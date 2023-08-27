'This Week' Transcript 8-27-23: Former Governor Chris Christie and Biden Campaign Co-Chair Cedric Richmond

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, August 27, 2023 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC "THIS WEEK" ANCHOR: Do you think that debate really changed anything in the Republican primary, in the contest. Does it impact your strategy going ahead?

CEDRIC RICHMOND, BIDEN CAMPAIGN CO-CHAIR: No, it doesn’t. I think what we saw that night was a race to the extreme part of the Republican Party. A race to the MAGA base. And that’s what we expected. And I think that’s very out of touch with what a general election strategy could and should be and with what most Americans want.

RADDATZ: Is there any question in your mind that Trump will be the nominee?

RICHMOND: I think that whether it’s Trump or it’s not Trump, it’s going to be Trump’s policies. It looks more and more like it will be his demeanor and it will be his extremism. And so I – that’s what we saw on the stage.

So, whether it’s former President Trump or not, I think that it will be everything that he has brought the Republican Party to.

RADDATZ: As Trump’s motorcade was pulling into the Fulton County Jail, President Biden sent out a fundraising pitch saying, “apropos of nothing, I think today is a great day to give to my campaign.” That’s not particularly subtle. But are Trump’s legal problems going to be part of your campaign against him?

RICHMOND: No. Those emails go out – you know, you get five and six of them a day. So, I wouldn’t read much into that.

RADDATZ: Even through it was the day of the Fulton County Jail. OK.

Legal problems. I just asked Chris Christie this, as you heard, I'm sure. People I talk to just say, look, it’s just like Hunter Biden. Obviously, those are very, very different cases. But these voters seem to think it just cancels it out.

RICHMOND: Well, the president has said from the beginning that he wanted an independent Justice Department. And we have to adjust that. So we’re not going to comment, we’re not going to focus on Donald Trump’s legal problems.

But what I will say about President Biden and Vice President Harris is that they have always focused on the American people. So, they’re going to continue to do their jobs of bringing down costs, raising wages, rebuilding the middle class from the bottom up and the middle out, bringing 13 million – creating 13 million jobs, 800,000 manufacturing jobs. That’s what they’re focused on. And that’s what they should be focused on.

And the campaign’s going to focus on talking about their record of accomplishments, what’s at stake, what Republicans are talking about, like cutting Social Security, cutting Medicare, invading Mexico, all of those things that you heard on the debate stage, banning abortion nationwide. All of those things will be the focus of our campaign. And we will let the justice system take care of what the justice system should take care of.

RADDATZ: Let – let – let’s talk about the economy. You mentioned the economy and jobs. The debate started with a question on Bidenomics, they called it, with candidates ripping into the president’s economic agenda. And polling suggests those attacks are in line with Americans perception. How do you bridge what the White House thinks is happening and what you’re trying to pitch with American voters who are being polled?

RICHMOND: Well, first of all, Bidenomics is a value proposition that we’re going to build the middle class from the bottom up and the middle out, not trickle-down economics because it never trickles down to the people who are working the hardest, need it the most. And – and so we are – we will stay with that.

But, since you mentioned the polling, what we don’t talk about is consumer confidence is the highest its been in the last two years. Three-fourths of Americans are satisfied with their financial wellbeing. Over three-fourths of Americans are satisfied or very satisfied with their current employment. So, we see those being (INAUDIBLE) –

RADDATZ: Let – let me – let me stop you right there on the polls. I just want to go back to these polls that we mentioned. It was a recent Fox poll. Do you approve or disapprove of the – of the way Joe Biden is handling the following issues, the economy, approve 37 percent, disapprove 61 percent. If people are saying that in polls, they’re not happy. So, how do you keep getting that message out?

RICHMOND: Well, we have to keep telling them about what we’re doing. But I think that how you asked the question, the question you asked, you’re going to get very different answers. But when you hear so many people say that they’re satisfied with their income right now, that they’re very satisfied with their job, we think that’s very telling. When you throw the word just economy in a broad sense, you get a different response.

But what we’re going to do is continue to do what we’ve been doing, and that is to talk to people about the fact that we’re creating jobs, bringing costs down, bringing manufacturing back to the United States from overseas. And that’s what campaigns are for, for us to go out and tell the story of us meeting challenges, what we’ve accomplished, the challenges we still have to meet in all of those things.

RADDATZ: I – I just want to say, they were very specific in this, rate economic conditions today, 80 percent said they were poor or only fair. But we will move on.

Biden’s age, once again, an issue. They brought that up in the debate as well. How do you get through that when Biden’s out – when President Biden is out on the campaign trail in particular, which can be very taxing?

RICHMOND: Well, while they – while they talk about age, we will talk about the things that Americans are talking about, and that’s kitchen table issues. And we’re going to continue to do all of the things that we said. So, they’ll talk about age and we’re going to talk about the fact that we brought insulin down to $35 a month so that our seniors don’t have to choose between medicine and rent or utilities.

While they continue to talk about age, we’ll continue to talk about the fact that they’re not talking about banning assault weapons, while they’re banning books but they’re not protecting our children in schools, the fact that none of them raised their hand to talk about climate as a real issue when we see fires in Maui, we see hurricanes hitting California, we see the destruction of wildfires. But they’re not talking about that.

So those are the things we’re going to focus on. We’re going to focus on the issues at hand. And we’ll talk about the fact that this president wants to protect women’s reproductive freedom, we will talk about the fact that he put Ketanji Brown Jackson on the Supreme Court. And that labor, climate groups and women’s organizations are all – have endorsed him already, (INAUDIBLE) are endorsing –

RADDATZ: OK, I'm going to have – I'm going to have to stop you there, but we appreciate your time, and we’ll see you again.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC HOST: And joining us now is former governor of New Jersey and current Republican candidate for president, Chris Christie.

