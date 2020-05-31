'This Week' Transcript 5-31-20: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Amb. Robert O'Brien

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, May 31, 2020 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS CHIEF ANCHOR: This nation in pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us. We are a nation in rage, but we cannot allow our rage to consume us.

And this morning, this is a scene in Minneapolis. That’s a memorial marking the site where George Floyd was killed just six days ago.

And we are joined now from Minneapolis by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Congresswoman, thank you for joining us this morning.

I know you’ve been in the community day and night for the last six days and urging people to stay home after the curfew. Did the National Guard get things under control last night?

REP. ILHAN OMAR (D-MN): I think last night, the community did feel phased to know that there will not be a burning of their businesses and their homes. We are obviously worried and feeling terrorized about that prospect, but there really was also many people who chose to demonstrate and not abide by the curfew, who felt like they also were terrorized by the presence of tanks, by the presence of the National Guard and the militarized police.

And so, for us, it’s -- what we are trying to do is try to figure out something between extreme aggression and ways to figure out how to get our city burned down. And it’s a challenge.

And as you said, George, our country is in pain. People can’t get that image of George Floyd having the life choked out of him by a police officer who was supposed to protect and serve our community. But this also is a reminder that we are living in a country that has truly for a long time brutalized African-Americans, from slavery, to lynching, to Jim Crow, to mass incarceration and now to police brutality.

And in Minneapolis, where we have of the worst racial disparities, people are also understanding that there has been severe social and economic neglect in our communities. And so, we have real work to do, to heal, to begin to rebuild and to figure out a system that works for all of us.

STEPHANOPOULOS: From the start of this protest, you’ve spoken out against the violence, but you’ve also said we can’t ask our community to be peaceful if we continue not to deliver justice. One officer has been charged.

In your view, what must -- what more must be done to deliver justice here?

OMAR: So, many at times, you know, in Minneapolis and across this nation, we find ourselves in this position time and time again. When police brutality takes place, oftentimes, if justice is not denied, it is delayed. And what people are looking for is for just justice to take place, in regards to the charges, for the officer that took the life of George Floyd. They also want to see charges for the other officers who stood by idly watching this life be taken.

But also we need nationwide reforms. We also need to make sure that the kind of investment that we are making in our communities is real one.

What we are seeing, the unrest we are seeing in our nation isn’t just because of the life that was taken. It’s also because so many people have experienced this, so many people have experienced injustices within our system, so many people know the social and economic neglect. We are living in a country that has a two-tiered justice system and people are tired of the -- people are sick and tired of being sick and tired.

And we need to really step back and say to ourselves, where do we actually from here? And that can’t just be getting justice for George Floyd. It needs to be bigger than that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How do you explain so many of the protests across the country exploded into violence over the last several days? We’ve seen President Trump. He’s been blaming it, he says, on the far left thugs and Antifa. There are other -- the mayor of St. Paul had suggested there have been outside instigators from the far right.

What information did you have of who was joining these protests that had started out as peaceful?

OMAR: So, not just here in the United States but across the coun -- across the world, when we see unrest takes place, it is often the people saying they have had enough, and they want bold and systematic change to take place so that they can feel like their voices are heard. This is what happens when people are tired just marching every single day, just to have their humanity be recognized.

And what we also know to be true, not just here, but across the world, is that there are people who exploited the pain that communities are feeling and ignite violence.

In Minneapolis, we have marched, we have protested, we have organized. And when we see people setting our buildings and our businesses ablaze, we know those are not people who are interested in protecting black lives. They might say they care about black lives, but they’re not interested in protecting black lives, because when you set a fire, you risk -- you risk the community that you are saying you are standing out for.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You say threats inspired by President Trump in the past. What would you like to hear from him now?

OMAR: The mayor of Washington, D.C. has recently addressed the nation, and in her remarks, she talks about how there was a kind of leadership that could have been displayed by Donald Trump, and that leadership has not been displayed. And now, we -- she said -- we look to one another for that leadership.

Many people in our communities are moving on and deciding that they themselves are going to show up as leaders. They are going to push for the kind of systematic change that we need. They are going to ask for people to work together to rebuild our communities. They are going to be vigilant and make sure that they are protecting one another.

This president has failed in really understanding the kind of pain and anguish many of his citizens are feeling. When you have a president who really is glorifying violence and was talking about the kind of vicious dogs and weapons that could be unleashed on citizens, it is quite appalling and disturbing.

We condemn other nations when their presidents make those kind of statements when there is unrest in their countries, and we have to condemn our president at the highest sort of condemnation.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congresswoman Omar, thank you for your time this morning.

OMAR: Thank you.

We just heard Congresswoman Omar saying the president is failing to lead in this crisis and glorifying violence with his tweets and statements.

Your response?

