'This Week' Transcript 3-17-24: White House Security Communications Adviser John Kirby, Rep. Mike Turner, and Rep. Ro Khanna

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, March 17, 2024 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

JOHN KIRBY, WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECURITY COMMUNICATIONS ADVISER: – refugees that are there and – and preserve their safety and security. We have continued, and will continue, to press the Israelis, to do more to reduce civilian casualties, to do more to get more trucks in and to, again, help us come to closure on this temporary ceasefire so that we can get all those hostages out.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC HOST: As you mentioned, the Israeli war cabinet approved its plan for Rafah. You said you haven’t seen it. But President Biden, at one point, said that was a red line for him and then kind of walked that back. He said it’s a red line, it’s not a red line. What is it?

KIRBY: It’s – it’s no different than –

RADDATZ: If they go in the same way they’ve been going in, in other places, if they don’t move those refugees, and I don’t know where they’d move them.

KIRBY: Well, again, I won’t – I don’t want to get ahead of where we are. They haven’t moved into Rafah. I would just reiterate what the president has said many times, we would not support such an operation unless or until they’ve got a credible, executable plan to take care of the 1.5 million refugees that – that have been pushed into Rafah because of operations in Khan Yunis to the north and Gaza City even further to the north.

Now, the Israeli Defense Forces say that they have such a plan for an evacuation. They talked about humanitarian islands in Gaza. Again, we welcome the opportunity to see that, to see if that’s actually executable and doable.

RADDATZ: And – and give us the status on that floating dock and –

KIRBY: Yes.

RADDATZ: And how long you think that might take and – and how they do it without putting –

KIRBY: Yes.

RADDATZ: Boots on the ground at all, connecting it somehow.

KIRBY: In Pentagon-eze (ph) this is called JLOTS, Joint Logistics Over The Shore. It’s a temporary pier, a floating dock, if you will, that is transported in pieces. The first pieces of it are on the way now. They left Norfolk just a little bit earlier this week. It’s going to probably take about six to eight weeks or so for all the pieces to get in place and for it to become operational.

We are working with partners in the region to – to figure out the details of how the material will be secured on and off the floating dock and, of course, how it will be distributed inside Gaza.

RADDATZ: And – and I want to move to Ukraine. House Speaker Mike Johnson says he expects to pass Ukraine aid with support form Democrats as a standalone bill or combined with aid to Israel. Did the president speak directly with Speaker Johnson about this and how does he feel about that.

KIRBY: Well, he’s already spoken to Speaker Johnson now a couple of times and a deal –

RADDATZ: Specifically about that.

KIRBY: But I don’t know of any conversations that the president has had. I know that we have been in touch, the White House has been in touch with Speaker Johnson and his team about this moving forward.

Look, time if of the essence. And you were in Ukraine not long ago. They are running out of ammunition in the Donbas and they are falling back now on second and third lines of defense as the Russians continue to try to push west. They’ve got to have the support, and we need it now.

RADDATZ: Do you – do you worry at all about our own readiness as we give weapons to Ukraine?

KIRBY: Sure.

RADDATZ: Has that been an issue?

KIRBY: Oh, of course, since the beginning of the war we’ve had to – every – with every package we’ve provided, we’ve got to make a certification that it’s not going to damage our own national security. And as we have given more and depleted our inventories, we have been – been doing everything we can to work with the defense industry to restock, to replenish. That’s what this replenishment authority, why that’s so important.

So, yes, it’s a concern. We haven’t reached a point yet where our own national security and our own operational plans have been jeopardized. But it’s absolutely something you can’t ever take your eye off.

RADDATZ: And I want – we’ve been talking about TikTok a lot this morning.

KIRBY: Yes.

RADDATZ: And that bill. They talk about national security. I mean that’s clearly a concern. If this bill doesn’t pass in the Senate, what will the president do to assuage those concerns?

KIRBY: Difficult to know exactly where this is going to go. As you rightly said, this is a legislative process. We’ll see where it goes in the Senate. We’re glad the House took it up and we urge the Senate to move swiftly on this.

I want to stress again over and over that this isn’t about a ban. We don’t want to see a ban on TikTok. We understand that’s a lot of people who’s economic lifeblood –

RADDATZ: But it could ultimately become a ban?

KIRBY: It – it – it could, but we don’t want to see it banned. We do want to see ByteDance no longer in control of that application. We want to see divestiture from this Chinese company because we are concerned, as every American ought to be concerned about data security and that ByteDance and what the Chinese Community Party could do with the information that they can glean off of American’s use of the applications.

RADDATZ: And I know we’re kind of going around the world here, but I do want you to give us an update on the crisis in Haiti.

KIRBY: Yes. More violence over the weekend so far. Very, very concerning. We do see the political process moving forward. There was a terrific meeting in Jamaca. Secretary Blinken represented the United States where Haitian-led, Haitian groups came together and decided on this transitional, presidential council to – to appoint an interim prime minister. It looks like that process is moving forward, so that’s a good thing.

On the – on the other front, we are continuing to work with the Kenyans about getting this temporary – this military support mission in place to help the Haitian national police. There’s an awful lot going on, on there. And the United States, we continue to watch this very, very closely.

RADDATZ: OK. Thanks so much for joining us this morning. Always great to see you.

The roundtable takes on the politics of Gaza and how it could impact the 2024 race.

We’re back in just a moment.