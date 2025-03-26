World Series champion LA Dodgers say they'll visit Trump at the White House on April 7

The Los Angeles Dodgers say they have accepted President Donald Trump's invitation to the White House to celebrate their World Series title

Los Angeles Dodgers' Teoscar Hernández, center, is congratulated after hitting one-run home run against Los Angeles Angels during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 24, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

WASHINGTON -- The Los Angeles Dodgers say they have accepted President Donald Trump’s invitation to the White House to celebrate their World Series title.

The Dodgers confirmed in a social media post on Tuesday night that “in keeping with long-standing baseball tradition,” Trump invited them and they accepted. The team said the visit will happen on April 7 before opening a series at the Washington Nationals, adding that members of the team plan to visit Capitol Hill on April 8.

Manager Dave Roberts called it a huge honor that each World Series champion gets to experience. Roberts said deciding to go to the White House was not a formal conversation he and players had.

The NHL's reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers became the first team to visit Trump in his second term when they were honored during a ceremony in the East Room in early February.

The White House also said recently the NFL's Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles accepted their invitation for April 28.

