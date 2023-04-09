'This Week' Transcript 4-09-23: Bill Barr, Jim Trusty, Justin Pearson and Rob Manfred

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, April 9, 2023 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC “THIS WEEK” CO-ANCHOR: One of Donald Trump’s attorneys, Jim Trusty.

Mr. Trusty, thank you for joining us.

The former president has been rather quite since the indictment Tuesday since that speech in Mar-a-Lago. Outside of a few posts, we haven’t heard from him. What is he telling you about how he wants to approach his defense?

JIM TRUSTY, ATTORNEY FOR DONALD TRUMP: Yeah. Well, I never can quite disclose that, but let me just say this -- I mean, the president is obviously a very resilient guy. He’s upset by this situation in terms of being targeted, and that’s really the key. I mean, he -- he’s very mindful of the historic nature of prosecutors flipping our criminal justice system upside down and saying, I’m going to target somebody, vote for me, and I’ll target somebody, in this case Donald Trump.

You know, if we cross that Rubicon and when we don’t shut this down somehow, we got a whole new model of criminal justice in this country and he’s very aware of that. You know, anybody gets targeted by federal investigators, by New York prosecutors. Yeah, they certainly turn in a little bit and think this is really bad news, it’s terrible for me. But he very quickly pivoted to the big picture, the historic picture, and I tend to agree. This is a bad moment for this country.

KARL: In his remarks Tuesday night, he really went after Alvin Bragg again, calling him a criminal, suggesting that it is Bragg who should be indicted.

As his lawyer, do you think this makes sense to go after the prosecutor in such deeply personal and aggressive terms?

TRUSTY: Yeah, look, I’ll just say this -- I mean, there’s kind of a political lane and a legal lane. I’m in the legal lane. I’m not going to worry too much or be able to try to control the politics of the moment. But, look, Alvin Bragg ran for office saying he’s the best guy to take out Donald Trump.

I mean, none of us, no matter who you’re favorite candidate is, who no matter what your political stripes, we should not have the criminal justice system that starts off with targeting people to find some sort of charge, because if you do, you end up coming up with tread bare charges like this, relying on witnesses like Michael Cohen. I mean, it is an absurd situation, and multiple prosecutors passed by this, ran (ph) of ham sandwich of an indictment and Alvin Bragg suddenly decides to do it, perhaps with the help of a senior adviser who parachuted in from DOJ to help him on this thing.

But, again, you know, we have a lot of confidence by how it plays out in a long run, but the long run, the historic run, this is a bad moment and we’ve got to do what we can to let the people know that this is a different criminal justice if we go down this road.

KARL: But in that legal lane, we also saw the former president go after again in personal terms the judge in this case, criticizing not just the judge, but his wife and even his daughter. We heard from another member of the legal team, from Joe Tacopina, saying that he didn’t think that the judge is biased. Trump obviously does. Who’s right about this?

TRUSTY: Yeah.

KARL: Do you think that this is an impartial judge or not?

TRUSTY: I don’t have any experience with this judge, and again, my practice as somebody who’s been in the criminal justice lane for about 35, 36 years is to not jump on to any bandwagon when it comes to criticizing. I think the criticisms of the family were not something personal. It was pointing that they have a bias. That they have a political interest that is contrary to President Trump’s.

But, look, the bottom line is that stuff will play out. The New York team that’s on the case is a very knowledgeable group of lawyers. I’m a huge fan of the recent addition, of one of New York -- former federal prosecutor, Todd Blanche.

And so, you know, they’ll weigh through this if there’s an actual legal basis for disqualification, they’ll pursue it. I think the fundamental thing I would expect and this is not from being in the huddle with them, but I think there’s going to be some very well-placed motions to dismiss based on the legal frailties of this kind of, you know, mental gymnastics indictment that Alvin Bragg is trying to piece together.

KARL: So, if we can expect a motion to dismiss or multiple motions to dismiss. Also, should we expect motions to change venue. Mr. Trump has suggested it should be held in -- the trial should be held in Staten Island and not in Manhattan or other -- are you going to change -- to change the judge. What else should we expect?

TRUSTY: Well, look, I think the motions to dismiss have to be a priority because they amputate this miscarriage of justice early on. When you get down to kind of the trial tactics lane, then maybe you start thinking about venue. And look, the issue with venue is that Manhattan is like 87 percent pro-Joe Biden the last election. It’s a real stronghold of liberalism, of activism, and that infects the whole process.

So, we’ll see. I mean, we’re a long way out from worrying about -- I think worrying about changes of venue or evidentiary type motions. And remember, pretrial motions don’t typically -- you don’t typically win in as a defense attorney by filing a pretrial motion that says, hey, judge, they’ve got the worst witness imaginable. They’ve got a convicted perjurer with an ax to grind.

You know, that’s the kind of stuff where a judge says, well, so be it. That was their judge. But legal motions that pick apart the statue of limitations of problem, the specific intent problem, the bootstrapping of perhaps federal election law into a New York case, there’s a lot to play with there and I think you’ll see some very robust motions. And I hope and think probably much earlier than December, which is the next court date.

KARL: So, you -- represent the former president in the classified documents case. Can you tell me just point blank, are you 100 percent certain that Donald Trump no longer has classified documents in his position?

TRUSTY: Yes. And, you know, what’s been publicly put out there through incredible amounts of leaks from the DOJ and FBI was they started making mention of some of the follow up searches to comply with the subpoena that were undertaken by our team, with very professional searchers. And every step of the way, if we found anything of interest, even if it’s probably not classified, we’ve turned it over to the FBI and DOJ.

