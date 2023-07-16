'This Week' Transcript 7-16-23: Jake Sullivan & Former Gov. Chris Christie

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, July 16, 2023 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC "THIS WEEK" ANCHOR: We're joined now by our former ABC colleague, former governor of New Hersey, current Republican candidate for president, Chris Christie.

Chris, thanks for coming in today.

CHRIS CHRISTIE, (R) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE & (R) FORMER NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR: Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I want to talk about the broader race. But, first, you weren't in Iowa. You weren't at the Tucker Carlson forum. But if you were being pressed on Ukraine like that, how would you have responded?

CHRISTIE: I would have said, you've always been wrong about this, Tucker, and you're still wrong. That, in fact, what’s going on, George, is that this is a proxy war with China. The Chinese are funding the Russian war by buying Russian oil. They're coordinating with the Iranians to provide lethal weapons to the Russian army. And we can decide when to have this conflict. Right now, the Ukrainians are willing to fight this fight for themselves if they have our support to be able to win it. If the Chinese watch us back away from Ukraine, as Tucker Carlson and others would advocate, believe me, the next move will be Taiwan.

STEPHANOPOULOS: He was getting standing ovations. You don't think that's a big sell in the Republican Party?

CHRISTIE: I don't. And I'll tell you, as I travel around, George, look, I’m not saying there’s not some division in the party. There is. That's obvious. But I still absolutely believe, both from what’ve seen in polling and what I’m experiencing anecdotally, that a majority of Republicans want us to be supporting Ukraine because those folks are fighting for their own freedom, their own liberty, and they're degrading the Russian army and sending a message to the Chinese. Those are all good things for America.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You announced this week that you're going to make the debate stage, you've qualified to make the debate stage. Do you think Donald Trump’s going to be there?

CHRISTIE: You know, Georgie, I do. I do think he’ll be there.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Really?

CHRISTIE: Yes, I think he'll be there because, look, I've known him for a long time, as you know. His ego, I think, will not permit him to have a big TV show that he's not on. And I think he’d be enormously frustrated sitting back in Bedminster and watching what I’m going to do to him on that stage in absentia.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Sounds like you're baiting him to come – to come in.

CHRISTIE: No, look, I mean, I don't think I have to, but I'll happy to say right now, come on, Donald, get on the stage and defend your record. You know, if you want to be the nominee, you need to defend your record. And he has a record of four years as president where he didn't deliver on a lot of issues that Republicans cared deeply about. He didn't repeal and replace Obamacare like he said he would, even though he had a Republican Congress. He – he said he was going to balance the budget. He added $6 trillion to the national debt. He said he was going to build the wall in Mexico. He built 47 miles of new mile. You know, George, at that pace in four years, he’d need 110 years as president to be able to finish the wall.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know, none of that has shaken his support right now, at least it appears inside the base of the Republican Party. What can you say that people haven't already heard that can change their minds?

CHRISTIE: Look, George. I think it’s just about patience and persistence on this. He's got a record that – that is not great as president. And, by the way, we didn't even talk about the three-time loser record where he lost in 2018 the House, lost the Senate in the White House in 2020, and led us to a horrible midterm performance in 2022 with a president who was at 35 percent job approval.

So, it's going to take time, though, George. This guy has been at the front of every Republican primary voter's mind for eight years. I've been in the race for five weeks. Give me some time. And you can see already when he's up at 1:00 in the morning posting on Truth Social about me, I think we're in his head.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We might see a post in a few minutes right now. But I also want to talk about the president -- former president's legal standing. It sure seems like the special council, Jack Smith, continues to investigate both the classified documents and the invest – and the January 6th.

We learned that another Trump employee received a target letter in the classified documents case. We also learned that former top White House officials, including Jared Kushner, have been called before the January 6th grand jury.

Kushner reportedly told the grand jury that Trump sincerely believed that he won. What do you make of that, number one? And what do you make of the fact that Smith has reached that deep into the Trump White House?

