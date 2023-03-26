'This Week' Transcript 3-26-23: Rep. Mike Gallagher and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, March 26, 2023 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC "THIS WEEK" ANCHOR: Whit Johnson, our thanks to you. Stay safe down there.

We’re joined now by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

Administrator, I know you’re headed to Mississippi right after this. What’s the latest you’re hearing from your team on the ground about search and recovery efforts?

DEANNE CRISWELL, FEMA ADMINISTRATOR: Good morning, Martha. Thanks so much for giving me an opportunity to talk with you today.

Yes, I'm headed to Mississippi right now because I want to be able to see firsthand the impacts that some of these communities have had. I know that from yesterday morning the death toll had risen by two and they’re still very much in life-saving, life-sustaining mode. The first responders on the ground are doing such an amazing job, some of which probably have lost some of their homes themselves. And we have teams that are coming in, they arrived last night, more coming in today, to begin to help plan for and start the recovery process.

RADDATZ: And what’s the biggest priority for FEMA right now?

CRISWELL: The biggest priority for me is, one, making sure that the local jurisdictions, those first responders, have all of the resources that they need. And then, second, that we start to take care of these families. I know that the American Red Cross is on the ground, standing up shelters. These are temporary shelters. And we know families lost everything. And so we need to work with them now and find out what that interim sheltering solution is going to be, and then, how do we support them for a longer term while they rebuild their homes.

RADDATZ: And to that point, you’ve seen those devastating images from Rolling Fork. The mayor says the town is completely wiped out. So, what do those residents do? Can they really rebuild?

CRISWELL: You know, it just depends on what their level of damage is, right? And so that’s one of the reasons that I'm going there today and I know that I'm going to be able to talk with the mayor. I want to hear from him directly as what his residents’ need. Everybody’s situation is going to be individual and unique to them, and so we want to make sure we understand what their unique needs are. In some of these communities, they are certainly some of the poorest communities in the state. And we know that we’re going to have to bring the full force of the federal family in there to come help them.

RADDATZ: And I just want to point out that we are looking at those images. And those homes are completely wiped out. Should they rebuild?

CRISWELL: I – again, everybody’s situation is going to be really specific and unique to them. It’s – you know, tornados like this, it’s really hard to predict exactly where they’re going to go. I think the one thing as people start to think about rebuilding is – is whether or not they can put a safe room in and providing that level of protection because right now the most important thing is making sure that people have a safe place to be when storms like this break out again in the future.

RADDATZ: And there were tornado warnings in place, but what – what about access to those warnings? Warning sirens are not always reliable or in place, even. And cell phones are good, of course. But 35 percent of the residents in the county live below the federal poverty line and they may not carry cell phones with a warning system. How are they supposed to be warned?

CRISWELL: I think it’s something that we have to – to continually look at what we can do to better inform people. We know that there are sirens. I know that some sirens did go off. I don’t have, you know, the exact picture of where they went off. But sirens are one of the best tools that we do have to give a widespread of warning to people quickly, especially when you have nocturnal tornadoes like this that happen while people are asleep.

Our emergency alert system that goes through the cell phones is another great way to get warning, but we need to really talk to these families and find out how they would have better gotten this message because we have to always work on giving people early warnings so they can take action, so they have enough time to take action to protect themselves and their families.

RADDATZ: OK, thanks so much for joining us this morning. We appreciate it. Safe travels.

CRISWELL: Thank you, Martha.(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. DAVE JOYCE: TikTok is the spy in Americans’ pockets.

REP. TROY BALDERSON: Your company continues to feed our children with this dangerous and harmful content.

REP. BLUNT ROCHESTER: Quite frankly, your testimony has raised more questions for me than answers.

REP. CATHY McMORRIS RODGERS: Your platform should be banned.

SHOU ZI CHEW (TIKTOK CEO): There are more than 150 million Americans who love our platform and we know we have a responsibility to protect them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC “THIS WEEK” CO-ANCHOR: Lawmakers on Capitol Hill hammering TikTok CEO over its company’s ties to China.

Joining us now are the leaders of the new House committee investigating China, Chairman Mike Gallagher and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi. Both also served on the Intelligence Committee.

We’re going to get to TikTok in a moment, but, Congressman Gallagher, you’re also on the Armed Services Committee, so I want to start by asking you about the attacks targeting U.S. bases in Syria that left an American contractor dead, several servicemembers wounded.

The Biden administration retaliated with airstrikes targeting Iranian-backed militias believed to be responsible. But that didn’t seem to stop them. What -- what more should we be doing?

REP. MIKE GALLAGHER (R-WI): Well, I think that we should be concerned that our deterrent posture vis-a-vis Iran is crumbling. We can’t afford another failure of deterrence like that, which we saw in Ukraine.

Some practical steps going forward in my opinion would be to reimpose a policy of maximum economic pressure, abandon an attempt to resuscitate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as well as force the Pentagon to deliver something they’re late on (ph), which is a report on the U.S.-Israeli technology working group which is have a suite of practical proposals for how we can turbo-charge our technological cooperation with the Israelis, help them better defend against the threat of missiles, help us better defend against the threat of Iranian missiles or Iranian proxy militias.

