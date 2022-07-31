'This Week' Transcript 7-31-22: Sen. Joe Manchin, Sen. Bill Cassidy & Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, July 31, 2022 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR: We turn now to President Biden’s domestic agenda. After 18 months of tense negotiations, back room dealing and more than a little name calling, Joe Manchin, the most conservative Democrat in the Sente, from deep red West Virginia, and often a thorn in the side of his party, agreed to a far-reaching deal that would represent the most ambitious plan to combat climate change that the U.S. has ever undertaken, that is if it becomes law. With Republicans uniformly opposed, Democrats will need to say totally united in the coming weeks to pass the bill, and that is far from guaranteed.

Joining us now is the architect of the bill, Senator Joe Manchin.

Senator Manchin, thank you for joining us.

So, what’s the bottom line? Do you have everybody on board, including Senator Sinema, who, of course, was not part of this negotiation and has opposed at least one key tax provision in this bill?

SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-WV): Well, John, let me just say, this is all about fighting inflation. That’s what it’s about. Inflation is just absolutely destroying families across West Virginia and across America. The high price of gasoline just to go to work, the high price of food just to maintain your – sustain yourself during the day and every day for your family, and then the high cost of energy in any and everything else you want to do in life. It’s taking a tremendous toll.

That’s what this is about. And this is an – this is an inflation reduction act. We’re investing. We’re not spending money, we’re investing. We’ve taken a $3.5 trillion aspirational bill that I never could come to an agreement on any way, shape or form, but I tried, couldn’t get there, and we’ve taken $3.5 trillion of spending down to $400 billion of investing without raising any taxes whatsoever. We’ve closed some loopholes. Didn’t raise any taxes, Jon.

KARL: But is Senator Sinema on board? She opposed one of those loopholes you closed, the carried interest loophole. Is she – is she going to support this?

MANCHIN: Well, let me just say this, Senator Sinema is my – is my dear friend. I have all the respect for her. She’s extremely bright and works very, very hard. She has an awful lot in this piece of legislation the way it’s been designed as far as the reduction of Medicare, letting Medicare go ahead and negotiate for lower drug prices. She’s very involved in that and I appreciate that.

Also, basically, when she said taxes, we’re not going to raise taxes, I agree with that, and I made sure we scrubbed this. There’s not a tax increase.

What they’re talking about, Jon, the tax rate used to be at 35 percent in 2017, the corporate tax rate. It went to 21. A 14 percent reduction. I was – unbeknownst to me that there was people not paying any taxes whatsoever. These are the largest corporations in America, of a billion dollars of value or greater, and we just said, it should be a floor of a 15 percent minimum. I think that everybody in West Virginia, and most people in America that have corporations and pay their taxes believe that everyone would be paying at least 21. So, we made sure that we did not raise taxes. We closed loopholes.

KARL: As for this inflation question, you had opposed Build Back Better, the fill bill, and even some scaled back versions, saying that it would increase inflation. And we have an estimate out here from Wharton’s Budget Model (ph), this is the U. Penn Wharton Budget Model –

MANCHIN: Sure.

KARL: That says that this bill actually would, they say, very slightly, but would increase inflation over the course of the next year and a half.

MANCHIN: Well, we had 17 economists, Nobel Laureate economists, say that the – a year ago almost, said that the inflation would be transitory, it wouldn’t last, it would just go away. So, I understand there’s difference of opinion. But everybody, if they look at this bill objectively, we’re playing down $300 billion in – for – for debt. $300 billion we’re taking of this bill, paying it towards debt. The first time in 25 years, Jon. Never did that in 25 years.

KARL: So – so –

MANCHIN: We’re basically investing in reliable – reliable energy, making sure that we use our fossil fuels as clean and cleaner than any place else in the world. But we basically, aggressively, produce more energy, to reduce the prices of gasoline and energy costs at your – on – at your house and everywhere else. And, basically, we’ve invested in new technologies to bring more manufacturing back, such as batteries. We’re going to start making batteries in America. We’ll start extracting rare earth minerals, producing it, processing it, making it here.

KARL: But –

MANCHIN: All of this – they’re not factoring any of that in.

