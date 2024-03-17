White House wants TikTok's parent company to divest: 'We don't want to see a ban'

The White House on Sunday reiterated support for a controversial bill meant to cut China's ties to TikTok by forcing the popular app's Chinese parent company to sell it -- or face an outright ban in the U.S.

At the same time, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on ABC News' "This Week," the administration acknowledges the concerns of many American users.

"I want to stress again over and over that this isn't about a ban," John Kirby told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz. "We don't want to see a ban on TikTok. We understand there's a lot of people whose economic life relies on it."

He said the administration instead wants to see TikTok split from its China-based parent company, ByteDance, who staunchly opposes the legislation and maintains that the data fears around the use of TikTok are unfounded.

"We want to see divestiture from this Chinese company because we are concerned, as every American ought to be concerned, about data security and what ByteDance and what the Chinese Communist Party can do with the information they can glean off of Americans' use of the application," Kirby said.

