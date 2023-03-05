'This Week' Transcript 3-5-23: Sen. Sherrod Brown, Sen. Dan Sullivan & Marianne Williamson

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, March 5, 2023 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC "THIS WEEK" ANCHOR: Let's get more on this now from Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown.

Senator Brown, thanks for joining us this morning. Appreciate you coming in.

I want to start out, do you have any update on that derailment yesterday?

SEN SHERROD BROWN, CHAIR, BANKING COMMITTEE & (D) OHIO: Yes. Last night I spoke to Congressman Kerry, Governor DeWine, the sheriff in Clark County. They're pretty satisfied with Norfolk Southern's response there. I'm not entirely satisfied because I want to know – there’s some -- there is – there are some sort of remnants of something that might have been in those cars. Those cars were mostly empty. But I want to know if there are any contaminants sort of left in those mostly empty cars that might have affected Clark County near the fairgrounds, all the way into Springfield. In this – this car -- this train was over 200 cars, which is 50 more cars that the East Palestine train. So, the railroad’s got a lot of questions they've got to answer and they really haven't done it very well yet, as you know.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's talk about the situation in East Palestine.

We heard Gio say the EPA has now required Norfolk Southern to test for dioxins, but that was 27 days after the derailment. Are you satisfied with that timeline, and what’s the situation on the ground there now?

BROWN: Well, we -- people are still concerned. My couple trips in the last two weeks I've made to East Palestine. And the railroad's still not answering all the questions. They show me -- keep this in mind, this railroad -- this – the Norfolk Southern has done huge stock buy buybacks. Two years ago, $3 billion. This past year they were about to do another even bigger stock buyback. They backed off after the rail crash, after the derailment. But they’ve -- at the same time, a third of their workforce -- they've laid off a third of their workforce. So, it's clear that their greed and incompetence always takes precedent over making their workers safe, and making communities safe that they go through. And as the governor said, that these trains carrying hazardous material will come into Ohio and they don't have to notify the state that they're here. They don't have to notify local fire departments.

I’ve been to the fire station in East Palestine. They have one full-time chief and the rest are volunteers. They're not – volunteers, they’re not trained to deal with hazmat. So, the railroads continue to hold back information. The railroads continue to enrich their executives at the expense of public safety and public health and lay off workers and compromise on safety.

So, the fact -- Ohio's now had four derailments. As of yesterday, four derailments in the last five months. East Palestine was the most serious, but we still have questions or there -- about these other derailments too.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But how would the bipartisan legislation you introduced this week prevent disasters like this?

BROWN: Well, it does – it does a number of things. First of all, it requires notification you're coming into the state carrying hazardous material. You're going to notify the governor's office, who will then notify local communities. We know that wheel bearings have been the cause of most -- overheated wheel bearings. We’re not doing the inspections well. That will change. We want minimal crews. The railroads want to be able to drive 150, 200 cars through a community with one -- one engineer in that car, one person, one staff person, because they keep laying off people.

We want to increase the fines. The fines for safety have averaged about $10,000 over the last few years to Norfolk Southern, on CSX, in the other big railroads. That's just pennies on the dollar, a cost of doing business and it’s no incentive to make it safer. So, we will significantly up those – those fines.

And again, we want to see more inspections. These inspections, because they've laid off so many workers, they're really just cursory inspections on the rails, on the – on the coupling of the cars, on the locomotives. When you lay off a third of the workforce, you – you clearly are compromising the work that those workers do. And they simply can't keep up with the safety inspections. So, the bill I've introduced with Senator Vance, we have two other Republicans and two other Democrats. As you said in the outset of the show, that it shouldn't take a rail disaster to get us working together like that. And that's what we're going to be doing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But the chair of the House committee that oversees transportation is signaling opposition and is calling it burdensome regulation.

Are you sure it's going to pass?

BROWN: I think our chances in the Senate are good. I make no predictions in the House. I can't believe -- I mean -- you know, keep in mind who has the influence in the House of Representatives.

