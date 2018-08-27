The White House flag is no longer at half-staff in honor of Sen. John McCain, who died Saturday.

An ABC News camera captured the flag as officials returned it to full-staff around midnight, ABC News senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega told “Good Morning America” host George Stephanopoulos Monday.

The flag-lowering that lasted less than 48 hours breaks from precedent that it is lowered until burial.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

President Donald Trump nixed his aides’ recommendation to issue a statement praising the late Arizona senator, The Washington Post reported Sunday.

But Trump has released a tweet of condolence.

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

The McCain family had reportedly asked the president not to attend McCain’s funeral even before he died this weekend at age 81.

Two former presidents -- Barack Obama and George W. Bush -- will deliver eulogies Saturday. Vice President Mike Pence has also been invited to the funeral.