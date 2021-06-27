'This Week' Transcript 6-27-21: Sen. Joe Manchin, Sen. Rob Portman, Keith Ellison & Mayor Charles Burkett

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, June 20, 2021 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC “THIS WEEK” CO-ANCHOR: President Biden has no immediate plans to travel to Florida but on Friday he approved an emergency declaration and offered up federal aid to assist in the response efforts. It all comes as his administration and a bipartisan group of senators announced a long sought infrastructure deal totaling over $1 trillion. The president said the deal reminded him of his days in the Senate.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: To answer your direct question, we have a deal. I clearly didn’t get all I wanted. They gave more than I think maybe they were inclined to give in the first place. But this reminds me of the (inaudible) -- that we get an awful lot done up in the United States Congress.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KARL: Let’s bring in the man in the middle of it all, West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin. Senator Manchin, thank you very much for joining us.

So we saw that moment -- rare moment --

SEN. JOE MANCHIN, (D-WV): Hey, Jon.

KARL: -- the kind of thing we hadn’t seen for a long time at the White House, Democrats and Republicans talking about a deal. But obviously there’s been a lot of back and forth since then.

So give me the bottom-line. Is there a deal here that can get 60 votes in the Senate and that Joe Biden will sign?

MANCHIN: I sure believe there is, Jon. But before I say anything about that, I want to say that from all of us in West Virginia, our hearts go out to all of the -- all of the families in Surfside for this horrendous, horrendous tragedy. I want them to know that our prayers are with them, and we're thinking about each and every one of them. So God bless.

And let me just say this. On the deal? Absolutely. Jon, this is the largest infrastructure package in the history of the United States of America. And combined there's no doubt in my mind, never has been a doubt in my mind that he is anxious for this bill to pass and for him to sign it. And I look forward to being there when he does. I can tell you there's so much good being done.

And I would hope that all my colleagues will look at it in the most positive light. They have a chance now to review it. It has got more in there for clean infrastructure, clean technology, clean energy technology than ever before, more money for bridges and roads since the interstate system was built, water, getting rid of our lead pipes. It's connecting in broadband all over the nation, and especially in rural America, in rural West Virginia.

So much good in this, Jon.

KARL: But help me understand where Democrats exactly are on this, because we heard President Biden announce a deal, then we heard him say that he would only sign it if the Congress also passed a much bigger infrastructure bill, the one that Bernie Sanders is working on, that he wants both in tandem, now he has walked that back.

But Nancy Pelosi has said that she's not even going to bring up your bipartisan bill unless it's bigger, Bernie Sanders's bill also gets passed by the Senate, and listen to what -- how Elizabeth Warren described her understanding of what's going on here.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D), MASSACHUSETTS: I can't vote for some small subset that, you know, the infrastructure train leaves the station and child care gets left on the platform, green energy gets left on the platform, billionaires don't have to pay, gets left on the platform. It's that all of the pieces have to move because (INAUDIBLE) it's one deal.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KARL: It's one deal, that's the way Elizabeth Warren sees it. It seems that's the way Nancy Pelosi sees it. So what is going on here? Are you sure progressives are going to support your bipartisan bill if they don't get a guarantee on something bigger also passing?

MANCHIN: Well, Jon, I sure hope so. I hope they just look at the bill. We have two tracks. And that's exactly what I believe is going to happen. And we've worked on the one track. We're going to work on the second track. There's an awful lot of need. And everything they talked about is something that we need.

Jon, I didn't vote for the 2017 tax cuts under President Trump. I thought they were weighted too much towards the high end, if you will. I think we need to make some adjustments. And I'm willing to step forward to make those adjustments. I've been very clear about that.

But we also, Jon, have to take into account where we are in this country, what our debt structure is. We're $28.5 trillion, we cannot continue to add on things that we can't pay for. I've always said this, we're writing checks our kids can't ever cash. And this is going to put a heck of a burden on the next generation. So we have to be cognizant of that.

But there's a lot of need out there, whether it be child tax credits, whether it be helping those kids have a start in life, whether it be fixing a lot of the human infrastructure that has fallen by the wayside, of helping middle class hard-working people have a chance to get ahead and enjoy the American dream. I'm all for that. To what degree, we'll see what we're able to pay for.