CHRISTIE: Well, first off, it shows that Jack Smith’s running a serious investigation. And that's what he should be doing because the American people are owed at least that much by someone who has the authority that Jack Smith has. And if you’re going to bring charges relating to January 6th, you better be right and you better have proof beyond a reasonable doubt that a jury is going to be able to understand and that's unimpeachable.

As far as, you know, what's going on with Donald Trump in terms of these charges, the fact is that he doesn't believe he won. He was concerned before the election that he was losing. And I know that because he said it to me directly. So, you know, he knows he didn't win, but his ego, George, won't permit him to believe that he's the only person in America, outside the state of Delaware, to ever have lost to Joe Biden. And so his ego is running that.

And am I surprised that Jared Kushner would say that? He doesn't want to be disinvited to Thanksgiving, George, so he said what he needed to say.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What is your path to victory?

CHRISTIE: Through Donald Trump. There’s no other way to do it, George. There’s not a separate lane or a – you know, we’ve heard these conversations before in presidential races. In this Republican primary there is one lane to the nomination, and that lane is right through Donald Trump. He's at the head of it. And you have to make the case against Donald Trump and convince Republican primary voters two things. One, that he is not electable, and he will not beat Joe Biden. He's lost to him before and would lose to him again, and probably Joe Biden would bring a Democratic House and Senate with him. And, two, that his record doesn't merit him to be the nominee again given all the failures, both personal and policy, that he’s had.

The difference with me having been a Republican governor in a blue state is I had to deliver, I had to deliver results. And when we were in this bad of shape, George, I think the last time we were in this bad of shape as a country was in the late '70s with Jimmy Carter as president, angry, divided country, energy crisis, inflation, all the rest.

What did America do? They turned to a conservative governor from a blue state, Ronald Reagan from California. I think we're going to do the same thing this time.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We're about to have a debate over this No Labels movement, the No Labels third party movement. You’ve said publicly that you wouldn't join their movement. Why not?

CHRISTIE: I -- because I think it's a fool's errand, George. I’m not in this for show time. I’m not in this, you know, for making a point. I’m in this to get elected president of the United States.

And there are only two people who will get elected president of the United States in November of '24 -- the Republican nominee for president, and the Democratic nominee for president.

And I don't want to participate in something which, by the way, is also a scatter gun approach to this.

They think they know who they going to hurt. They want to hurt Donald Trump if he’s the nominee. But, you know, when you get (ph) a third party campaign -- and we saw this with Ross Perot, we saw this later with Ralph Nader, you never quite know who you’re going to hurt in that process.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Chris Christie, thanks for coming in today.

CHRISTIE: Thanks for having me on, George.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC "THIS WEEK" ANCHOR: We’re joined now by the president’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan.

Jake, thank you for joining us this morning.

The president said we will not waiver. We will stay with – with Ukraine as long as it takes. It is taking a long time. Has his war become a stalemate?

JAKE SULLIVAN, WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: It has not, George. You’re seeing Ukrainian forces, in fact, make progress, both in the east and the south. We said before this counteroffensive started that it would be hard going, and it’s been hard going. That’s the nature of war. But the Ukrainians are continuing to move forward and we’re continuing to supply them with the necessary weaponry and capabilities to be able to do that. And they will keep attempting to take back the territory that Russia has illegally occupied, and we will continue to support them in that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president is not going to waiver at all, but we are seeing divisions among Republicans at this point, lead by Donald Trump. People like Tucker Carlson questioning the U.S. support for Ukraine.

How concerned are you that the longer the war goes on, the more division you’ll see here in the United States over supporting Ukraine?

SULLIVAN: Well, first, the American people have really hung in there and supported the Ukrainian people. You can see it reflected in opinion polls even today how much the Ukrainian – the American people continue to have a strong degree of backing for what we’re doing to support Ukraine.

Second, if you look at the Republican Party, there is a small cadre of Republicans who stand up and say we should stop helping Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. But the Republican leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, did a joint statement with the Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, in which they both said that Ukraine’s assistant would not – assistance to Ukraine would not be subject to the debt agreement that was reached between President Biden and congressional Republicans. Senior Republicans in the House have said the same thing. So I actually think that there was strong backing for Ukraine in the Congress, not just among Democrats, but among Republicans as well. And, therefore, we believe that we can back up the statement that we will give Ukraine everything it needs for as long as it takes.

