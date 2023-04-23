'This Week' Transcript 4-23-23: Sen. Mark Warner and Rep. Nancy Mace

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, April 23, 2023 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC ANCHOR: And there was, of course, big news here in Washington this week. The Supreme Court deciding to keep in place access to the abortion drug Mifepristone, for now. The action blocked lower court rulings that would have scrapped the FDA’s approval of the widely used pill and made it harder to obtain. But the decision guaranteed that the legal battle over the drug’s availability will stay at the forefront of the national abortion debate and that the issue could return to the highest court as early as next year.

Joining us now to discuss the fallout is Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace.

Thanks very much for joining us this morning.

You describe yourself as pro-life, but on this particular case you thought it should be thrown out completely.

REP. NANCY MACE, (R) SOUTH CAROLINA: Right. Right.

RADDATZ: What’s – what’s your reaction to what the Supreme Court did?

MACE: Well, it was the right decision on Friday night by the Supreme Court. The judge’s decision in Texas, this was a hand-picked case with a hand-picked judge to get this outcome. And when you look at the ruling in Texas, in part at least, it used a law that the U.S. Supreme Court, in 1983, said was unconstitutional. So the basis for his ruling, I ague, was debunked and it should not have been. And I totally disagree with it.

RADDATZ: And this isn’t over. There are other cases moving through the court system. How do you see this ending up? How do you want this to end up?

MACE: Well, I want us to find some middle ground. As a Republican and conservative, constitutional conservative who’s pro-life, I saw what happened after Roe v. Wade because I represent a very purple district, as purple as this dress, and I saw the sentiment change dramatically. And as Republicans, we need to read the room on this issue because the vast majority of folks are not in the extremes. And we just saw, you know, a fetal heartbeat bill signed in the dead of night recently in Florida. There are – in my home state of South Carolina, there was a small – a very small group of state legislatures that filed a bill that would execute women who have abortions and gave right – more rights to rapists than women who have been raped.

That is the wrong message heading into ’24. We’re going to – we’re going to lose huge if we continue down this path of extremities. And finding that middle ground, the vast majority of people want some sort of gestational limits, not at – you know, not at nine months, but somewhere in the middle. They want exceptions for rape and incest. They want women to have access to birth control. These are all very common sense positions that we can take and still be pro-life.

RADDATZ: You heard Ron DeSantis talk about the six week abortion ban. You’re talking about other Republicans and finding a middle ground. But there’s not a lot of discussion about finding a middle ground in the Republican Party. In fact, there’s not a lot of discussion about abortion in general. You’ve got DeSantis. You’ve got Mike Pence, who – who wants to ban abortion. They’ll talk about it. But, generally, Republicans are staying away from – from it. Didn’t help them in the midterms.

MACE: It hurt us in the midterms. We actually lost seats. As a Republican, I told my story on the campaign trail. I actually ran an ad about my own circumstances. I was raped as a teenager and talked about how I would work and protect women who have been raped, girls who are victims of incest. And rather than by winning by one point, like I did two years ago, I ended up winning by 14 points. And we made this issue part of our campaign because I want women to know you can be pro-life and be pro-woman. They’re – they’re not mutually exclusive, but we’ve hidden away from this issue. We’ve buried our head in the sand. We’re afraid to talk about it because we’re afraid – we want to – we want to go to the extreme corners of this issue, but that’s not where the vast majority of Americans are right now. And we’ve got to show compassion, especially to victims who have been raped.

The Florida bill mandated that women who were raped, to get that exception, had to report it to the – to the police, had to get evidence at a hospital. And I will tell you, based on my own experiences, it took me a week before I was actually able to tell somebody what happened to me. And by that time there was no evidence. There’s nothing you can collect at that point.

And, you know, that puts heavy, heavy restrictions on – on these victims. And there are millions of women everywhere who have gone through this. I'm not the only one.

RADDATZ: I – I – I want to turn to something you voted on this week and something you feel strongly about. You voted Thursday to bar transgender athletes from women’s sports. Forty professional athletes say that is a mistake. Why do you feel differently?