KARL: So you know what Bernie Sanders is working on, he's talking about a bill that's $6 trillion. I know that's a little rich for -- in terms of what you want. But what is your bottom line? How much more do you want? As you just said on top of this, the bill that you're negotiating with Republicans would be the biggest infrastructure bill in the history of the United States. How much more are you willing to add on top of that?

MANCHIN: Well, when you look at it, Jon, we paid for all this. This is not going to be added to debt. The infrastructure bill that we've done in the bipartisan way has pay-fors. We've used money that we've had. We've moved money that we haven't used yet to make sure that it was used in the most productive way. I think we’ve all done a good job. And that’s what we have to look for when we do the next -- the next piece of legislation.

I understand the concerns. I understand the desires of everybody in my caucus and also on the Republican caucus. I know we can work together. Look what we’ve done. Look what President Biden has accomplished in five months. I’ve never seen this type of accomplishment in modern history from a president coming in, the American Rescue Plan, $1.9 trillion. And then we do bipartisan bills on top of that. The Hate Crimes Bill that we did 94 to 1. We just did the competition with China bill in a very bipartisan way.

KARL: But --

MANCHIN: The Endless Frontier.

KARL: But what do you --

MANCHIN: So many good things, Jon, we can do. We can work this out.

KARL: But what’s your bottom-line? The question is, this is over $1 trillion --

MANCHIN: The bottom-line --

KARL: Bernie Sanders wants $6-more trillion.

MANCHIN: Here’s --

KARL: What -- what do you -- how far are you willing to go?

MANCHIN: Well, let me just say this, Jon. Right now, I never thought that the net corporate tax should have been 21 percent. I always felt that 25 was very fair and balanced. So I’m willing to go to 25. I think that basically capital gains should be at 28 percent, not at 21.

There’s changes that we can make that still keeps us competitive. I’m not going to be supportive in voting for things that does not meet -- make us competitive. We’re in a global economy. I want to make sure that we’re the leader of the free world, that we can still compete, that we can still manufacture and create great jobs and pay good salaries with benefits. That’s what I want to make sure happens.

Now, let’s see when we do all that and make the adjustments, how much money do we have. This is how you run your household. It’s how I run my household or small businesses or large businesses. How much can we invest and how much return do we get on that investment?

I want to make sure we pay for it. I do not want to add more debt on. So if that’s $1 trillion or $1.5 trillion or $2 trillion, whatever that comes out to be over a 10 year period, that’s what I would be voting for.

KARL: Well, I think there’s some real questions about whether or not this bill is truly -- is truly paid for. But let me ask you about the bigger question (ph) (inaudible). You get hammered --

MANCHIN: It should be, Jon.

KARL: You get hammered all the time --

MANCHIN: It should be --

KARL: -- by fellow Democrats, especially progressives who say you are constantly drawing redlines for what you’ll support and creating limits on how far Democrats will be able to go now that you control all -- the House, the Senate and the White House.

What do you say to those that say, why don’t you draw some redlines with Republicans? Why don’t you say, unless they come around and agree to the stuff you just talked about, bring up the corporate tax rate again, some of the other issues, maybe voting rights, some of the other issues that Republicans are blocking -- why don’t you draw a redline and say, look, if you guys don’t move on this, I’m going to go and endorse doing away with the filibuster? I mean, that’s your leverage --

MANCHIN: Well, Jon, first of all --

KARL: You are the man with the leverage.

MANCHIN: First of all, you -- well, and I don’t wish this on anybody. Jon, I’ve not voted any differently than I voted for 10 years. I’ve always been very moderate, very centrist. I tell people, I’m fiscally responsible and socially compassionate. And I want to find that middle. And I think there’s always a middle to find.

It’s the way I live my life, it’s the way I’ve basically been in public life, and I’m not changing. I’m sorry that this 50/50 worked out and people were unhappy with it, but it is what it is. And if they think that I’m going to change and be something that I’m not, I won’t. And I’ve been very clear.

I’m willing to meet everybody halfway. If Republicans don’t want to make adjustments to a tax code which I think is weighted and unfair, then I’m willing to go reconciliation. That’s how you’re able to do it.

But if they think in reconciliation I’m going to throw caution to the wind and go to $5 trillion or $6 trillion when we can only afford $1 trillion or $1.5 trillion or maybe $2 trillion and what we can pay for, then I can’t be there. I’m very, very openly (ph) and I think we can find our priorities. We can help a lot of people and lift them up. But people have to get up and make an effort too. We all have to be fighting for the same greater country that we live in. And so (INAUDIBLE) were here. So I don't know what they're expecting, different than who I am and what I am. And they know me. I've been there for 10 years.