So, very concerning. More we need to do. And we need to have a clear-eyed view of the regime we’re facing in Tehran.

RADDATZ: And, Congressman Krishnamoorthi, the 900 American servicemembers and hundreds of contractors in Syria, they’re supposed to be part of an anti-ISIS mission. So, why is this happening if we’re there to fight ISIS?

REP. RAJA KRISHNAMOORTHI (D-IL): Well, I think that we’re kind of targets of opportunity for these Iranian-backed militias. But we’re not going anywhere. We have to stay in northern Syria and work with our partners in Iraq as well in fighting ISIS. And I think the Biden administration did exactly what it had to do in responding to these Iranian militias.

I believe there have been 78 attacks by these militias during the Trump administration and now the Biden administration. And, unfortunately, we’re going to have to deal with them appropriately, but we’re not leaving that part of the world as we deal with ISIS.

RADDATZ: And, Congressman Gallagher, another subject. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin also announced yesterday that Russia would be deploying tactical nuclear weapons to Ukraine’s neighbor, Belarus. How concerned are you about that?

GALLAGHER: Well, Putin has engaged in nuclear saber-rattling since the start of this crisis. It’s something to be concerned about. But we should not allow his threats to deter us. We can’t allow that to be a cause for delaying critical weapon system that we need to deliver to the Ukrainians. I think, broadening this out, we need to understand that Putin is Xi Jinping’s junior partner. He is Xi’s agent of chaos, his tethered goat in Europe, and if we try and separate these problem sets, I think we’re going to result in a geopolitical posture that’s ineffective.

These are two countries who increasingly are allied against the West, trying to undermine us. And so, we have to understand what we’re up against and make sure that we are re-arming so we can learn lessons from Ukraine and apply them to places like East Asia, for example.

RADDATZ: Okay, let’s turn to TikTok CEO Shou Chew’s testimony on the Hill. He strongly pushed back on lawmakers’ assertion that Chinese government can access Americans’ data, insisted Americans’ data is stored in the U.S., an initiative they called Project Texas.

Congressman Krishnamoorthi, did anything he say assuaged your concerns?

KRISHNAMOORTHI: No, it did not. I think that it created more concerns quite frankly.

I’ll just point to a few things.

One is that he was not willing to call what the Chinese employees of ByteDance did on spying on American journalists and citizens as being spying. Everybody was scratching their head when he actually said that.

He also was unwilling to acknowledge that there’s a genocide going on with regard to the Uyghur people in Xinjiang province, in the northeast corner of China. Again, bowing to pressure from this Chinese communist party.

And then, finally, you know, there’s a saying, don’t mess with Texas. But Project Texas is a mess. There are whistleblowers coming forward saying that whatever the TikTok management is saying about Project Texas is a pack of lies, and that even when they erected this firewall, supposed firewall with regard to data of American users, these Chinese employees of ByteDance, the parent company, were able to spy on American journalists.

So, unfortunately, I don’t think that he did TikTok any favors through his testimony.

RADDATZ: And, Congressman Gallagher, how likely is it that there will be a ban?

GALLAGHER: Well, I actually think after that hearing, and that same day on Capitol Hill, there were two other hearings related to China, including a hearing we held on the ongoing Uyghur genocide, the largest ethno-religious interment since the Holocaust. So it’s horrific that the CEO was unwilling to answer questions.

And to put (INAUDIBLE) Russia’s point, the only reason that would explain his evasiveness is fear of angering his overlords in the Chinese communist party. I think this actually increase the likelihood that Congress will take some action. We have the only bipartisan, bicameral bill that would allow for either a ban or a forced sale to an American company. And the key part that is missing from Project Texas’ mitigation strategy is control of the algorithm. That’s really what we need to address.

It’s not just exfiltrating data from an American phone. It’s what they’re able to push to Americans through the algorithm, control our sense of reality, control the news, meddle in future elections. They’ve actually united Republicans and Democrats out of the concern of allowing the CCP to control the most dominant media platform in America.

RADDATZ: And, Congressman Krishnamoorthi, there are 150 million TikTok users, most of them are younger people. The Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo recently said that if TikTok is banned, you are literally going to lose every voter under 35. Your response?

KRISHNAMOORTHI: Well, I think good policy makes good politics. And in this particular case, we have to recognize that while TikTok is another social media app and we have a generalized concern about these social media apps, it’s different in kind from any other social media app because its parent company is beholden to the Chinese communist party. That is why on a bipartisan basis, we’ve banned TikTok from all federal devices.

And that’s why the FBI director, the director of national intelligence, the CIA director, and the entire intelligence community believe it’s a severe risk to our national security and we have to deal with it.

RADDATZ: Okay. Thanks very much for joining us. You got a long road ahead.

The roundtable is next. We’ll be right back.