MACE: Well, I mean, this is the left’s new war on women. I mean both sides, whether it’s the extreme right on abortion, or the extreme left on biological men and women’s sports, we have come so far. I don’t want to see biological men take away the achievements of women and girls. I – I – I told this story on Thursday. I was molested by a friend of one of my coaches at the age of 14. I was raped by a classmate at the age of 16. Before a girl ever sets foot in the pool, or on the court, or on the field, she’s already in a very venerable position. And we’ve worked hundreds of years for our achievements. It took 100 years for the state of South Carolina – 100 years after women’s suffrage, to get their first Republican woman in Congress when I won in 2020.

RADDATZ: I want to go back to those athletes.

MACE: Yes.

RADDATZ: Why – why do you know more than those athletes?

MACE: Well, if you read the story –

RADDATZ: They came up through – through youth sports.

MACE: Well, Riley Ganks (ph), OK, their – also the athletes that we’ve met along the way. There was a story last week in Wisconsin where 14-year-old girls were forced to share a locker room and showers. An 18-year-old boy, biological male whose, I guess, a trans girl now, but he exposed himself in the shows to these young, underage girls. My girl is about to be 14. I can’t imagine if there were men in her locker room exposing themselves.

And you hear these stories – you hear these stories more frequently as we go on. And it’s – and it’s wrong. It is a war on women. It’s a different war on women, but it’s still a war on women.

RADDATZ: It’s obviously (INAUDIBLE) exposure yourself.

But I – I want to talk about the Republican governor – governor of Utah, Spencer Cox. He vetoed a similar bill in his state. It was eventually overruled. But this is what the governor said, "when data only showed four transgender kids playing high school sports in Utah. Four kids who were just trying to find some friends and feel like they are a part of something. Four kids trying to get through each day. Rarely has so much fear and anger been directed at so few. I don’t understand what they are going through or why they feel the way they do, but I want them to live." Obviously talking about the extremely high suicide rates among the transgender population.

MACE: Right. And – and, look, I'm in – I'm a pro-LGBTQ Republican. That’s not what this is about. We don’t want anyone committing suicide because we’ve taken this position. To conflate the two is – is a radical and extreme position to take. But we want – what we do want to do is protect women and girls. I mean it took 154 years before the Citadel admitted women. And I was the first female graduate of that college.

You see women whose achievements, whether it’s a metal in an athletic event, or they’re losing scholarships, or they’re begin exposed, underage, in a locker room, those things are wrong. And though it doesn’t happen all day, every day, but the – we still want to protect our women and girls. And when you talk to parents of these girls, when you talk to the girls directly, they’re very angry about it. They’re very upset about it.

We don’t want to keep anyone from competing, I mean, but these are biological men. They’re much stronger. They shouldn’t be in the locker rooms. And you hear these stories. And they’re real. It’s not a – it’s not a fantasy. It’s not a conspiracy theory. These are happening – these things are happening to women and girls across the country.

RADDATZ: OK. Thanks very much for joining us this morning.

MACE: Thank you.

RADDATZ: And we’re joined now by Democratic Senator Mark Warner, chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Thanks for joining us this morning.

SEN. MARK WARNER (D-VA): Thank you, Martha.

I want to go back to the Supreme Court's decision to allow full access to the abortion pill. How do you read the court on this in regards to the other cases coming up? What do you think is going to happen there?

WARNER: I'm not sure how to read it. I do know that it was the judge’s decision in Texas. I think it was crazy. The notion that you would take a drug that has been used safely for more than two decades and somehow then take that away from availability. You know, I, frankly, think this is an issue that women's healthcare choices ought to be made by women and the idea of this judge so radically intervening with a safe procedure, you know, frankly, not only about women’s healthcare choices, but it undermines the very integrity of our FDA process. And I think the court got it right, but who knows where their ultimate decision will be.

