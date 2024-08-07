Woman charged in Arizona 'fake elector' case pleads guilty, docket shows

One of former President Donald Trump's so-called "fake electors," Loraine Pellegrino, pleaded guilty to a single "reduced charge" in the Arizona 2020 election case, according to the online docket. Her attorney said in a statement she was sentenced to unsupervised probation and community service.

Pellegrino, one of the fake electors charged this spring alongside a number of Trump's current and former associates, was originally facing multiple counts but pleaded to a single misdemeanor charge of presentment of a false instrument for filing, according to the online docket. The other counts Pellegrino was facing, including forgery, were dismissed due to her plea on the other count, the docket said.

The guilty plea comes after another defendant in the case, ex-Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, on Monday reached a cooperation agreement with law enforcement. It was a deal Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a statement "represents a significant step forward" in the case.

In a statement, Pellegrino's attorney said her decision to plead to a lesser charge "reflects her desire to move forward and put this matter behind her."

Votes wait to be counted, center, by staff at the Maricopa County Elections Department office on November 5, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona.(Photo by Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images) Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images

"She has taken full responsibility for her actions, demonstrating her commitment to upholding the law and contributing positively to the community," the attorney, Joshua Kolsrud, said. "The sentence of unsupervised probation with community service acknowledges her remorse and willingness to make amends."

"We appreciate the Attorney General's understanding and recognition of Loraine's character," the statement continues.

Several former and current key aides to Trump were among those charged by the Arizona State Attorney General in April over their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes also announced in April charges against 11 named alleged fake electors for their alleged role in efforts to subvert Joe Biden's 2020 victory in the state.

The charges included fraud, forgery, and conspiracy.

Trump was not charged in the case.