AMB. ROBERT O'BRIEN, WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: Well, that's really too bad because as soon as I was on Air Force One, when we saw that horrifying -- I was with the president when we saw that horrifying video of what happened to George Floyd and -- and the president immediately tweeted out and demanded an investigation and got on the phone with General Barr and asked him to get to the bottom of it.

The first thing I want to say, on behalf of the president, he said this to the family, that our hearts and -- and prayers are going out to the Floyd family. We mourn with them and we grieve with them and -- and what happened there was horrific and I can't even imagine what that poor family's going through as this video is played over and over again. That should have never happened in America and it's a -- it's a tragic thing. The president said that from the start and -- and we're with the family.

And as the president said, we're with the peaceful protesters who are out demanding answers and petitioning their government about what happened to -- to Mr. Floyd.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president did reach out to the family. But, as you know, he's also had a series of tweets where he talks about far left thugs. He's attacked many of the protesters, attacked a Democratic mayor saying they are weak. And, of course, that tweet earlier in the week he -- where he echoed Miami Beach in 1967 with the phrase, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

Does the president -- should he be -- should he be taking responsibility for those tweets as well?

O'BRIEN: Well, I think what the president said, and the reason he uses Twitter is to get directly to the American people. And I think what he said about those tweets is that he wants to de-escalate violence and doesn't want people looting. And I want to make a big distinction between peaceful protesters, these great Americans, and that's the difference between our country and many of the authoritarian countries out there, when something like this happens, we investigate it. Our people protest. They petition their government for redress. And we stand with the protesters.

It's the violent ANTIFA radical militants that are coming out, under cover of night, traveling across state lines, using military-style tactics to burn down our cities. And they're especially targeting the most venerable parts of our cities, George. The minority section, the African-American sections and Hispanic areas and burning down businesses of people that are trying to get a leg up. And -- and the president's outraged by that. And we all are. And -- and that has to stop. And we're calling on the FBI to investigate ANTIFA and -- and get to the bottom of these -- these violent rioters. And I don't want them confused with peaceful protesters that have every right to go out to the streets. That's -- that's what makes America different from -- from any other countries around the world.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And there are peaceful protesters, as you said. But it -- the Department of Homeland Security, which reports to you, has put out intelligence notes over the weekend warning that domestic terrorists from the far right and the far left both are looking to exploit this. It's not just ANTIFA and the left. They're saying they are worried about the far right as well.

O'BRIEN: Well -- well, listen, everything I've seen in -- and that we're being reported were -- the reports we're receiving is that this is ANTIFA. They're crossing state lines.

And we've seen this happen before. We saw it in Portland. We saw it in Seattle. We saw it in Berkley. So, look, we'll keep our eyes open for anyone else that wants to take advantage of the situation, whether it's domestic or foreign. But right now I think the president and Attorney General want -- Barr want to know what the FBI has been doing to surveil, to disrupt, to take down ANTIFA, to prosecute them. This isn't the first time they're out there and they're using military-style tactics and traveling around the country to take advantage of these situations and burn down our cities. And -- and that can't be tolerated.

So the FBI has got to come up with a plan to deal with ANTIFA. This is not the first time that they've engaged in this activity. It needs to stop. I mean they're throwing bricks at park police and -- and uniformed Secret Service officers. I know you know a lot of those guys, George, from when you worked here. These are good men and women who are trying to protect the White House and there are great police men and women around the -- around the country that are being attacked.

There was an officer, a federal protective service officer was shot in Oakland. And our hearts and our prayers go out to him and his family, Patrick Underwood. This ANTIFA violent activity has to stop and we need to get to the bottom of it. We're calling on law enforcement to do it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And no -- no question, it should be condemned, right? I completely agree with that. But you said you hadn't heard about any other incitement from the right. But the DHS warning that went out this week noted specifically that the white supremacist, extremist telegram channel was inciting the violence as well. They are saying it is both sides that are inciting violence from the outside.

O'BRIEN: Yes, I think the actual perpetrators of the violence, the ones that are on the street, that are burning down minority-owned businesses and restaurants, who have already suffered through this terrible Covid situation and -- and are at risk of losing their business and now they're seeing them burn to the ground, those are ANTIFA radical militants. And we've seen them before in other protests and we need to get to the bottom of it.

Look, I condemn all extremists, on the right or on the left. But -- but the ones who are out on the streets throwing the Molotov cocktails and attacking our police, who are acting with -- you know, for the most part, with restraint, and heroically, you know, that has to stop.

