'This Week' Transcript 5-5-24: Sen. Tom Cotton, NYC Mayor Eric Adams & FTC Chair Lina Khan

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, May 5, 2024 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR: All right, I'm joined now in studio by Republican Senator Tom Cotton.

So, Senator Cotton, before we get to the campus situation and 2024, I want to ask you about Ukraine. You have been a prominent and consistent supporter for U.S. support for Ukraine against Russia, but right now we are seeing a situation in the House where Speaker of the House Johnson is facing an effort to throw him out as speaker because he made it possible for the House to pass that bill.

SEN. TOM COTTON, (R) ARKANSAS & (R) ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE MEMBER: Well, first off, I want to say, I think Speaker Johnson is doing an outstanding job. I agree with President Trump on that. I agree that we need to have unity in our party right now as we face off against Joe Biden and the Democrats.

And the legislation in the House passed, and that we passed after the House, was not just about Ukraine. It was also supporting Israel and supporting Taiwan and taking actions like making sure TikTok has to – or TikTok’s parent company has to divest, new sanctions on Russia, the ability to take Russian assets to support the Ukraine war effort in the future. So, it was a vital piece of national security legislation.

A large majority of Republicans supported it, and I think you're going to see the large majority of Republicans back Speaker Johnson next week as well.

KARL: But actually in the House a majority of Republicans voted against it and –

COTTON: Well, about two-thirds of House Republicans said that they wanted to support Ukraine in one way or another, even if they didn't support that specific piece of legislation. It was a much smaller majority that voted to cut off aid entirely. So, Speaker Johnson has about two-thirds of his entire conference behind him on that specific issue and almost all of them behind him on the question of Israel or Taiwan, for instance. Unlike the Democrats, who are deeply divided about Israel's war of survival against Hamas in Gaza.

KARL: And in the Senate, it was a majority – solid majority of – that supported this, but 15 Republican senators voted no. And I was struck by what Senator Mike Lee, your Republican colleague in the Senate, said about Ukraine funding, Taiwan, Israel, all – that whole package. He said it was unadulterated capitulation to vote for that bill, and that it was a bill that was a warmonger wish list. A warmonger wish list pushed through by Speaker Johnson.

I mean are – are we seeing a return, at least in some quarters, to kind of an isolationist Republican Party?

COTTON: No, I think what you see among a lot of Republicans is that they have legitimate and reasonable concerns about our defense industrial base's ability to support our own military, much less other countries' wars.

I share those concerns, and I think the way to do that is to invest more in that industrial base. That's largely a practical difference about circumstances here and our defense industrial base.

The Democrats, though, they have deep philosophical divisions on Israel. That's why you see all these little Gazas out there on campuses where you have people chanting vile antisemitic rhetoric. That is not something that’s going to go away.

KARL: Well, let me ask you about that. We saw President Biden come out. I mean, it was -- I’m sure you think it was too late, but he did come out and he clearly condemned the violence.

He's condemned the antisemitism. I assume you agree with what he did even if it was too late in your view?

(CROSSTALK)

COTTON: So, no. I think you're mischaracterizing what he did.

Yeah, it was absolutely too late. It was two weeks after these pro-Hamas fanatics had taken over a lot of campuses, and set up these little Gazas.

Second, he didn't specifically speak to what they're saying and what they're doing. They're chanting final solution. They're telling Jews to go back to where they came from. They're spray-painting buildings with vile, antisemitic hate.

He said, well, we shouldn't have antisemitism or hate speech in the abstract or Islamophobia.

Where are the encampments, Jon, on campuses spreading Islamophobia? Why is Joe Biden so equivocal? Why does he have to draw moral equivalence between thousands of students who are setting up these little Gazas all across America --

KARL: Can I -- can I ask you --

COTTON: -- engaged in hate speech -- engaged in hate speech against Jews, assaulting Jews, disobeying the law, and some fictional encampment that’s spreading Islamophobia.

KARL: Can I ask you? You just three or four times now just used the phrase “little Gazas”. What do you mean by that?

COTTON: Well, they call themselves the Gaza encamp -- solidarity encampment. They’re little. They’re little Gazas.

KARL: I mean, are you -- it seems like you're mocking the situation in Gaza.

COTTON: Well, a lot of -- a lot of people do deserve -- these people do deserve to be mocked.

