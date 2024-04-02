Wisconsin 2024 primary results

The state is being watched for signs of success for anti-Biden protesters.

Tuesday is primary day in Wisconsin.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the only major remaining candidates running and both of them have already clinched their respective parties' 2024 nominations.

However, the results on the Democratic side are being more closely followed because anti-Biden protesters are urging people to pick "uninstructed" on their ballots in opposition to Biden's policies on the Israel-Hamas war. Similar efforts have been seen in some past state primaries, like in Michigan.

Forty-one delegates are available on the GOP side and 82 delegates are on the table for Democrats.

Polls are open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The period for in-person early voting in Wisconsin opened on March 19 and closed on Sunday, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Those voting by mail had until 5 p.m. on Thursday to request absentee ballots, which must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Wisconsin State capitol building in Madison, Wis. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

State significance

Wisconsin is considered a battleground state in presidential and midterm elections. It has historically been part of the so-called “blue wall” of Midwestern states that the Democratic presidential candidate won in every race from 1992 to 2012 -- until Trump narrowly won it over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Biden then won it over Trump in 2020, also by a small margin.