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: Well, I think it's safe to say that you are probably the only Democrat that could have been elected to the Senate from West Virginia. So thank you very much. We appreciate you taking time to talk to us, Senator Manchin.

MANCHIN: Well, I'm very appreciative to represent my great state of West Virginia, I can assure you of that. Thank you, Jon, I appreciate being with you.

KARL: Let's get the Republican response now from one of the lead negotiators on the GOP side of the infrastructure deal, Senator Rob Portman of Ohio.

So, Senator Portman, we saw it -- the (INAUDIBLE) deal. Then we saw the president say there's no deal unless you also -- the Senate also passes this much bigger Bernie Sanders' plan. And now we have this pretty incredible walk-back from President Biden.

So what is the bottom line right now? Where are we in all of this?

SEN. ROB PORTMAN (R-OH): Well, first, I was very glad to see the president clarify his remarks because it was inconsistent with everything that we had been told all along the way. We were all blindsided by the comments the previous day, which were that (INAUDIBLE) these two bills were connected, the reconciliation bill, which is a trillion dollars of social spending that's going to be entirely partisan, the largest tax increase in American history, on the one hand, and the other hand the infrastructure bill, which is bipartisan, has no taxes, focuses on core infrastructure, and has been bipartisan from the start. So it was -- it was a surprise, to say the least, that those two get linked.

And I'm glad they've now been de-linked and it's very clear that we can move forward with a bipartisan bill that's broadly popular, not just among members of Congress, but the American people. Over 87 percent of people who we're told by one poll believe we ought to do a bipartisan infrastructure bill because it's needed.

Our roads and bridges are in tough shape. Our ports, our rail system, our grid, our broadband system needs to be expanded. So these are all things that -- that people are looking for. So we were glad to see them disconnected and now we can move forward on something that really makes sense for the American people.

KARL: So what's your sense -- you've spent a fair amount of time directly talking to the president, your former Senate colleague, President Biden. Is he negotiating in good faith on this? You saw "The Wall Street Journal" editorial board say this was a bait and switch, Mitch McConnell say it was head-spinning. We’ve had the clarification. But can you -- as you sit down face-to-face with President Biden, can you trust what he’s negotiating with you?

PORTMAN: Well, I think there’s been good faith on both sides and it’s true that there was a miscommunication there in terms of linking (ph) the two but that was never part of our discussion and never part of the bipartisan group’s discussion that’s gone (ph) for almost four months now and certainly not when the president and his team engaged to negotiate the final aspects of this.

So the bottom-line is, it’s a popular bill for all the right reasons. It’s the right thing for the country. Every analysis of our infrastructure system gives us low grades. We do have crumbling roads and bridges. We also are not competitive with the rest of the world. And this is the kind of spending, Jonathan, that is long term, that makes our economy more efficient, therefore more productive. This is the kind of thing that’s going to create a lot of great jobs with good benefits. So it’s something that we need to do to be able to compete with China and our other global competitors and to, frankly, do something that presidents through the ages have talked about.

I remember when Donald Trump talked about it -- the need for a $2 trillion infrastructure bill. But so did President Obama before him and so did President Bush before him. So we’re finally getting something done here that’s been talked about in Washington for decades.

KARL: Well, I’ll tell you, it was -- it was a sight to see Democrats and Republicans together at the White House, smiles, a few backslaps. This is like about the least controversial thing that you could be working on with the other party. What does it say if you fail here? I mean, if you can’t even come to an agreement on this?

PORTMAN: Well --

KARL: I’ll --

(CROSSTALK)

PORTMAN: -- that’s a great question. By the way, I wasn’t backslapping because there’s still a long way to go.

KARL: Yes.

PORTMAN: It’s impossible to get things done in Washington these days and so it’s a minor miracle the way (ph) you can pull things together, as you say. But you’re right, infrastructure is different. We’re not talking about the healthcare or taxes. We’re talking about something where there’s broad support. Again, not just among members of Congress where we have now 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats part of this group, but also among the American people. And that’s what matters, is that people are looking for us to get something done, specifically on infrastructure. But more generally, to work together to solve big problems --

KARL: To actually show you can do that --

(CROSSTALK)

PORTMAN: -- this is a step in the right direction in both of those categories.