KARL: Well, no, no, Gaza. I’m talking about Gaza --

COTTON: No, on college --

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: We had -- the World Food Programme has just now said that there is an outright famine in parts of Gaza. Tens of thousands of people have died. You're using this phrase little Gazas --

COTTON: Which is 100 percent the fault of Hamas, just like every civilian casualty in Gaza is 100 percent the fault of Hamas.

Yet Joe Biden, for seven months, has leaned on Israel, has pressured Benjamin Netanyahu, has told him to stand down when they get attacked by Iran, has said they can't go into the last holdout where Hamas has its final terrorist battalions.

But, no, these students on campuses, they deserved our contempt. They also deserved our mockery. I mean, they're out there in their N95 masks in open air, with their -- with their gluten allergies, demanding that Uber Eats gets delivered to them.

They should not have been allowed to fester on campus for two weeks when these liberal administrators and liberal politicians refused to send in the police to clear them out the very first day they set up their tents.

KARL: I mean, look, it's clear there's been vile stuff going on in some of these protests. It’s also clear there are some people exercising their right to protest.

COTTON: Well, you can protest --

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: I assume we can agree that that’s okay.

COTTON: You can protest all you want. If you want to make a fool of yourself and support a terrorist group, you can do that.

Now, if you’re a foreigner, you can't. And where -- where's Joe Biden's administration demanding that universities turn over the names of any foreign students here on a visa, revoking those visas and deporting them? That's something that Joe Biden can do today.

But you are not allowed to violate campus rules and policies and break the law. Where were the liberal administrators and liberal politicians sending in the police on the very first day? We should not have tolerated this for a moment.

I mean, you have Jewish students who’ve been assaulted on campus. Jewish students have been told, it's not safe for you to come, go back home.

Just blocks from here, just blocks from here, Jon, you have one of the biggest little Gazas left at George Washington University. Yesterday, they called for a guillotine, for the beheading of university administrators.

KARL: So, I mean --

COTTON: Is that -- is that non-violent? They defaced --

KARL: No, I mean, I said there's no doubt there's plenty of vile stuff -- lots of vile things going on. There’s no doubt there's also some people legitimately protesting Israeli policy.

(CROSSTALK)

COTTON: What’s underneath this all, what’s underneath it, it is antisemitic and anti-Israeli.

KARL: So, let me --

COTTON: But what's underneath it all, Jon -- what's underneath it all is a hatred for this country. That's why you find fliers once they get -- once they get cleared out that says “death to America”.

And we’re just blocks from where we sit right now, these fanatics have defaced a statue of George Washington. They spray-painted it, calling him a genocidal warmonger. They put a terrorist headdress -- they put a terrorist headdress on George Washington.

KARL: That's -- that -- that’s indefensible. But let me move on --

COTTON: But that’s the kind of thing that Joe Biden and Democrats are tolerating.

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: You made your views abundantly clear, but let -- let me move on to 2024. You’ve been mentioned as a possible Trump running mate. Is that -- is that talk real?

COTTON: Well, first off, Jon, like, what we're talking about is 2024.

KARL: OK.

COTTON: The reason why Donald Trump -- one of the many reasons why Donald Trump is going to win this election is you've got Democratic protesters out there putting a terrorist headdress on a statue of George Washington.

KARL: I mean, I don't know who is a Democrat or not. A lot of people are very upset with Joe Biden.

COTTON: Meanwhile, you have --

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: But about you, are you -- are you -- is that real, this talk of you as a running mate?

COTTON: You have patriots like these frat boys at UNC and around the country who are defending the American flag and Joe -- and Joe Biden refused for two weeks to come out and denounce it. That’s -- that is the 2024 election.

Now, as far as your question was concerned, I know that you and everyone else loves to speculate in this parlor game about who’s going to be vice president, who’s going to be in the cabinet. I don’t think it’s particularly helpful to Donald Trump. I don’t think that it’s good to be out there campaigning and putting yourself forward for the job.

KARL: Would you serve as his running mate if asked?

COTTON: But, Jon – Jon, it’s not helpful.

KARL: OK.

COTTON: What Donald Trump is focused on is winning this election. What I'm focused on is helping him win and making sure Republicans win the Congress. When he's ready to make his decision about vice president, he will. Afterwards, the election he’ll – he'll make his decision about the cabinet. Until then, anyone out campaigning for the job or pushing for the job is not helpful to what we should all be focused on, which is winning the election.