And -- and, look, we condemn the police brutality of -- of that officer who killed George Floyd. I mean why that guy was still in the police force -- I'm told he had a long record of bad conduct. And there are a few bad apples out there that are -- that are -- whether they're racist or they're -- they're ill trained or they're just -- just vicious, they've got to be rooted out of law enforcement because 99.9 percent of our law enforcement officers are heroes and they're doing -- doing great work protecting the American people. Many of them come from minority communities and -- and we stand with them. The president stands with them and -- and we're going to support them through this violent time that we're facing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: One -- one of the things that was so shocking about that video -- and Congresswoman Omar just mentioned it, is that the other officers stood by, even as George Floyd was saying I can't breath and the other officers stood by and did nothing. She believes they should be charged as well.

Do you agree?

O'BRIEN: Oh, it's an absolute outrage. And I want to know where the investigation is going with those officers. What were they thinking? I mean just as human beings, putting aside being first -- first responders and police officers. So I -- I think they're under investigation, both by the local authorities and the federal authorities. And -- and I can't imagine that they won't be charged. I don't want to prejudge anything, but -- but it's -- it's -- what -- what we saw was horrific and to have stood by and allowed that to happen is -- is, you know -- and that just shows a lack of humanity.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What evidence do we have that foreign adversaries are also trying to exploit the situation? I want to put up a tweet that Senator Marco Rubio put out last night. He's the acting chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. And he said, tonight we're seeing very heavy social media activity on protests and counter-reactions from social media accounts linked to at least three foreign adversaries. They didn't create these divisions, but they are actively stoking and promoting violence and confrontation from multiple angles.

Who are these foreign adversaries?

O'BRIEN: Well, Senator Rubio is spot on. And I've seen a number of tweets from the Chinese today that are -- are taking some sort of pleasure and solace in -- in what they're seeing here.

And I want to tell our foreign adversaries, whether it's a -- you know, Zimbabwe or a China, that the difference between us and you is that that -- that officer who killed George Floyd, he'll be -- he'll be investigated and he'll be prosecuted and he's going to receive a fair trial. The American people that want to go out and protest peacefully, they're going to be allowed to seek redress from their government. They're not going to be thrown in jail for peaceful protesting.

There's a difference between us and you. And when this happens, we'll get to the bottom of it and we'll clean it up. It's not going to be covered out. And this wasn't done on behalf of the party or on behalf of the state. You know, this was a -- this was a bad apple who, you know, you know, solely the reputation of our heroic law enforcement officers and we're going to get to the bottom of it. That's the difference between us and you. The American people are going to come together after this. We're going to get to the bottom of the -- the militant radicals that are attacking our police and -- and our neighborhoods on the street. But there's a big difference between us and our foreign adversaries. But you can -- Marco Rubio is 100 percent correct that our foreign adversaries are going to take advantage of this crisis to sew discord and to try and damage our democracy. We're not going to let that happen.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We -- you mentioned China. We also know that Russia has been actively trying in the past to spark racial unrest. Are they one of the adversaries who are now exploiting the situation as well?

O'BRIEN: Yes, there -- there -- there may be Russian activists who are doing that, but the difference that I've seen so far is that, for example, we saw a Chinese foreign -- foreign ministry spokesman trolling the State Department about this. So it's -- it's open. It's coming straight from the government. So it's something we're keeping an eye on.

But, listen, to our adversaries, the American people, we may have our political differences, and we've gone through these crises before, but we'll overcome it.

And take a look at what we did yesterday in Florida, sending two heroic astronauts into space for the first time in 10 years from American soil, on an American rocket. Look, American overcomes and -- and even in the midst of these crisis, we're going to do great things for the country. And our adversaries aren't going to be able to take advantage of this crisis to harm us.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What are we doing right now to counter those adversaries as they try to foment more unrest here in the United States, China, Russia, you mentioned Zimbabwe.

O'BRIEN: Yes, look, Iran is -- has certainly been active in this -- you know, in this -- in this realm as well. And we've got a number of tools in our tool kit, George, but we're -- we're working very closely with our allies. I've been on the phone with our -- my colleagues, national security advisors, over the weekend. We'll be meeting with them in the coming days. The democracies will stick together.

We've got a series of measures that we're going to deal with China and the way that they've choked out freedom in -- in Hong Kong. The president made a very important announcement on that front on Friday and -- and the -- the U.S. government is looking at all of our relations with Hong Kong and China. So there will be a response and it will be proportional, but this is not something that -- that our adversaries are going to get away with for free.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Final question, do you -- should we expect to see an Oval Office address from the president addressing this crisis.

O'BRIEN: You know, the president, I thought, gave extraordinarily eloquent remarks yesterday as the preface to his speech about the space program in -- in Florida. I believe ABC carried it, and you saw that, George. And I thought those were -- those were really wonderful remarks. It talked about bring the American people together and how we stand with the family of George Floyd, we stand with the family of Patrick Underwood, the officer who was killed in -- in Oakland, and how we have to come together as a country. We stand with the peaceful protesters.