KARL: So before you go, President -- Former President Trump was in your home state, was in Ohio last night. You weren’t there. I understand you had -- you had a family commitment. But would (inaudible) be on stage with him again at a rally? I mean, is he -- is he still the leader of the -- the effective leader of the Republican Party?

PORTMAN: He’s definitely the leader of the party in the sense that he has high popularity among the Republican base and that’s what you saw last night, I think. You saw a big turnout. But my view is pretty simple, is that the Republican Party and President Trump ought to focus on two things.

One is policies, during the Trump administration a lot of good things were done for the country, going into the (inaudible) we had not just historically low unemployment but we had historically low employment for Blacks and Hispanics had the lowest poverty rate in the history of the country. We had the 19 straight month of wage increases at 3 percent or more annualized. So there was a lot of good stuff going on.

We had (ph) to talk about that, the tax cuts, the tax reform, regulatory relief was working. Our military was being rebuilt and that was crucial and is crucial now as we face so many challenges around the globe and the Operation Warp Speed worked remarkably well. So let’s focus on the policies that worked and also on what’s not working now because the largest tax increase in American history --

KARL: All right (ph) --

PORTMAN: -- is the wrong thing to do as you come out of this pandemic. So there’s a lot to talk about. And second, let’s focus on 2022 and getting the House majority back and --

KARL: Of course --

PORTMAN: -- the Senate majority. So that’s --

KARL: Of course --

PORTMAN: -- what I would focus on and not the other stuff.

KARL: Of course, he was spending a lot of his time on that other stuff, the false claims of the election was stolen.

Senator Portman, thank you very much for joining us. The roundtable --

PORTMAN: Thanks, Jonathan.

KARL: -- is up next. Thank you, sir.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEW FRANK, MINNESOTA PROSECUTOR: Being a police officer is a difficult job. We ask a lot of them. But we give them a substantial amount of training. And most officers do it right.

This case wasn't about police officers, all police officers. It wasn't about policing. This case was about Derek Chauvin.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KARL: That, of course, is literally true. This was about Derek Chauvin, but, obviously, in another sense, this really was about a lot more than Derek Chauvin, wasn't it?

ELLISON: Well, I'd say legally, Matt Frank is absolutely right. But, historically, sociologically, you're right. It's actually about more than that.

We had to focus on proving a case based on evidence in a courtroom. But I do believe that the larger society must grapple with the bigger issues. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act has not passed. We need it to pass.

All over the United States, states are looking at police reform. We need them to act. We need departments to act. We need prosecutors and we need other police officers to look inside and say, what can we do to build greater trust and greater cooperation with our communities that we protect and serve every day?

So, yes, you're right. From a larger -- in a larger perspective, we have got a lot of lifting to do. And when it comes to Congress, I think they could lead the way by passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. I think it's essential, and the country needs it.

KARL: You heard President Biden this week saying that he's concerned that we could see a significant spike in violent crime this summer.

I know you have expressed similar concerns. And you have raised the point that you just raised now, that we can't afford to have a distrust, given that, distrust between the police and the community they serve.

So what steps need to be taken right now, as we face this potential for an increase in violence now? You mentioned the bill in Congress, but what else needs to be done now?

ELLISON: Well, yesterday, I was at a community meeting right here in Minneapolis, and a group of pastors came together and calling themselves 21 Days of Peace.

And this is a community-led effort with cooperation with law enforcement. So, communities said to the Fourth Precinct inspector, a guy named Charlie Adams, where are the hot spots? And he said, the hot spots are on this corner, that corner, and that corner.

And local community people went to those hot spots, and said, we're just going to hold this space. And, statistically, a number of those spots have seen a reduction in violence. So, a community-led effort to engage neighbors, to build relationships with neighbors, in cooperation with law enforcement, might just be the key all over the country.

And I will tell you this. We have seen massive numbers of people unemployed during the pandemic. People are out of work. People are worried about rent. This is injecting stress into the community. And, sometimes, that manifests in violence.

I think we do need those economic supports. The unemployment insurance and the eviction moratorium are coming to an end. These things are going to add stress. They might add to the violence toll. And we have got to be aware of these things.

Let's have religious leaders, faith leaders, community leaders get out there, working with law enforcement to try to stave off what could be a difficult summer, if we don't get ahead of it. And I think we need to.

KARL: All right, Minnesota Attorney General Ellison, thank you very much for joining us. We appreciate your time.

ELLISON: Thank you.