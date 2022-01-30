'This Week' Transcript 1-30-22: Sen. Dick Durbin, Sen. Susan Collins & Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, January 30, 2022 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC "THIS WEEK" ANCHOR: And we are joined now by the Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Dick Durbin. Senator Durbin, thank you for joining us this morning.

You’re going to be in charge, of course, of this confirmation hearing for whoever the president nominates. Lay out your timeline for when the -- when these hearings could happen, when the president's pick could be confirmed.

SEN. DICK DURBIN (D-IL): George, we'll be ready from a staff viewpoint and logistic viewpoint. But the decision really starts with the president, as it should. When he chooses a nominee and sends it to the Senate, then we're off and running. And that nominee and the background of the nominee, in terms of whether they've been before the committee, how recently they were there and how much information we can bring together quickly will decide the timeline.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You saw that poll, a number of Americans questioning the president limiting the possible nominees to a black woman. He’s also faced some criticism from Republican’s Nikki Haley. Want to show her tweet. “Would be nice if President Biden chose a Supreme Court nominee who is best qualified without a race/gender litmus test. That's what I did when I picked Tim Scott as Senator of South Carolina.” Senator Roger Wicker has called an affirmative action quota pick. How do you respond?

DURBIN: I’d remind them to take a look back at history and recall that it was Ronald Reagan who announced that he was going to appoint a woman to the Supreme Court, and he did, Sandra Day O’Connor, and it was Donald Trump who announced that he was going to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman nominee as well. So this is not the first time that a president has signaled what they're looking for in a nominee.

And I would just say, the bottom line is this, it’s -- towards (ph) African American women, if they have achieved the level of success in the practice of law and jurisprudence, they've done it against great odds. They're extraordinary people, usually the first of anything in the United States turns out to be extraordinary in their background. And the same is true there.

They’re all going to face the same close scrutiny. This is a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land. And I just hope that those who are critical of the president's selection aren't doing it for personal reasons.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You’ve also got some Republican Senators like Chuck Grassley, Tim Scott suggesting that because the Senate is so closely divided, because the country is so closely divided the president should take care to pick a moderate who reflects the entire country, who reflects that close division in the Senate.

DURBIN: Well, I could just tell you, George -- and you remember this, it was Mitch McConnell who decided that he would eliminate the filibuster on Supreme Court nominees. And for those who aren’t following the Senate procedure that closely, it meant that it used to take 60 votes. McConnell said no, let's make it a majority. And that meant that the selection process was more partisan than it had been in the past.

But I'm still hopeful. I know Susan Collins is a guest on your show this morning. I've spoken to her. I’m reaching out to the Republicans and saying the nominee will be available for you to get to know them. We're going to make sure we have answers to any questions you might have. It’s going to be a deliberate process but we're not going to get bogged down. Amy Coney Barrett broke all records in terms of nomination to approval in the Senate. We want to make sure that we have a timely nomination that’s handled in a responsible, professional way.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president, of course, is going to consult with you as well. Your former colleague in the Senate. He was also Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. I want to show a list of the possible contenders that have been discussed by The White House and others.

Ketanji Brown Jackson, D.C. Court of Appeals; Leondra Kruger of the California Supreme Court; Leslie Abrams Gardner, U.S. District Court of Georgia; also J. Michelle Childs, the U.S. District Court of South Carolina, of course, is a favorite of Congressman Clyburn.

Do you have a favorite and what have you told the president?

DURBIN: Well, Ron Klain called me this -- last week when the word was being spread around about Stephen Breyer’s decision. And I asked him, I said, how close is the president to choosing a nominee, and he said, he's going to go through the process carefully, and he has not made his mind up, at that point a few days ago.

I’m going to trust his judgment on this. I don’t want to put the finger on the scale for any one of the nominees. I think there is some extraordinary talent there. And going back to the point I made earlier, for these African women to have -- African American women to have reached the level of success that they have reached, they are extraordinary people. They have been put to the test. They are the first in many instances of their race and gender to be in this position. So that extraordinary talent, I think, should be taken into consideration on a favorable side.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I also want to ask you about reform of the Electoral College Act and the possibilities for bipartisan reform there. You said you’ve talked to Susan Collins about the president's nominee for the Supreme Court. What about Electoral College Act reform, what's possible this year? Can it be bipartisan?

DURBIN: Yes, it can be. I think it should be. There’s an effort -- Susan’s part of an effort to take a look at it with a bipartisan group. And I've joined with Amy Klobuchar and Angus King on the Democratic side. I think we’re talking about the same basic challenges that we want to make sure the Electoral College is valid.