And so the president has been eloquent on that front. He's accessible. He'll be speaking to the press regularly. I don't know if he'll speak from the Oval or he'll speak to the press from the podium or -- or as he does daily to the American people through Twitter. But I -- I -- you can expect the president will remain involved and will remain communicate -- will continue to communicate with the American people throughout this crisis.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Robert O'Brien, thanks for your time this morning.

O'BRIEN: Thank you, George. Thanks for having me.

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: So, my message is: let’s come together. Let’s be prayerful, especially on Sunday morning, about how we can put our differences aside because this is the greatest country in the world and we want to live up to the legacy of America.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That doesn’t seem to be what’s happening right now. We’ve seen the cities erupting over the last several days. And Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota has said now that the protest has gone far beyond the murder of George Floyd. They say it’s about attacking civil society and instilling fear and disrupting our great cities. Is he correct?

PELOSI: Well, I do think that there’s a place for protest at a sign of a knee going into the neck of a person who’s not offering resistance or even if he were, disproportionate response from the police. When you have a crowd, you have those who will disrupt, and that is most unfortunate.

As my colleague from St. Paul has told me, 80 percent of the people who were arrested or taken in to custody following what was happening there were from out of -- out of the area.

So, again, let’s not -- let’s be -- let’s have a look at what really is happening, who is making what, taking what actions. But we should not -- we should not ignore the fact that there is a room for peaceful protests in all of this

STEPHANOPOULOS: Do you think justice has yet been served in the George Floyd case, with the arrest of the single officer? Should the other officer be arrested as well?

PELOSI: Well, I said right from the start that it was murder. We saw an execution of a person on TV. We saw it happened, a knee to the neck.

There are others there who witnessed it who were -- would be considered in other circumstance accomplices to it.

I have my own concern about a murder three charge. I haven’t seen a situation where there’s a scene of the crime and people haven’t been taken into custody immediately.

But let’s hope that justice will be done as we go forward. I think there were some unfortunate statements made that were provocative in terms of the outburst of concern that we are seeing.

So, I do think -- I’m very proud of the calm work of our Congressional Black Caucus, of our Judiciary Committee, on how we go forward, really following up on initiatives they had already taken in light of the fact that there have been -- this is not the first time. This is part of the pattern and we just have to make sure that as we seek normal, that it’s the new normal, as President Obama said, where we don’t have all of this injustice and the violence that goes with it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You mentioned those unfortunate statements. Are you referring to President Trump’s tweet, including the one where he said when the shooting starts -- when the looting starts, the shooting starts?

PELOSI: No, I’m not paying too much attention to what the president says. I’m talking about the injustice, the knee in the neck.

I talked about President Obama, if I said Trump, forgive me, it was President Obama saying that if we go through a normal -- back to -- people say let’s go back to normal. Well, normal hasn’t been so great for a lot of people. Let’s make sure normal is more consistent with liberty and justice for all. I kind of ignore what President Trump says.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You ignore him, but at the same time, he’s been continuing to tweet and speak out. Today, he’s attacking the protesters saying it’s part of the far left. He’s attacking the mayors of Minneapolis and the mayor of Washington, D.C.

What should the president of the United States be doing right now?

PELOSI: The president of the United States should bring dignity to the office that he serves. He should be a unifying force in our country. We have seen that with democratic and republican presidents all along. They have seen their responsibility to be the president of the United States, to unify our country, and not to fuel the flame, not to fuel the flame. Not to fuel the flame.

And I think to take his bait time and time again is just a gift to him because he always wants to divert attention from what the cause of the response was rather than to describe it in his own terms, sadly.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And what should Congress do right now? Your colleague, Hakeem Jeffries, has introduced legislation to ban chokeholds, to ban those knees in the neck by police. Will the House move to pass that now?

PELOSI: Well, we have a number of legis -- pieces of legislation. Mr. Jeffries is the chair of our caucus. His words have great weight.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee has legislation to look at the full picture. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson has a bill establishing the commission for the social -- studying the social status of black men and boys and how we can help change that situation. The list goes on.

There are many -- there’s a motion condemning police brutality. But -- in addition to that, this is happening at a time of other injustices. The fact is that the coronavirus has taken undue tool among people of color. This again is an injustice.

And part of what we have in our Heroes Act and previous legislation is to say, we must test, we must trace, we must treat and we must isolate in a way that really establishes what -- where this has taken the biggest toll.

Why should there have been more disproportionate deaths among people of color? Because we’re not really testing in those communities to treat and save lives.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Madam Speaker, thank you for your time this morning.

PELOSI: My pleasure. Thank you so much, George --

STEPHANOPOULOS: Thank you.

PELOSI: -- in this sad time. Thank you.