KARL: You remember what happened to the last vice president, Mike Pence. Did he – did Pence do the right thing by not doing what Trump asked him to do on January 6th?

COTTON: Look, I think the Constitution was clear that neither the Congress nor the vice president had the ability to reject those electors. It's also clear that it wasn't going to work because Nancy Pelosi controlled the House.

KARL: So, let me ask, you were very clear and unequivocal in what you said on January 6th, and in the aftermath. I want to pull up a quote of a specific line you said on that day. “It's past time for the president to accept the results of the election, quit misleading the American people, and repudiate mob violence.”

More than three years later, Trump has still not accepted the results. He is still misleading the American people.

COTTON: Jon, he – Jon, he did it – he did it that very day. He put out videos and he put out statements on social media telling those rioters to stand down. Just like he had said in a speech that day, to protest peace – to protest peacefully.

KARL: No, no, you said it’s past time for the president to accept the results. He still –

COTTON: To protest peacefully, Jon.

KARL: He still hasn't accepted the result of the election. I mean –

COTTON: Jon, he says, and I agree, that the election was not fair, and it was rigged in many ways with Democratic states and cities changing election law and election practices up to the last minute, with the media, to include your network, and 51 Democratic intelligence operatives saying the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation and social media then censoring all those things. Those were all deeply unfair.

Now, I – now, I –

KARL: I mean he was talking about rigged voting machines and everything else, you know –

COTTON: No, I – no, I never – I never –

KARL: Yes.

COTTON: And Donald Trump has not – like, we never said, like, you know, I don’t know, crazy conspiracies about the Venezuela rigging the voting machines.

KARL: Yes.

COTTON: But, look –

KARL: Just this one – one last thing in this. He's also calling the people that attacked the Capitol hostages. And he's suggesting that he would – may pardon all of them. I mean, I assume you don't agree with that.

COTTON: He said – he said that he would consider pardons. And some of them probably –

KARL: And he called them hostages.

COTTON: Some of them probably deserve – Jon, some of them have been held in pre-trial detention longer than the crimes for which they are –

KARL: So, you agree, these are hostages?

COTTON: Some of them have been held in pre-trial detention longer than the sentences for the crimes with which they are charged.

Now, anyone who assaulted a police officer or damaged public property, that’s different. For people who were wondered into the Capitol that they thought was open or was on the grounds, and where – where is the charges –

KARL: I mean it was like wandering. This wasn’t a tourist visit.

COTTON: Where – where is all –

KARL: I mean you – you haven't said this –

COTTON: Where is all the – no, I've said for a long time that the DOJ is using investigative techniques and tactics that they didn't use, for instance, when you had a left-wing street militia threatening to assassinate Supreme Court justices. They’re not using to clear out this little –

KARL: But for the record, you're not in favor for pardoning people that attacked police officers or broke into the Capitol Building?

COTTON: No, people who were involved in that riot, who assaulted police officers, or who defaced and damaged public property should face the legal consequences, but we shouldn't be using the kind of investment –

KARL: Isn’t it – isn’t it odd that the Republican nominee doesn't – or doesn’t agree with that?

COTTON: No, he’s said – that – he does agree with that, Jon. What – what shouldn't be used is every grandma who had a red MAGA hat that was within a country mile of the Capitol on January 6th shouldn't be sitting in pre-trial detention for a longer time than the crimes for which they might face a sentence.

KARL: All right, Senator Cotton, thank you very much for joining us here this morning.

COTTON: Thank you.KARL: New York City Mayor Eric Adams joins us now.

Mayor Adams, as I understand it now, two of the city's universities have now asked -- have authorized the NYPD to come in and help clear encampments on their campuses. We see NYU and The New School. What is the very latest in New York right now?

MAYOR ERIC ADAMS, (D) NEW YORK CITY: And -- and several of our colleges asked the same. And we want to ensure we protect democracy and the right to protest, but we have an obligation that when those protests reach the point of violence as the president stated, we have to ensure that we use a minimum amount of force to terminate what is perceived to be a threat not only by our intelligence, but also the school and college officials.

KARL: And you had said that you had been saying for days, if not weeks, that there were outside agitators that were, you know, that were doing this stuff or provoking a lot of the stuff we’ve seen on the campuses. So -- particularly at Columbia -- did -- should the NYPD have gone in earlier in your view? Was that the suggestion?