The big railroads have weakened safety rules or resisted safety rules for years. I’m hopeful -- there are lobbyists who -- they've given a lot of money, I assume, to House Republicans that -- I don't know about that chairman in particular, but I am very concerned about the power of the railroads to beat back safety regulations.

But you’d think a disaster that happened in East Palestine would have gotten their attention. And I -- you know, East Palestine are Republican -- is mostly a Republican community, as the whole county is, but this shouldn't -- they -- they want this fixed. They don't care about partisan politics here.

They care that this corporation continues to weaken safety rules, continues to be immensely profitable while undermining public health, public safety for their workers and for the communities that they -- that they drive through with their 150, 200-railcar trains.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, Senator, you're bucking as a trend -- your trend as a Democrat holding statewide office in Ohio right now. You're up for re-election next year.

Are you concerned that President Biden in the state of Ohio might be a drag on you?

BROWN: I don't think a lot about that. I’ve spent much of the last three months before this train derailing doing roundtables in Findlay and Lima and Wilmington and Elyria and Ravenna, all over the state. Roundtables on the PACT Act, which is going to make a huge difference.

And one of the ways it's connected to this -- as you know, George, that the exposure to these football field-sized burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan, tens and tens of thousands of Ohio veterans were exposed to these, and we actually -- we wrote a law that's taking effect where we list 23 illnesses and -- that could come about from this exposure.

So, if you’re a veteran and you’ve had exposure with those burn pits, you present with any of those 23 illnesses, you automatically get care at a VAC-backed (ph) or a big V.A. hospital.

I want to sort of pattern what we're doing in East Palestine. If people have developed, two, three, five years from now, bronchial illnesses or cancers, perhaps brought on by their breathing this air or drinking the water or exposure to the soil -- and we've got to keep testing -- but that Norfolk Southern is going to pay for that by taking care of their healthcare, whether it's two or five years or 10 years down the road, the way the government now that the V.A. is taking care of people with the PACT Act.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Brown, thanks very much for your time this morning.

BROWN: Sure, George. Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And we're joined now by Republican Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska.

Senator, thank you for coming on.

SEN. DAN SULLIVAN (R-AK): George, it's good to be on the program. Thanks.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I want -- I want to start over this railway safety legislation --

SULLIVAN: Sure.

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- that Senator Brown was talking about.

Do you think it’s something you can support?

SULLIVAN: You know, we're going to have hearings this week. And on the rail safety issues, I’m actually glad that Senator Brown and Senator Vance have put forward some good bipartisan legislation.

You know, the key issue from my perspective, not just on trains but certainly on aviation is -- I agree with Senator Brown, it shouldn't take a disaster to have good oversight legislation to make sure that we have a safe rail system, but really importantly that I’ve focused on, George, is a safe aviation system.

You've probably seen there's been several near misses. We’ve had three hearings already in the Commerce Committee just in the last six weeks on aviation safety, but we need to be proactive, not reactive with regard to these kinds of public safety transportation issues.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What is going on here? We cover this every day on "Good Morning America." We have -- it seems like we have a close call two or three times a week.

You had President Biden's nominee to head the FAA up before the Senate this week. That position has been vacant for nearly a year.

SULLIVAN: Yeah.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Is that hampering aviation safety efforts?

SULLIVAN: Oh, I think it absolutely it is. And, you know, they needed to get a nominee up.

The hearing was a tough hearing for him. You know, he’s somebody who served in the Army, you know, honorably, but doesn't have a lot of experience with regard to aviation safety. So we'll see what happens, but we need a qualified head of the FAA.

And again, we need to be on this in terms of safety now. Americans take for granted that their aviation safety, flying in America, is the safest place to do it in the world.

But from my perspective, these are huge warning signs that you're talking about, what we’ve been talking about. I think it's been six near-misses in the last two months. That's why we’ve had hearings on this. But we need --

STEPHANOPOULOS: What did you learn from the hearings? So why is this happening?