KARL: Well, let me ask you this, though. If this is such a good bill, as you’ve outlined, why did it have to be negotiated in secret? As you know, this has rubbed some of your colleagues the wrong way. Bernie Sanders said, last I heard, Senator Manchin is not the majority leader. Despite what you may think, last I heard he is not the only member of the Democratic caucus.

Why did this have to be basically just you and Chuck Schumer in a room?

MANCHIN: I understand all the frustration and the reason for that. I didn’t want them to go through that again. I didn’t know if we could get a deal. I did not know if we could come to an agreement. So why would I put people through this – all – all this drama? I'm not – I’ve been through this for eight months. I tried. I kept trying. I stayed there and kept talking. I just couldn’t get to where they wanted to go to in my caucus. And rather than everybody down and here we go again, I didn’t want to go through that. So, I wanted to see if we could come to that agreement. I thought it fell apart a couple of weeks ago, but it didn’t. We’d come back and we’d start making adjustments to make sure it wasn’t inflammatory.

This is not adding to inflation. This is going to help take us to a place of prosperity. I truly believe in my heart that we’re going to have more energy produced, we’re going to be able to help our geopolitical partners around the world who are in desperate need of our energy.

KARL: Of course –

MANCHIN: And we’re going to be able to be so energy independent and we’re all – and we’re going to be able to invest, Jon, in the energy of the future. This covers it all.

KARL: Of course, Republicans are – are even more upset. They say they’ve been double crossed. Listen to what John Cornyn had to say.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JOHN CORNYN (R-TX): After saying repeatedly he would not support such reckless policies, he’s done an Olympic-worthy flip-flop. How can we negotiate in good faith, compromise where necessary and get things done together after the majority leader and the senator from West Virginia pull a stunt like this?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KARL: Your response?

MANCHIN: Well, John – John Cornyn is my friend. John Cornyn seems to be upset I haven’t spoke to him. I’ve called for him. I haven’t spoke to him.

But on that, John knew all along – everyone knew, that if I could find a deal to where we could basically advance as far as our permitting process and accelerate that versus eight in 10 years that doubles the price of every project in America, whether it be building a pipeline or whether it be building transmission lines or whatever for – for fossil or for new technology. On that, I said, if I can do that, if I can get a guarantee that we have an energy policy that allows us to continue to produce energy, that brings our costs down, makes us more competitive and secure, I’ll be crazy not to do it. They all knew where I was on that.

KARL: So – so –

MANCHIN: No one every thought it would happen. I didn’t think it would happen either, Jon.

KARL: So, before you go, can you clarify something for me.

MANCHIN: Sure.

KARL: You seemed to suggest this week that you might not support Joe Biden, or at least wouldn’t commit to supporting Joe Biden if he’s the Democratic nominee for – for – for 2024. So what’s the bottom line? If Biden is re-nominated by your party –

MANCHIN: Jon –

KARL: Will – will you – will you support him, or could you vote for a Republican?

MANCHIN: Jon – Jon, this is – everybody’s worried about the election. That’s the problem. It’s a 2022 election, 2024 election. I'm not getting involved in –

KARL: No. No, but this is a simple question, would you – would you –

MANCHIN: Yes, no, no, it’s just – it’s not. I'm not getting involved in that, Jon.

KARL: Yes.

MANCHIN: I'm really not. And I’ll tell you the reason. This type of a legislation wouldn’t happen unless the president of the United States was involved. And he gave – he gave his blessing and signed off on it. I can assure you that. And I appreciate that more than anybody knows because this has been tough.

KARL: So – so you would – you won’t – you won’t even –

MANCHIN: It’s been a long haul. So I'm not going – I'm not getting into the 2022 or 2024. Whoever is my president, that’s my president. And Joe Biden’s my president right now. And whatever happens in 2022 --

KARL: OK, and -- so you won’t even – you can’t even rule out voting for a Republican for president?

MANCHIN: I'm not getting into the 2024 election.

KARL: OK. All right. We can –

MANCHIN: I'm not getting into the 2022 election. That’s all.

KARL: All right. All right, Senator Manchin, thank you for joining us.

MANCHIN: Thank you, Jon, for having me.