STEPHANOPOULOS: At the beginning of the summit, President Zelenskyy was clearly unhappy with what he was hearing about joining NATO. We saw those tweets that he sent out. Later he said he believes Ukraine will join NATO the moment the war is over. Was that explicit promise made to him?

SULLIVAN: What we said in the communique is that Ukraine’s future is in NATO, period, full stop. No qualifications. No negotiations with anyone. I tis going to happen.

There are two elements to this, George. One, having Ukraine come into NATO while the war is going on would mean that NATO was at war with Russia, it would mean the United States was at war with Russia. And neither NATO nor the United States were prepared to do that.

Second, every country that wants to come into NATO has to make certain democratic reforms in order to meet NATO standards. Ukraine has made a lot of progress on that pathway. It has more reforms to make. And we are working through with Ukraine, the nature of those reforms, which it itself has embraced as necessary for its democratic future.

So, there is a good conversation going on between Ukraine and NATO. There was a great conversation between President Biden and President Zelenskyy. And I think we have an excellent understanding. And at the end of the day, President Biden and President Zelenskyy stood together before the world, and President Zelenskyy said that while he didn’t get everything he wanted, he was very satisfied with the results of the NATO summit and very satisfied with the support that he’s getting from his western partners.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Here at home we saw the traditional bipartisan unity over the Defense Authorization Bill pretty much break down in the House. They did beat back attempts to take away aid to Ukraine or limit aid to Ukraine, but there were also amendments dealing with abortion, transgender issues, diversity training.

Republican House leaders said that the Democrats voting against that is an example of Democrats walking away from supporting our troops. Your response?

SULLIVAN: Look, I think it’s just the opposite. Trying to mix up domestic, political issues into support for America's military and America's troops, that’s what this said of amendments that the Republicans brought forward did. And those who oppose those amendments, who said, let’s keep focused on what’s real here. What’s real is the necessary capabilities, technologies and fundamental social support for our troops and their families. That’s what this all should have been focused on, not these domestic, political issues.

And it’s of a piece, George, with the larger challenge that we’re facing, which is, there is a senator, a single senator, from the state of Alabama, who is holding up all of the military promotions that come before the Senate. For the first time in 150 years we don’t have a commandant of the Marine Corps. We are very soon not going to have a chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of a chief of Naval Operations. This is making America less safe. And why? because of the attempt to score domestic, political points. It’s just got to stop. And that’s a message that President Biden sent in his press conference in Helsinki. It’s a message we’re trying to communicate to all of the leaders on The Hill, including the Republican leaders.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Of course, you were talking about Senator Tommy Tuberville.

I do want to ask you one final question about the Chinese hack this week of the – it included the Commerce Department, State Department, Microsoft revealed it. Earlier this week when we spoke about it you said the U.S. is investigating. What more have we learned and how will the U.S. hold China accountable?

SULLIVAN: Well, first, George, this was actually an intrusion into a Microsoft cloud system. And through that cloud system they got into unclassified U.S. government emails. It was the U.S. government who discovered the intrusion, alerted Microsoft, got it shut down and now we’re taking steps to insure that’s not an ongoing venerability.

Secondly, this is the type of activity and behavior that we have seen from multiple foreign adversaries over multiple administrations. And in ever case we take the necessary time and rigor to be able to fully investigate what happened, who did it, and what the best response is. We’re still in the middle of that, so I'm going to leave it to our continued working through of this challenge. But as we have in the past, we will take steps to hold those who perform this responsible.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But you’re not prepared yet to say it was China?

SULLIVAN: Well, because of the way we do our attribution, we do it carefully, rigorously and thoroughly before we come out with an attribution. Microsoft has said it was China. We’ve seen nothing so far to dispute what Microsoft has said or to second guess their claim that it was China.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Jake Sullivan, thanks for your time this morning.

SULLIVAN: Thanks for having me.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The roundtable is next. We’ll be right back.