And, of course, we have the disclosure this last week of the January 6th Committee in the House looking into false slates of electors that are being selected in seven or eight states in the last election -- in the last presidential election.

You know, it really raises a question about the integrity of that process. It hasn't been looked at for 150 years. Now's the time.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC “THIS WEEK” ANCHOR: And also, finally, how about on Build Back Better? Is it dead right now? Is it dormant? What can happen before the midterms?

DURBIN: I don't want to give up on it. There are so many important things for families across America. You talked about some of the poling data that’s coming back.

Take a look at basic issues, making sure that we negotiate on the price of prescription drugs -- overwhelming popular, Democrats and Republicans. If we can achieve that, it’s really a step forward. Helping families pay for daycare so that the folks can go to work with peace of mind that their kids are in good hands.

These issues and many like them are part of Build Back Better. Let's find the things that really make the biggest difference and let’s move them as quickly as we can. I don't want to drag this process out and I’m sure most of the American people want to see it come to a positive conclusion.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Have you had any signs from Senators Manchin or Sinema that they're willing to do that?

DURBIN: Well, I can't say that I personally have. I will tell you, they were arguing on the floor when we considered the rules on voting rights that we can be productive and bipartisan even in the world of filibuster. Now, my challenge to them is prove that we can -- on reconciliation, at least on the Democratic side, come to a positive conclusion that moves us forward as a nation.

We debated it long enough. We know all the theories. Let's get something done.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Durbin, thanks very much for your time this morning.

DURBIN: Thanks, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And let's bring in Republican Senator Susan Collins now.

Senator Collins, thank you for joining us this morning.

You just heard Senator Durbin talk about his timeline for the Supreme Court pick, talk that he’s consulted with you.

Are you open to supporting who the president picks?

SEN. SUSAN COLLINS (R-ME): George, I would welcome the appointment of a Black female to the court. I believe that diversity benefits the Supreme Court.

But the way that the president has handled this nomination has been clumsy at best. It adds to the further perception that the court is a political institution like Congress when it is not supposed to be.

So, I certainly am open to whomever he decides to nominate. My job as a senator is to evaluate the qualifications of that person under the advice and consent role.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You say that it's clumsy. But isn’t, as Senator Durbin pointed out, isn't it exactly what Senator Reagan did when he said he would appoint a woman to the Supreme Court? Isn't it exactly what President Trump did when he said he would appoint a woman to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg?

COLLINS: Actually, this isn't exactly the same. I’ve looked at what was done in both cases. And what President Biden did was as a candidate, make this pledge. And that helped politicize the entire nomination process.

What President Reagan said is, as one of his Supreme Court justices, he would like to appoint a woman. And he appointed a highly qualified one in Sandra Day O'Connor.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Isn't this process politicized no matter what you do?

I mean, look what happened after the death of justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Barrett pushed through in record time -- one of the reasons I suppose you voted against her.

COLLINS: Actually, the reason I voted against Amy Coney Barrett was that her nomination and vacancy occurred too close to the election, the presidential election. And Republicans just in the Obama administration had established a precedent that we were not going to confirm someone -- it was Merrick Garland in that case, in an election year.

I did not agree with that decision, but once that precedent was established and given how close the death of the Supreme Court justice was to when the appointment was made of Justice Barrett, I felt that it was -- should have been up to the next president to make the decision.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You voted for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for elevation to D.C. Court of Appeals. If she's the president's nominee, can you support her for the Supreme Court?

COLLINS: I'll certainly give her every consideration. I have no idea, since she was confirmed, what rulings she's been involved in, whether -- what writings she has done. And I have not met her personally. And that's why I really appreciated Chairman Durbin reaching out to me and offering to make the nominee available for an extensive interview and to provide me with whatever information I need to make a decision on whomever the nominee is.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Do you share Senator Durbin's confidence that Electoral College reform -- the reform of the Electoral College Act can take place this year on a bipartisan basis?

COLLINS: I certainly hope so.

This is not a small matter. This 1887 law governs the counting and the certification of the presidential vote. And we saw, on January 6th of 2021, how ambiguities, simple (ph) law, were exploited. We need to prevent that from happening again.

I have brought together a group of 16 senators. It's a bipartisan group. Joe Manchin is involved in -- on leading the Democratic side. And together we have been having discussions, Zoom meetings. We'll resume them tomorrow. And I'm hopeful that we can come up with a bipartisan bill that will make very clear that the vice president's role is simply ministerial, that he has no ability to halt the count and that we'll raise the threshold from one House member, one senator, for triggering a challenge to a vote count submitted by the states. This is no small thing. I think it is really important that we do this reform. And I hope it can be done on a bipartisan, overwhelming basis.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The events in the aftermath of the 2020 election show how important that is.