SULLIVAN: Well, one of the big things is they need much more aggressive focus on updating their technology and infrastructure. That’s come out in the hearings. And I think that’s something that we need to make sure – again, proactively. What we don’t want to have happen is some kind of airplane disaster and then Congress is then righting legislation to deal with it after. You know, good governance is about proactively getting in front of these issues before they happen, not waiting, as Senator Brown said.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You heard Senator Brown lay out a pretty tough bill of particulars against Norfolk Southern.

SULLIVAN: Yes.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The CEO is going to be appearing this week and testifying. What do you want to hear from him?

SULLIVAN: Well, I want to hear some of the issues that Senator Brown raised, and in particular some of the issues that related to the laying off of workers. But it's going to be overall -- it's not just going to be him. It's going to be government officials as well on what is happening. As he said, there's a number of train derailments that happened across the country. Several. And we need get to the bottom of why these are happening.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I also want to ask you about the situation in Ukraine right now. You’ve been pretty vocal saying you believe that you -- we should be sending F-16s.

SULLIVAN: Yes.

STEPHANOPOULOS: President Biden says it's not necessary.

SULLIVAN: Yes.

STEPHANOPOULOS: His administration is saying it's going to take too long for them to get there.

SULLIVAN: Yes.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What's your response to that?

SULLIVAN: Well, look, this is part of an unfortunate pattern by this administration with regard to weapons systems for Ukraine. If you look at it, every time there is a new weapons system that's been proposed, they oppose it. Think about it, HIMARS, stingers, tanks, patriots. Congress, in a bipartisan way –

STEPHANOPOULOS: They have sent those though.

SULLIVAN: Well, they've sent them only after being pressured by Congress. It took patriots nine months.

You know, on the F-16s, I hosted several Ukrainian pilots last summer in Washington, D.C. We were pressing for F-16s. I sent a letter to the secretary of defense, to General Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs. It looked like it was moving forward well within the bureaucracy of the Pentagon. The president gets off a helicopter a couple of months ago, says no. And then last week the national security adviser says, well, we're not going to do F-16s for now. Well, that's exactly the wrong approach, George. For now. They need these weapon systems now. And this has been a pattern -- an unfortunate pattern by this administration, delaying critical weapons systems until we pressure them. They finally get them there, but it oftentimes takes way too late.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I asked Senator Brown about 2024. I want to ask you about that as well. President Trump appears to be the front-runner on the Republican right now, but he's also facing some serious criminal investigations on at least three fronts, Georgia, New York -- New York City, and, of course, the special counsel as well.

Here's what Donald Trump said about that yesterday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Can you take this moment to assure your donors and your supporters that you're in this race to stay no matter what happens with those investigations?

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: They've weaponized justice in our country. It's a disgrace. And I think people are very angry about it. At least –

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So you'll stay in the race?

TRUMP: Oh, absolutely. I won't even think about leaving.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: What's it going to mean for the Republican Party if Donald Trump insists on running even if indicted?

SULLIVAN: Well, look, that's a hypothetical, right? I mean, we'll see if that plays out.

I think what's happening, though, within the Republican Party right now, in terms of presidential candidates, is healthy, right? We don't -- we not only have President Trump, but we have a number of other, I think, very qualified candidates who are throwing their hat in the ring. I think you're going to see some others throwing their hat in the ring very soon. And I think having a good, competitive primary with a new generation of Republicans, by the way, is healthy for our party, it’s healthy for the country, and I plan on supporting the nominee who wins the Republican nomination.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So, you'll support Donald Trump if he's the nominee, even if he's indicted?

SULLIVAN: Well, look, that's a huge hypothetical right now on the indictment issue. We'll see if that plays out. But right now my plan is to report -- is to support who becomes the nominee.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator, thanks for coming in this morning.

SULLIVAN: Thanks, George.