah, your state, has had significant -- has had no significant problems with universal mail-in voting.

And here's what the FBI director, Chris Wray, had to say this week on that subject.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FBI DIRECTOR CHRISTOPHER WRAY: We have not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it's by mail or -- or otherwise.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Isn't Director Wray right?

LEE: I think it has to be a decision that's made by each state. And we have used it in Utah. To my knowledge, there haven't been significant problems with it in Utah.

But, look, George, the fact that Director Wray says that he hasn't historically seen evidence that it's been manipulated is analytically different from the question of whether these things could be manipulated moving forward. The president's concern is a legitimate one, and I don't think we ought to dismiss it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Based on what evidence?

LEE: Based on the fact that, in any election, you -- you go through a whole lot of procedures, or you should go through a whole lot of routine procedures to make sure that there's not tampering. Human nature is such that people might cheat. And you want to make sure that you've got in place mechanisms designed to deter that, designed to detect that and designed to prevent that.

And insofar as you're changing procedures that have been in place for a long time, you ought to be extra-vigilant. I don't think that's unreasonable of the president to suggest.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But, finally, just to be clear, you've had no significant problems in your state with mail-in voting?

LEE: No. No, it's worked fine in Utah. But, again, George, it's important to remember, whether we're talking about mail-in ballots or any other form of potential election fraud, the canard that, well, you can't prove that it's happened on any widespread basis in the past is very different than saying there's no reason to worry about it ever.

These are significant things when you're shifting over, an entire country is moving toward mail-in balloting all at once? There is legitimate reason for concern and we ought not dismiss that cavalierly.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Lee, thanks for your time this morning.

LEE: Thank you.