ADAMS: That determination, we communicated with the college officials for several days leading up to the New York City Police Department action. And we knew we had to get permission unless there's imminent threat to life or severe threat to property. And once the school's made the determination, we shared the information that we had. Our intelligence division looked at it, and it was concerning to me.

But we were not going to overstep our legal authority and right to do so.

KARL: I want to read you something that New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman wrote earlier this week about the NYPD's presence on campuses Tuesday night. He wrote: The militarization of college campuses, extensive police presence, and arrest of hundreds of students are in direct opposition to the role of education as a cornerstone of our democracy.

What do you say to that, not just Congressman Bowman, but others who say this stuff has gone too far? I mean, the reaction has gone too far?

ADAMS: And -- and again, that’s -- that's the beauty of America. One has the right to have his or her opinion, and I respect that. I protested as a young man for apartheid and other issues to dismantle apartheid. And so, I respect that. He has position.

And I have an obligation and responsibility to ensure the city is safe; policing (ph) the city during 9/11. And there was one of the fliers that was found inside the protests, and if you look closely, it says “Death to America”.

This has left a point of advocating for a particular item, and as I say over and over again, there's a real attempt to radicalize our young people, and when you look at some of the information and some of the people who were there, we need to be clear that we cannot take this lightly.

And when I use the term of “outside agitators”, anyone can protest in the city, but when you are on college grounds and you do not attend that college, you are an outsider, and then when you train people to do disruptive things, you are an agitator. So I’m not trying to be politically correct. I’m trying to be correct for the city of New York as we make sure this continues to be safe.

KARL: All right. And, bottom line, Mayor, there are several graduations scheduled in New York City over the rest of this month. Are they going to be able to happen in person and peacefully?

ADAMS: I believe they should. It's a wonderful experience to graduate from an institution, and I don't think we should allow anything to get in our normal way of life. We will do our job.

And if the institution decides to graduate their students and celebrate a beautiful experience for their families, we will make sure it's done in a peaceful manner.

KARL: All right. Mayor Eric Adams of New York City, thank you very much for joining us on "This Week".

KARL: Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan is the youngest person ever to lead the FTC and she says it's her mission to protect consumers and employees from companies that she says are too big to care. She made some powerful enemies and has found some unlikely allies in Washington.

We caught up with her at the FTC's headquarters on Pennsylvania Avenue.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

LINA KHAN, CHAIRPERSON OF THE FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION: The FTC has been squarely focused on making sure we're using all of our tools and authorities to protect the American people from illegal business practices.

KARL (voice-over): Lina Khan has become a force in the Biden Administration, winning some surprising allies and some powerful enemies along the way.

KARL: I mean, you've really shaken this place up. You are the most activist chair of this organization that we've had in a long time, if not ever. Is that fair to say?

KHAN: I'm a law enforcer. And in many ways, we're undertaking a deeply conservative project, making sure we're going back to the roots of what the FTC is about, the actual text of the laws that Congress created and making sure we're being faithful to the law on the books and the legal precedent.

KARL: The FTC's aggressive enforcement under Khan's leadership has made her a frequent target of business groups and "The Wall Street Journal" Editorial Board, which declared "Lina Khan Wears Prada," after her agency moved to block a merger between two luxury fashion firms last month.

KHAN: I don't see any Prada on now, but there obviously...

(LAUGHTER).

KHAN: I don't own any.

KARL: It's obviously a play on -- on the movie "The Devil Wears Prada," so that's how they think of you.

But they write, "There's no legal or economic logic to Khan's FTC's antitrust policy other than 'The only good merger is a dead merger.'"

KHAN: Look, 98 percent of all deals in America go through without even a second question being asked by the American government. It's absolutely true that, when we spot an illegal merger, we won't hesitate to act because, if we don't do our job, the American people will lose out.

KARL: You used the phrase "too big to care" to describe some of these big companies. What do you mean by that? What is "too big to care?"

KHAN: Well, the whole premise of our antitrust laws is that, when companies have to compete for your business or compete for your labor, that's a good thing because they have to jostle one another. They have to try to make sure they're providing you a better price, providing you a better product.

When by contrast, you eliminate that competition and you instead just have a single company, that means that the company doesn't have to compete to get your business. They can get away with mistreating you. And in practice, I think we all too often see parts of our economy where people are being mistreated because companies don't have to care.

KARL (voice over): For all the predictable critics, Khan has also won fans across the political spectrum...