RADDATZ: Are - -are you worried about abortion access for your constituents? Governor Glenn Youngkin made it clear his administration will prioritize limiting access to abortions.

WARNER: I think that is not where the vast majority of Virginians are at. And I think as you see these moves towards even a six-week ban in Florida, that voters, I think, will overwhelmingly reject those kind of policies.

RADDATZ: And – and I want to turn now to -- to Sudan quickly if we can. You are on the Intelligence Committee. What have you seen about what is going to happen there next, and -- and in particular those American citizens?

WARNER: Well, I think, first of all, we ought to commend the military and the intelligence community for getting our diplomatic personnel out. That was a dangerous mission to take them out by helicopter. I think we made – been very clear literally since 2021 that Americans should not travel to Sudan. The vast majority of those – the numbers that have been bandied around, 16,000, are dual nationals, Sudanese Americans. Those individuals who are there on aid missions. There is actually a U.N. effort now to get people from Khartoum out over the land corridor. And I know we are working with a lot of international partners. In this case, partners from the Middle East even, I believe, working with – with China and Europeans to say, those aid workers, we need to find a safe way to get – to get them out. In the meantime, though, they do need to shelter in place until those convoys are put in place.

RADDATZ: And – and let’s talk about those intelligence documents. It’s been going on for several weeks but it seems to get worse and worse. More documents leaked. The Pentagon apparently unaware that they were linked many, many, many months ago.

When you look at this, who should you point the finger at?

WARNER: Well, first of all, Martha, this is a problem that we shouldn’t be totally surprised at. We’ve known for a long time we way overclassify documents. Matter of fact, the default position is always to classify, number one. Number two, we don't have a single entity in charge. So, in many cases, what may be classified within the intelligence community may be different types of documents than the DOD.

The third thing is, once we get to that highest level of classification, we maybe have too many folks taking a look at them. Over 4 million people with clearances. So, let's classify less –

RADDATZ: A computer technician.

WARNER: Well, a computer technician, if this had been at a -- another entity, another agency, like the NSA, where, unfortunately, we’ve had leaks in the past, there would have been internal controls that would have said, you just can't copy that many documents. We need to make sure we’ve got similar internal controls across the whole system. I believe we need somebody fully in charge of the classification process. And I believe for those – those classified documents, there ought to be a smaller universe.

And this individual, was literally was just an IT tech, there's no reason that that person should be able to see the full document. You may have to see the header, but the actual contents, there's ways to make this safer.

We’ve known this has been a problem. We actually have to have, I believe, Congress intervened and we have to do a better job. And, frankly, this individual, I think, clearly if -- is proven to be the case that he was the leaked, he needs to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

RADDATZ: Are – are you satisfied with what you have heard from the administration? I know in the very early days the Pentagon was saying, look, we have safety things in place so this can’t happen. Clearly, that did not work. So, are you satisfied with what you have already heard in your briefings?

WARNER: I think this is still an evolving case. The one thing that we’ve got to do a better job on, and I've been a big advocate of security clearance reform. We can't go to the other end of the spectrum where somebody has to wait a year or two before they get a security clearance if they want to go work for something like the CIA. But what we say we're going to do to security clearance reform, we then have to put in place something called continuous vetting, so you are vetted along the way on an ongoing basis. But it really raises really hard questions. You know, should that vetting me, of course it -- you should be able to look at your public Facebook postings, but when we’re talking about something that’s a private chat room with the so-called Discord site, that raises a whole series of other questions I don't think we’ve sorted through enough.

RADDATZ: And -- and very quickly, if you will, Senator, Dianne Feinstein, your Intelligence Committee colleague, has been away from the Senate since February with – with shingles. Should she resign?

WARNER: Listen, I'm hopeful that Dianne will return as soon as possible. I served with her on the Intelligence Committee. She's been a great senator. But my hope is she'll get back to work as soon as possible.

RADDATZ: OK, thanks very much for joining us...

WARNER: Thank you, Martha.

RADDATZ: ... this morning, Senator.