So, we’ve been thorough, we’ve been professional, we’ve been ethical, and we’re satisfied that, you know, there’s no -- no outstanding issue relating to compliance with the subpoena.

KARL: So, no more classified documents in his position? They’ve all been turned over?

TRUSTY: Correct. But, you know, as the president made the point the other night, you know, the Presidential Records Act allows president to determine what’s personal and what’s presidential. And that dictates how they relate to the archivist who in this case was extremely politicized against Donald Trump, making criminal referrals to the first time in history when there’s no criminal overlay for the Presidential Records Act.

So, we’ve had some real bad faith in the underpinnings of how this thing got started, the use of criminal investigative tools for what is a civil dispute. And so, again, you know, we’ve done what’s right when it comes to the court proceedings and to knocking out the issue of whether there’s anything standing. And it also shows there’s no obstruction going on.

So, I think we’re in a good place if the facts actually come out.

KARL: All right. Jim Trusty, part of Donald Trump’s legal team, thank you for joining us.

TRUSTY: Sure. Thank you, Jon.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JUSTIN PEARSON (D), FORMER TENNESSEE STATE REPRESENTATIVE: In a country that was built on a protest, you say to protest is wrong because you spoke out of turn, because you spoke up for people who are marginalized, you spoke up for children who won't ever be able to speak again.

JUSTIN JONES (D), FORMER TENNESSEE STATE REPRESENTATIVE: This is not about expelling us as individuals, this is your attempt -- this is your attempt -- this is your attempt to expel the voice of the people from the peoples' house.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KARL That was Tennessee Democratic Representatives Justin J. Pearson and Justin Jones before they were expelled from Republican-controlled legislature on Thursday for participating in a gun control protest on the State House floor last week. Justin J. Pearson joins us now.

Representative Pearson, thank you for joining us. You have spoken with great passion on the issue of gun violence. And I was wondering if you can -- can tell us -- I know you lost a classmate of yours to gun violence shortly before you were sworn in as a representative, what can you tell us how that motivates you?

PEARSON: Yes, Larry Thorn was a classmate I graduated with from Mitchell High School here in Memphis, Tennessee. Larry was an ordinary person, a great administrator in school, worked with kids all the time, and the mourning and grief we still feel and experience today because we still have not found out who killed Larry. But we do know that it was gun violence that killed Larry.

We do know that in Nashville, just over a week ago, there was a shooting where six people killed, three children at 9-years-old and three adults who were working at the school.

This has catalyzed the conversation about the need to end gun violence in our communities and to realize that, yes, it is in schools and that is something that we need to do deal with, but it is also in our communities. And that's because there has been a proliferation of guns and also a proliferation of laws in Republican-led majority-led legislatures like here in Tennessee that continue to have negative consequences for our communities.

This state passed a permit-less carry law. Over 2,000 cars have gotten broken into in our city, in our county. The reason why? Because people are looking for guns. Murders are up 44 percent relative to this point last year in our city.

There are real consequences to the decisions of people in power, and those consequences are disproportionally hurting our community in District 86 which I have the great fortune of representing.

KARL: The expulsion left your constituents, obviously, now without a representative in the -- in the statehouse. The Shelby County board of commissioners will have to send a replacement for you.

Are they going to send you? Can we see you reinstated as early as next week?

PEARSON: Yeah, I do hope to continue to serve District 86 and the reappointment. And if there is a special election, I would definitely run in the special election, because our voters have been disenfranchised. This is one of the greatest tactics of voter disenfranchisement and voter oppression that I have ever witnessed.

It is not only unprecedented. It is historical in nature. It’s a historical abuse of power by Cameron Sexton and the supermajority of Republican legislature who would rather expel our voices and try to expel our peoples' voices from the peoples' house rather than address issue of gun violence and the need for gun safety reform legislation that could prevent people from dying in first place.

But District 86, and our community, and District 52 as well, Representative Jones' community, wants to see us to serve them and to speak up and to speak out when people like Cameron Sexton and the Republican leadership would rather be silent or silence Democrats and progressive voices.

KARL: Well, your voice has certainly grown since this. We saw both you and Justin Jones, Gloria Johnson, having a call -- video call with President Biden. Obviously, you had the vice president come in to see you as well.

How are you going to use this platform to get done what you were trying to get done in the first place here?

PEARSON: Yes, we can never forget that it was tragedy that has brought us to this moment. There were six lives that were lost in addition to the shooter in Nashville at the Covenant School, who has catalyzed this conversation and this need for change in our state.

And it is young people, it’s children and teenagers by the thousands who continue to protest, who continue to march, who continue to raise voices to say, we need to do something end gun violence. We need to make sure that we’re banning assault weapons. We need red flag laws. We need gun storage safety laws in our state that are going to help to propel this movement.

And I pray to God to be able to use my voice as a member of the state legislature to represent Memphis and Shelby County and Millington to continue to fight, to pass reasonable, sensible legislation that the majority people in Tennessee want.

The reality is we have supermajority of Republican legislature that doesn’t want to see progress, that prefers to listen to the NRA, rather than the constituents. And in fact, the speaker had the audacity to call some of those children and some of those parents and grandparents insurrectionists, likening them to January 6, because they’re demanding that their voices be heard in a democracy, which is what we have a responsibility to ensure every person feels that they have a voice in democracy and will not be silenced.

KARL: All right. Representative Justin J. Pearson, thank you for joining us on "This Week". We’ll talk to you again soon. Thank you.

The roundtable will discuss --

PEARSON: Thank you so much (ph).

KARL: Thank you.