As you're working on this reform, former President Trump is out on the campaign trail. He was out in Texas last night suggesting he may pardon those -- if he were elected in 2024 -- those who were part of the January 6th riots.

Given that, can you imagine any circumstances where you could support his election in 2024?

COLLINS: Well, we're a long ways from 2024. But let me say this, I do not think the president should have made -- that President Trump should have made that pledge to do pardons. We should let the judicial process proceed.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You say we're a long way away from --

COLLINS: January 6th was a dark day in our history.

STEPHANOPOULOS: It was. And you voted to convict President Trump as well. Why can't you rule out supporting him in 2024?

COLLINS: Well, certainly it's not likely given the many other qualified candidates that we have that have expressed interest in running. So it's very unlikely.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Collins, thanks for your time this morning.

COLLINS: Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Secretary of State Antony Blinken, head of tomorrow's U.N. Security Council meeting on the crisis. And we are joined now by the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Thank you for joining us, Madam Ambassador.

Let's begin with that U.N. Security Council meeting. Can Russia block it? If not, what do you hope to achieve?

AMBASSADOR LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD, U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS: Well, thank you very much, and I'm delighted to be here with you this morning.

Russia cannot block the Security Council from holding a meeting. They will certainly attempt to. They will distract from our unified voices. But they know that they -- they cannot block the meeting. And I expect that, knowing what we're dealing with, that they will make an attempt. But the Security Council is unified. Our voices are unified in calling for the Russians to explain themselves.

We're -- we're going to go in the room prepared to listen to them, but we're not going to be distracted by their propaganda. And we're going to be prepared to respond to any disinformation that they attempt to spread during this meeting.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What's your latest read on President Putin's intentions?

Does the U.S. believe an invasion is imminent?

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: Look, we're all watching the press every single day. You've -- you've heard from several of us in the administration. The Russians have amassed 100,000 troops along the border. They have moved troops into Belarus. They have continued to escalate, despite our efforts to try to find a diplomatic route for them and to encourage them to de-escalate.

And part of the reason we're calling for this meeting on Monday is one more opportunity to find the diplomatic way out for -- for the Russians.

STEPHANOPOULOS: President Zelensky and his team have expressed some irritation, even alarm, saying the U.S. is exaggerating the threat for political reasons. How do you respond to that?

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: Look, we have engaged very, very closely with the -- with the Ukrainian government. As you know, President Biden spoke with President Zelensky. President (sic) Blinken travelled there. I'm meeting on a regular basis with the Ukrainian ambassador here in New York. Ukraine also called for this meeting. They actually sent a letter to the Security Council calling for -- for the meeting.

We've also been working with the Ukrainians on building up their defenses in the event of an attack. And over the course of -- of -- since 2014, we have provided close to $5 billion in support to them; $200 million of that was just provided in the past week.

So, again, we're engaging with them to be prepared. We've seen the Russian playbook before. They are using disinformation. They're encouraging Ukrainians not to worry about an attack, but we know that the attack is possible. You don't amass 100,000 troops if you don't have intentions to use them.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So that sounds -- it sounds pretty ominous right there. But what could a diplomatic settlement look like?

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: You know, at first it would mean Russia making the decision to de-escalate, to pull their troops back, and to come to the diplomatic table and talk with -- with the United States, with the Ukrainians, with our NATO allies about their security concerns.

We have made clear that we're prepared to address our concerns, Ukrainian concerns, and Russian concerns at the diplomatic table. But it cannot be done on the battlefield.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, I want to ask you about North Korea.

They had their seventh ballistic missile test this month last night, the longest-range missile they have tested since 2017. What's behind this flurry of tests? And how will the U.S. respond?

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: It is provocative, and it is something that we have very, very strongly condemned in the Security Council.

The United States, as you know, imposed unilateral sanctions in the past few weeks against the DPRK. And we have pushed for sanctions within the -- within the Security Council. And I will be engaging with our allies the Koreans, as well as Japanese, who are also threatened by this, to look at other options for responding.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Is it time for President Biden to engage personally with Kim Jong-un?

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: We have been clear on that from the beginning.

We are open to having diplomatic discussions. We have offered this over and over to the DPRK. And they have not accepted it. But we're absolutely open to a diplomatic engagement without preconditions. Our goal is to end the threatening actions that the DPRK is taking against their neighbors.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Madam Ambassador, thanks very much for your time this morning.

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: Thank you very much.