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, (I) VERMONT: Congratulations for doing a great job.

KARL: ... including some pro-Trump Republicans dubbed the "Khanservatives."

REP. MATT GAETZ (R) FLORIDA: She has brought litigation against big business more aggressively than any person to hold her position in a generation.

KARL: Does that surprise you to get praise from those quarters?

KHAN: Antitrust and anti-monopoly has a long bipartisan history in our country. And it's because there's long been a recognition that in the same ways that, if you concentrate power in our political sphere, that can undermine people's liberties and freedoms, if you concentrate power in our economic sphere, that can also be a major threat because then you see businesses can get away with coercing people, with dictating terms, with bullying people.

So the real ways in which monopoly power, in which concentration of economic power, hurts people and hurts communities, has a lot of resonance on both sides of the aisle.

KARL: Her highest profile case came last September, when the FTC filed a long-anticipated suit against Amazon, alleging the retail giant is a monopoly. It's an argument Khan has been making since she was in law school.

So you obviously made your name talking about the threat of Amazon as effectively a monopoly power. In what way is Amazon a monopoly? Because I can buy on Amazon, but I can also go down the street and I can buy at Walmart or I can buy at Target. I mean, how is Amazon a -- a monopoly?

KHAN: A few ways that we can tell that it's a monopoly is because it, too, is acting in ways that involve mistreating its customers. We've seen...

KARL: How so?

KHAN: ... that the fees that it charges small businesses have dramatically increased over the last few years, so that now some small businesses have to pay one out of every $2 to Amazon. It's basically a 50 percent Amazon tax.

Our lawsuit also alleges that Amazon has been using a whole set of secret algorithms to quietly raise prices for consumers. And so we alleged that they have been able to get away with doing this through a whole set of illegal tactics that make it difficult for rival e-commerce websites to really stand up and enter the market and compete in online superstores.

KARL: But people seem to like Amazon. That's why, I mean, Amazon Prime is so popular. How is there a problem if the consumers are happy with it?

KHAN: So antitrust is about protecting fair competition. And when companies are able to lock out the competition, there are all sorts of better companies, better ideas that are not able to make it to market.

And our lawsuit alleges that, if Amazon had not engaged in these illegal tactics, that would have allowed more rival online superstores to emerge and that would be better for consumers who would face more price competition, and it would also be beneficial for the thousands of businesses that have to sell through Amazon. They wouldn't have to just take whatever fee Amazon is charging them.

KARL: So if Amazon is a monopoly, what do you do about it? Do you break them up the way AT &T was broken up? I mean, How do you -- what do you do?

KHAN: So, right now, our lawsuit is focused on proving that Amazon violated the law. Historically, we've seen that the most effective remedies are those that stop the illegal behavior, that prevent it from happening again, and that fully restore the competition that's been lost through the illegal behavior. In practice --

KARL: That seems to be the hardest part. How do you restore the competition?

KHAN: That will be the important question for the court and one that we're going to be excited to explain to the court how they should handle that.

KARL: Now, Amazon -- and they said you're biased. I mean, you've made your name by talking about the threats of Amazon as a law student. You said highly critical things of Meta, and they asked you to recuse yourselves from any decision related to their companies. Why did you not do that?

KHAN: The ethics laws primarily require recusal when you have some kind of conflict of interest.

KARL: But not a clear bias? I mean, you obviously had an opinion about Amazon before you took this job.

KHAN: I have had done academic work. A lot of people that have the fortune of being appointed to these jobs come in through having done policy work, through having done enforcement work. And so, you know, we're absolutely focused on enforcing the law without fear or favor, but we also don't want to kind of indulge, you know, requests that are not serious and that are being made in a frivolous way, if there's no conflict of interest.

KARL (voice-over): Khan hopes her aggressive approach is going to stick regardless of who wins the presidential election.

KARL: Your term is going to be up towards the end of the year. Do you want another term as the FTC Chair?

KHAN: Look, in many ways, it feels like our work is just getting started. And so, we'll see what happens later this year, but it would be an honor to stay on.

KARL: And do you think your work will continue regardless of who wins the presidential election?

KHAN: The bipartisan concern that we see about monopoly power, the way we see concern about people's data being harvested and surveilled, the way we see concern about financialization of health care, these are all issues that is I think will continue to attract concern no matter who's in this job.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

KARL (on camera): Our thanks to Lina Khan.