Good morning to you, Governor.

I want you to rate your own performance on Wednesday night. Looking back on it now, is there anything you would have done differently?

CHRIS CHRISTIE (R), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Not really, Martha. I mean, I think that, you know, I answered the questions as I always do, really directly, looked into the camera and spoke to the audience at home and told them the truth.

And the truth is that, you know, we can't have a convicted felon as our nominee for president and expect we're going to win. And it was really the most amazing part of the debate to me was the idea that, you know, the majority of my competitors believe that you can have a convicted felon as our nominee for president, and that they support that and that he could win. I think that's an impossibility.

And I think what it will mean for folks across the country is four more years of Joe Biden. And for Republican primary voters, they have to think about what that will mean -- potentially a packed Supreme Court, potentially the elimination of the filibuster, and a lot more.

So what's at stake here is we need to nominate someone who’s proven that they can beat Democratic incumbents. And I was the only one on that stage that's ever done that, and I’ll beat Joe Biden if I get the nomination.

RADDATZ: On the felony -- on the possible felony conviction, I’ve talked to a lot of voters down South this week, and a lot of officials who just don't think it matters, that it just canceled out with Hunter Biden. They don't seem to care.

CHRISTIE: Well, look, Hunter Biden's not on the ballot. And you know that I predicted weeks before the Hunter Biden plea was rejected that it would be rejected because it was a completely one-sided plea deal in favor of Hunter Biden. Now he's going to face the same type of trial that Donald Trump's going to face.

And here's the interesting part -- you know, some of those voters who say that say the Hunter Biden thing matters, but Donald Trump's doesn't. That's just wishful thinking. The fact is that the two people who would be on the ballot if we nominated Donald Trump will be Donald Trump and Joe Biden, not Hunter Biden.

And the fact is it's the conduct of the people who are running for office that's going to matter the most. We may find out more about President Biden in the months to come, but the fact is, right now, Donald Trump is out on bail in four different jurisdictions in this country.

RADDATZ: Governor, I want to go --

CHRISTIE: -- that is not going to be the main thing, then they don't understand the way politics works.

RADDATZ: Well, you faced very loud boos in that room. And our poll of Republican debate-watchers saw your favorability rating rise double-digits, but also had you as the candidate who performed the worst. Your reaction?

CHRISTIE: You know, that's -- I’ve seen other polls that said I performed as high as second or third in the debate that night.

I don't think those instant polls really matter all that much. What matters and what’s going to endure is do people see someone up there telling the truth or not. Do you see it (ph) playing politics or do you see it (ph) working for the American people and what they believe in?

I stood up there and said very clearly that we need to be more aggressive in Ukraine, that -- and when you see Vladimir Putin this week murdering Prigozhin, his political opponent and military opponent, you see the way Vladimir Putin does things. Now, if that's folks -- is that someone that folks on the stage want to be associated with, they’re going to be judged on that.

I want to stand with the free people of Ukraine because this is a fight against China. This is a proxy war against China. China is funding Russia, Martha, as you know, to prosecute this war.

And we need to stand up against China in every corner of the world right now to send them a very clear message that, you know, if they try to get aggressive themselves, the juice is not going to be worth the squeeze. But I never come out on the stage --

RADDATZ: Governor, I know you want to --

CHRISTIE: -- where I am (ph) ambiguous.

RADDATZ: I know -- I know you want to stick to the issues, and you talked about the issues a lot and so did others, but you predicted Trump would be on the debate stage this week. He was not. He didn't seem to suffer from that.

Do you have any reason to believe he'll show up for the next one or any in the future?

CHRISTIE: I don’t think he’ll show up for the next one. I never thought he would show up for the next one. It’s at the Reagan Library. And, of course, Ronald Reagan being an honest, direct, successful conservative, Donald Trump would not want to get anywhere near the Reagan Library and suffer that comparison.

But we'll see if he shows up for debate number three in Alabama. I think that one is much more likely that he'll show up. I certainly don't think he'll be showing up at the Reagan Library.

RADDATZ: Fifty-five percent of debate watchers rated Vivek Ramaswamy's performance as excellent. What does that tell you? And -- and he seemed to be more attacked than Ron DeSantis, who is the frontrunner right below Donald Trump. Why didn't you and others go after DeSantis and instead go after Ramaswamy?

CHRISTIE: Look, I think the idea of, why didn't we go after this one or go after that one. My job is to communicate my vision for the future of the country. And if there's something that someone says that I drastically object to and I have the opportunity to do so, I’ll do it, as you saw me do with Vivek on a number of occasions.

Governor DeSantis' answers that night, while some of them I disagreed with, I didn't think it rose to the level of having to get in a back and forth with him in the first debate in August of 2023.

Here's one thing I’m happy – there are two things, actually, I’m happy to predict for you, Martha. Number one is that, whatever happens in debate number one will not be determinative of the Iowa caucus or the New Hampshire primary. And number two is, you know, I heard you say earlier, if the – if the election were held today, I guarantee you it will not be.

And so we’re going to have a lot of campaign to continue. We're now sitting firmly in second place in New Hampshire. That's where my focus is, because this is not a national primary, it's a state by state primary, as you know, and we're going to focus our efforts in New Hampshire and in South Carolina in an attempt to win those primaries as we get to them in January and February of 2024.

RADDATZ: OK, thanks very much for joining us this morning, Governor.

CHRISTIE: Thanks for having me, Martha. I appreciate it.